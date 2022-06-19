Iredell County real estate transactions: June 5-11

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 5-11. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From M. and D. and D. Rogers to B. and S. Long, Lot 110 of The Point on Norman, 111 Moors End Loop, Mooresville, $3,550,000, on June 6.

From S. and S. and A. Vick to Jaderade LLC, (Lot 289), 116 Courtney Lane, Mooresville, $2,200,000, on June 7.

From D. and J. Teifer to E. and J. Nikouyeh, Lot 27 of Alexander Island, 169 Sailview Road, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on June 8.

From Sequoia Forest, LLC to BBC Brantley, LLC, 21.874 acres, Coddle Creek Highway and Summer Pines Lane, Mooresville, $1,652,000, on June 7.

From G. Bowles and S. Johnson to Sequoia Forest, LLC, 21.2 acres, Summer Pines Lane, Mooresville, and Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on June 7.

CLEVELAND

From C. Page to C. Page, K. and C. Darling and L. Brown, metes and bounds, Page Hager Road, Cleveland, $6,000, on June 7.

From G. and G. and K. Datre to W. Raber, 1.58 acres, 1094 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $305,000, on June 8.

From Bryant Group Properties LLC to G. and W. Giles, metes and bounds, 4.726 acres, 1433 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $80,000, on June 9.

DAVIDSON

From Greybrook Homes, LLC to D. and J Dunegan, Lot 1 of Riverstone at Anniston, 123 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $957,500, on June 8.

HARMONY

From C. Conner and S. and S. Snowberger to C. Elliott and H. Johnson, (tract 1), 618 Butler Mill Road, Harmony, $252,500, on June 10.

From S. and S. and H. Hedrick to B. Sprinkle and D. McCann, two tracts, 1-1/3 acres and 1/4 acre, 2866 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $200,000, on June 10.

From Progressive Home Construction, Inc. to C. and C. Vite, Lot 4 of Harmony Country Estates, 280 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $305,000, on June 10.

MOORESVILLE

From J. and M. Montazeri to M. Montazeri and C. Homesley, 0.42 acre, Lot 15 of Magnolia Heights, 615 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $320,000, on June 6.

From T. and T. and L. Hearn to S. Zhang and Y. Wang, Lot 47 of Northington Woods, 112 Whispering Cove Court, Mooresville, $890,000, on June 6.

From C. and K. Caramella to R. and T. Rodden, Lot 232 of Atwater Landing, 182 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $580,000, on June 6.

From R. Robertie to K. and H. Massey, two tracts, Lot 3 of Quail Ridge and access lot, 172 Quail Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $575,000, on June 6.

From N. Griffin to A. and C. Lapre, Lot 602 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 198 Singleton Road, Townhouse B, Mooresville, $486,000, on June 6.

From W. Borkowsky/Indvl & TR, W. Borkowsky/Indvl & TR and J. Borkowsky to S. Efird, tract 4, metes and bounds, 142 Clodfelter Road, Mooresville, $127,500, on June 6.

From D. Pike to M. and A. Yardley, Lot 89 of Lakewalk, 184 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $735,000, on June 6.

From D. Stuart to N. Mooney and L. Jameson, metes and bounds, 4.48 acres, more or less, 133 Crusoe Drive, Mooresville, $372,500, on June 6.

From J. and E. Naman to N. McNeil and A. Hensley, Lot 30 of Glynwater, 181 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on June 6.

From C. and M. and M. Blackwelder to SFR Acquisitions 3 LLC, metes and bounds, 1.120 acres, 252 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $337,500, on June 6.

From Mallard Head Development Corp. to Q. and K. Gandy, 0.08 acre Mallard Head, Mooresville, $6,000, on June 6.

From E. and D. Safin to E. and M. Argueta, Lot 58 of Langtree at Waterfront, 144 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on June 6.

From M. and D. and D. Moragne to M. and A. Iverson, Lot 598 of The Farms, 208 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $875,000, on June 7.

From A. and A. Lippy to D. and C. Zenatti, Lot 111 of Avalon, 105 Avalon Reserve Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on June 7.

From G. Saxon and G. Wilson to R. and P. Seaward, (Lot 2), 356 Erivin Road, Mooresville, $702,000, on June 7.

From J. Cowart and J. Lightner to J. Wu, Lot 237 of Atwater Landing, 170 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $550,000, on June 7.

From H. Kleban to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, 424 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $273,000, on June 7.

From Opendoor Property J, LLC to B. Carter, Lot 403 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 129 Capital Ave., C, Mooresville, $358,000, on June 7.

From B. and B. and J. Carilli and J. Townsend to S. Maria and A. Jayapal, Lot 10 of Waterlynn, 111 Walnut Cove Drive, Unit E, Mooresville, $295,000, on June 7.

From J. and S. Shepard to D. and J. Vanderham, Lot 20 of English Hills, 167 Wood Acre Drive, Mooresville, $540,000, on June 8.

From M. Shinn to RHG Development Company, LLC, 4 tracts, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $420,000, on June 8.

From A. and A. and A. and D. Toupin to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 35 of Glynwater, 239 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $420,000, on June 8.

From T. and T. and S. Huntz to K. and K. Huntz, Lot 76 of Idlewood Harbor, 263 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on June 8.

From H. Klecker to H. Klecker and T. Stukbauer, 606 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $1,500, on June 8.

From M. Whitley, M. Tuckler and J. Whitley to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 194 of Curtis Pond, 135 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $365,000,on June 8.

From C. Tanner/Est, J. Tanner and S. Davenport to TKS Investments, LLC, Lot 3 and PT2 of Brookview, 155 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on June 8.

From P. and P. Goodson to J. and K. Covington, Lot 94 of Maidaree-Cornelius, 200 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $70,000, on June 8.

From S. and S. Wallace to N. and M. Awad, Lot 1602 of Talbert Townes, 119 Kase Court, Mooresville, $280,000, on June 8.

From S. Pathak to J. and A. Mullins, Lot 490 of The Point, 1710 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 8.

From R. and M. Gibson to Davis Gibson Investments LLC, Lots 67 and 61-1 of Shavender’s Bluff, Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $500, on June 8.

From R. and M. Gibson to R. Gibson/TR, The Roger Scott Gibson Living Trust, M. Gibson/TR and The Mary Gibson Living Trust, Lot 93 of Shavender’s Bluff, 117 Shavender Drive, Mooresville, $500, on June 8.

From Z. Braun and L. and L. Spak to K. and R. Lauder, Lot 11 of Lakeside Farm, 159 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $910,000, on June 9.

From C. and C. and S. Sheehan to K. and M. Bramer, Lot 27 of Stutts Cove, 134 Oasis Drive, Mooresville, $875,000, on June 9.

From L. and A. and A. Boggess to D. and J. Griffith, Lot 8 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 118 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $470,000, on June 9.

From S. Shirk/Exr and J. Poli/Est to D. and S. Aikman, Lot 8 of The Village on Park, 117 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $440,500, on June 9,

From C. Whitaker, C. Kelley and D. Whitaker to E and E. Gorman, Lot 41 of Harris Crossing, 135 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $336,000,on June 9.

From D. and A. Seelman to A. and R. Horne, Lot 4 of Catalina Ridge, 114 Catalina Place Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on June 9.

From D. and M. and M. Bost to First Baptist Church of Mooresville, North Carolina, Inc., 0.0240 acre, South Main Street, Mooresville, $10,000, on June 9.

From J. and J. and L. and L. Boardman to K. Keebler and H. Kang, Lot 9 of Fern Brook, 112 Hayden Court, Mooresville, $750,000, on June 9.

From D. Laird, D. Laird-Joyner, D. Laird Joyner and D. Joyner to Lake Norman DDP, LLC, (tract 2), 122 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $910,000, on June 9.

From D. Popp and K. Coleman to M. and H. Prentice, Lot 114 of Cherry Grove, 217 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $610,000 on June 9.

From A. and A. Turner to C. and P. and D. Carpentier, Lot 139 of Atwater Landing, 104 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on June 10.

From R. and A. Robinson to Caruso Warehouses, LLC, Lot 56 of Woodleaf, 336 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $860,000, on June 10.

From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 331 Nesbit Ave., Mooresville, $75,000, on June 10.

From M. and J. Petrahai to JVL Properties, LLC, Lot 43 of Fern Brook, 226 Fernbrook Drive, Mooresville, $710,000, on June 10.

From A. and K. Herman to C. Stellhorn and T. Sexton, Lot 4 of Lakewalk, 120 Tomahawk Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on June 10.

From J. and A. Crowe to B. and M. Stacy, Lot 58 of The Harbour, 341 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on June 10.

From D. and S. Mize to G. Velasco and M. Morales, Lot 51 of Timberview, 156 Mill Pond Lane, Mooresville, $68,000, on June 10.

From Ribbon Homes SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to L. and F. Pinto and N. and F. Atiles, Lot 13 of Wellesley West, 159 W. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $560,000, on June 10.

From J. Schneider-Vanryzin, J. Schneider Vanryzin and J. and J. and J. Vanryzin to J. Barboza, (Lot 6), 187 Alexander Acres Drive, Mooresville, $60,000, on June 10.

From J. Alexander/Indvl & AIF and K. Alexander to H. Castles Jr., (Lot 4), 180 Barfield Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on June 10.

From M. and C. Polzin to M. and I. Matey, Lot 13 of Lakeshore Hills, 236 Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $679,000, on June 10.

From J. and J. and A. Wesselman to M. Whitley, Lot 142 of Linwood Farms, 112 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on June 10.

From VM Master Issuer, LLC to SRAM Pack I-C, L.L.C., Lot 111 of Curtis Pond, 156 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $436,500, on June 10.

From R. and R. and D. Cambria to Nicholls Holdings, LLC, 0.695 acre, Lot 2, A-A-A Storage subdivision, 1252 River Highway, Mooresville, $465,000, on June 10.

From C. and J. Spicer to K. and L. Black, Lot 83 of Pinnacle Shores, 131 Plantation Drive, Mooresville, $955,000, on June 10.

From G. Castellano to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 16 of Woodberry Forest, 470 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $95,000, on June 10.

From M. and M. and F. Young to R11 Company, LLC, 7.15 acres, 0.52 acre, 0.95 feet and 0.61 acre, four tracts off Smith Street on Young Street, Mooresville, $215,500, on June 10.

OLIN

From M. Bonham and M. Doss to T. and C. Lippard, 5 acres, 204 Williamsburg Road, Olin, $385,000, on June 6.

From S. Poindexter to N. and L. Forsyth, three tracts, metes and bounds, 0.748 acre and Lot 3, 118 Waggy Tail Lane, Olin, $362,500, on June 7.

From S&D Homes LLC to B. Godshall, Lot 2 of Forney Acres, 105 Shearin Lane, Olin, $180,000, on June 7.

From B. and K. Travis to S. and K. Esche, 43.3026 acres, 1123 Myers Mill Road, Olin, $899,000, on June 10.

STATESVILLE

From L. and L. and L. Gonzalez to C. Morgan, Lot 6 of Stones Edge, 135 Gemstone Drive, Statesville, $161,500, on June 6.

From T. Houston, A. Patterson and F. Flouton to Prestige Property Investments LLC, Wayside Estates lots, 104 Camp Oak Road, Statesville, $79,000, on June 6.

From R. and J. and J. Phelan to MCH SFR Property Owner 4, LLC, (Lot 2), 124 Gregory Road, Statesville, $320,000, on June 6.

From G. and D. Harris to R. Edreira, metes and bounds, Lot 56 of Nelly Green Estates, 2606 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $448,000, on June 6.

From Props Galore, LLC to M. Crescencio, Lots 7 and 8 of Statesville Development Company, 1127 5th St., Statesville, $71,500, on June 6.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Moore, Lot 11 of Oakland Heights Hedrick Addition, 913 Hedrick Circle, Statesville, $289,000, on June 6.

From K. and K. Litaker to B. and D. Torrence, Lot 93 of Wildewood, 120 Shadow Woods Road, Statesville, $366,000, on June 6.

From G. and H. Weyrauch to K. and A. Pack, Lots 33-35 of Park Grove, 330 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $360,000, on June 6.

From S. and S. Weinstein to C. and B. Crumley, Lot 35 of Harbor Watch, 236 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on June 6.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to A. Templeton, Lot 18 of New Salem Estates, TBD Peacehaven Place, Statesville, $43,500, on June 7.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to A. Templeton, Lot 19 of New Salem Estates, TBD New Salem Road, Statesville, $40,000, on June 7.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to E. Larkin, 1 acre, 204 Starlight Road, Statesville, $232,000, on June 7.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to S. Annarino, Lot 2 of Better Path Homes, 612 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $215,000, on June 7.

From J. and C. Wiles to M. and L. Strazzabosco, Lot 29 and 30 River Run Road, Statesville, $48,000, on June 7.

From T. Moore, A. Spivey-Moore, A. Spivey Moore and A. Moore to K. Belanger, Lot 10 of Orchard Acres, 171 Orchard Lane, Statesville, $279,000, on June 7.

From Better Path Homes LLC to J. Chapman, 0.12 acre, more or less, Lots PT 1 and PT2 of Statesville Development, 617 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $202,000, on June 7.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. Prevette, Lots 43 and 44, 158 Rimmer Road, Statesville, $260,000, on June 7.

From A. and A. and N. Gabriel to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 11 of Park Grove, Brandon Street, Statesville, $14,000, on June 7.

From Statesville Skateland, LLC to R. and M. Smith, 3.40 acres, 728 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $725,000, on June 7.

From G. and G. Wiles and W. Sullins to Frank Properties 31, LLC, three tracts 1.135 acres and Lots 22 and 23 of Shady Rest Acres, lots on Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on June 8.

From S. Williams to M. and L. Bryant, Lot 58 of Pine Forest, 131 History Lane, Statesville, $435,000, on June 8.

From P. and M. Holland, T. and K. Boan and BBM Property Holdings, LLC to R11 Company, LLC, metes and bounds, 12.9 +/- acres N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $550,000, on June 8.

From A. Gilbert Jr. to A. and A. Gilbert, two tracts, Lots 63 and 64 of Deer Park, 385 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $1,000, on June 8.

From Rayna Properties LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 140 of Olde Statesville of the Woodlands, 120 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on June 8.

From A. Velasquez, and B. and B. Figueroa to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 136 of Tara’s Trace, 2111 Wexford Way, Statesville, $311,000, on June 8.

From S. and J. and F. Morrow, S. and R. Carpenter and L. Morrow to Martinray Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 4.23 acres off Morrow Farm Road, Statesville, $70,000, on June 8.

From Fox Den Acres, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 1 of Apple Valley, TBD Apple Valley Lane, Statesville, $24,000, on June 8.

From Catawba Capital, LLC to MAX Properties, LLC, Lot 18 of Hinkel Craig Live Stock Co., 421 N. Tradd St., Statesville, $53,000 on June 9.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. and D. Knarr, Lot 42 of Beverly Heights Addition, 223 Macon Drive, Statesville, $404,500, on June 9.

From S. West to G. and T. Wade, Lot 4 of Forest Park, 117 Magnolia St., Statesville, $218,500, on June 9.

From N. Luangthep to T. Luangthep, Lot 1 of Clover Downs, 115 Luanthep Lane, Statesville, $63,000, on June 9.

From J. and W. and W. Myers to B. Lipkin, Lots 67-69 of The Level Land Development, 534 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $232,000, on June 9.

From E. and M. Yacinthe to C. Daniel, metes and bounds, Lots 2 and PT3 of Forest Park, 1212 E. Broad St., Statesville, $252,000, on June 9.

From J. Parcell to E. and C. Moore, Lots 7 and 8 of Tsumas-West Addition to Chipley Park, 174 Crosswhite Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on June 9.

From Balogh Properties, LLC to L. and J. Sercu, (Lots 109-116), 207 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $290,000, on June 9.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. Williams, Lot 45 of Fox Den, 135 Allenton Way, Statesville, $272,500, on June 9.

From J. and J. Taub to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 125 of Olde Statesville, 192 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $362,000, on June 10.

From K. and T. and T. Sharpe to T. Harrington, 1.487 acre, 1294 Midway Road, Statesville, $37,500, on June 10.

From Homes 2 Cash Now LLC to Augustine Properties LLC, multiple tracts, metes and bounds, 1903, 1906 and 1907 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $273,000, on June 10.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 352, 354, 355 and 357 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $328,500, on June 10.

From LAPA L.L.C. to Mocaro Drive LLC, 18.328 acres, 2201 Mocaro Drive, Statesville, $3,500,000, on June 10.

From A. McClelland/Indvl & Exr, K. McClelland, A. McClelland/Est and A. McClelland to Successful Property Solutions LLC, Lot 24 of Bloomfield, 224 Wilson St., Statesville, $110,000 on June 10.

From T. and A. Johnson to J. and K. Nolder, Lot 20 of Woodbridge Estates, 186 Draper Drive, Statesville, $560,000, on June 10.

From C. and C. Stull Jr. to HCPG, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1/20 acre, 235 Maple St., Statesville, $130,000, on June 10.

From K. and P. and P. Clark to W. Self, Lot 9 of Chestnut Acres, Statesville, $29,000, on June 10.

From W. and T. Schmahl to W. Self, Lot 119 of Shannon Acres, 225 E. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $50,000, on June 10.

From S. and K. Taylor to J. and B. Kennedy, Lot 8 of Northlake, 163 Mountain Island Drive, Statesville, $475,000, on June 10.

From H. and N. Cartledge to C. Van Syckel and C. Syckel, Lot 32 of Canterbury, 129 Cartway Lane, Statesville, $275,000, on June 10.

From R. and S. Griffith to Z. Quintanilla, Lot 5 of Sunset Village, 116 Horizon Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on June 10.

From J. Jenkins to Bryant Group Properties LLC, metes and bounds, 248 Friendship Road, Statesville, $113,000, on June 10.

From W. and W. Springer and M. Poole/AIF to S. and S. Newton, metes and bounds, Lot 6 of Forest Hills Reavis Addition, 925 Henkel Road, Statesville, $285,000, on June 10.

From G. and R. Staten to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 44 of Tara’s Trace, 2251 Wexford Way, Statesville, $371,500, on June 10.

From WJH LLC to A. Taylor, Lot 117 of Ridgecrest, 152 Riverfield Drive, Statesville, $206,000, on June 10.

From Bryant Group Properties LLC to J. and R. Fox, metes and bounds, 248 Friendship Road, Statesville, $145,000, on June 10.

From D. Strott and R. Urbanski to M. Frazier, Lot 8 of North Crossing, 129 Foy Lane, Statesville, $318,000, on June 10.

From J. and K. Stewart and K. Buckner to G. and J. Paniti, Lot 17 of Sunnydale, 143 Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $240,000, on June 10.

From B. Tanner/TR, L. Brawley/TR, L. Brawley/TR, Artumn Family Express Trust and Artumn Family Trust to E. Guardado/TR and C. Collado, 0.76 acre, 571 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $150,000, on June 10.

From M. Milunovic to New Leaf Systems, LLC, Lot 80 of Castlegate, 151 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on June 10.

STONY POINT

From R. Tuttle to W. and S. Thompson, Portion of Lot 25, River Walk, Stonecliff Lane, Stony Point, $13,000, on June 9.

TROUTMAN

From NVR, Inc. to N. and J. Peterman, Lot 125 of Weathers Creek, 163 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $318,000, on June 6.

From G. Phelps/Est, S. Massie/Indvl & Exr, S. Massie/Indvl & Exr and J. Massie to C. and B. Pierce, 0.486 acre, 147 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $325,000, on June 6.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and A. Shevde, Lot 262 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 132 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $455,000, on June 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. Hanson, Lot 257 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 152 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $460,500, on June 7.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 1 and 200 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $160,500, on June 7.

From R. and R. and C. and C. Persinger to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 116 of Jacobs Woods, 149 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $310,000, on June 9.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 198 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on June 9.

From NVR, Inc. to B. and T. Connor, Lot 193 of Weathers Creek, 102 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $319,500, on June 9.

From R. and R. Ching to T. and S. Ringelstein, Lot 674 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 156 Park Crest Drive, Troutman, $145,000, on June 10.

From Chase DRM, LLC to T. Podlaski, Lot 62 of Westwinds, 128 Craver Lane, Troutman, $195,000, on June 10.

From S. and M. Ramsey to C. Gilbert and A. Hobson, Lot 19 of Magic Forest, 133 Laramie Court, Troutman, $280,000, on June 10.

UNION GROVE

From B. Johnson and J. and C. and C. Styres to Church & Church Lumber, LLC, metes and bounds, timber deed, 25 acres, Cane Mill Lane, Union Grove, $107,500, on June 10.

From B. Johnson to Church & Church Lumber, LLC, metes and bounds, Stoney Creek Lane, Union Grove, $296,000, on June 10.