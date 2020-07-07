Iredell County real estate transactions: June 21-27

TOP FIVE
From Z. and R. Noyes to D. and K. Goodwin, Lot 1362 of The Point, 224 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $1,280,000, on June 26.
From L. and A. Hobbs to C. Baldwin III/TR, J. Baldwin/TR and Claude Baldwin III and Julie Baldwin Revocable Trust, Lot 1205 of The Point, 124 New Haven Dr., Mooresville, $1,225,000, on June 26.
From J. and J. Stutts to M. Sweeney/TR, S. Sweeney/TR and The Michael & Stacy Sweeney Revocable Trust, Lot 850 of The Point, 125 Swayne Dr., Mooresville, $895,000, on June 22.
From R. Martin/TR, C. Martin/TR and Martin Family Revocable Living Trust to J. and M. Murphy, Lot 13 of Bay Crossing, 156 Sleepy Cove Trail, Mooresville, $800,000, on June 25.
From P. and P. and P. Maholtz to G. and A. Shriver, Lot 60 of Baycrossing, 256 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $768,000, on June 23.
HARMONY
From Eagle Mills Investments LLC to A. Allen, metes and bounds, 493 Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $145,000, on June 22.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and J. Dunlap and J. and J. Rollins to J. and K. Kimbrell, Lot 119 of The Woodlands, 121 Shagbark Lane, Mooresville, $285,000, on June 22.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. and G. Markham, Lot 171 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 174 Caversham Dr., Mooresville, $309,000, on June 22.
From True Homes, LLC to F. and D. Holder, Lot 6 of Sills Creek Plantation, 142 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on June 22.
From Country Roads of the Carolinas, LLC to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 2861 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $3,500, on June 22.
From Duckworth Electric Co. to K. and L. Duckworth, Lot 17 of Sunshine Estates, 122 Sunshine Dr., Mooresville, $14,000, on June 22.
From J. Wisdom, J. Lifsey and S. and K. Wisdom to K. Rasmussen and R. Frank, (Lot 178), 114 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $470,000, on June 22.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to G. and J. Gribko, Lot 32 of Wellesley East, 119 Colborne Dr., Mooresville, $293,000, on June 22.
From M. Wettengel to M. and E. Kinney, Lot 88 of Glynwater, 124 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $250,000, on June 22.
From J. Ostwalt/COMR to W. and A. Lockman, Lots 16 and 17 of Serene Lake, 112 Hardwick Dr., Mooresville, $567,000, on June 22.
From T. Seymour/TR, C. Coley/TR, M. Feifer/TR, The Tamara A. Seymour Trust and The Feifer and Coley Family Trust to B. and M. Krokson, 0.5937 acre, Boger Street, Mooresville, $80,000, on June 22.
From J. Hall Jr.to J. Hall Jr. and J. Nesbit, Lot 95 of Holiday Harbor, 320 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $18,000, on June 22.
From J. and J. and D. Reynolds to P. Goss, Lot 145 of Villages at Oak Tree, 110 Bevington Way, Mooresville, $242,000, on June 23.
From R. Lee to M. Stambaugh, Lot 1005 of Talbert Townes, Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $178,000, on June 23.
From H. and T. Brinager to B. and A. Byo, Lot 26 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 104 Estate View Court, Mooresville, $510,000, on June 23.
From E. Karriker/Est, R. Karriker/Indvl & Exr, J. and J. Davis, G. Karriker and J. Davis to Z. and A. Connell, metes and bounds, Lots 4 and 5 of Glenwood Heights, 239 Glenwood Dr., Mooresville, $160,000, on June 23.
From A. and R. Jackson to R. and J. Kelley, Lot 168 of Curtis Pond, 187 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $289,000, on June 23.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, Lots 35 and 40 of Briargate, 118 and 132 Suggs Mills Dr., Mooresville, $111,500, on June 23.
From A. Hoyt to L. Overcash, Lot 133 of Brookhaven, 107 Forester St., Mooresville, $142,500, on June 23.
From D. and D. McLain and S. and S. Guiton to J. Ritchie, (Lots 44-47), 220 Beatty Ave., Mooresville, $9,000, on June 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Leon and I. Guerrero, Lot 345 of Atwater Landing, 167 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $287,000, on June 23.
From Crossroads Property Solutions, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., 1 acre, more or less, 1299 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $33,000, on June 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and E. Sciortino, Lot 210 of Atwater Landing, 156 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $353,500, on June 24.
From G. and L. Slater and J. and D. McDaniels to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 2776 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $37,500, on June 24.
From R. and S. Snidow to B. and G. Carpenter, Lot 6 of Yacht Cove, 120 Yacht Cove Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on June 24.
From P. Young, P. Leclere and C. Leclere/AIF to J. and J. Smith, two parcels, metes and bounds, 596 North Broad St., Mooresville, $300,000, on June 24.
From Trans AM SFE II, LLC to CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner, L.L.C., Lot 45 of Crystal Bay, 115 Topaz Place, Mooresville, $339,500 on June 24.
From MT IRA, LLC to JMB Holdings, Inc., Lot 3 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on June 24.
From J. and S. Fogle to G. and M. Vacek, Lot 7 of Sunset Pointe II at The Harbour, 118 Cades Cove Lane, Mooresville, $760,000, on June 24.
From J. and W. Riddle to D. Bellingham, (Lots 2 and 3), TBD Judas Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on June 24.
From NVR, Inc. to C. Collins, Lot 97 of Waterfront at Langtree, 111 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $290,500, on June 24.
From M. and R. and J. and D. and P. and C. Brannen to G. and K. Xerras, Lot 19 of Imperial Point, 284 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $625,000, on June 24.
From T. and A. Willie to F. Yuet and M. Yip, Lot 5 of The Farms, Mooresville, $391,500, on June 24.
From R. and L. Wilson to K. and E. Mueller, Lot 122 of Tall Oaks, 175 Bellelaine Dr., Mooresville, $205,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and T. Zimmerman, Lot 246 of Atwater Landing, 111 Silk Court, Mooresville, $365,000, on June 25.
From M. Bishop/TR and The M.C. Bishop Family Trust to A. and T. Wille, Lot 14 of Harbor View Sandpiper Point, 170 Sea Trail Dr., Mooresville, $525,000, on June 25.
From B. Hunter to R. and E. Girboni, 113 Steam Engine Dr., Unit 203, Mooresville, $140,000, on June 25.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to D. and K. Kazanjian, Lot 24 of Hidden Meadows, 190 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $585,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and M. Schroen, Lot 202 of Atwater Landing, 307 Preston Road, Mooresville, $372,500, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and M. Kreamer, Lot 201 of Atwater Landing, 303 Preston Road, Mooresville, $376,000, on June 25.
From C. Armstrong to S. and S. O’Rourke, Lot 11 of Pond Lane, 106 Hopedale Court, Mooresville, $345,000, on June 25.
From D. Stokey to TDK Land Management, Inc., Lot 211 of Commodore Peninsula, 125 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $200,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to A. Depinto and J. Tomai, Lot 247 of Atwater Landing, 114 Silk Court, Mooresville, $374,000, on June 25.
From D. Vernon/TR, T. Vernon/TR and Vernon Living Trust to B. and K. Hogan, Lots 1, 2 and 2A of Woodstream Estates, 109 Hawksnest Lane, Mooresville, $605,000, on June 25.
From W. and W. and A. and N. Hooper to M. and T. Wendell, 0.75 acre, metes and bounds, Shearers Road, Mooresville, $18,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to F. Mesimer, Lot 36 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 177 Chance Road, Mooresville, $356,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and N. Liro, Lot 248 of Atwater Landing, 112 Silk Court, Mooresville, $329,000, on June 26.
From P. and P. and E. Lux to T. and D. Hester, Lot 3 of The Harbour, 115 Jonquil Court, Mooresville, $560,000, on June 26.
From K. and L. Wolff to D. Robinson, Lot 53 of Bridgeport, 153 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $294,000, on June 26.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to A. Weeks, Lot 16 of Byers Creek, 133 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $282,000, on June 26.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to A. Hanna, P. Carmody-Hanna, P. Carmody and P. Hanna, Lot 19 of Robinson Ridge, 146 Robinson Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $630,500, on June 26.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to A. Shchetinin and M. Podolyak, Lot 25 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 125 Glenfield Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on June 26.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to D. and A. Wren, Lot 101 of Woodleaf, 117 Cedar Branch Court, Mooresville, $575,000, on June 26.
From J. and J. Parker, R. Stockton/Indvl & AIF, T. and T. and C. Parker, W. Clifton, J. and J. and J. and J. Parker, J. and J. Mayberry, A. Parker, D. and D. Vaughn, J. Parker, R. Clifton/Indvl & Admr and E. Parker/Est to T. and C. Parker, metes and bounds, .47 acre, Parkertown Road, Mooresville, $70,000, on June 26.
From K. and K. Rogers to M. Avila and J. Tapia, Lot 20 of Homestead Estates, 121 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $162,000, on June 26.
From S. and A. Stone to R. and C. Dechow, Lot 56 of Bridgeport, 147 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $370,000, on June 26.
From D. Wardle/TR and The Coronilla Trust to G. Hibiske, Lot 67 of Winslow Bay, 122 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, $324,000, on June 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and D. Littleton, Lot 245 of Atwater Landing, 109 Silk Court, Mooresville, $361,500, on June 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and M. Gilbert, Lot 250 of Atwater Landing, 108 Silk Court, Mooresville, $366,000, on June 26.
From W. and K. Short to C. and J. Korte, Lot 35 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 132 Meadow Run Lane, Mooresville, $615,000, on June 26.
From M. and L. Busto to E. and L. Brown, Lot 4 of The Reserve at Langtree, 112 Slocumb Lane, Mooresville, $481,000, on June 26.
From D. and D. and L. and L. Desautell to J. Ostrowski Jr., Lot 73 of Waterlynn, 119 Farmers Folly Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on June 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and L. Meyer, Lot 81 of Lakewalk, 193 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $358,000, on June 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Bankhead, Lot 27 of Atwater Landing, 187 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $282,000, on June 26.
From T. and D. Greathead to M. Adams, metes and bounds, (Lots 13-17 and 24-27), 775 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $249,000, on June 26.
OLIN
From W. and S. Butler to K. Myers, Lot 16 of Holly-Bob Farms, 129 Haystack Lane, Olin, $140,000, on June 24.
From Dixieland, Inc.to H. and K. Widner, Lot 16 of Olin Ridge, 143 Cora Lane, Olin, $160,500, on June 26.
From Triwall Acres, LLC to F. Aguilar, Lots 93-96 of Con-Lee Heights, 177 Con Lee Dr., Olin, $7,000 on June 26.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to E. and R. Leggett, Lot 6 of Larkin, 154 Canada Dr., Statesville, $249,000, on June 22.
From True Homes, LLC to H. O’Connor, Lot 55 of Larkin, 167 Canada Dr., Statesville, $266,500, on June 22.
From W. and A. Lockman to T. Acosta and J. Ortiz, Lot 86 of Olde Statesville, 125 Boiling Brook Dr., Statesville, $237,500, on June 22.
From M. Cronquist to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lot 42 of Harbor Pointe, 190 High Lake Dr., Statesville, $25,000, on June 22.
From D. and N. Barton to WRGJR Properties, LLC, TBD (Lot 93) South Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $25,000, on June 22.
From G. Parmer to C. and K. Drako, metes and bounds, 406 Davie Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on June 22.
From J. and E. and E. Bowman to S. McGuire, Lot 72 of Kingswood Estate, 153 Kingswood Dr., Statesville, $190,000, on June 22.
From D. and S. Gray to R. Gilkeson, Lot 25 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 137 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $173,500, on June 22.
From True Homes, LLC to G. Parmer, Lot 4 of Larkin, 146 Canada Dr., Statesville, $266,500, on June 22.
From A. Rogers to Black Label 13 Corp, Lot 179 of Shannon Acres, 412 East Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $155,000, on June 23.
From C. Willman to G. Santibanez, Lot 2 of Spring Forest, 104 Spring Forest Dr., Statesville, $20,000, on June 23.
From E. and T. Kincaid to Forster Fry General Contractor, Inc., Lot 25 of Three Oaks, 106 Grace Lynn Dr., Statesville, $17,000, on June 23.
From S. Brown to Catawba Capital, LLC, 0.9 acre, 140 Beulah Road, Statesville, $15,000, on June 23.
From S. Brown to Catawba Capital, LLC, .9 acre, 146 Beulah Road, Statesville, $15,000, on June 23.
From S. Brown to Makarios Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 134 Beulah Road, Statesville, $36,000, on June 23.
From D. and D. Jackson to J. and F. Lamberth, Lot 8 of Larkin Sloan Estate, 114 Jim Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on June 23.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and L. Marcus, Lot 59 of Larkin, 159 Canada Dr., Statesville, $323,500, on June 23.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Eads, Lot 91 of Larkin, 139 Canada Dr., Statesville, $311,000, on June 23.
From N. Broyhill to R. Meremonte, (Lots 6 and 7), 352 N. Center St., Statesville, $125,000, on June 23.
From Pero Holdings, LLC to M. and K. and M. and T. Jordan, Lot 4 of Reavis addition to Forest Hills, 835 Armstrong St., Statesville, $230,000, on June 23.
From T. and T. Hope to P. and J. and N. Lloyd, Lot 6 of Loyd Acres, 109 Cottontail Lane, Statesville, $12,000, on June 23.
From P. and W. Smith to D. Jackson, Lot 2 of Crown Vue Townhomes, 1626 Crown Vue Court, Statesville, $238,000, on June 23.
From J. and C. Johnson to J. Bowman, 0.4667 acres, 129 Brookview Road, Statesville, $152,000, on June 23.
From B. Cantrell to S. and J. Crawford, 1 acre, 112 Kenny Bob Lane, Statesville, $79,000, on June 24.
From S. Jurney and S. Jurney/AIF to A. Newton, three tracts, metes and bounds, 468 Reynolda Dr., Statesville, $99,000, on June 24.
From C. and C. Brown and C. Turk to J. Osborne, Lot 9 of Woodhaven Estates, 1032 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $90,000, on June 24.
From L. Troutman/TR and Lonnie J. Troutman Jr. Living Trust to J. Hickler, two tracts, 1.3183 acres and 0.035 acre, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $235,000, on June 24.
From M. and A. Erich to D. and A. Free, Lots 21-23 of Park Grove, 634 Hartness Road, Statesville, $175,000, on June 24.
From E. Solis-Cornejo, E. Solis, E. Cornejo, L. Santibanez and L. Anselmo to V. Flores, B. Villalobos and B. Flores, metes and bounds, 1524 Melviney St., Statesville, $100,000, on June 24.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and J. Banks, Lot 245 of Hidden Lakes, 136 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $238,000, on June 24.
From A. Jenkins and C. Solsol to G. Adams and A. Guadalupe, Lots 57-64 of Wildwood Park, 108 Biondo Court, Statesville, $177,000, on June 24.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 229, 233, 275 and 276 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $218,000, on June 24.
From CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II to Rent The Farms, LLC, metes and bounds, 1207 Sterling St., Statesville, $50,500, on June 25.
From M. Simmons to T. and A. Selman, 0.856 acre, Lot 108 of Shannon Acres, 3216 Pinehurst Road, Statesville, $595,000, on June 25.
From A. and M. Beck to J. and E. Bowman, Lot 16 of Stone Creek, 157 Stone Creek Dr., Statesville, $275,000, on June 25.
From R. Moye and K. Patterson to S. and H. Price, Lot 222 of Shannon Acres, 507 Saint Cloud Dr., Statesville, $340,000, on June 25.
From K. and K. and G. and G. Moore to S. Johnson, Lot 31 of Poplar Ridge, 373 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $10,000, on June 26.
From T. and C. Breese to J. Wilson, C. Massari-Wilson, C. Massari and C. Wilson, Catspaw at Heronwood, 527 Catspaw Road, Statesville, $364,500, on June 26.
From J. and K. Strider and K. and K. Daugherty to L. Chase, Lot 32 of Larkin Sloan Estate, 0.903 acre, more or less, 113 Della Dr., Statesville, $283,500, on June 26.
From D. and A. Rankin to K. and E. Leonard, 1.031 acres, (Lot 2), 115 Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, $246,000, on June 26.
From K. and M. and M. Pitt to OfferPad (SVPBorrorwer1), LLC, 0.696 acre, 204 Brookmeade Dr., Statesville, $178,500, on June 26.
From Northlake Investment Holdings, LLC to Adams Homes AEC, L.L.C., Lot 76 of Northlake, 165 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $42,000, on June 26.
From A. and A. Josey, A. Hall and M. Josey to J. and A. Hope, Lot 57 of Westover, 3514 Rose St., Statesville, $154,000, on June 26.
From A. Elliott/Exr, D. Campbell/Est, L. and E. and E. Ostwalt, M. and R. Freeze and M. Elliott to T. Lunsford, 1.406 acres, 3004 Newton Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on June 26.
STONY POINT
From J. and A. Last to T. Healey III, T. Manis-Healey, T. Manis and T. Healey, Lot 26 of Riverwalk, 274 Rivercliff Dr., Stony Point, $68,000, on June 26.
TROUTMAN
From P. Davies to A. Kanzigg, Lot 42 of Kelly Farmsteads, 198 Pear Tree Road, Troutman, $29,000, on June 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Saraco, Lot 81 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 209 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $306,000, on June 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Gallitz Jr., Lot 86 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 237 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $258,000, on June 24.
From G. Herrera to Y. Rojas to Trunorth Homes, LLC, Lot 39 of Kelly Farmstead, 180 Pear Tree Road, Troutman, $33,000, on June 24.
From L. Coonfield, L. Kaspar and D. Coonfield to M. Parker, Lot 9 of Sutter’s Mill, 312 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $238,000, on June 24.
From C. and C. and L. and L. Crawford to D. and D. Bucher, Lot 5 of Sutter’s Mill, 304 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $265,000, on June 25.
From R. McHale to C. and L. Crawford, (Lots 102-104), 321 Rumple St., Troutman, $265,000, on June 25.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Sos, Lot 66 of Sutter’s Mill, 193 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $261,500, on June 25.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and S. Johansen, Lot 63 of Sutters Mill, 199 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $363,500, on June 26.
UNION GROVE
From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A./TR, Templeton Living Trust, J. Lackey/TR and L. Stiles/TR to M. and M. Sullivan, multiple lots and parcels, Sloans Mill Road, Union Grove, $32,000, on June 25.
From C. and J. and K. Mitchell to S. and H. Hughes, two tracts, 0.90 acre and 16.95 acres, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $60,000, on June 25.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
