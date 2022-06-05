Iredell County real estate transactions: May 22-28

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 22-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Bob White Farm, LLC to The Trustees of Davidson College, multiple tracts and parcels, +/- 65.68 acres, Mecklenburg Highway, Little Ranch Road and Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $4,926,000, on May 26.

From Kennerly Towns Development, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, 5.279 acres +/-, Kennerly Avenue, Mooresville, $3,075,000, on May 24.

From Crosland Mt. Mourne, LLC to JBH Development, LLC, +/- 21.038 acres, Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $1,725,000, on May 23.

From D. and J. Wigfield to J. Donelson Jr., .73 acre, Lot 337, Chasestone Lane, Mooresville, $1,685,000, on May 25.

From K. and H. West to T. Wagner and S. Leicht, Lot 27 of Anniston, 217 Logan Crossing Drive, Davidson, $1,420,000, on May 23.

CLEVELAND

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. Johnson and L. Schrenker, Lot 49 of Hidden Creek, 130 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $286,500, on May 26.

HARMONY

From M. and M. Mendez and C. Solorio to C. Rosalio, E. Solorio-Mendoza, E. Solorio Mendoza and E. Mendoza, Lot 19 of Eastern Acres, 168 Harmony Blend Drive, Harmony, $10,000, on May 23.

From J. Barker, L. Cumby/Exr, P. Barker/Exr and J. Barker/Indvl & Exr to B. and K. Love, 1.07 acres, 2920 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $260,000, on May 26.

MOORESVILLE

From H. and H. and L. Wilson to D. and S. Aikman, Lot 11 of The Village on Park, 123 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $455,500, on May 23.

From D. Clay/TR, R. Jordan III/TR, R. Jordan III/TR and The Fields Living Trust to R. Jordan III/TR, T. Jordan/TR and The Robert and Tamela Jordan Living Trust, Pier 33 Condominiums, 103 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 201, Mooresville, $206,000, on May 23.

From R. and K. and K. Harris to D. and C. Whitaker, Lot 81 of Glynwater, 125 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $427,000, on May 23.

From W. and Y. Stevens to K. and M. Naas, metes and bounds, 336 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on May 23.

From J. and J. Levesque to D. and R. Snider, (Lot 76), 2316 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $304,000, on May 23.

From E. and G. Shields to P. and M. Wehrly, 148 Fairburn Drive, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on May 23.

From M. Oehler Jr. to Future Realty LLC, Lot 57 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 119 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $396,000, on May 23.

From S. and K. Burke to L. Vantine III, Lot 231 of The Farms, 107 McAuley Court, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on May 23.

From Redline Properties, LLC to B. Ledezma, Lot 13 of Commodore Peninsula, 139 Marlin Drive, Mooresville, $246,000, on May 23.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to W. Owen and S. Keating, Lot 36 of Harris Crossing, 123 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $369,000, on May 24.

From S. Boerst and K. Dueland to N. and B. Cowley, Lot 122 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 166 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $398,000, on May 24.

From D. and D. Gavin and D. Dudley to Prosperity Home Offers LLC, 0.610 acre, metes and bounds, 374 Water St., Mooresville, $450,000, on May 24.

From S. Nair and L. Ushakumari to R. and M. Killen, Lot 141 of Waterlynn, 148 Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, $492,500, on May 24.

From Prosperity Homes Offers, LLC to Investcar, LLC, 0.610 acre, metes and bounds, 374 Water St., Mooresville, $535,000, on May 24.

From Investcar, LLC to Crombie Management LLC, 0.610 acre, metes and bounds, 374 Water St., Mooresville, $586,500, on May 24.

From P. and M. Nicholas to B. and A. Sain, Lot 21 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 110 Glenfield Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on May 24.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to T. Armstrong, Units 3 and 3A of Norman Townhomes, 108 Park Place, Mooresville, $300,000, on May 24.

From A. and G. and A. Hollifield to J. and K. Cassone, Lot 89 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $495,000, on May 24.

From J. and P. Loner to R. and V. Jason, metes and bounds, Lot 1 of Quail Run, 114 Windchime Lane, Mooresville, $7,500, on May 24.

From Northlake Developers, LLC to M. and J. Stimeling, Lot 1 of Lakewood Crossings, 1150 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $878,000, on May 25.

From A. Lineberry to R. and K. Harris, Lot 10 of Indian Hill, 760 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $650,000, on May 25.

From J. and B. Cowan to O. Ricci, Lot 100 of Curtis Pond, 128 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on May 25.

From J. and L. Campbell to J. and A. Justice, 0.601 acre, 151 Pandora Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on May 25.

From L. Moon to D. and M. Vessell, Lot 113 of Lakewalk, 104 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $601,000, on May 25.

From Perth Properties to R. Rodriguez and A. Valle, .76 acre, 309 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $199,000, on May 25.

From J. Mahler/Indvl & Admr, J. Mahler/Indvl & Admr, L. Sullo Sr./Est, L. Sullo/Est, N. Mahler and J. and J. and K. and L. and K. Sullo to E. Martin, two tracts, Lots 132 and 132S of Bells Crossing, 244 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $925,000, on May 25.

From B. and L. Confoy to J. Bryan, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mill Village, 325 E. Brawley Ave., Mooresville, $207,000, on May 25.

From R. Zein and A. Moukahl to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 31 of Lakewalk, 134 Chase Water Drive, Mooresville, $489,500, on May 26.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and L. and M. Tucker to Chase DRM, LLC, primary and secondary tracts, 1.25 acres and .908 acre, 856 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $276,000, on May 26.

From E. and L. Millwood to D. and E. Rainess, (Lot 23), 124 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $1,369,000, on May 26.

From P. and T. Van Cleef to A. Lineberry and M. Norman, (Lot 1036), 199 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $950,000, on May 26.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Miller to J. and U. Henderson, Lot 9 of Millswood Place, 136 Jason Lane, Mooresville, $565,000, on May 26.

From J. Enright, J. Feamster and S. Krise to FAE Properties LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 1 From J. Baker to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 25 of The Farms, 111 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $603,500, on May 26.

From C. Pegram to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 409 of Atwater Landing, 106 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on May 26.

From V. and T. Garrett to K. and T. Schnabel, Lot 33 of Harris Village, 177 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $639,000, on May 26.

From M. Safrit to S. Pena and R. Quenedit, Lot 44 of White Oaks, 1004 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on May 26.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to Frank Properties 31, LLC, metes and bounds, 646 Ashe St., Mooresville, $149,000, on May 26.

From J. and K. Hartman to J. Fletcher, Lot 73 of Johnson Manor, 139 Martingale Ave., Mooresville, $420,000, on May 26.

From D. and T. Larsh to R. and C. Brockmiller, Lot 63 of Kensington Village North, 119 Queensway Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on May 26.

From D. and M. Floyd to T. and N. Welch, Lot 136 of Villages at Oaktree, 107 Keswick Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on May 26.

From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity for Charlotte, Inc. to C. Huesca, Lot 10 of East-End, 508 Sharpe St., Mooresville, $204,000, on May 26.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Bowman and M. Otto, Lot 75 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 149 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $456,500, on May 26.

From SC Landholdings, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 51 of Sisters Cove, 104 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on May 26.

From Sills Springs Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lots 1 and 17 of Sills Creek Plantation, 106 and 105 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, and Lot 18 of Sills Creek Plantation, 1443 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $310,000, on May 26.

From SC Landholdings, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lots 7 and 8 of Sisters Cove, 104 and 106 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $700,000, on May 26.

From D. and D. and R. Richert to K. Peterson, Lot 26 of Springdale Acres, 137 Springdale Acres Drive, Mooresville, $195,000, on May 26.

From J. Everitt to E. and M. Muller, Lot 24 of Gabriel Estates, 178 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, $424,000, on May 26.

OLIN

From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to G. and C. Phifer, Lot 9 of Holly Ridge, 155 Ashford Drive, Olin, $325,000, on May 26.

STATESVILLE

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and W. Lundy to Chase DRM, LLC, Lot 60 of Lakewood Estates, 229 Delight Loop, Statesville, $172,500, on May 23.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Cloninger, Lot 75 of Larkin, 117 Divot Lane, Statesville, $392,500, on May 23.

From Props Galore LLC to Rock City Trust, (Lots 48 and 49), 317 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $30,000, on May 23.

From R. and S. Cockerham to B. Sykes, Lots 1-4 of Webb and Parks West Statesville, 2019 W. Front St., Statesville, $147,000, on May 23.

From S. and S. and J. Coppedge to JRJC Neighborhood Improvement LLC, metes and bounds, 135 Clearview Road, Statesville, $150,000, on May 23.

From A. and R. Oakley and R. D’Aversa to L. Sollinger, Lot 116 of Harbor Watch, 112 Laurel Ridge Drive, Statesville, $59,000, on May 23.

From B. and B. Pence to K. and D. Lundy, .62 acre, TBD Whitney Lane, Statesville, $8,500, on May 23.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 409 and 458 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $164,500, on May 23.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 72 of Larkin, 125 Divot Lane, Statesville, $71,000, on May 23.

From M. and M. Daniels to D. Nance, Lot 2 of Bristol Park Terrace Development, 2812 Meadowbrook Road, Statesville, $150,000, on May 23.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Myers III, 0.954 acre, metes and bounds, 167 Crider Road, Statesville, $230,000, on May 24.

From N. and L. and L. Garcia to D. and T. Small, 9 acres, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $180,000, on May 24.

From C. and C. and G. and G. Canovai to C. and D. Given, Lot 1 of Windemere Island, 267 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $269,500, on May 24.

From M. Holt to M. Holt and D. Pittman, 1.77 acres, 195 Dagenhart Farm Road, Statesville, $2,000, on May 24.

From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC to N. Gamble and J. Whitley, Lot 3 of Allison Summit, 831 4th St., Statesville, $260,000, on May 24.

From D. White and P. McClelland to D. Sanchez and M. Zarate, (Lot 11), 1020 Absher Road, Statesville, $28,000, on May 24.

From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to S. and W. Benfield, two tracts, 7/8 acre and 2 acres, 2.84 acres, 127 Antietam Road, Statesville, $160,000, on May 24.

From V. Bennett/Est, C. Hedrick/Indvl & Exr, C. Hedrick/Indvl & Exr, S. Osborne/Indvl & Exr and D. Osborne to C. Hedrick, 2.184 acres, 392 Nixon Road, Statesville, $125,000, on May 24.

From R. Wyatt and R. Shew to C. and G. Kenworthy, 0.913 acre, 1803 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $204,500, on May 24.

From WAContracting, Inc. to B. Davidson, Unit 46-A of Magnolia Glen Condominium, Hatchery Lane, Statesville, $304,000, on May 24.

From B. and B. Summers and B. and B. Overcash to B. Cornell, Lot 5, Estate Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on May 24.

From T. Rhyne/Indvl & AIF, T. Rhyne/Indvl & AIF and C. and C. and D. and V. Rhyne to M. and M. Gause, (Lot1 and 2), 640 and 642 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $103,000, on May 24.

From G. and K. Coffee to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 134 of Tara’s Trace, 2103 Wexford Way, Statesville, $267,500, on May 25.

From C. Wade to Gene Howard Homes Property Management LLC, metes and bounds, Lots PT6 and PT6 of Statesville Development Co., 1327 11th St., Statesville, $115,000, on May 25.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to S. and P. Delaine, Lot 11 of Pine Forest, 128 Carolinian Drive, Statesville, $485,000, on May 25.

From Fox Den Acres, Inc. to A. and T. Martin, Lot 27 of Apple Valley, Apple Valley Lane, Statesville, $22,000, on May 25.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. Withers, 10.842 acres, 126 Newland Lane, Statesville, $318,000, on May 25.

From R. Cornett/Exr & Indvl, J. and T. and M. and W. and R. and G. and W. Cornett and R. Cornett Jr./Est to A. Cornett, 0.96 acre, metes and bounds, 243 James Farm Road, Statesville, $115,000, on May 25.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. Broaden, Lot 2 of Beverly Heights, 210 Macon Drive, Statesville, $345,000, on May 25.

From W. Turner to Impact Home Carolinas, LLC, two tracts, Lots 16-18 of River Oaks Landings, 181 and 191 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on May 25.

From Invictus Investments LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 59 of Tara’s Trace, 609 Castlefin Court, Statesville, $375,500, on May 25.

From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 55 of Featherstone, 230 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $18,500, on May 25.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Molina and A. Bonilla, Lot 402 of Hidden Lakes, 130 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $366,500, on May 25.

From J. and S. and S. MacDonald to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 56 of Fox Den, 112 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $424,000, on May 25.

From M. Birmingham to R. Sigmon, Lot 32 of Skyland, TBD Sheila Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on May 25.

From C. Clary to P. and M. Dishman, (Lots 7 and 8), 615 N. Center St., Statesville, $330,000, on May 26.

From K. and L. Krebsbach to J. Cassell, Lots 36 and 37 of Sherwood Forest, Statesville, $289,000, on May 26.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to J. Acosta, Lot 1 of Better Path Homes, 616 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $216,000, on May 26.

From J. and D. Smith to D. McKean/TR, N. McKean/TR and McKean Trust, 15.460 acres, tracts 3, TBD Moose Club Road, Statesville, $300,000, on May 26.

From A. Austin-Kinler, A. Austin Kinler and A. and T. Kinler to A. and S. Redmon, .5 acres, 1095 Midway Road, Statesville, $23,000, on May 26.

From J. and J. Reyes and M. Depaz To W. Mercer-Johnson, W. Mercer Johnson and W. Johnson, Lot 19 of Mountain Road Village, 486 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $206,000, on May 26.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Weidenfeld, Lot 28 of Henkel Addition to Oakland Heights, 303 Colony Road, Statesville, $225,000, on May 26.

From Sills Springs Development, LLC and Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lots 9 of Powder Spring Creek, 120 Spring View Lane, Statesville and Lot 11 of Powder Spring Creek, 180 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on May 26.

From Sills Springs Development, LLC and Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lots 1 and 12 of Powder Springs Creek, 147 and 178 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on May 26.

From C. Duenas, S. Ashe-Duenas, S. Ashe Duenas and S. Duenas to A. and B. Littlejohn, 3.0160 acres, 263 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $235,000, on May 26.

From K. Mathis to D. and E. Hawkins, Lot 28 of Augusta Greens, 106 Ping Court, Statesville, $395,500, on May 26.

From PO 64 Properties, LLC to L. and H. Brown, 2.451 acres, 590 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $700,000, on May 26.

From C. Walker to MCH SFR Property Owner 4, LLC, Lot 15 of Larkin, 186 Canada Drive, Statesville, $415,000, on May 26.

From Melvin Family Holding, LLC to K. and C. Farrar, metes and bounds, 189 Colfax Road, Statesville, $110,000, on May 26.

STONY POINT

From J. Runge, E. Runge/AIF, E. Runge/AIF, C. Runge and J. and J. Carter to N. Yang and K. and A. Song, 51.493 acres, more or less, TBD Wilderness Lane, Stony Point, $200,000, on May 23.

TROUTMAN

From A. and J. Porcello to Q. Zhuang and Z. Sun, Lot 11 of Twinn Coves on Morrison, 147 Lively Lane, Troutman, $570,000, on May 23.

From NVR, Inc. to C. and K. Garwood, Lot 187 of Weathers Creek, 115 Harborough Ave., Troutman, $345,500, on May 23.

From R. and L. Michael to J. and E. Granados, Lot 62 of Carlyle Farms, 132 Farmdale Drive, Troutman, $365,000, on May 23.

From E. Marino to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 79 of Sutter’s Mill, 112 Caprine Court, Troutman, $403,500, on May 23.

From C. Hewitt to B. Labbon, Lot 21 of Aberdeen Village, 141 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $370,000, on May 24.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. Farist and D. Dickerson, Lot 38 of Sanders Ridge, 211 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $424,000, on May 24.

From A. Plyler to A. Mack, (Lot 2), 0.469 acre, more or less, 436 Pilch Road, Troutman, $221,000, on May 25.

From A. and J. Hayes to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 67 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 165 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $495,000, on May 25.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Marin, Lot 86 of Sutters Mill II, 124 Fern Lane, Troutman, $402,000, on May 25.

From NVR, Inc. to B. Espinosa and G. Machado, Lot 188 of Weathers Creek, 117 Harborough Ave., Troutman, $338,500, on May 26.

From M. and M. Heisler to M. and L. Funk, Lot 13 of Cor-Del, 143 Den Lon Lane, Troutman, $310,000, on May 26.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and L. Koethe, Lot 93 of Sanders Ridge, 188 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $394,000, on May 26.