Iredell County real estate transactions: May 27-June 4

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 27-June 4. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From M. and N. Schneider to I. and L. Evans, Lot 808 of The Point, 150 Heathland Lane, Mooresville, $4,222,000, on May 31.

From J. and A. Schaaf to Reflections Farm, LLC, metes and bounds, 10600 Archer Road, Davidson, $3,650,000, on May 31.

From R. Eveson III to J. and M. Sutherland, (Lot 300), 338 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $2,100,000, on May 27.

From D. and C. and C. Palmer to C. Farley, Lots 77-78 of Watertree Landing, 292 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $2,050,000, on May 31.

From D. Sanchez and M. Zeolite to R. Naik and R. Juneja, Lot 100 of Watertree Landing, 377 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $1,670,000, on June 2.

HAMPTONVILLE

From D. and E. and T. Trivette to B. and M. Myers, 15.247 acres, 353 Union Grove Road, Hamptonville, $180,000, on June 3.

From D. and D. and J. and J. Whitaker to A. Caudle and R. Shoffner, (Lots 18-25 and 32-40), 119 Anthony Road, Hamptonville, $150,000, on June 3.

HARMONY

From J. and J. and J. Boger and W. Martin to W. Martin, 1.316 acres, tract 1, 799 Abbeydale Road, Harmony, $4,500, on May 27.

From WJH LLC to C. Compton and G. Allen, Lot 17 of Rock Gate Estates, 121 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $194,000, on May 27.

From WJH LLC to K. Camps, Lot 18 of Rock Gate Estates, 127 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $206,500, on May 27.

From W. Martin and J. and J. Boger to J. Boger, 1.316 acres, tract 1, 799 Abbeydale Road, Harmony, $4,500, on May 31.

MOORESVILLE

From R. and R. and F. Troast to R. O’Neale III and R. Oneale III, Lot 21 of Walden Ridge, 160 Riverchase Lane, Mooresville, $905,000, on May 27.

From J. and J. and D. Miller to E. and V. Parker, Lot 1171 of The Point, 115 Hyannis Court, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on May 27.

From R. Pippin to P. and K. Fama, Lot 443 of The Farms, 127 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $1,475,000, on May 27.

From B. Silva to R. and C. Kirk, Unit 22A of High Ridge Condominium, 130 Ridge Bluff Road, Mooresville, $277,000, on May 27.

From J. and J. and P. Betts to V. Walton Jr. and L. Wagoner, (Lot 246), 107 Binns Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on May 27.

From G. and J. and A. Baucom to T. and S. Takacs, Lot 72 of Commodore Peninsula, 135 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on May 27.

From Colony Construction Inc. to D. and R. Cappello, Lot 44 of Mooreland Estates, 229 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $710,000, on May 27.

From L. Viebrock to D. Waldrop, Lot 173 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $495,000, on May 27.

From M. and E. Miller to J. Miller and N. Baker, Lot 187 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 115 Kensington St., Mooresville, $300,000, on May 27.

From D. and D. and M. and M. Perdock to Pagaya Smartrest F1 Fund Property Owner II, LLC, Lot 84 of Kistler Mill, 126 Elgin Lane, Mooresville, $421,500, on May 27.

From F. Perez to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 15 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 103 Collingswood Road, Mooresville, $486,000, on May 27.

From G. and F. and F. Lindley to M. and J. Hannon, 0.767 acre, (Lot 1102B), 106 McNaron Lane, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on May 27.

From J. and J. and P. and P. Greene to Future Realty LLC, Lot 171 of Curtis Pond, 175 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $430,000, on May 27.

From A. and T. Steighner to C. and P. Winn, Lot 17 of Huntington Ridge, 167 Huntington Ridge Place, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on May 27.

From K. Stahl/TR, The Keith Brian Stahl and Regina Marie Stahl Revocable Living Trust and R. Stahl/TR to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lots 11 and 11A of Norman Townhomes, 105 Putters Place, Mooresville, $304,000, on May 27.

From M. and J. Corna to B. and L. Key, Lot 46 of Woodlands, 273 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $59,500, on May 27.

From L. Sullivan Jr./TR, L. Sullivan Jr./TR, L. Sullivan/TR, L. Sullivan/TR and Leonard Holmes Sullivan and Lou Ellen Brooks Sullivan Revocable Trust to W. Jones, Lot 308 of Shavender’s Bluff, 150 Palmer Marsh Place, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 27.

From S. Romeo to F. and A. Romeo, Lot 604 of Curtis Pond, 164 Gage Drive, Mooresville, $277,500, on May 27.

From C. and E. and E. Mills to STDC1, LLC, Unit C5 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $130,000, on May 31.

From K. Pierre and R. Hagans to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 1022 of Woodburn Crossing, 140 Marakery Road, Unit D, Mooresville, $233,000, on May 31.

From L. McConnell/TR and Shelby D. Barnette Family Living Trust to Princeton Land Development, LLC and Princeton Investments, LLC, Lot 18 of Queens Cove, Camino Real Road, Mooresville, $210,000, on May 31.

From L. and S. Brinskelle to B. Shaik and M. Begum, Lot 16 of Morrison Plantation, 162 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $640,000, on May 31.

From C. and C. and J. Swedenberg to H. and D. Wilson, Lot 2 of Lutz Place, 547 and 549 Lutz Ave., Mooresville, $261,000, on May 31.

From S. and K. Costello to Y. and A. Melnyk, Lot 32 of Whippoorwill Wood, 109 Kingfisher Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on May 31.

From D. and S. and S. Gemmell to V. and T. Garrett, .4017 acre, Lot 166 of Harris Village, 110 Burtons Barn Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on May 31.

From M. Neader Management, Inc. to MV2 Investments, LLC, 1.68 acre, 115 Limerick Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 31.

From Oak Springs, LLC to Amanu Management, Inc., Lot 29 of Davidson Pond, 104 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $150,000, on May 31.

From Oak Springs, LLC to Parrott Construction Services, LLC, Lot 1 of Davidson Pond, 103 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $150,000, on May 31.

From C. and C. and A. Martin to F. Dupont and W. Cormier, Lot 290 of The Point on Norman, 119 Whaling Lane, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on May 31.

From Oak Springs, LLC to TSP Real Estate Advisors, Inc., Lot 2 of Davidson Pond, 109 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 31.

From J. and J. Barker to C. and A. Gardner and C. Potts, Lot 15 of Shinnville Ridge, 174 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $720,000, on May 31.

From R. Naik and R. Juneja to J. and M. Baker, Lot 37 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 145 Eclipse Way, Mooresville, $756,000, on May 31.

From E. and E. Hansen to J. and B. Boss, Lot 473 of The Farms, 107 Bare Foot Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on May 31.

From H. Noble to B. and A. Dietrich, Lot 40 of Waterside Landing, 108 Patton Court, Mooresville, $676,000, on May 31.

From D. and A. Carroll to A. and L. Zurick, (Lot 24), 690 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,275,000, on June 1.

From D. and E. Kenter to Ricardo Menditto Revocable Trust, Lot 68 of Lakewalk, 223 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 1.

From A. and L. and L. Kiesling to MTM 132, LLC, Lot 119 of Green Pastures, 132 Mount Mourne Loop, Mooresville, $175,000, on June 1.

From A. and A. and V. and V. Kiesling to MTM 136, LLC, Lot 118 of Green Pastures, 136 Mount Mourne Loop, Mooresville, $160,000, on June 1.

From S. Harlan and D. Hilbert to D. and O. Deineka, Lot 27 of Sunridge Place, 123 Sunridge Drive, Mooresville, $256,500, on June 1.

From C. and C. Sabo to C. and C. Meyers, metes and bounds, 144 Williford Road, Mooresville, $625,000, on June 1.

From C. Jernigan to Lakeside Groups, Inc., Lot 74 of Idlewood Harbor, 266 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on June 1.

From S. and S. and S. Parks to CFC Realty Holdings, LLC, (Lot 1), 134 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $110,000, on June 1.

From J. and N. Flowers to C. Nestor, Unit H of Legacy Village, 128 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $335,000, on June 1.

From G. Berns and A. Pangle to B. Scott, Lot 236 of Winborne, 129 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $383,500, on June 1.

From B. Yancey to Circle Financial, LLC, Lot 1116 of The Point, 128 Shelburne Place, Mooresville, $675,000, on June 1.

From A. Sanders to K. Ortiz and J. Mora, Lot 195 of Brookhaven, 134 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $235,000, on June 1.

From M. Cring to J. and E. Hannon, Lot 70 of Byers Creek, 150 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $548,500, on June 1.

From L. and M. Hooper to C. and C. Quimby, Lot 224 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 131 E. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on June 1.

From Circle Financial, LLC to D. Ferrovecchio, Lot 1116 of The Point, 128 Shelburne Place, Mooresville, $775,000, on June 2.

From K. Holland to S. and D. Neal, (Lot 1603), 135 Barksdale Lane, Mooresville, $370,000, on June 2.

From D. and T. Stewart to L. and S. Brinskelle, Lot 2 of Indian Hill, 686 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $765,000, on June 2.

From J. and J. and G. Gardner to A. and P. Stein, Lot 39 of Creekwood Village, 116 Duval Court, Mooresville, $490,000, on June 2.

From C. and J. Sill to O Stikeleather, LLC, two tracts, Lots 99 and 100 of Commodore Peninsula, 108 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $849,000, on June 2.

From M. and L. Bryant to W. and T. Smith, metes and bounds, Lot 24 of Franklin Grove, 150 Royal Coach Lane, Mooresville, $535,000,o n June 2.

From T. and J. Church to K. and S. Borman, Lot 41 of Poplar Grove, 220 Tawny Bark Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on June 2.

From R. Sanders to L. Field, Lot 150 of Byers Creek, 179 Rustling Waters Drive, Mooresville, $467,000, on June 2.

From Nest Homes, LLC to K. and J. McDonough, Lot 80 of Atwater Landing, 130 Preston Road, Mooresville, $862,500, on June 2.

From J. and D. Policz to M. Henderson and K. Jones, .33 acre, 119 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $439,000, on June 3.

From T. Bissonnette/Indvl & AIF, T. Bissonnette/Indvl & AIF and B. Bissonnette Jr. to N. and M. Bernard, Lot 22 of Hollybrook, 104 Avensong Court, Mooresville, $844,500, on June 3.

From The L&S Davis Family Trust and K. Davis/TR to M. Stafford, Lot 1 of The Villages at Isle of Pines, 120 W. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $425,000, on June 3.

From C. and R. Douthit to K. and T. Collum, 1.97 acres, 191 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $474,000, on June 3.

From C. and R. Douthit to K. and T. Collum, metes and bounds, 1.47 acres, Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $34,000, on June 3.

From C. and R. Douthit to TK Development, LLC, 0.89 acres, Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $142,000, on June 3.

From S. and B. Nobles to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 386 of Curtis Pond, 410 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $517,000, on June 3.

From E. and E. and M. and M. Bellicourt to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 401 of Talbert Townes, 134 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $260,000, on June 3.

From T. and T. and B. and B. Lovings to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 258 of Cherry Grove, 212 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on June 3.

From M. and R. Hilton to B. and D. Bell, Lot 1 of Serene Lake, 327 Faith Road, Mooresville, $525,000, on June 3.

From J. Patterson/TR & Exr, Darlene Patterson Family Trust and D. Patterson/Est to E. and C. Lockwood, Lot 7 Rustic Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on June 3.

From D. and A. O’Connor to D. and M. Heller, Lot 1031 of Sconset Village at the Point, 162 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on June 3.

From G. and Z. York to J. Rumbold, M. Ortiz and M. Uribe Ortiz, Lot 2 of Curtis Pond, 106 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $366,000, on June 3.

From Stein5 Real Holdings, LLC to A. Calkins, Lot 8 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 132 Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, $348,000, on June 3.

From K. and E. Heady to Aramaya Asset Company, LLC, Lot 10, Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. on Sharpe Street, 379 Sharpe St., Mooresville, $210,000, on June 3.

MOUNT ULLA

From Awesome Assets Inc. to J. and M. and J. Tieman, Lot 18 of Beechwood Estates, 118 Woodbine Court, Mount Ulla, $252,000, on May 27.

OLIN

From B. Turner/Indvl & TR, B. Turner and Testamentary Trust to D. and A. Johnson, 10.186 acres, Goforth Road, Olin, $107,500, on May 31.

From J. and A. and A. Tulbert to M & T Investments of Statesville, LLC, metes and bounds, 129 Gatton Drive, Olin, $533,000, on June 3.

STATESVILLE

From VM Master Issuer, LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, Lot 28 of Ambleside, 148 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $438,500, on May 27.

From VM Pronto, LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, Lot 88 of Cedar Hills, 129 Redwood Lane, Statesville, $340,500, on May 27.

From B. and B. Swanka to C. Malcolm and T. Mims, Lot 37 of Celtic Ridge, 116 W. Edinburgh Court, Statesville, $300,000, on May 27.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 53 and 54 of Diamond Hill, 821 Opal St., Statesville, $275,000, on May 27.

From L. Reist and R. Wright to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 46 of Featherstone, 112 Cobalt Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on May 27.

From S. Gilbert to Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC, two tracts, .495 acre and .39 acre, 124 and 126 E. Bell St., Statesville, $2,000, on May 28.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Perlstein and S. Gramieri, Lot 80 of Larkin, 116 Chip Shot Lane, Statesville, $432,000, on May 27.

From M. Thompson to J. Wiggins, two tracts, 3.32 acres and .733 acre, 145 Old Lion Road, Statesville, $80,500, on May 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. Dopp, metes and bounds, 613 Medlin St., Statesville, $130,000, on May 27.

From T. Patterson/Indvl & Exr, R. Patterson/Ext and S. Patterson to TLB Properties of Statesville, LLC, Loyd Acres, metes and bounds, 168 Trent Road, Statesville, $45,000, on May 27.

From M. Sykes to M. Richardson, Lots 9-12 of Park Grove, 320 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $202,000, on May 27.

From Snow Creek Ventures, LLC to S. Breedlove-Cook, S. Breedlove Cook and S. Cook, two tracts, .213 acre and .0165 acres, 136 McCarran Trail, Statesville, $31,000, on May 27.

From L. Ospina, C. and C. Silva and C. and C. Renza to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 103 of Tara’s Trace, 2203 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $373,000, on May 27.

From Journey Capital, LLC to JL Equity 1, LLC, Lot 8 of Statesville Development, 1209 Seventh St., Statesville, $125,000, on May 27.

From L. and R. Governale to G. Sanchez and D. Astudillo, Lot 5 of New Salem Estates, 504 New Salem Road, Statesville, $22,000, on May 27.

From J. and M. Mayhew to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $12,000, on May 27.

From J. Karpik and J. Johnson to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, 2.06 acres, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $32,000, on May 27.

From M. Lee and S. Vang to C. Duvall III, Lot 86 of Northmont, 123 Gaymont Circle, Statesville, $315,000, on May 27.

From F. and F. Wall to WJS Investments, LLC, 1/7 acre, 110 Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $14,000, on May 31.

From KMM Homes, LLC to M. Aguirre, Lot 3 of Rolling Meadows, 116 Green Meadow Lane, Statesville, $121,000, on May 31.

From C. and D. and R. DeVaughn to B. and P. Thomasberger, Lot 16 and 16A of Angel Oaks, 108 Green Leaf Court, Statesville, $348,000, on May 31.

From N. Sharpe to S. Giron, two tracts, metes and bounds, 222 Brevard St., Statesville, $50,000, on May 31.

From E. Wilson to AO Propco 2 LP, metes and bounds, 203 S. Elm St., Statesville, $190,000, on May 31.

From S. Taylor/AIF and P. Mills to Journey Properties, LLC, 4.23 acres more or less, 1906 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on May 31.

From Journey Properties, LLC to Homes 2 Cash Now, LLC, 4.23 acres more or less, 1906 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $204,000, on May 31.

From J. and J. Steelman to J. Stecker, Lot 91 of Pine Tree Farms, 174 Pine Tree Road, Statesville, $215,000, on May 31.

From T. and D. and D. McCann to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 46 High Lake Drive, Statesville, $33,000, on May 31.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, to T. and A. Offchiss, Lot 52 of Dogwood Grive, 159 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $442,000, on May 31.

From R. and R. and I. and I. Murlin to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 98 of Harbor Watch, 118 Northstone Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on May 31.

From A. Moore to R. Ankrum, two tracts, 1.645 acres and 0.935 acre, 526 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $475,000, on May 31.

From J. and J. and M. Pace to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 163 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on May 31.

From J. and S. and S. Eige to Greybrooks Homes, LLC, Lots 50-1 High Lake Drive, Statesville and 50-2 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $58,500, on May 31.

From R. Fox to D. Rodriguez, 0.258 acre, Lot 11 of Grayson Park, 103 Rosy Apple Lane, Statesville, $10,000, on May 31.

From C. and J. and J. and G. Simon to J. and J. Troutman, 26-2/3 acres, 176 Bigham Lane, Statesville, $190,000, on May 31.

From B. and B. Wooten and L. Sherrill/ AIF to City of Statesville, metes and bounds, +/- 1.38 acres, Durham Avenue, Statesville, +/- 1.25 acres, 11th Street, and +/- 1.17 acres, 11th Street, Statesville, $71,500, on May 31.

From Sherrill Family, LLC to City of Statesville, +/- 4.669 acres, Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, and +/- 1.88 acres, 11th Street, Statesville, $135,000, on May 31.

From D. and D. and J. McDonald to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 92 of Harbor Watch, Statesville, $33,000, on May 31.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Helmuth, metes and bounds, 473 Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $263,000, on May 31.

From WRGJR Properties, LLC to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 143 of Harbor Watch, 232 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $38,000, on May 31.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 1 of Caper Street Village, 796 Caper St., Statesville, $294,000, on June 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, (Lot 1), 518 Sylvia St., Statesville, $290,000, on June 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 4 of Caper Street Village, 808 Caper St., Statesville, $304,000, on June 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 8 of Caper Street Village, 817 Caper St., Statesville, $304,000, on June 1.

From C. Bragau to S. Spence, metes and bounds, 702 Davie Ave., Statesville, $276,000, on June 1.

From D. Williams to 6 Private, LLC, Lot 22 of Mason Center, 606 Signal Hill Drive Extension, Statesville, $470,000, on June 1.

From T. Gentle to E. Dye,, Lot 96 of Country Woods Estate, 147 Oak Haven Drive, Statesville, $210,000 on June 1.

From N. Echevarria to A. Ponce, Lot 32 of Brookhollow Estates, 105 Brookhollow Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on June 1.

From Preferred Living Properties, LLC to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, (Lot 9), Sylvia Street, Statesville, $38,000, on June 1.

From J. Stimpson to S. Mallory, Lot 23 of Olde Statesville, 152 Tarrington Drive, Statesville, $307,000, on June 1.

From S. and M. Critz to J. Stimpson, Unit 1516 of Chestnut Commons, 1516 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on June 1.

From J. and Y. Perez to A. Birds, Lot 79 of Beaver Farm, 147 Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on June 1.

From G. and G. and G. Ward to A. Paz, A. Martinez-Paz, A. Martinez Paz and M. Martinez, two tracts, 2-1/2 acres and 0.964 acre, 1455 Winston Ave. and lot, Statesville, $850,000, on June 1.

From E. Smith to Innovative Home Pros, LLC, 1.8940 acres, Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on June 1.

From S. Taylor to Innovative Home Pros, LLC 2 acres, more or less, Caudill Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on June 1.

From J. and J. Rosier to X. Bauguess, Lot 88 of Jan Joy Acres, 2109 Beauty St., Statesville, $222,000, on June 1.

From B. and B. Barnes, B. Luke and R. Barnes to B. and C. Hildebrand, Lot 11 of Cross Creek, 111 Cross Creek Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on June 1.

From M. Birmingham to A. and J. McCoy, Lot 36 of Skyland, 112 Shelia Lane, Statesville, $435,500, on June 1.

From B. and B. Moore and P. and P. Clyburn Jr. to P. Jeffreys and A. Mason, Lot 73 of Wood Rose Park, 118 Friendly Circle, Statesville, $285,000, on June 2.

From D. Henderson to D. and T. Stewart, 2.7486 acres, 325 Oak Forest Drive, Statesville, $585,000, on June 2.

From L. and D. Edwards and B. Hecht to N. Bodden, Lot 187 of Tara’s Trace, 2003 Wexford Way, Statesville, $282,000, on June 2.

From V. King/Indvl & Exr, P. Snook/Indvl & Exr, P. Snook/Indvl & Exr, P. Snook/Est, T. King, S. Snook, J. and K. Maggard, D. and J. Buzard and S. Snook to B. Yang, Lot 6 of Pine Ridge Estates, 189 Conifer Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on June 2.

From B. Keohavong to D. Sayavong, 0.49 acre, 127 Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $165,000, on June 2.

From D. Shea to J. and C. Kennedy, (Lots 29-34), 422 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $471,500, on June 2.

From C. Lee, P. Her and T. Lee/Est to M. Rodriguez and J. Davalos, 3.22 acres, 405 River Hill Road, Statesville, $330,000, on June 2.

From D. and S. Prescott to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 57 of Harbor Watch, 149 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $46,000, on June 3.

From J. Van Hoy/Indvl & Exr, J. Vanhoy/Indvl & Esr, M. Brooks/Est, B. Van Hoy, D. and P. Morgan and D. Brooks to J.and B. Clifton, two tracts, (Lots 20 and 21), 118 Hoots Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on June 3.

From Chase DRM LLC to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 46 of Wood Rose Park, 179 D J Drive, Statesville, $272,000, on June 3.

From A. and A. and T. and T. Golds to M. and B. Mecham, Lot 10 of Wheatfield, 132 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $440,000, on June 3.

From S. and J. and J. Stewart to J. Parcell, Lot 7 of Tsumas-West addition to Chipley Park, Statesville, $10,000, on June 3.

From C. Daniels and C. Brown to D. Sales and S. Johnson, 0.257 acre, 510 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on June 3.

From WJH LLC to L. Romero and L. Cantor Romero, Lot 16 of Ridgecrest, 361 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $221,500, on June 3.

From VW Master Issuer, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3, LLC, tract 1, Lot 31 of Lippard Springs, 101 St. Martins Lane, Statesville, and tract 2, metes and bounds, 144 Buffaloway Road, Statesville, $685,000, on June 3.

From P. Gilmore to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, metes and bounds, 102, 103A, 103B and 104 Duplex Lane, Statesville, $190,000, on June 3.

From Statesville Building Company, LLC to M. Flowers, tract two, Lot 2 of Park Grove, 532 Hartness Road, Statesville, $310,000, on June 3.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 3 of Caper Street Village, 804 Caper St., Statesville, $304,000, on June 3.

STONY POINT

From R. Deboer/TR, Deboer Trust and J. Deboer/TR to L. and P. Wible, Lot 17 of Riverwalk, 106 Pier Point Drive, Stony Point, $500,000, on May 27.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 42 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on May 27.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 110 of Weathers Creek, 193 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $80,500, on May 27.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Hauck and O. Westhoff, Lot 153 of Sutters Mill II, 125 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $422,000, on May 27.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Gielarowiec, Lot 130 of Weathers Creek, 153 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $310,000, on May 27.

From NVR, Inc. to M. Cardwell, Lot 18 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $379,000, on May 27.

From NVR, Inc. to K. and D. Perry, Lot 122 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $370,000, on May 27.

From C. and J. Kennedy to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 77 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 197 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $504,500, on May 27.

From C. Travis to K. and R. Lauder, metes and bounds, Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, $100,000, on May 31.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Williams, Lot 126 of Weathers Creek, 161 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $307,500, on May 31.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Wang and L. Koo, Lot 194 of Weather’s Creek, 105 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $367,500, on May 31.

From NVR, Inc. to M. Herrera, C. Herazo and C. Gomez Herazo, Lot 162 of Weathers Creek, 190 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $337,000, on June 1.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and J. Adams, Lot 91 of Sanders Ridge, 196 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $370,000, on June 1.

From G. and M. Distefano to D. Arries, Lot 40 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 266 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $605,000 on June 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and M. Bastianelli, Lot 260 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 140 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $462,500, on June 1.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 109 of Weather’s Creek, 195 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $80,500, on June 2.

From Cashe Properties, LLC to J. Hunt and K. Moore, three tracts, metes and bounds, (Lots 1-5), Gibson Street, Troutman, $220,000 on June 2.

From P. Peralta to C. Singh, five acres, 187 Zion Wesley Road, Troutman, $228,000, on June 3.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Hickman, Lot 261 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 136 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $462,500, on June 3.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Cherrier, Lot 259 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 144 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $440,000, on June 3.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and D. Ackerman, Lot 201 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 145 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $446,500, on June 3.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 43 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on June 3.