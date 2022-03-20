Iredell County real estate transactions: March 6-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds

TOP FIVE

From RCM Development, Inc. to Belk Road Partners, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Charlotte Highway, Belk Road and Bailey Road, Mooresville, $8,417,000, on March 7.

From M. and M. and C. Weigel to KH2 Properties, LLC, (Lot 1701), 512 Stonemarker Road, $3,100,000 on March 10.

From T. Flanagan to J. Vizethann and L. Wolter, Lot 17 of Yacht Cove, 159 Yacht Cove Lane, Mooresville, $3,310,000, on March 11.

From S. and R. Shoultz to F. Cassidy III, (Lot 333), 156 Ballycastle Road, Mooresville, $2,500,000, on March 11.

From M. Belk/Indvl & TR, M. Belk, B. Belk/Indvl & TR, P. Belk, Jacob Ryne Belk Testamentary Trust and Joshua Taylor Belk Testamentary Trust to RCM Development, Inc., metes and bounds, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $2,226,000, on March 7.

HARMONY

From Stack Investments, LLC to E. and A. Gaither, three parcels, metes and bounds, 3317 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $90,000, on March 9.

From L. and L. Turner to L. Turner and T. Graham, 0.7453 acre, Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $4,500, on March 10.

From C. and R. Steele to CMH Homes, Inc., 4.01 acres, TBD Redmon Road, Harmony, $45,000, on March 11.

MOORESVILLE

From M. and M. Belk to RCM Development, Inc., multiple tracts and parcels, Belk Road, Mooresville, $94,500, on March 7.

From S. and P. McCarter, D. Neel and A. Clyde to RCM Development, parcels, metes and bounds, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $1,759,500, on March 7.

From T. and T. Carriker III, L. Steelman/Indvl & TR, L. Steelman/Indvl & TR, L. and L. Rust and Laura C. Rust Trust to RCM Development, Inc., 45.781 acre, parcel VI, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $1,408,500, on March 7.

From L. Steelman and Laura C. Rust Trust to RCM Development, Inc., metes and bounds, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $62,500, on March 7.

From J. and J. Holt and J. Meadows to RCM Development, Inc., two tracts, 41.6777 acres, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville and metes and bounds, Bailey Road, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on March 7.

From R. Fariss to M. Nabi, Lot 6 of Leaf-Trent, Inc., 262 Spring Run Drive, Mooresville, $555,000, on March 7.

From D. Carboni to T. and D. Jackson, Lot 21 of Four Oaks, 115 Kam Drive, Mooresville, $55,000, on March 7.

From G. and G. and R. Boggs to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, (Lot 297), 242 Waddell Road, Mooresville, $910,000, on March 7.

From S. Cloninger to A. McCann and J. Klein, Lot T57 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 201 Waterlynn Ridge Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 7.

From M. and P. and P. Brill to J. Freeman and S. Kaskon, Lot 14 of Beacon Pointe, 317 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $706,000, on March 7.

From A. and G. Lawing to SN NC, LLC, Lot 142 of Winborne, 162 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $338,000, on March 7.

From M. and L. Coren to C. and H. Clark, two tracts, 1.08 acres and 0.23 acre, two adjacent tracts off Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $60,000, on March 7.

From N. Elniff and K. Davis to R. Ryken, Lot 352 of Atwater Landing, 229 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 7.

From NC Property LLC to D. Nathan Kelly Properties LP, 0.91 acre, (Lot 399), 130 Lochfoot Lane, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on March 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 152 of Curtis Pond, 143 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on March 7.

From E. Fox and D. and D. Contorno to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 391 of Atwater Landing, 117 Maritime St., Mooresville, $491,500, on March 7.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 32 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 150 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $393,000, on March 7.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 58 of Waterlynn, 137 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $468,500, on March 7.

From O. Vickers to C. Hall, .327 acre, 747 N. Church St., Mooresville, $232,000, on March 7.

From J. Smith/TR and The Joann E. Smith Revocable Living Trust to B. Archibald and J. Richie, Lot 118 of Mallard Head Country Club, 199 Spring Run Drive, Mooresville, $582,000, on March 7.

From Long Bay Rental Holdings, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 609 of Curtis Pond, 303 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $402,500, on March 7.

From K. and L. Beane to J. and C. Reed, Lot 20 of Stafford, 120 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $570,000, on March 8.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and A. Woods, Lot 244 of Morrison Plantation, 103 Charing Place, Mooresville, $415,000, on March 8.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR Investments of Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 136 of Curtis Pond, 107 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on March 8.

From G. Brunnhoelzl III and H. DeBello to K. Thompson and J. Kurth, Lot 6 of Curtis Pond, 224 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $427,000, on March 8.

From Oak Springs, LLC to D. and L. and L. De Leon, Lot 20 of Davidson Pond, 141 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $259,000, on March 8.

From J. and S. Smith to C. and M. Brawley, (Lot 1), 2136 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 8.

From A. and J. Goldstein to T. Wagoner, Lot 59 of Bridgeport, 139 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $463,000, on March 9.

From D. Fairhurst to K. Looser, Lot 93 of Cornelius Estates, 170 Dorothy Lane, Mooresville, $85,000, on March 9.

From Martinray Holdings, LLC to J. and B. Pruchnicki, Lot 7, Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $185,000, on March 9.

From R. and R. and P. Lytle to Carolina Blue Properties, LLC, 0.51 acre, 342 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $130,000, on March 9.

From R. and G. Sanford to S. Dukes and K. Sanford, Lot 17 of Harris Village, 120 Doyle Farm Lane, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 9.

From A. Cavenas and J. James to W. Ellington and S. Morrow, Lot 387 of Atwater Landing, 103 Maritime St., Mooresville, $365,000, on March 9.

From J. Ruff and M. Harker to J. Harris, 1.462 acres, 635 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on March 10.

From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to Gazzilla Corp., 228 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $274,000, on March 10.

From T. Thach and T. Nguyen to J. and A. Miller, Lot 9 of Watertree Landing, 154 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $750,000, on March 10.

From J. Vizethann/Indvl & AIF, J. Vizethann/Indvl & AIF, L. Wolter and C. Vizethann to R. Ludwig/TR, K. Ludwig/TR and Ludwig Living Trust, Lot 5 of The Harbour, 179 Lake Mist Drive, Mooresville, $1,625,000, on March 10.

From D. and S. and S. Poynton to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 4 of Kistler Mill, 113 Elgin Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on March 10.

From W. and A. Edwards and M. Sowers to A. and M. Makowski, Lot 24 of Avalon, 126 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $440,000, on March 10.

From S. and P. Childers and D. and T. Driggers to C. Schneider, Lot 50 of Quail Hill, 111 Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, $13,000, on March 10.

From A. and A. and J. Hunter to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 149 of Glynwater, 160 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on March 10.

From Future Realty LLC to D. Kurschner and N. Porrello, Lot 20 of Harris Crossing, 110 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $330,000, on March 10.

From J. and S. Dockery to Grose-Baker Holdings, LLC, .857 acre, metes and bounds, 2198 Perth Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on March 10.

From R. and R. and L. Brewton to Rebel Alliance LLC and Kelly Goddard Group LLC, Lot 74 of Davidson Downes, 137 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 11.

From B. and B. and J. Flatts to Falls Station, LLC, 0.31 acre, 616 N. Broad St., Mooresville, $334,500, on March 11.

From R. and R. and S. and S. Wolford to Y. Patel and D. Gupta, (Lot 262), 108 Pentland Court, Mooresville, $815,000, on March 11.

From R. and S. Churchill to J. Steinhoff, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 333 Caldwell Ave., Mooresville, $193,000, on March 11.

From E. Galvin and K. Galvin/AIF to M. and S. Angelo, Lot 161 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 201 Caversham Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on March 11.

From Niblock Homes, LLC to J. and K. Gomola, Lot 10 of Robinson Ridge, 114 Hillside Cove Court, Mooresville, $1,062,000, on March 11.

From STAR21, LLC to K. and A. Garcia, Lot 16 of Colony Acres, 117 Vandalia Road, Mooresville, $210,000, on March 11.

From Oak Springs, LLC to R. and C. Hemphill, Lot 22 of Davidson Pond, 138 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $210,000, on March 11.

From M. Whitton to C. Hughes, Lot 46 of Brookhaven, 139 Delargy Circle, Mooresville, $120,000, on March 11.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Ribbon Home SPV, II, Lot 510 of Atwater Landing, 105 Hornbeam Lane, Mooresville, $522,500, on March 11.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Dusharm, Lot 76 of Atwater Landing, 105 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $566,000, on March 11.

From M. and M. Martinez to D. Deblois, Lot 16 of Quail Run, 802 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on March 11.

STATESVILLE

From J. and L. Payne to Peachtree Properties LLC, Lot 5 of Meadow Creek, 122 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $195,000, on March 7.

From R. and N. Jenkins to A. Zub and C. Soldner, 10 acres, metes and bounds, 316 Sunflower Road, Statesville, $429,000, on March 7.

From ABMS Development, LLC to Wellspring Carolina Investments, LLC, 68.42 acres, Bethesda Road, Statesville, $624,000, on March 7.

From M. and C. Richon to M. and M. Gonzalez, Lots 10 and 11 of Stewart Court, 612 and 616 Stewart Court, Statesville, $75,000, on March 7.

From B. Sloan to CMH Homes, Inc., 10.842 acres, TBD Newland Lane, Statesville, $60,000, on March 7.

From West-Finch Corporation to 707 & 711 Statesville LLC, two tracts, 0.534 acre and 2.119 acres, 707 and 711 Gaither Road, Statesville, $1,650,000, on March 7.

From Peachtree Properties LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 5 of Meadow Creek, 122 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $252,000, on March 8.

From J. M. Stewart to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 5 of Pine Forest, 116 Carolinian Drive, Statesville, $352,000, on March 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 116 of Stonebridge, 148 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $235,000, on March 8.

From S. and S. Phelan to B. and R. Johnson, Catspaw at Heronwood, 522 Catspaw Lane, Unit C, Statesville, $500,000, on March 8.

From B. Elliott to B. Elliott and M. Smith, Lots 22-24 of Monticello Heights, +/- 0.35 acre, 127 Grayson Park Road, Statesville, $1,000, on March 8.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Lane and A. Rankin, Lot 390 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $340,000, on March 8.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and M. Stewart, Lot 2 of Pinecrest Estates, 883 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $547,000, on March 8.

From C. and C. Smith to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, (Lot 11), 506 Broadway Court, Statesville, $10,000, on March 8.

From M. and A. Johnson and A. Wallace to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 33 of Hampton Glen, 110 Hyde Lane, Statesville, $261,000, on March 8.

From A. and K. and K. Helms and Triple T Homebuilders, Inc. to C. and J. Macartney, two tracts, Lot 5, 6 and 7 of River Oaks Landing, 1.18 acres, 147 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on March 8.

From P. McKinney and D. Cass/AIF to W. DeBardeleben Jr., Lot 45 of Queens Crest Townhouses, 1312 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $300,000, on March 8.

From T. Hofstetter, T. Hedden and P. Hofstetter to K. Santibanez and G. Chavez, multiple lots Wayside Estates, 150, 156 and 159 Bentbrook Road, Statesville, $28,500, on March 8.

From D. Dean to RW Enterprises, LLC, Lot 36 of Buffalo Shoals, 125 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $60,000, on March 8.

From Y. Ibarra, M. and M. Quintero and Q. Bermudez to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 42 of Olde Statesville, 135 Coddington Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on March 8.

From K. Rader/TR and Revocable Living Trust of Marvin Q. and Lorene M. Beam to J. Samitis, A. Sanchez and A. Flores Sanchez, Lots 684-687 of Iredell Heights, 178 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $192,000, on March 8.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 43 of Chipley Park Tsumas-West Addition, 198 Harriet Lane, Statesville, $195,500, on March 9.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 47 of Pine Forest, 109 Planters Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on March 9.

From R. Jordan to W. and K. Wyatt, 0.934 acre, 1400 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $60,000, on March 9.

From B. Moose/TR, The Bonnie Sue T. Moose Living Trust and Hugh L. Moose Family Trust to J. Elam, 0.427 acre, 585 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $120,000, on March 9.

From W. Tilley/Exr & TR, R. Tilley/Est, Robinette C. Tilley Living Trust and D. Levan/TR to G. and N. Karr, TBD (Lot 49) Doe Trail, Statesville, $25,000, on March 9.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 157 of Taras Trace, 2186 Wexford Way, Statesville, $312,000, on March 9.

From Galaxy Property Management and Investments LLC to K. Smith, Lot 36 of Lansdowne, 246 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on March 10.

From True Homes, LLC to W. Russell, Lot 84 of Larkin, Statesville, $441,000, on March 10.

From Opendoor Property C LLC to M. and M. Hazelbaker, Lots 56-57 of Tranquility, 737 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $162,000, on March 10.

From R. and R. and R. and R. Johnson to P. Solomon, (Lots 5 and 6), 131 Arrington Road, Statesville, $44,000 on March 10.

From S. and S. and T. Adams, S. and S. and L. Burnett and W. and W. Adams to Kent Shaw & Sons Construction, Inc., 16.435 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $375,000, on March 10.

From P. and W. Fowler to Godspeed Invest 10, LLC, 1.721 acres, 330 W. Bell St., Statesville, $65,000, on March 11.

From Better Village Housing, LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian, Lots 5 and 6 of Statesville Development Company, 503 S. Race St., Statesville, $115,000, on March 11.

From P. Johnson/Indvl & AIF, P. Johnson/Indvl & AIF and R. Johnson to W. Crawford, 0.46 acre, 112 Grayson Park Road, Statesville, $80,000, on March 11.

From A. and N. Samra to J. Johnson and N. Cintron, Lot 55 of Hidden Lakes, 161 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $428,000, on March 11.

From A. and D. Whitman to J. Gragg/TR, M. Gragg/TR, M. Vezquez-Gragg/TR, M. Vezquez/TR and The Gragg Family Living Trust, Lot 2 of River Ridge, 129 River Ridge Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on March 11.

From Shedley Investments, LLC to D. Ferreira, Lot 15 of Statesville Development Co., 1114 5th St., Statesville, $65,000, on March 11.

From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and A. Payne, Lot 14 of Powder Spring Creek, 166 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $599,000, on March 11.

From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to D. Rotondi and L. Coffey, Lot 16 of Powder Spring Creek, 148 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $564,000, on March 11.

From D. and R. Barkley, P. Stewart/Indvl & AIF and P. Stewart/Indvl & AIF to W. and A. Rogers, Lots 54-57, Scott Road, Statesville, $12,000, on March 11.

From B. and A. Schmidt to Nest Rental Homes, LLC, Lot 8 of Statesville Development Company, 1226 4th St., Statesville, $149,000, on March 11.

From E. Howell to A. Ospina, metes and bounds, Lots PT9-PT11 of Statesville Development Co., 1020 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $50,000, on March 11.

From R. Jordan to W. and K. Wyatt, 0.934 acre, 1400 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $60,000, on March 11.

STONY POINT

From C. and A. Kent to R. Wright/TR, K. Wright/TR and The Wright Revocable Trust, Lot 16 of Riverwalk, 118 Pier Point Drive, Stony Point, $30,000, on March 10.

TROUTMAN

From Big Daddy and Nonnie, LLC to Speedway LLC, two parcels, square footage near Lexus Drive, Troutman and 2.71 acres off U.S. 21 and Lexus Drive, Troutman, $1,250,000, on March 7.

From ELG Investments, LLC to T. and R. Mulligan, Lots 677 and 678 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, Park Crest Drive, Troutman, $280,000, on March 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 124 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 131 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $452,500, on March 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Connors, Lot 122 at Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 123 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $431,000, on March 8.

From NVR, Inc. to K. and R. Blanchet, Lot 175 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $343,000, on March 9.

From J. Athanas to J. Bubb Jr., Lot 29 of Meadow Glen, 121 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $302,000 on March 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and K. Galloway, Lot 145 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 137 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $418,000, on March 10.

From V. Stone/Indvl & Admr, R. Stone, E. Reavis, T. Lackey, S. and R. Koonts and T. Hargett/Est to L. Miller/TR, K. Miller/TR and Miller Living Trust, 23.394 acres, 112 Arthurs Road, Troutman, $500,000, on March 10.

From NVR, Inc. to A. and P. Rogers, Lot 163 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $292,500, on March 10.

From V. and L. Bot to J. Montano, Lot 48 of Winding Forest, 156 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $48,000, on March 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 264 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 124 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $417,000, on March 11.

From J. and J. Ubl to Equity Ventures Group, LLC, Lot 96-97 of Silo Acres, 137 Suzuki Drive, Troutman, $275,000, on March 11.

From M. and M. and S. Sharpe to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 44 of Martha’s Vineyard, 395 Hoover Road, Troutman, $447,000, on March 11.

From NVR, Inc. to M. Rogers, Lot 159 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $388,000, on March 11.