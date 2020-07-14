Iredell County real estate transactions: June 28-July 4

TOP FIVE
From D. and J. Werner to Lindsey & Associates, Inc., Lot 286 of Crecent Land and Timber Corporation, 120 Strawpocket Lane, Mooresville, $1,425,000, on June 30.
From B. and K. Karriker to T. Farbolin, Lot 394 of Morrison Plantation, 324 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $1,200,000, on July 2.
From A. Crilly, A. Crilley and J. Crilly to J. and M. Thompson, Lot 549 of The Point on Norman, 115 Union Chapel Dr., Mooresville, $960,000, on July 1.
From J. and A. Thompson to D. and J. Normand, Lot 52 of The Harbour, 112 Bonner Lane, Mooresville, $940,000, on June 29.
From J. and K. and K. Cleary to K. and J. Cain, Lot 29 of The Point, 155 Quaker Road, Mooresville, $875,000, on July 1.
CLEVELAND
From H. and V. McCoy and M. and M. Pethel to H. and V. McCoy, two tracts, 4.974 acres and 5.4 acres, 1011 and 1029 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $35,000, on June 29.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to J. Rizzo, Lot 19 at Riverstone at Anniston, 146 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $590,000, on July 1.
HARMONY
From M. Harris/Exr, L. Daniels/Est and D. McLelland to J. and A. Hubbell, three tracts, 1-1/4 acres, 1 acre and ½ acre, 3220 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $125,500, on June 29.
From S. and H. Hedrick to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Lots 1 and 2, Marshall Farm Road, Harmony, $35,000,on July 1.
MOORESVILLE
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. and K. Marshall, Lot 93 of Briargate, 159 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $333,000, on June 29.
From R. and C. Gabree to S. and C. Heppler, (Lot 32), 152 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, Mooresville, $390,000, on June 29.
From G. and P. Moss to R. and K. Smith, Lot #34 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on June 19.
From Accent Homes Carolinas, Inc. to S. Sprubing and A. Richards, Lot 23 of Crosby Woods, 115 Rockhopper Lane, Mooresville, $244,500, on June 29.
From J. Ray to S. and T. Mark, Lot 3 of Woodleaf, 107 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $750,000, on June 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Braun, Lot 119 of Lakewalk, 178 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $331,500, on June 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and M. Cook, Lot 118 of Lakewalk, 180 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on June 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Crichton and C. Yim, Lot 82 of Lakewalk, 195 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $328,500, on June 29.
From Festival Properties, LLC to H. Kominek and C. and C. Olson, Lot 46 of Windward Pointe, 122 Whitewater Lane, Mooresville, $143,000, on June 29.
From K. and R. and R. Morales to J. and R. Bennett, Lot 41 of Oaks on Main, 112 Kenyon Loop, Mooresville, $299,000, on June 29.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC Inc. to J. and J. Tibbett, Lot 58 of Shinnville Ridge, 147 Steuben Dr., Mooresville, $450,000, on June 29.
From P. Petroski/Est, J. Petroski/Indvl & Exr and C. Petroski to L. Frankow and M. Oliva, (Lot 24), 239 Bradford Glyn Dr., Mooresville, $230,000, on June 29.
From W. and E. Gray and V. Love to K. and N. Havel, Lot 23 of Winslow Bay, 118 Wilson Place, Mooresville, $47,000, on June 29.
From M. and K. Ryon to A. and J. Monetti, Lot 40 of Pirates Cove, 161 Morgan Bluff Road, Mooresville, $515,000, on June 29.
From D. and J. Brown and J. Drake to J. and F. Bach, (Lot 127), 161 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $208,000, on June 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and A. Rogerson, Lot 156 of Atwater Landing, 258 Preston Road, Mooresville, $413,500, on June 29.
From A. and A. and C. and C. Carpenter to F. and T. Kosten, Lot 482 of Curtis Pond, 111 Millen Dr., Mooresville, $297,500, on June 29.
From J. and J. and S. Helton to J. and S. Kennedy, (Lot 1058), 143 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $212,000, on June 29.
From Nest Homes, LLC to S. and D. Sechrest, Lot 3 of The Reserve at Langtree, 110 Slocumb Lane, Mooresville, $433,500, on June 29.
From P. and A. and Brzozowski to C. and T. Price, (Lot 62), 105 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $470,000, on June 30.
From Family Pride Properties, Inc. to RBI Assets, LLC, parcel vicinity of 377 East Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $24,000, on June 30.
From K. and J. Sawyer to CMH Homes, Inc., 2.53 acres, Lot 40 of Timberview, 163 Springtime Lane, Mooresville, $68,000, on June 30.
From B. and M. Harrington to J. and E. Blackley, 1.364 acres, (Lot 5), 210 Juniper Road, Mooresville, $369,500, on June 30.
From T. and F. McNeil to P. Long, Legacy Village Residential, 120 Steinbeck Way, Unit B, Mooresville, $205,000, on June 30.
From D. and R. Carver and T. White to S. Broughman, 140 Locomotive Lane, Unit 111, Station 115, Mooresville, $180,000, on June 30.
From M. and K. Nelson to C. Napoli and M. Yackulich, Lot 103 of Morrison Plantation, 134 North Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $607,500, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Gabree, Jr., Lot 174 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 133 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $312,000 on June 30.
From D. Devitt/Est, J. Stone/Admr, J. Bivens, J. and S. Reich, M. and S. Sullivan, D. Shaw, K. Steen, J. Munger/GDN, L. Georgalis, S. and R. Yendro, S. Muer, S. Shattuck, B. and B. and T. Lamb, P. Reich, D. McCallum-Reich, D. McCallum, D. and G. and C. and J. and N. and R. and L. Reich, K. and R. Musgrave, K. Reich-Wolverton, K. Reich, K. and K. Wolverton, M. and M. and D. and D. Eggert, M. Janak, B. and F. Piccirillo, C. Granger and C. and M. Wagar to L. and A. Johnson, (Lot 428), 109 Raspberry Lane, Mooresville, $685,000, on June 30.
From J. Armstrong and L. Leggio/AIF to T. and T Gee, Lot 27 of Greycliff, 132 Gray Cliff Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on June 30.
From S. and M. Prowler to J. and A. Covington, Lot 53 of Monterey Landing, 125 Paseo Dr., Mooresville, $422,000, on June 30.
From M. and N. Bessler to S. and P. Arvan, Lot 326 of The Farms, 144 Alder Springs Lane, Mooresville, $695,000, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and J. Perkins, Lot 251 of Atwater Landing, 171 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $379,000, on June 30.
From S. and J. McGarr to G. Handzlik and L. Goode, Lot 3 of Morgan Landing, 115 Lynn Cove Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on June 30.
From D. and F. Cerro to K. and H. Dietrich, (Lot 22), 229 Fernbrook Dr., Mooresville, $485,000, on June 30.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to S. and C. Vanhoy, Lot 88 of Wellesley West, 103 Morden Loop, Mooresville, $365,000, on June 30.
From S. Patel to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 134 of Waterlynn, 137 Colville Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on June 30.
From J. and J. and S. Stewart to V. and T. Theriot, Lot 54 of Wellesley West, 104 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $429,000, on June 30.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to R. and T. Long, Lot 61 of Byers Creek, 156 Rainberry Dr., Mooresville, $399,000, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and F. Newsom, Lot 7 of Atwater Landing, 156 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $300,000, on June 30.
From C. and A. Swalley to M. Macedo, Lot 12 of East Lake, 121 Rustic Way Lane, Mooresville, $180,000, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and R. Carlson, Lot 11 of Atwater Landing, 172 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $314.000, on June 30.
From T. and L. Halstead to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 196 of Curtis Pond, 141 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $232,000, on June 30.
From R. and R. Austin to S. and C. Killian, Lot 579 of The Farms, 111 Stamford Court, Mooresville, $619,000, on June 30.
From P. and P. and D. Sisco to M. and M. Messenger, Lot 110 of The Woodlands, 148 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $275,000, on June 30.
From G. and G. and C. and C. West to I. and J. Torres, Lot 16 of Cherry Grove, 128 Sugar Thyme Lane, Mooresville, $357,500, on June 30.
From J. and M. Grossnicklaus to A. Lambert, (Lot 103), 155 Northbridge Dr., Mooresville, $485,000, on June 30.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to W. and E. Warner, Lot 28 of Byers Creek, 140 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $335,000, on July 1.
From R. and R. and S. Grissom to J. and J. and J. Phelps, .964 acre, 153 Didio Circle, Mooresville, $235,000, on July 1.
From D. and T. and T. Tillson to C. Goins and H. Anderson, Lot 4 of Serene Lake, 307 Faith Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on July 1.
From Sevin Investments, LLC to J. and L. Smith, (Lot 1081), 0.833 acre, 399 Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $123,000, on July 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and D. Reiter, Lot 199 of Atwater Landing, 295 Preston Road, Mooresville, $388,000, on July 1.
From O. and M. Barr to K. Beach, S. Goins-Ramirez, S. Goins and S. Ramirez, Lot 80 of Harbor Cove, 174 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $453,500, on July 1.
From D. and K. Tenke to J. and L. Dunn, Lot 71 of Cherry Grove, 138 Winterbell Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on July 1.
From E. Ennis to R. and V. Fulknier, Lot 39 of Harris Village, 147 Harris Farm Road, Mooresville, $294,500, on July 1.
From W. Cox and B. Stanley to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 49 of Lakewalk, 185 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $377,000, on July 1.
From S. and P. Sarvis to S. and N. Tucker, Lot 55 of The Harbour, 319 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $565,000, on July 1.
From J. and M. and F. Saraco to T. and L. Halstead, Lot 42 of Curtis Pond, 230 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $290,000, on July 1.
From K. and M. Brewer to J. and T. Rolison, Lot 1154 of The Point, 155 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $705,000, on July 1.
From P. Bouchard, S. Solomon-Bouchard, S. Solomon and S. Bouchard to M. and K. Weber, (Lot 19), 128 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $815,000, on July 1.
From S. Malushizky, S. Rollans and D. Malushizky to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 283 of Linwood Farms, 106 Stanwood Place, Mooresville, $228,000, on July 1.
From T. Hager to R. Hackney, (Lot 509), 179 Kings Cross Lane, Mooresville, $735,000, on July 1.
From C. Field, C. Field-Torcasso, C. Field, C. Torcasso and J. Torcasso Jr. to C. and J. Schlemmer, Lot 304 of Linwood Farms, 106 Lacona Trace, Mooresville, $295,000, on July 1.
From Cardinal FG Company to C. Hall, tract 1, 2.102 acres, 146 Wallaces Grant Dr., Mooresville, $22,000, on July 1.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to K. and D. McIver, Lot 3 of Byers Creek, 108 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $307,000, on July 1.
From The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to D. and K. Tenke, Lot 3 of Wellesley West, 119 Wellesley Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on July 1.
From SunsetPearl, LLC to Halstead Real Estate Investments, LLC, Morrison Executive Suites Condo, 223 Williamson Road, Units 101 and 102, Mooresville, $260,000, on July 1.
From J. and P. Swan to J. and G. Carrillo, Lot 131 of Linwood Farms, 117 Heywatchis Dr. Mooresville, $265,000, on July 2.
From B. and M. Wiger to K.and L. Beall, Lot 91 of Chesapeake Pointe, 346 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $545,000, on July 2.
From J. Robinson to A. and S.Grafals, Lots 18 and 18A of Pinnacle Shores, 110 Camp Lane, Mooresville, $724,500, on July 2.
From J. and C. and C. Westerfield to M. Schmidlin, (Lots 8-11), 1713 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $175,000, on July 2.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and S. Lafon, Lot 211 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 119 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on July 2.
From B. Jones/Est, R. Merholz/Indvl & Exr, M. and M. Merholz, F. and M. and M. Jones and C. and C. Morris to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 704 South Main St., Mooresville, $143,000, on July 2.
From J. and J .and J. Hunt to P. and K. Kokoszka, Lot 70 of The Harbour, 0.93 acre, 112 Beach Fern Court, Mooresville, $560,000, on July 2.
From A. Roeder to T. Carlton and J. Minton, Lot 28 of Chester Oaks now known as Huntwyck Place, 119 Hedgewood Dr., Mooresville, $357,000, on July 2.
From Wind and Water Development, LLC to P. and C. Wyman, (Lot 216), 241 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $769,000, on July 2.
From M. and E. and E. Seets to J. DiPietro and D. Hannon, (Lot 3), 218 Gannett Dr., Mooresville, $835,000, on July 2.
From J. and M. Stutts to B. Spade, Lot 33 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 138 North Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $225,000, on July 2.
OLIN
From J. Stone/COMR to A. Simpson, 4.436 acres, 106 Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $20,000, on June 29.
STATESVILLE
From J.L. and Ruth B. Hope Enterprises Limited Partnership to M. Erich, 3 tracts, 1.10 acres, 0.16 acre and 0.09 acre, Sowers Street, Statesville, $240,000, on June 29.
From G. Holmes-Tamagne, G. Holmes and G. Tamagne to D. McCoy, Lot 18 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 118 Ladybug Court, Statesville, $310,000, on June 29.
From MEG 2, LLC to M. Morrison, Lot 65 of Meadow View Estates, 200 Dellinger Dr., Statesville, $180,000, on June 29.
From R. and R. Dado and A. and A. Dotzel to W. Whitener and K. and K. Slape, (Lots 36-39), 873 Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $122,000, on June 29.
From True Homes, LLC to N. and J. Elliott, Lot 243 of Hidden Lakes, 140 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $231,000, on June 29.
From K. and K. Layne to A. and T. Freeman, Lot 37 of Barium Seasons Village, 183 Autumn Frost Ave., Statesville, $310,000, on June 29.
From WJH LLC to B. and K. Beardslee, (Lot 67), 397 Lakeridge Dr., Statesville, $171,000, on June 29.
From Silverwave Properties, Inc. to L. Reist, Lot 46 of Featherstone, 112 Cobalt Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on June 29.
From M. and S. Dickinson to R. and E. McClain, Lot 35 of Fox Den Country Club, 108 Fox Tail Court, Statesville, $375,000, on June 29.
From J. Cox to N. Campbell Jr., metes and bounds, 1411 Church St., Statesville, $115,000, on June 29.
From P. Khurana to R. and D. Garrett, Lot 34 of Larkin Golf Club, 127 Margo Lane, Statesville, $275,000, on June 29.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and D. Walters, Lot 53 of Larkin, 171 Canada Dr., Statesville, $359,000, on June 30.
From J. Torre and M. Santiago to L. Moral, Lot 6 of Park Place, 720 Wood St., Statesville, $81,000, on June 30.
From WJH LLC to M. and K. Jackson, Lot 29 of Lakeridge, 429 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $159,500, on June 30.
From M. and M. Hutchens to P. and R. Hartline, Lot 8 of Troutman Crossing, 196 Watering Trough Road, Statesville, $231,000, on June 30.
From The Corrigan Family Living Trust, L. Corrigan/TR and M. Corrigan/TR to T. Walker, Lot 33 of Tara’s Trace, 2232 Wexford Way, Statesville, $216,000, on June 30.
From Linda Dixon Key Living Trust, D. Little/TR and C. Key/TR to K. Centeno, Lot 15 of Windy Hill Acres, 137 Windy Hill Road, Statesville, $165,000, on June 30.
From J. Clanton and F. Williams/Est to S. Turner, (Lots 45 and 46), 837 Opal St., Statesville, $28,000, on June 30.
From J. Clanton and F. Williams/Est to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 869 Opal St., Statesville, $12,500, on June 30.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Jun Hong, LLC, metes and bounds, 869 Opal St., Statesville, $20,000, on June 30.
From J. Clanton to F. Williams/Est to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 875 Opal St., Statesville, $12,500, on June 30.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Jun Hong, LLC, metes and bounds, 875 Opal St., Statesville, $20,000, on June 30.
From CHS Buyers, LLC to D. Cole, Lot 199 of Tara’s Trace, 2112 Edenderry Dr., Statesville, $211,500, on June 30.
From R. and B. Struble to E. and A. Lygren, Lot 159 Harbor Ridge Dr., Statesville, $30,000, on June 30.
From M & N Investments, LLC to D. and A. Doss, Lot 122 of Valley Brook, 1444 Winter Dr., Statesville, $219,000, on June 30.
From R. and A. Bost to R. and J. Fowler, Lot 24 of Stewart Acres, 416 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $255,000, on June 30.
From P. and M. Kuld to Trunorth Homes, LLC, 0.731 acre, Lot 84 of Barium Seasons Village, 223 Winter Flake Dr., Statesville, $29,000, on June 30.
From R. and M. Earl to C. and M. Ballard, Lot 10 of Argyle Place, 921 Argyle Court, Statesville, $280,000, on June 30.
From Adams Homes, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A Rodriguez and A. Haehnle, Lot 21 of Northlake, 157 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $230,500, on June 30.
From F. Cook to G. Blohm, Lot 71 of Wood Rose Park, 115 Friendly Circle, Statesville, $185,000,on July 1.
From T. Brown/Est, R. Brown/Indvl & Exr, L. Brown/Indvl & Exr, T. and V. Brown, A. and D. Lunsford and L. and A. Brown to R. Allen, Lots 23-25 of Level Land Development, 535 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $89,000, on July 1.
From Ellis Building Company, LLC to Bruning and Federle Mfg. Co., metes and bounds, 2525 Northside Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on July 1.
From T. and D. Dupuis to R. and K. Vega, Lot 158 of Olde Statesville, 169 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $221,000, on July 1.
From H. and C. Williams to R. and N. Vieru, Lot 288 of Shannon Acres, 519 Deauville Road, Statesville, $38,500, on July 1.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. and J. Zecher, Lot 30 of Northlake, 148 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $289,000, on July 1.
From Zen Homes, LLC to K. and J. Hazel, 1.37 acres, 3598 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $272,500, on July 1.
From True Homes, LLC to W. and J. Bingham, Lot 54 of Larkin, 169 Canada Dr., Statesville, $307,000, on July 1.
From S. and W. Martin to Barol Investment Group 20, LLC, Lot 58 of Beverly Heights, 1501 Cameron Dr., Statesville, $199,000, on July 1.
From D. and R. Ashby to B. and M. Douglas, Lot 70 of Jan-Joy Acres, 1906 Lucille St., Statesville, $220,000, on July 1.
From C. Henderson to BMK Holding, LLC, two tracts, Lots 7 and 8 of Brittain Heights Block C, 196 Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $87,000, on July 1.
From G. and G. Travis to L. Latham, 425 Walnut St., Statesville, $250,000, on July 1.
From L. Aleman, J. Ibariaz-Quezada, J. Ibariaz and J. Quezada to H. and L. Martinez, 5.1 acres, (Lot 10), 407 Knox Farm Road, Statesville, $52,000, on July 1.
From A. Pressly and P. Pressly/AIF to T. Pressly/TR, D. Pressly/TR and Amended and Restated Tammy V. Pressly Revocable Trust Agreement, 1109 Davie Ave., Statesville, $108,500, on July 1.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. and L. Bobish, Lot 29 of Northlake, 152 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $253,500, on July 2.
From M. Bryan and E. Scott Sr. to 509 Eastside Drive Trust, Lots 95-99 of East Side Park, 509 Eastside Dr., Statesville, $81,000, on July 2.
From M. and K. Andrews to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lots 25 and 26 of River Run II, 115 and 119 River Bank Road, Statesville, $177,000, on July 2.
From Wild Fox, LLC to M. Almeida, four tracts, metes and bounds and 2/5 acre, 324 North Miller Ave., Statesville and 304 Deaton St., Statesville and adj tracts, $110,000, on July 2.
From C. Crowch to J. and K. Cunningham, 2.613 acres, 314 North Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $245,000, on July 2.
From Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 171 and 273 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on July 2.
From R. and C. Georgeson to J. Morris, A. Field-Morris, A. Field and A. Morris, Lot 18 of Baymount Meadows, 123 Renaissance Place, Statesville, $455,000, on July 2.
From C. and A. Duquette to J. Harkness and D. Cashmere, 1.064 acres, 165 Nanas Lane, Statesville, $245,000, on July 2.
From S. and A. Reyes to 1916 Garibaldi Ave, LLC, Lot 8 of Wilmington Avenue Development, 1228 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $61,500, on July 2.
From D. Lankford to R. and A. Bost, Lot 13 of Mills Garden Farms, 493 Mills Garden Road, Statesville, $520,000, on July 2.
From J. and J. and R. Cope to CMH Homes, Inc. 4.121 acres, 415 Church Lake Road, Statesville, $20,000, on July 2.
From E. Garcia and G. Lopez to Colewood Properties LP, metes and bounds, 1429 Church St., Statesville, $107,500, on July 2.
From T. and M. and M. Faircloth to E. and C. Asch, two tracts, metes and bounds, 235 Carriage Road, Statesville, $185,000, on July 2.
From S. Floyd and C. Payne to W. Harrington, 0.8477 acre, 146 East Monbo Road, Statesville, $120,000, on July 2.
From WJH LLC to A. Razones and M. Santamaria, Lot 3 of Jan Joy Acres, 2202 Beauty St., Statesville, 175,500, on July 2.
From R. and M. Neilson to J. Nelson and B. Meade, Lot 20 of Salem Park, 118 Salem Loop, Statesville, $254,000, on July 2.
From G. and J. Masquef to J. Kaufman, Unit 231 of Ramsey Oaks, 231 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $99,000, on July 2.
STONY POINT
From C. Jenkins Jr. to Jolly Family Revocable Living Trust, 8.288 acres, Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $48,000, on June 30.
From S. Estes and R. Reavis to S. and A. Webb, 573 West Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $14,000, on July 2.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and D. Greathead, Lot 85 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 233 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $305,000, on June 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and J. Seville, Lot 12 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 204 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $295,000, on June 29.
From D. Tate to R. and C. Gomez, Lot 50 of Inglewood, 515 Stratford Road, Troutman, $175,000, on June 29.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and S. Richards, (Lot 62), 200 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $311,000, on June 29.
From D. and J. and R. and T. and M. and M. Kiser to J. Shields Jr., metes and bounds, 767 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $450,000, on June 29.
From I. Olsen/Indvl & AIF and K. Olsen to B. Lussier, Lot 170 of Sutter’s Mill, 228 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $247,000, on June 29.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to R. and A. Yeoman, Lot 16 of Falls Cove, 130 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $510,000, on June 30.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to T. Smith, Lot 25 of Windstone Crossing, 164 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $334,000, on June 30.
From J. and J. Kelly to J. and S. Sloan, (Lot 18), TBD Tremount Lane, Troutman, $70,000, on July 1.
From J. and J. Rauzi to R. Clontz/IRA and Robert Scott Clontz IRA, Troutman condominiums, Unit 4, 585 Georgie St., Troutman, $103,000, on July 1.
From G & G Builders of Lake Norman LLC to K. and S. Tucker, Lot 141 of Meadow Glen, 151 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $260,000, on July 1.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to J. Tate, S. Datum-Tate, S. Datum and S. Tate, Lot 27 of Windstone Crossing, 156 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $325,500, on July 2.
From Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 74 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $64,000, on July 2.
From Iron Ivey, LLC to D. and A. Mazzini, Lot 28 of Rocky Creek Cove, 231 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $25,000, on July 2.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 28-July 4. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
