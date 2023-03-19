The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 5-11. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From R. and F. Aryeetey to M. and M. and M. and M. Johnson, Lot 605 of The Point, 1970 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,395,000, on March 6.

From E. and E. Holloway, E and E. Hollaway and M. and M. Holloway to Allegiant Holdings LLC, 0.45 acre, 117 Winston Way Lane, Troutman, $1,268,500, on March 7.

From M. and P. Purser to J. and M. Zeigler, Lot 2 of Fernleaf, 534 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $805,000, on March 7.

From The Lucy G. Gaye Legacy Irrevocable Trust, L. Williamson/TR and L. Williamson/TR to K. Martin/TR and The Kaywin L. Martin Revocable Trust, two tracts, Lot 307 of Crescent Land and Timber Recreation lots and 0.1584 acre, more or less, 219 Waddell Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on March 10.

From J. and J. Flowers to K. and J. Porteous, Lot 6 of Cabe’s Crossing, 106 Aragon Court, Mooresville, $725,000, on March 7.

CLEVELAND

From T. and C. Bedson to J. and L. Casale, Lot 43 of Deer Valley, 116 Deer Valley Drive, Cleveland, $260,000, on March 7.

HARMONY

From S. Bacharach and S. Wyatt to S. and M. Jones, 2.233 acres, 3120 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $286,000, on March 7.

From J. and E. Dalton to J. and E. Dalton and J. Rivers, .6 acre, Buckhead Road, Harmony, $500, on March 8.

From J. and E. Dalton to J and E. Dalton and E. Knox, metes and bounds, 201 Buckhead Road, Harmony, $1,000, on March 8.

From J. and E. Dalton to J. and E. Dalton and K. Rivers, 1.494 acres, 200 Buckhead Road, Harmony, $1,500, on March 8.

From J. Moroney to M. Shetler, Lot 25 of Sagefield, 126 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $77,000, on March 8.

From R. Stone Jr./Est, T. Haqq/Exr & Indvl and K. Haqq to L. and L. Gonzalez, Lots 14 and 15 of Tomlin Forest, 137 Dogwood Forest Loop, Harmony, $160,000, on March 9.

From WJH LLC to J. Wekenmann and C. Varney, Lot 14 of Rock Gate Estates, 124 Zach Drive, Harmony, $250,500, on March 10.

MOORESVILLE

From NVR, Inc. to D. Morrison Jr., Lot 205 of Stafford, 230 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $442,500, on March 6

From L. Cosper and D. Johnson to B. Miller and A. Balzer, Lot 2 of Springfield, 113 Meadow Creek Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on March 6.

From H. Craddock, H. McLeod and C. Craddock to N. Lenzinger, Lot 8 of Mary Knox Atwell subdivision, 328 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 6.

From Sunset Homes, LLC to K. and L Sarro, Lot 33 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 139 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $540,000, on March 6.

From K. Cappelmann to A. and M. and M. Kothadia, Lot 102 of Byers Creek, 129 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $568,000, on March 7.

From J. Rosser to E. Ransford, Lot 12 of Morrison Cove, 232 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $540,000, on March 7.

From R11 Company, LLC to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, three tracts, 0.52 acre, 0.95 acre and 0.61 acre, Young Street, Mooresville, $60,000, on March 7.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to R. and L. Lackey, Lot 145 of Tall Oaks, 259 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust 1, to R. and H. Jaggers, Lot 297 of Curtis Pond, 215 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $368,500, on March 8.

From M. and L. Gonzalez to P. and R. Knowles, Lot 120 of Lakewalk, 126 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $685,000, on March 8.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and A. Atkinson, Lot 272 of Gambill Forest, 121 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $486,500, on March 8.

From W. and N. Newton to Yamasa Co., Ltd, Lot 221 of Windborne, 118 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on March 8.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Imbody to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 117 of The Hampshires, 110 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on March 8.

From J. Meehan and W. Lowery III to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 18 of Foxmoor, 778 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $260,000, on March 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and K. Zink, Lot 161 of Gambill Forest, 198 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $390,000, on March 9.

From J. Dahlgard to D. and S. Klinedinst, Lot 19 of Muirfield, 100 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $645,000, on March 9.

From The Wachob Family Trust and J. Wachob/TR to Bayberry Holdings, LLC, Unit 4 of Edgewater Place Condos, 548 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 9.

From Jazzy Jay’s Trucking Inc. to J. Meehan and W. Lowery III, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lot 12 of White Oaks, 296 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $465,000, on March 9.

From A. and M. Klug to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 32 of Foxmoor, 660 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 9.

From One Hadrian Place, LLC to STDC1, LLC, Lot 28 of Talbert Point Business Park, 118 Eastbend Court, Mooresville, $379,500, on March 10.

From J. and J. Barker to B. and K. McKenzie, Lot 120 of The Farms, 115 Ferngrove Court, Mooresville, $590,000, on March 10.

From S. and S. Miller to H. and L. Mendez, Lot 20 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 127 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $365,000, on March 10.

From G. and G. Shoe to S. Dolle, Lot 35 of Lakewalk, 108 Rosebay Drive, Mooresville, $495,000, on March 10.

From Midland Trust Company, C. Riddle and J. Diaz/Admr to D. and J. Medlin, Lot 7 of Springfield, 147 Meadow Creek Lane, Mooresville, $290,000, on March 10.

From J. and R. Duncan to C. and L. Nikkari, Lot 12 of Laurelwood, 111 Horsestable Court, Mooresville, $354,000, on March 10.

MOUNT ULLA

From Sage Security Solutions, LLC to J. Steffan, metes and bounds, 1451 Mount Ulla Highway, Mount Ulla, $250,000, on March 9.

From W. and H. and H. Wicker and L. and C. Foldoe to Wicker Trade Service, Inc., Lot 1 of Twin Brooks, 170 French Belk Road, Mount Ulla, $142,000, on March 10.

From M. and M. Alvarez, P. Ortiz and P. Alvarez to L. Grajales and B. Moreno, Lot 7 of Kilborne Farms, 2217 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $225,000, on March 10.

OLIN

From J. and J. McMillan to A. and M. Head, metes and bounds, 588 Tabor Road, Olin, $350,000, on March 10.

STATESVILLE

From P. Vera to E. Carvallo, parcel, metes and bounds, 1818 5th St., Statesville, $30,000, on March 6.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Dover, metes and bounds, 0.234 acre, 2127 Bristol Road, Statesville, $140,000, on March 6.

From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to L. Figueroa and R. Diaz, Lot 66 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 919 Barracuda Ave., Statesville, $195,000, on March 6.

From T. Benfield and F. and F. Skidmore Sr. to H. Aguilar and T. Garcia, Lot 3 of Druid Hills, 744 Springdale Road, Statesville, $147,000, on March 6.

From C. and L. Fraser to S. and A. Davidson, Lot 65 of Barium Season Village, 105 Summer Breeze Circle, Statesville, $450,000, on March 6.

From T. Lambert and T. and M. Trivette to H. Villalobos and S. Andrade, Lots 61-63 of Woodlawn, 428 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville and vacant lot, $50,000, on March 7.

From True Homes, LLC to E. and P. Sisnetsky, Lot 453 of Hidden Lakes, 123 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $410,500, on March 7.

From M. and G. Bustle to D & J State Trust, (Lots 46 and 47), 211 W. Bell St., Statesville, $85,000, on March 7.

From D. Moose to A. and R. Ostwalt, two tracts, 0.918 acre and 1.033 acres, 124 Levi Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on March 7.

From VB Six, LLC to K. and K. Bolling, 0.28 acre +/-, 303 Armfield St., Statesville, $189,000, on March 7.

From K. and K. Hartness to K. Hartness, J. Crater, C. Keegan and D. Burkes, two tracts, Lots 12 and 13 of Mountain View, 166 Hannah Road, Statesville, $1,500, on March 7.

From TWP PCP State Retail, LLC to Department of Transportaton, Cowan Lane, Statesville, $95,000, on March 8.

From Ross Realty & Construction, LLC and Premier Real Estate Team, Inc. to E. Seagroves IV, Lot 7 of Stewart Court, 602 Stewart Court, Statesville, $182,000, on March 8.

From P. and D. Arciszewski to W. Hutchison, 10 acres, metes and bounds, 137 Starlight Road, Statesville, $665,000, on March 8.

From Augustine Properties, LLC to R. Freeland, Jr. and K. Grant, metes and bounds, 1903 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $170,000 on March 8.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, Lot 8 of River Rock Development, 145 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on March 8.

From J. and S. Ammons to Evergreen Farms, LLC, 13.869 acres +/-, Bussell Road, Statesville, $86,000, on March 8.

From D. and T. and T. Stamey, E. and R. Martines and N. and S. Stamey to BAM HOLDINGS, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Independence Lane, Statesville, $65,000 on March 8.

From K. and K. Mielke to J. and S. Cashion, Lot 13 of Dobbs Valley, 200 Natures Trail, Statesville, $75,500, on March 8.

From M. and M. Benware to K. and R. Harris, Lot 12 of Stones Edge, 157 Gemstone Drive, Statesville, $191,000, on March 8.

From T. Holton to M. and N. Douglas, 18.390 acres, Beechwood Farm Road, Statesville, $184,000, on March 8.

From A. and D. Prevette to CMH Homes, Inc., one acre, 802 Jennings Road, Statesville, $16,500, on March 9.

From S. and C. Hilkert to J. and A. Soto, Lot 10 of Meadow Pines, 193 Arlie Loop, Statesville, $22,500, on March 9.

From True Homes, LLC to R. Henry and A. Aguilar, Lot 444 of Hidden Lakes, 145 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $329,000, on March 9.

From StanCo Properties, LLC to M. Bautista, (Lots 1-4), 704 Hunt St., Statesville, $18,000, on March 9.

From S. Sizemore to J. Valdez and Y. Miranda, Lot 7 of Wooten Bros. addition to Clearview Acres, 153 Jenkins Road, Statesville, $225,000, on March 9.

From L. and L. Noble to R. Cox, Lot 14 of Briarcliff Acres, 435 New Salem Road, Statesville, $340,000, on March 9.

From Darrell Millsaps Trucking, Inc. to Enterprise Truck Group, Inc., three tracts, metes and bounds, 1595 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $275,000, on March 9.

From K. Wolf to B. Oppy and A. Hemenway, Lot 20 of Willowbrook, 158 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $255,000, on March 10.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Guevara, Lot 167 of Marthas Ridge, 2517 Andes Drive, Statesville, $348,000, on March 10.

From T. and T. and P. and P. Jackson to W. and A. Solly, Lot 4 of Kyles Wood, 129 Pinkney Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on March 10.

From E. Leviner/Indvl & Exr, G. Leviner, T. and T. Pharr and C. Adams/Est to A. Leviner and A. Brockopp, two tracts, Lots 12 and 13 of Greencrest, 2517 Holly St. and lot, Statesville, $150,000, on March 10.

From F. and G. Mahaffey to E. Crunk, metes and bounds, 1006 Hull St., Statesville, $95,000, on March 10.

TROUTMAN

From Nest Homes, LLC to S. and M. Irminger, Lot 20 of Sanders Ridge, 127 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $464,000, on March 6.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 21 of Weather’s Creek, 110 Browband St., Troutman, $82,000, on March 7.

From Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC to C. Piccirillo, Lot 67 of Pheasant Run, 104 Single Oak Drive, Troutman, $262,500, on March 8.

From NVR, Inc. to A. and A. Hall, Lot 25 of Weather’s Creek, 122 Browband St., Troutman, $340,000, on March 10.

From E. Foster and L. and L. and C. and P. Vega to T. Desimone and J. Kumbartzki, 1.24 acres, 168 Barkdale Road, Troutman, $235,000, on March 10.

UNION GROVE

From R. and A. and A. Hager to T. Oehler, multiple tracts and parcels, 3441 Jennings Road, Union Grove, $525,000, on March 7.