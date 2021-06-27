Iredell County real estate transactions: June 11-19

From N. and N. and N. and N. Ellis, C. Walker/Indvl & AIF, C. Walker/Indvl & AIF and C. Walker/Indvl & AIF to Town of Troutman, metes and bounds, 364 N. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $250,000, on June 11.

From J. Jones/Indvl & Exr and M. Jones/Est to Makarios Holdings, LLC, 182 Goodman Rd., Troutman, $47,500, on June 11.

From A. and J. Stewart to M. and K. Figueroa, Lot 32 of Hawkes Bay, 205 April Rd., Troutman, $1,100,000, on June 11.

From G. and G. and M. and M. Galambos to M. Guzman, Lot 1 of Eastern Heights, 102 Addison Place, Troutman, $240,000, on June 14.

From M. and J. and M. and J. Dalton to Sterling Properties of Mooresville, LLC, 49.625 acres, TBD Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $570,000, on June 15.

From Michelle Renee Collins Living Trust and M. Collins/TR to A. and R. London, Lot 121 of Jacobs Woods, 129 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $325,500, on June 15.

From T. Salvadori to B. and J. Brown, Lot 136 of Meadow Glen, 123 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $270,000, on June 17.

From NVR Inc. to E. and L. Ellington, Lot 167 of Weathers Creek, 181 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $284,500, on June 17.

UNION GROVE