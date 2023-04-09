The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 26-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From North Main, LLC to Ginkgo North Main LLC and 17PBS North Main LLC, 7.434 acres, 1016 N. Main St., Mooresville, $7,327,500, on March 28.

From Quattro Statesville, LLC and Quattro Statesville LLC to Statesville Property Partners, LLC and Unionville Property Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, 210 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $4,600,000, on March 30.

From Kasey Daley Revocable Trust, K. Daley/TR and P. Daley/TR to T. and A. Leimbrock, Lot 441 of The Farms, 139 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on March 28.

From R. and M. Smith to L. Smith, 3.40 acres, 728 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $950,000, on March 30.

From J. and C. and C. Davis to The DiSanzo Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 60 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 187 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $885,000, on March 30.

CLEVELAND

From R. and B. Hill, T. and J. and J. Brown and C. Berryman to C. Moose, 1.000 acre, 254 Rowan Road, Cleveland, $10,000, on March 28.

HAMPTONVILLE

From F. and F. and F. Beamer to Piedmont Assets LLC, Lot 1 of Grants Glen, 4889 Harmony Highway, Hamptonville, $30,000, on March 30.

HARMONY

From J. Baldwin, L. Reynolds and S. and C. Creed to Z. Deal, (Lot 26), West Memorial Highway, Harmony, $23,000, on March 27.

From Farmony Park, LLC to D. Baum, Lot of Farmony Park LLC, 779 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $240,000, on March 27.

From Eagle Mills Investments, LLC to C. and C. Harris, Lot 14 of Archer’s Ridge, 104 Arrowood Lane, Harmony, $373,000, on March 28.

From J. and A. Gaither to G. and C. Flagler, metes and bounds, 1106 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $265,000, on March 28.

From WJH LLC to M. Muttrell and H. Selzer, Lot 29 of Rock Gate Estates, 150 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $263,000, on March 29.

MOORESVILLE

From The Geneva Williams Trust, R. Covington/TR and J. Shoe to S. Shoe, Lot 126 of Fremont Park, 124 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $200,000, on March 27.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to E. and C. Hutchison, J. Cruz Martyn, J. Martyn and J. Cruz-Martyn, Lot 227 of Reid’s Cove of Lake Norman, 107 Reid’s Cove Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on March 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Hamilton-Jensen, J Hamilton Jensen and J. Jensen, Lot 224 of Gambill Forest, 185 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on March 27.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to L. Kuschyk, Lot 94 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 127 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $355,000, on March 27.

From H. Haskell and B. Vink to J. and D. Jose, Lot 9 of Atwater Landing, 164 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $460,000, on March 27.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. Musicaro, Lot 22 of Creek Stone, 226 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $538,500, on March 27.

From R-Hearthstone Lot, Option Pool 03, L.P. to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, Lots 324, 481, 484 and 485 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $320,500, on March 27.

From D. and C. Adler to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 106 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 115 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $366,500, on March 28.

From N. and N. and D. and J. Johnston to A. and S. Weinstock, tract 3, 1540 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $645,000, on March 28.

From D. and E. and E. Andrews to G. and S. Mayhew, Lot 28 of Harris Village, 159 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $528,000, on March 28.

From H. Weisner to J. and J. Rhodes, Lot 289 of Crescent Land and Timber Corp., 136 Cloverhill Road, Mooresville, $390,000, on March 28.

From K. and J. Swindell to Northlake Developers, LLC, 1.306 acres, Lots 84 and 85 of Woodleaf, 1043 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $212,000, on March 28.

From J. Blackwelder to AJL Properties & Consulting, Inc., parcels and tracts, 425 and 435 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville and North Sycamore Street, Mooresville, $360,000, on March 28.

From R. and R. and S. Decker to P. and M. Fair, Lot 24 of Highland Crossing, 130 Scotland Drive, Mooresville, $350,500 on March 29.

From V and S. Fitzwater to C and P. Wagner, J. Lidstrom and B. Stevens Jr., Lot 68 of Ashlyn Creek, 121 Willowbrook Drive, Mooresville, $595,000, on March 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and L. Preston, Lot 226 of Gambill Forest, 186 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on March 29.

From B. and S. James to Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC, Lot 102 of Morrison Plantation, 130 N. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $320,000, on March 29.

From P. Cronin/TR, and Colleen L Cronin Living Trust to D. Telionis, Lot 2 of Morgan Landing, 109 Lynn Cove Lane, Mooresville, $700,000, on March 29.

From E. Ransford/Indvl & TR, E. Ransford/Indvl & TR, E. Panarella/Indvl & TR, Elizabeth Ransford Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Panarella Revocable Trust to S. and L. Ervin, Lot 41 of Morrison Cove, 194 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $600,000, on March 30.

From K. and J. Swindell to M. Herald and H. Staelgraeve, Lot 78 of Wellsley East, 116 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $525,000, on March 30.

From Nest Homes, LLC to L. and N. Gilliam, Lots 6 and 6A of Collins Grove, Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $631,000, on March 30.

From C. and G. Gardner to J. and B. Wagner, Lot 68 of Harbor Landing, Mooresville, $580,000, on March 30.

From D. Joyce and P. Black/Agt to B. and R. Knoll, Lot 63 of Gambill Forest, 117 Lamberth Loop, Mooresville, $540,000, on March 30.

From L. Gaughan to J. and D. Mikach, Lot 7 of Indian Hill, 724 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $665,000, on March 30.

From N. and C. Smith to D. and L. Varnholt, Lot 175 of Stafford, 137 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $475,000, on March 30.

From S. Dunlap to A. Badamo, Lot 45 of Waterlynn Grove, 202 Waterlynn Ridge Road, Unit E, Mooresville, $330,000, on March 30.

From K. and K. Magnuson to J. and A. Hamra, Lot 54 of Windsor Bay, 173 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 30.

From K. and K. Ritchie to B Stikeleather, LLC, Lot 139 of Curtis Pond, 113 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $309,000, on March 30.

From B. and R. Hawkins to Elite Design Group, LLC, Lot 265 of Surfwood Park, 150 Driftwood Drive, Mooresville, $130,000, on March 30.

From S, Mauriello to J. Chopp, Lot 435 of Curtis Pond, 131 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $465,000, on March 30.

From K. Settlemyre to T. and J. Elliott, Lot 19 of Springdale, 181 Springdale Acres Drive, Mooresville, $239,000, on March 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Frost, Lot 229 of Gambill Forest, 178 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on March 30.

From M. and M. and P. Delillo to K. and H. Gray, Lot 6 of Doolie Meadows, 142 Kendra Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on March 30.

OLIN

From J. Henderson, J. Carson and C. Henderson to E. and S. Johnson, 30.380 acres, 455 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $240,000, on March 28.

From S. Jones to J. and R. Findley, (Lot 1), TBD Semper Fidelis Road, Olin, $75,000, on March 29.

STATESVILLE

From D. Rodriguez-Romero, D. Rodriguez Romero, D. Romero and C. Rodriguez to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., lots, Statesville Development Company, 718 W. Raleigh Ave., Statesville, $25,000, on March 27.

From A. McEvilly to Inhome By R&G Enteprisse Construction Inc., Lot 100, Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $38,000, on March 27.

From A. Martin/TR, J. Martin/TR and Anne S. Branson Martin Living Trust to L. Keith, 0.34 acre, 117 Ponder Lane, Statesville, $78,000k on March 27.

From Dependable Developent Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 415 and 419-421 of Hidden Lakes, 114, 116, 118 and 126 Slalom St., Statesville, $280,000, on March 27.

From VM Master Issuer, LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2, L.L.C., Lot 73 of Fox Den Country Club, 109 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $337,500, on March 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Redmon, Lot 5 of Midway Park,121 Potts Grant Lane, Statesville, $243,000, on March 27.

From B. and B. Rogers to S. Swaim, Lot 13 of Oakland Heights, 904 Hedrick Circle, Statesville, $195,000, on March 27.

From Midland Trust Company/Cust, C. Riddle and J. Diaz/Admr to S. Tunnell and Towers Foundation, 2 acres, 366 Monticello Road, Statesville, $70,000, on March 28.

From J. Stephens to L. and A. Urbain, Lot 76 of Lakewood Estates, 155 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $192,000, on March 28.

From M. Sisler to Opendoor Property Trust I, two tracts, metes and bounds, parts of Lots, 18, 28 and 29 of Margroll Acres, 176 Pine Haven Road, Statesville, $220,500, on March 28.

From B. and B. Troutman and C. and A. Deal to B. and A. Moose, metes and bounds, 692 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $53,500, on March 28.

From M. and D. Curley and A. and A. and D. Lecour to JWR Services of Troutman, Inc. and E. Harrison, Lot 132 of Forest Acres, 161 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on March 28.

From True Homes, LLC to N. Lewis and A. Lamb, Lot 452 of Hidden Lakes, 125 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $387,000, on March 28.

From T. and T. and S. and S. Coley to Open Mgmt., LLC, (Lot 2), 316 Charles St., Statesville, $38,000, on March 29.

From D. and A. and A. Chick to D. and S. Osborne, Lot 80 of Meadow-View, West Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $16,000, on March 29.

From Enclave Sullivan, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 4 -6 of Sullivan Fields, 118, 122 and 128 Red Cedar Lane, Statesville, $217,000, on March 29.

From E. and S. Burns to E. Crowe and K. Argotti, Lot 28 of Valley Stream Road, 330 Earlwood Road, Statesville, $465,000, on March 29.

From B. and M. Krokson to ML Properties and Management Firm, LLC, 2.072 acres, 1403 Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, $105,000, on March 29.

From First Greater Living Missionary Baptist Church to Iredell Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, Greater Living Place, Statesville, $31,500, on March 29.

From G and G. Lippard to Heels Properties, LLC, (Lot 5), 934 Cherry St., Statesville, $25,000, on March 29.

From N. Castle to D. Apapi, metes and bounds, 422 W. Front St., Statesville, $310,000, on March 29.

From H. Daddio to S. and C. Siragusa, Lot 5 of Chestnut Acres, 243 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $240,000, on March 29.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. Rangel and F. Martinez, 2232 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on March 29.

From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and K. Stasiak, Lot 1 of Powder Spring Creek, 147 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $605,000, on March 30.

From K. Miller to D. and G. Lederer, two tracts, 2.24 acres and 0.30 acre, Dunlap Gate Road, Statesville, $16,000, on March 30.

From D. and T. and T. Davidson to Pioneer Property Group, LLC, 0.336 acre, Lot 7 and portions of 6 and 8 of the Henkel-Craig Livestock Co. Subdivision, 510 High Point Ave., Statesville, $90,000, on March 30.

From Pioneer Property Group, LLC to Investcar, LLC, 0.336 acre, Lot 7 and portions of 6 and 8 of the Henkel-Craig Livestock Co. Subdivision, 510 High Point Ave., Statesville, $95,000, on March 30.

From Investcar, LLC to Verdabet, LLC, 0.336 acre, Lot 7 and portions of 6 and 8 of the Henkel-Craig Livestock Co. Subdivision, 510 High Point Ave., Statesville, $101,500, on March 30.

From R. and J. Little, B. and V. Ganim and S. Cashion to J. Sherrill, three tracts, 19.2 acres, metes and bounds and 2 acres, 219 Beulah Road, Statesville, $525,000, on March 30.

From W. Self to Buyer Accepted, LLC, lots of Park Grove, 364 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on March 30.

From S. and S. Nida to K. ad K. Funk, Lot 207 of Hidden Lakes, 105 Galley Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on March 30.

From B. and R. Lippard to O. Grubner, (Lots 1-6 of Block D), 621 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $72,000, on March 30.

STONY POINT

From J. and C. and A. Corum to V. and N. Gonzalez, Lot 14 of Riverwalk, 239 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $30,000, on March 27.

From G. and L. Savelle to J. and K. Morrison, Lot 8 of Riverwalk, 145 Pier Point Drive, Stony Point, $692,000, on March 28.

TROUTMAN

From NVR, Inc. to R. and C. Beebe, Lot 46 of Weathers Creek, 172 Browband St., Troutman, $300,000 on March 27.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to L. Brawley, Lot 97 of Colonial Crossing, 106 Milliner Drive, Troutman, $330,000, on March 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Patton, Lot 7 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 141 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $445,000, on March 28.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to T. and S. Sandahl, Lot 95 of Colonial Crossing, 112 Milliner Drive, Troutman, $348,000, on March 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Santore, Lot 5 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 135 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $470,000, on March 28.

From Mountain State Investments, LLC to Little Daddy’s LLC, metes and bounds, 151 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $350,000, on March 28.

From M. and A. Kyker to C. Buttrill, Lot 31 of Falls Cove—Streamwood, 202 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $79,500, on March 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Kivi and B. Mahoney, Lot 3 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 129 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $445,000, on March 28.

From NVR, Inc. to K. and R. Ratuis, Lot 35 of Weathers Creek, 148 Browband St., Troutman, $306,000, on March 28.

From M. Manor General Partner, LLC to J. Salazar and A. Ospina, (Lots 2 and 3), 491 and 495 Perry Road, Troutman, $110,000, on March 29.

From S. and A. Jenkins to MPNW, LLC, Lot 168 of Sutter’s Mill, 224 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $320,000, on March 29.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L Ochoa and E. Acuna, Lot 8 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 145 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $470,000, on March 30.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and J. Cordell, Lot 4 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 131 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $426,500, on March 30.