Iredell County real estate transactions: June 25-30

From J. and A. and A. Segovia to O. and E. Torres, 0.689 acre, more or less, Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $28,000, on June 25.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 34, 52 and 54 of Sutters Mill II, 151, 155, 158 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $191,000, on June 25.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and D. Roberts, Lot 67 of Sutters Mill II, 119 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $274,000, on June 25.

From Rankin Holding, LLC to Chef E. Real Estate Development, LLC, 8.774 acres, Perry Road, Troutman, $145,000, on June 28.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Soriano, Lot 169 of Weather’s Creek, 185 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $266,000, on June 28.

From R. Garris to No-Da-Myers, LLC, two tracts, 2,45 acres and Lots 1, 10 and 11 of Brendle Hills, 575 and 581 Hicks Creek Rd., Troutman, 354 and 358 State Park Rd., Troutman, $335,000, on June 28.

From B. Blackwelder to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 1.85 acres, 782 South Main St., Troutman, $160,000, on June 29.

From W. Elmore/TR, J. Elmore/TR, Walter R. Elmore Revocable Living Trust and Jane L. Elmore Revocable Living Trust to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 3.65 acres, 782 S. Main St., Troutman, $340,000, on June 29.