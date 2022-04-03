Iredell County real estate transactions: March 20-26

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds

From Kewaunee Scientific Corporation to CAI Investments Medical Products I, DST, three tracts 16 acres, 4.85 acres and 1.09 acres, 2700 W. Front St., Statesville, $30,277,500, on March 25.

From HDC-Brawley-Mooresville Partners, LP and HDC-NC GP Mooresville, LLC/PTNR to Salem Glen Apartments, LLC, two tracts, Lots 5 and 6 of Brawley Crossing, 388 and 398 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $5,957,500, on March 25.

From P. Page-Neeley, P. Page Neeley and P. Neeley to A. and S. Everhart, Lot 32 of Winding Forest, 133 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $975,000, on March 21.

From T. and V. Sawyer, to M. Castro Jr./TR, T. Castro/TR and Castro Family Living Trust, 0.56 acre, 337 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $892,000, on March 24.

From R. and R. Barnes to E. Costa and S. Alves, 11.61 acres, 674 Talley Road, Troutman, $850,000 on March 22.

From D. Brawley/Indvl Exr & TR, D. Brawley/Indvl Exr & TR, D. Brawley/Indvl Exr & TR, R. Brawley/Est and The Ralph M. Brawley, III Living Trust to The Garner Family Trust, multiple tracts, 507 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $850,000, on March 22.

DAVIDSON

From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to D. and C. Rasch, Lot 8 of Ridge Walk, 120 Broad Birch Drive, Davidson, $790,500, on March 23.

From M. and G. Smith to J. Yackeren, two tracts, 2.834 acres and 0.33 acre, Greystone Road, Davidson, $518,000, on March 25.

HARMONY

From J. and C. Haynes to E. and A. Gaither, 101 and 103 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $20,000, on March 22.

From D. and D. Snow and T. and R. McClain to K. Clontz and A. Calnan, 1.5896 acres, 568 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $270,000, on March 22.

From W. Otero, W. Fontan and N. and N. Otero to A. and M. and I. Jusino, Lot 15 of Cheshire Ridge, 108 Whispering Drive, Harmony, $4,500, on March 22.

From J. Campbell to B. Croakman, (Lots 1 and 3), 220 Howards Bridge Road, Harmony, $25,000, on March 24.

MOORESVILLE

From M. Baker Jr. and A. Scholten to D. Emmons, Lot 248 of Morrison Plantation, 108 Charing Place, Mooresville, $460,000, on March 21.

From S. and D. Neal to J. Marteau, S. Bonnot-Marteau, S. Bonnot Marteau and S. Marteau, Lot 48 of Pine Isle, 122 Lake Pine Road, Mooresville, $630,500, on March 21.

From DRJ Land, LLC to Nest Communities, LLC, four tracts, 2.68 acres, 0.47 acre, 0.06 acre and 3.48 acres, Crossrail Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on March 21.

From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/Comr to M & T Bank, 0.62 acre, 1988 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $106,500, on March 21.

From E. and L. and L. Phillips to R. and J. Hofmann, Lot 82 of The Harbour, 120 Pine Cliff Lane, Mooresville, $710,000, on March 21.

From A. and A. and D. and D. Guffy to L. Laurer, Lot 79 of Waterlynn, Mooresville, $285,000, on March 21.

From S. Tobias to J. and J. Neder, Station 115 Condominiums, 106 Locomotive Lane, Unit 103, Mooresville, $140,000, on March 21.

From Nest Homes, LLC to T. and T. Bordanaro, Lot 4 of Collins Grove, 125 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $543,500, on March 21.

From S&L Holdings, LLC to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot T1 of Waterlynn, 225 E. Waterlynn Road, Unit A, Mooresville, $295,500, on March 21.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR V Tranche 3 Borrower, LLC, Lot 116 of Lakewalk, 110 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville and Lot 23 of Sunridge Place, 114 Sunridge Drive, Mooresville, $751,000, on March 21.

From P. Curlee/TR, P. Curlee/TR and Peggy C. Curlee Revocable Trust Agreement to P. and S. Curlee, metes and bounds, 143 Misty Cove Lane, Mooresville, $510,000, on March 21.

From L. and W. and W. Street to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 48 of Cherry Grove, 209 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $589,000, on March 22.

From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, Inc. to N. Garcia and N. Flores, (Lot 2), 418 Alexander St., Mooresville, $230,000, on March 22.

From N. and S. Geers to M. Davis, 0.67, metes and bounds, 155 Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $580,000, on March 22.

From D. and D. Brzezinski to J. Fox and C. Stewart, Lot 75 of Mills Pond, Mooresville, $251,000, on March 3.

From G. and K. Callahan to A. Mangini and S. Ratliff, Lot 8 of Greenbay Forest, 171 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $715,000, on March 22.

From Oak Springs, LLC to M. Powers and J. Festa, Lot 36 of Davidson Pond, 126 Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $250,000, on March 22.

From C. and C. DeForge to Orchard Property II, LLC, Lot 565 of Curtis Pond, 230 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $392,000, on March 23.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 26 of Winslow Bay, 141 Sandreed Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 23.

From C. and L. Kline and L. Bringle to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, Lot 205 of Winborne, 124 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $338,000, on March 23.

From Oak Springs, LLC to C. and D. Chura, Lot 6 of Davidson Pond, 129 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $125,000, on March 23.

From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 205 of Winborne, 125 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $348,000, on March 23.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 93 of Wellesley West, 251 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $460,000, on March 23.

From D and S. Bellingham to D. and D. Bellingham, (Lots 2 and 3), TBD Judas Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on March 23.

From J. and J. Herring to B. and H. Cook, 0.766 acre, 735 N. Main St., Mooresville, $575,000, on March 24.

From D. and D. Grey to S. Kenneally, Lot 47 of Waterlynn Grove, 202 Waterlynn Ridge Road, Unit C, Mooresville, $337,000, on March 24.

From G. Forrest to K. and M. Rodriguez, Lot 1404 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 104 Certificate St., Unit D, Mooresville, $400,000, on March 24.

From A. Lochner to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 121 of Reed Creek, 436 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 24.

From NH Landholdings, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 22 and 25 of Creek Stone, 250 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $147,500, on March 24.

From Orchard Property III, LLC to C. and C. DeForge, Lot 23 of Highland Ridge, 137 Nesting Quail Lane, Mooresville, $610,000, on March 24.

From K. Stanley and R. Carver/AIF to R11 Company, LLC, 533 Parker Ave., Mooresville, $168,000, on March 24.

From A. Harrill to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 22 of Greene Croft, 149 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $353,000, on March 25.

From A. and L. Graham to A. NagyTR, J. Nagy/TR and Anna C. Nagy Trust, Lot 98 of Waterfront at Langtree, 111 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $426,000, on March 25.

From R. Morrow/TR, R. Morrow/TR, D. Morrow/TR, D. Morrow/TR and Rodney H. and Darhla J. Morrow Revocable Family Trust to D. and J. Troxel, Lot 14 of Cove View Park, 384 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $270,000, on March 25.

From R. and R. and M. and M. Harris to Investcar, LLC, 0.31 acre, 250 and 254 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $175,000, on March 25.

From Investcar, LLC to RKWP LLC, 0.31 acre, 250 and 254 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $207,000, on March 25.

From B. Purnell/TR, David S. Purnell Revocable Trust and The David S. Purnell Revocable Trust to S. Sadeghi-Ray, S. Sadeghi Ray, S. Ray, E. Sadeghi-Ray, E. Sadeghi Ray, and E. Ray, Lot 31 of Fernbrook, Mooresville, $725,000, on March 25.

From Baller Properties, LLC to R. and L. Kraus, Lot 14 of Country Meadows, 115 Grassland Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on March 25.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and L. Lipnick, Lot 75 of Atwater Landing, 107 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $496,000, on March 25.

OLIN

From P. and N. and N. Deal to P. and N. and J. Deal, two tracts, 1.363 acres and metes and bounds, 322 Tomlin Mill Road, Olin, $3,500, on March 25.

STATESVILLE

From M. and D. Prendergast to P. and D. Patton, Lots 184, 185 and 204 of Shannon Acres, 3430 and 3436 Pinehurst Road, Statesville, and 435 Westchester Road, Statesville, $725,000, on March 21.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $410,500, on March 21.

From West Properties of Statesville, LLC to J. Feimster, 0.551 acre, TBD Jackson Street, Statesville, $12,500, on March 21.

From C. Withers, C. Holdsclaw and J. Holdsclaw/AIF to Dirt Creek Management LLC, Lot 4 of Cedar Hills, 151 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $162,500, on March 21.

From L. Miller/Est, L. Whitener/Est, C. Whitener/Indvl & Exr, J. and K. Whitener, L. and T. Chipman, D. and M. Haney, R and K. Sims and C. and C. Cockerman to E. and L. Seals, two tracts, 1.03 acres and 1.25 acres, 839 Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $325,000, on March 21.

From N. Whitted/Est and P. Whitted/Gdn to S. and P. Cook, Lot 12 of Argyle Place, Statesville, $390,000, on March 21.

From L. and D. and N. and J. Sipe, Church & Church Lumber Company, LLC. and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC to L. and D. and N. and J. Sipe, Church & Church Lumber Company, LLC. and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC, 27 acres, metes and bounds, timber deed, Bailey Farm Road, Statesville, $93,000, on March 21.

From L. and L. Tinajero and C. and C. Arteaga to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 87 of Taras Trace, 2102 Taras Trace Drive, Statesville, $322,000, on March 21.

From D. and T. Gish to A. Lara and C. Larios, two tracts, Lot 8 of Bloomfield and 0.170 acres, Statesville, $190,000, on March 22.

From R. Collier Jr. and Credit and Loan Company to David Miller Realty & Investment, Inc., (Lot 58), 333 N. Tradd St., Statesville, $13,000, on March 22.

From T. and T. and T. Lippard to Homes2Cash Now, LLC, Lot 31 of Reavis-Tsumas Addition to Westover, 712 Winterfield Road, Statesville, $92,500, on March 22.

From D. Smith to R. Antrican to A. and B. Pope, Lot 25 of Autumn Brook, 130 Sierra Chase Drive, Statesville, $454,000, on March 22.

From Max Properties, LLC to G. Skerlak, metes and bounds, 330 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $245,000, on March 22.

From M. and Y. and Y. Eckmann to D. and C. Reese, Lot 1 of Park Place, 702 E. Broad St., Statesville, $173,000, on March 22.

From T. and A. Roehm to J. and J. Balog, Lot 152 of Hidden Lakes, 202 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $445,000, on March 22.

From J. and J. and K. Murray to T. Hilt, 0.619 acre, 138 Pacific Drive, Statesville, $255,000, on March 22.

From J. and J. and L. Fox to N. and S. Geers, 0.650 acre, 133 Baymount Drive, Statesville, $501,000, on March 22.

From D. Limberg to L. and R. Popejoy, Lots 1 and 2 on Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $31,500, on March 22.

From D. and M. Cole to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 70 of Davidson Woods, 226 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $32,000, on March 22.

From F A Sherrill Partners, LLC, L. Holland/TR, Elizabeth Sherrill Deaton Trust and Elizabeth S. Deaton Trust to Dare Real Estate Holdings, LLC, .1113 acre, 109 E. Broad St., Statesville, $200,000, on March 22.

From D. and A. McCullough to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 37 of Mulberry Street Commons, Phase II, 601 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $235,000, on March 22.

From Zen Acquisitions, LLC to First Principles Properties, LLC, Lot 2 of Statesville Development Company, 518 S. Race St., Statesville, $90,000, on March 23.

From Qwest Investment Properties, LLC to Better Real Estate, LLC, lots, Country Club Estates, 650 Club Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on March 23.

From Templeton Property, LLC to M. and A. Johnson, Lot 242 of Shannon Acres, 3333 Sedgefield Road, Statesville, $55,000, on March 23.

From W. and S. and K. Charbonneau to MGI Props NC 1, LLC, metes and bounds, 1023 and 1040 Secor St., Statesville, $155,000, on March 23.

From L. and C. Bartlett to J. and A. Crackel, Lot 5 of Wildewood, 114 Harvest Pointe Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on March 23.

From M. and T. Robinson to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC, Lot 13 of Druid Hills, 703 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $237,500, on March 23.

From Nest Homes, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 22 of Starmount Forest revised, and Lots 228-231 of Eastover Wood Sect. II, 1832 Ora Drive, Statesville, $58,000, on March 23.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lots 39 and 40 of Greenwood Cove, E. Front Street, Statesville and metes and bounds, 631 S. Elm St., Statesville, $68,000, on March 23.

From H. Alvarez to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 22 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 926 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $315,500, on March 23.

From J. Ruiz and M. and M. Sandoval to MJW Properties LLC, Lot 36 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 942 Faye St., Statesville, $225,000, on March 23.

From A. Garrido to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 24 of Broadwood Acres, Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on March 24.

From M. Pupchek to A. Shade, Lot 5 of Victoria Village, 443 Windsor Lane, Statesville, $235,000, on March 24.

From R. and J. Lyon to K. Repnow, Lot 64 of Windemere, 104 E. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on March 24.

From W. Self to M. Williams and B. Luongo, Lots 17-19 of Oakdale Heights, 1726 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $230,000, on March 24.

From J. Rogers III to ASU Capital, LLC, Lots 189 and 190 of Country Club Estates, 548 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on March 24.

From M. and M. Stafford and M. and R. Bonetti to K. Byers, 5.1 acres, 345 Knox Farm Road, Statesville, $41,500, on March 24.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Mendez, Lot 40 of Celtic Ridge, 140 W. Edinburgh Court, Statesville, $303,000, on March 24.

From S. and D. Potts to F&M Leasing LLC, 3.135 acres, 1971 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $350,000, on March 24.

From W. and M. and M. Rogers to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 2, Hanging Rock Lane, Statesville, $27,500, on March 24.

From T. and B. and P. Mitchell to R. Hartsog and D. Stewart, 28.005 acres, TBD Mitchell Farm Road, Statesville, $285,000, on March 24.

From L. and L. and S. Williams to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 1, Hanging Rock Lane, Statesville, $27,500, on March 24.

From H. and J. and J. Martin to T. Dowell and M. Boyd, Lot 25, Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, $60,000, on March 25.

From W. and M. Redmond to H. Duarte-Lemus, H. Duarte Lemus and H. Memus, Lot 22 of West Ridge, 161 Westridge Drive, Statesville, $7,000, on March 25.

From The Stutz Family Living Trust, K. Stutz/TR and J. Stutz/TR to Marino JDR, LLC, Lot 45 of Vintage Place Townhomes, Statesville, $160,000, on March 25.

From G. and M. Kunkel to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lots 50 and 51 of Meadow View Estates, 134 E. Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on March 25.

From B. and W. Bryan to BCW Real Estate, LLC, 0.429 acre, Davie Avenue, Statesville, $289,000, on March 5.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and C. Morgan, Lot 76 of Larkin, Statesville, $378,000, on March 25.

From K. Kirkman Jr. and M. Hunt/AIF to R&G Enterprise Construction Inc., Lot 259 of Shannon Acres, 606 St. Cloud Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on March 25.

From W. and C. Coblentz to N. Alioto, Lot 17 of North Crossing, 175 Foy Lane, Statesville, $335,000, on March 25.

From D. and K. Franklin to M. and C. Gordon, Lot 66 of Fox Den Country Club, 131 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $310,000, on March 25.

From C. Shaw, S. Lowe, J. and B. Marsh, T. Edwards/Exr and W. Dagenhart/Est to WRGJR Properties, LLC, 4.21 acres, TBD Dagenhart Farm Road, Statesville, $78,000, on March 25.

From Wilson Godfry Limited Partnership to A. Ortiz and A. Tovar, lots, 204 Whites Mill Road, Statesville, $12,000, on March 25.

From R. and R. and F. and F. and K. and T. Holt to J. and M. Furr, (tract 2), 9.347 acres, TBD Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $54,000, on March 25.

From Dixieland, Inc. to K. Jenkins, 0.73 acre, 401 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $259,000, on March 25.

From Shedley Holdings 2, LLC to Carolina Concrete Crushing LLC, Lot 17 of Rolling Hills, Statesville, $80,000, on March 25.

From J. Riggs to J. Ruiz, (Lot 52), Freedom Drive, Statesville, $9,500, on March 25.

TROUTMAN

From P. Ellis and P. Toppings to A. Garcia-Gaspar, A. Garcia Gaspar and A. Gaspar, Lot 70 of Palomino Park, 124 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $5,000, on March 21.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 93, 150, 155 and 160 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on March 21.

From J. and R. Jones to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 147 of Falls Cove, 186 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $495,000, on March 21.

From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to P. and M. Cornelius, metes and bounds, 37 acres off Perth Road, Troutman, $750,000, on March 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Nesbit Sr., J. Allison-Nesbit, J. Allison Nesbit and J. Nesbit, Lot 266 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $427,000, on March 22.

From V. Thomas to Min River LLC, Lot 25 of Magic Forest, 327 Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, $230,000, on March 22.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Lazenby, Lot 160 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $310,500, on March 22.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 183 and 189 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on March 23.

From J. and L. Johnson to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 36 of Inglewood, 104 Queensbury Road, Troutman, $294,000, on March 24.

From NVR, Inc. to C. Clark, Lot 161 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $299,500, on March 24.

From M. and M. and A. and A. Dixon to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 184 of Sutter’s Mill, 260 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $400,000, on March 24.

From Troutman Bowman LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 195 and 112 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on March 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Vargas and J. Lamia Jr., Lot 267 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $447,500, on March 25.

From R. and R. and T. and T. Lackey, V. and R. Stone and S. and R. and R. Koonts to L. Miller/TR, K. Miller/TR and Miller Living Trust, 9.112 acres, 136 Arthurs Road, Troutman, $100,000, on March 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and L. Graham, Lot 268 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $452,000, on March 25.

From S. Singh and S. Prasad to M. and B. Crane, Lot 33 of Twin Creek Estates, 169 Winding Creek Drive, Troutman, $545,000, on March 25.