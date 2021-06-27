Iredell County real estate transactions: June 11-19

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 11-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From CCT Statesville LLC to RW WG Fayetteville, LLC, metes and bounds, Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, $5,179,000, on June 11.
From P. and T. Denby to B. and K. Heilman, Lot 1335 of The Point, 179 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $3,990,000, on June 16.
From Gateway Investment Group, LLC, S. and A. Ferguson, F. Michael and Patricia T. Campbell Family Limited Partnership and F. Campbell/PTNR to 137 PPK LLC, Unit 101 of the 137 Professional Park Drive Office Condominiums, 137 Professional Park Dr., Mooresville, $2,400,000, on June 16.
From R. and R. and E. Peterson to W. Katherman/TR, H. Katherman/TR and The WHK/HK Trust, Lot 7 of The Point on Norman, 138 Quaker Rd., Mooresville, $1,850,000, on June 16.
From K. and D. Lepage to D. Nieman/TR, M. Nieman/TR, The Daniel D. Nieman Trust and The Margaret M. Nieman Trust, Lot 32 of Morrison Cove, 143 Castles Gate Dr., Mooresville, $1,315,000, on June 11.
CLEVELAND
From R & S Holding Group, LLC, to Daniyal Kyra Venera, LLC, metes and bounds, 24.644 acre tract off Triplett Road, Cleveland, $210,000, on June 17.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Peachtree Residential, LLC and Peachtree Residential Properties, Inc., Lot 4 of Ridge Walk, 112 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $129,000, on June 14.
From S. and B. Shore to Queen City Property Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 1760 Shearers Rd., Davidson, $100,000, on June 15.
HARMONY
From C. Barker, C. Miller and J. Barker to A. and B. Cardona, two tracts, (Lots 8-9), 3603 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, and (Lot 10-11), Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $232,500, on June 11.
From K. and R. Grant to B. and L. Ward, 80.024 acres, Jericho Road, Harmony, $357,500, on June 11.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and M. and M. Gamez to R. Copus II, Lot 3 of Ketchie, 655 Rock Springs Rd., Harmony, $82,500, on June 11.
MOORESVILLE
From K. and L. Castine to J. and M. Beers, Lot 2 of Eden Park, 106 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $375,000, on June 11.
From R. and R. Mills to S. and B. Adili, Lot 300 of The Point on Norman, 142 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $215,000, on June 11.
From C. Boucher to J. Arnold, Lot 10 of Lakeview Haven, 154 Direct Dr., Mooresville, $1,225,000, on June 11.
From J. and C. and C. Lee to A. and H. Rice, Lot 9 of Glynwater, 130 Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $403,500, on June 11.
From J. and J. and T. Ostrowski to S. Cawley, Lot 77 of The Harbour, 254 Bay Harbour Rd., Mooresville, $620,000, on June 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Guerrero, E. Leon and E. De Leon, Lot 418 of Atwater Landing, 117 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $355,000, on June 11.
From J. Connor and J. McNeil to E. and K. Heady, Lot 10 of Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc., 379 Sharpe Street, Mooresville, $175,000, on June 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and S. Baillie, Lot 73 of Lakewalk, 173 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $378,500, on June 11.
From R. and M. and M. Shannon to F. and A. Abbondanza, (Lot 10), 310 Sundown Rd., Mooresville, $740,000, on June 11.
From Sand Dune Properties, LLC to CWH Holdings, LLC, Lot 201 of Yadkin Valley Condominiuim, 197 Medical Park Rd., Mooresville, $315,000, on June 11.
From E. and E. and L. and L. Mazock to C. Sims, Lot 52 of Winslow Bay, 127 Foxtail Dr., Mooresville, $370,000, on June 11.
From A.D. Honeycutt Properties NC, LLC to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund LLC, (Lot 2), 1041 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $326,000, on June 11.
From K. and K. and E. and E. Walts to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 180 of Pecan Hills, 105 Chollywood Dr., Mooresville, $360,000, on June 11.
From G. and G. and D. and D. Clarke to M. and R. Zavaleta, two tracts, Lot 10 and Pt Lot 9 of Underhill Village, 520 Jakes Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $232,500, of June 11.
From J. and J. and H. and H. Block to C. and M. Modica, Lot 62 or North Shore II, 194 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $645,000, on June 11.
From D. Stofer to K. Stofer, 1.0342 acres, 205 Brantley Acres Dr., Mooresville, $160,000, on June 11.
From P. and P. McKnight to Chimera Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, McKnight Lane, Mooresville, $200,000, on June 11.
From C. Goldsmith to G. Becker and E. Ragan, Lot 185 of Commodore Peninsula, 113 Mainview Dr., Mooresville, $361,000, on June 11.
From R. and E. Girboni to E. Jones, (Lot 2), 1152 Locust St., Mooresville, $270,000, on June 11.
From C. Fitzpatrick to M. Hobbs, (Lot 1), 110 Jami Wind Court, Mooresville, $405,000, on June 11.
From L. and A. Riffe to K. and D. Lepage, Lot 57 of Harbor Landing, 138 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $380,000, on June 11.
From A. and K. and K. Sing to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 42 of Greencroft, 255 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on June 14.
From T. Phillips and T. Rinehardt to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 101 of Tall Oaks, 137 Chere Helen Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on June 14.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. and R. Wheeler, Lot 45 of Harbor Landing, 191 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on June 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Mehta and K. Patel, Lot 428 of Atwater Landing, 111 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $354,500, on June 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. and D.R. Horton, Inc. to Z. Li and B. Xu, Lot 403 of Atwater Landing, 122 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $341,000, on June 14.
From P. Mills/Est, P. Mills Jr./Exr & AIF, P. Mills Jr./Exr & AIF and D. Mills to S. Main Investments, LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, South Main St., Mooresville and East McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $300,000, on June 14.
From J. Basham to A. Neufeld, Lot 142 Davidson Pointe, 301 Bridges Farm Rd., Mooresville, $365,000, on June 14.
From G. Duffett to S. Barham, Pier 33 Condominiums, 107 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 112, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 14.
From T. and L. Locey to Olympus Borrower, LLC Lot 142 of Talls Oaks, 106 Sterling Terrace Dr., Mooresville, $261,000, on June 14.
From T. and J. Sullivan to P. and P. Bonagiri, Lot 20 of Waterlynn, 121 Walnut Cove Dr., Mooresville, $239,000, on June 14.
From Advanced Realty Investor, LLC to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 60 of Brantley Place, 118 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $240,500, on June 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Singh, Lot 420 of Atwater Landing, 127 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $347,000, on June 14.
From R. and R. and L. McVay to N. Noonan and R. Richardson, Lot 63 of Wyndham Shores, 113 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on June 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and J. Wilson, Lot 1 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 106 West Northstone Rd., Mooresville, $385,500, on June 14.
From S. and S. Lawrence to K. Keaton and D. Bartos, Lot 29 of Cornelius Estates, 207 Sparta Dr., Mooresville, $608,500, on June 14.
From J. and E. and B. Seidl to Opendoor Property Acquisition LLC, Lot 395 of The Farms, 130 Grove Creek Lane, Mooresville, $835,000, on June 14.
From J. Wilkinson/Indvl & TR and D. Wilkinson Jr./TR to D. Byars, mete and bounds, (Lot 10), 2350 Statesville Hwy., Mooresville, $214,000, on June 14.
From D. Jennings to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 12 of Meadowbrook, 135 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $295,000, on June 14.
From J. and C. Blotter to D. and C. Glenn, two tracts, Lot 130 of Stafford and 0.036 acre, 200 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $430,000, on June 14.
From J. and M. Precht to S. and M. Dupont, Lot 37 of Crystal Bay, 218 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $705,000, on June 14.
From Lynne Messer Murdoch Revocable Trust, L. Murdoch/TR and L. Murdoch/TR to J. and J. Waide, Lot 1032 of Sconset Village at The Point, 154 Hopkinton Dr., Mooresville, $960,000, on June 14.
From B. and J. and J. Cox to K. and R. Partridge, Lot 24 of Holiday Harbor, 140 Lakeland Rd., Mooresville, $768,000, on June 14.
From Welborne Family, LLC to American Shade Properties, LLC, 0.64 acre, 540 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, $615,000, on June 15.
From J. and K. Hartman to M. and L. Ezzell, Lot 36 of Mallard Head Country Club, 103 Webbed Foot Rd., Mooresville, $710,000, on June 15.
From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. to M. Schultz, Lot 20 of Burke Crossings, 122 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $180,000, on June 15.
From NVR, Inc. to J. and J. Howell, Lot 106A of Langtree at Waterfront, 125 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $383,500, on June 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Milburn, Lot 432 of Atwater Landing, 119 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $370,000, on June 15.
From D. and D. and N. Schultz to B. Vaccarino and J. Brown, 0.64 acre, Lot 15 of Lakeview Park, 363 Camino Real Rd., Mooresville, $985,000, on June 15.
From M. and C. Johnson to L. Becker, Lot 5 of Bridgewater Landing, 276 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, $1,049,000, on June 15.
From T. Larsen to G. Olson Jr., Lot 118 of The Farms, 107 Ferngrove Court, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 15.
From E. and N. Gibson to M. Hites and S. Newman, Lot 16 of Mills Forest North, 118 Greentree Dr., Mooresville, $289,000, on June 15.
From B. and T. and S. and C. Halver to K. and P. Cummings, Lot 38 of Winslow Bay, 115 Sago Lane, Mooresville, $402,000, on June 15.
From A. and S. and S. Beason to R. and C. Moore, (Lot 1683), 109 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $360,000, on June 15.
From P. Brotherton to Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, Holder Commercial Ventures, LLC and Crosby CRE, LLC, metes and bounds, Perth Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on June 15.
From C. and J. and J. Karbo to S. and J. Hiner, Lot 35 of Spring Acres, 176 Quiet Cove Rd., Mooresville, $650,000, on June 16.
From S. and S. Koppineedi and N. Maddisetti to D. and S. Kounas, Lot 85 of Stafford, 141Welcombe St., Mooresville, $550,000, on June 16.
From B. Thomas/Indvl & AIF and F. Thomas to T. Riddle, metes and bounds, 336 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $126,000, on June 16.
From K. and K. Milbredt and C. Hinderscheid to R. Crisco Jr., Lots 3 and 4 of Eastern Heights, 411 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $445,000, on June 16.
From S. and L. Esposito to D. and A. Henry, Lot 451 of The Farms, 380 Agnew Rd., Mooresville, $769,000, on June 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. Brown and B. Thomas, Lot 427 of Atwater Landing, 109 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $374,500, on June 16.
From K. and S. Bailey to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 5 of Harris Crossing, 111 N. Cromwell Dr., Mooresville, $361,500, on June 16.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to M. McDuffie and L. Harper, Lot 15 of Windward Pointe, 190 Sailwinds Rd., Mooresville, $173,500, on June 16.
From J. and K. Grossman to I. and A. and E. Villanueva, Lot 53 of Johnson Manor, 104 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Singh, Lot 382 of Atwater Landing, 112 Maritime St., Mooresville, $335,500, on June 17.
From S. Mishra and R. Barua to U. and B. Jokhaker, Lot 237 of The Farms, 113 Hoskins House Court, Mooresville, $740,000, on June 17.
From NVR, Inc. to M. Hooker, Lot 107 of Langtree at Waterfront, Mooresville, $364,500, on June 17.
From W. and B. Law and P. Skladany to J. Freeze, Lot 2 of McLean Crossing, Didio Circle, Mooresville, $22,000, on June 17.
From J. and A. Crisp to M. Harrah/TR, B. Harrah/TR and Harrah Living Trust, Lot 248 of The Point on Norman, 120 Cliff Loop, Mooresville, $1,275,000, on June 17.
From K. and D. Radcliff to K. and R. Stahl, Units 11 and 11A of Norman Townhomes, 105 Putters Place, Mooresville, $225,000, on June 17.
From Atrium Real Estate Holdings LLC to N. Gibson and X. Lui, Lot T2 of Waterlynn Townhomes, 225 E. Waterlynn Rd., #B, Mooresville, $230,000, on June 17.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. and J. Edwards, Lot 75 of Oaks on Main, 197 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $400,000, on June 17.
From R. Dudzinsky, F. Droste/Indvl & Exr, F. Droste/Est, S. and S. and G. Droste, P. Rooney Droste, P. Droste, P. Rooney-Droste, A. and A. Savage, C. and G. Tucker and K. and K. and M. Dutkoski to G. Simpson, metes and bounds, 520 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, $248,000,on June 17.
From J. and J. Bigler to J. McKee, Lot 166 of Cedarcroft Development, 233 Indian Paint Brush Dr., Mooresville, $140,000, on June 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 405 of Atwater Landing, 116 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $346,000, on June 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 408 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $347,500, on June 17.
From R. Vaughn to M. and S. Kelly, Lot 85 of Glynwater, 142 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $340,000, on June 17.
STATESVILLE
From D. and D. and S. Garmon to J. and A. Yoder, metes and bounds, 149 King Home Lane, Statesville, $42,000, on June 11.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to W. and S. Osters, Lot 14 of Fox Den Country Club, 178 Hunters Hill Dr., Statesville, $375,000, on June 11.
From M. and M. Sullivan to Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation, Lots 1-4 of Statesville Development Co., metes and bounds, Wise St., Statesville and 815 and 817 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $50,000, on June 11.
From M. and M. Frisbee to NC Salisbury House, LLC, Lot 2 of Vintage Place, 824 Ranchero St., Statesville, $132,000, on June 11.
From Jasper Builders, Inc. to Adams Homes AEC, LLC, Lot 67 of Northlake, 146 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $39,500, on June 11.
From J. and J. and P. Keys to H. and V. Ore, metes and bounds, 4 acres, Alpine Circle, Statesville, $50,000, on June 11.
From M. Wilson to A. and B. Merritt, Lot 104 of Meadow Oaks, 135 Canopy Oak Lane, Statesville, $410,000, on June 11.
From K. and K. and D. and B. and B. and V. Morris to Adams Homes AEC, LLC, Lot 66 of Northlake, 146 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $38,000, on June 11.
From J. and J. Williams to S. Horne and T. Bunch, (Lot 1), 1150 Eufola Rd., Statesville, $10,000, on June 11.
From M. and D. Bunton to W. and S. Snyder, Lot 14 of Fort Dobbs, 145 Dobbs Dr., Statesville, $355,000, on June 11.
From K. and T. Cone to Marc Waddell Construction Incorporated, three tracts, Lots 1-14, Central Dr., Statesville, $28,000, on June 11.
From A. Longo, A. Brewer and K. Longo to M. Frisbee, Lot 19 of Farmview Acres, 114 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $174,000, on June 11.
From Providence Farm, LLC to M. and S. Sharif, Lot 17 of New Salem Estates, Peacehaven Place, Statesville, $38,500, on June 14.
From R. and H. and R. Redmond to G. and L. Hammond, Lot 18 of Fairview Farms, 146 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $39,000, on June 14.
From C. and L. Lee to A. Vang, two tracts, Lot 3 of River Hill Heights, 116 Independence Loop, Statesville, $165,000, on June 14.
From M. Compton and M. Munday to M. Stanich, metes and bounds, 532 Alexander St., Statesville, $75,500, on June 14.
From B. and B. Knox Jr., M. Miller, J. Knox and D. Miller to Iredell Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, Wall Street, Statesville and Crescent Lane, Statesville, $315,500, on June 14.
From J. Garcia Jr./Est, J. Wilson/Indvl & Exr, K. and K. Wilson and C. and E. Egan to I. Gilmore Lot 56 of Wood Rose Park, 184 DJ Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on June 14.
From M. Parr to F. Tierrablanca, Lots 760-733 of Iredell Heights, 112 E. Debbie Lane, Statesville, $165,000, on June 14.
From Special Treasures of Iredell County, Inc. to Eaton Rentals, LLC, Lot 4 of North Statesville Lane Co., 612 Poplar St., Statesville, $144,000,on June 15.
From J. Clanton to Zen Acquisitions, LLC, four tracts, 0.344 acre, 11/20 acre, 0.172 acre, 0.172 acre and 0.115 acre, 829-831 and 833 Opal St., Statesville and 905 Jost St., Statesville, $113,000, on June 15.
From Zen Acquitisions, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, four tracts, 11/20 acre, 0.172 acre, 0.172 acre, and 0.115 acre, Open Street and Jost Street, Statesville, $60,000, on June 14.
From S. and S. Garges to J. and C. Mills, Lot 95 of Beverly Heights, 402 Chestnut Lane, Statesville, $222,500, on June 15.
From J. and L. Meadows to J. and B. Bjornson, (Lot 4), 1098 Bethesda Rd., Statesville, $49,000, on June 15.
From O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC to HBHC, LLC, Lot 2 of Graystone Meadow, 105 Foxglove Dr., Statesville, $55,000, on June 15.
From Diaz G. Construction LLC to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC and Nexgen Holdings, LLC, Lot 27 of Lakeridge, 421 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $265,000, on June 15.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Becoats, Lot 211 of Hidden Lakes, 115 Galley Lane, Statesville, $238,000, on June 15.
From True Homes, LLC to H. Sheppard, Lot 173 of Hidden Lakes, 210 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $285,000, on June 15.
From O. and A. Ramirez to A. Guzman, Lot 30 of Hampton Glen, 124 Hyde Lane, Statesville, $180,000, on June 15.
From T. and M. McKnight to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 14 of Canterbury, 168 Candlestick Dr., Statesville, $232,500, on June 15.
From J. Milstead/Est, D. Milstead/Indvl & Exr and D. and F. Blackwelder to E. Perrett, (Lots 8-11), 3617 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $105,000, on June 15.
From Henson Properties Incorporated and Henson Properties, Inc. to Heritage Court NC, LLC, .728 acre, 412 S. Center St., Statesville, $1,100,000, on June 15.
From M. and M. and L. and L. Cartner to Triple G Farms, Inc., metes and bounds, TBD Myers Mill Rd., Statesville, $171,000, on June 15.
From G. and G. and M. Isenhour to D. and T. Stollings, two tracts, 2.6 acres and 0.311 acre, 242 Walnut Tree Rd., Statesville, $55,000, on June 16.
From C. Owen and B. Taylor to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 71 of Martha’s Ridge, 2641 Andes Dr., Statesville, $292,500, on June 16.
From S. and A. Faulkner to C. Nunn, 0.695 acre, 111 Macy Lane, Statesville, $197,500, on June 16.
From J. and E. and S. and D. and D. Chambers to N. Hope, two tracts, Lots 35, 38 and 67 of Woodlawn, 1749 W. Front St., Statesville, and Woodlawn Dr., Statesville, $95,000, on June 16.
From G. and M. Alfaro to J. Molina and J. Melgar Molina, metes and bounds, 125 Saint Johns Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on June 16.
From K. and S. and S. Tucker to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 124 of Meadow Oak, 117 Wheatridge Dr., Statesville, $352,000, on June 16.
From W. and W. Self to J. Pereira, Lots 8-9 of Belle Vue, 1320 E. Broad St., Statesville, $190,000, on June 16.
From D. and A. Soto to E. Simmons and H. Carter, Lot 6 of Shenandoah, 133 Desiree Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on June 16.
From Boro Holdings LLC to T. Chambers, Lot 10 of Bloomfield, 432 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $206,500, on June 17.
From E. and E. Pressly to S. and J. Pleune, Lot 4 of Ridgecliff, 123 Ridgecliff Dr., Statesville, $288,000, on June 17.
From T. Waugh/Indvl & Exr, M. Lanier/Est, M. and J. and J. Waugh, G. Taylor and L. and S. Rumple to Waugh Property Management, LLC, two tracts, 0.5 acre and metes and bounds, 500 Old Mocksville Rd., Statesville, $85,000, on June 17.
From A. Redd to C. Hardy, 204 Berry St., Statesville, $128,000, on June 17.
From J. and J. Clanton to C. and B. Owen, Lot 51 of Nelly Green Estates, 2620 Fines Creek Dr., Statesville, $362,000, on June 17.
From J. and G. and G. Sloan to S. and J. Neal, 0.255 acre, 25 foot strip on Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $13,000, on June 17.
From G. and T. Peralta to L. Proksch/TR, J. Proksch/TR and Lyle E. Proksch and Joyce O. Proksch Living Trust, Lot 72 of Larkin Golf Club, 129 Jana Dr., Statesville, $314,000, on June 17.
From B. Davidson to S. Hyde, 0.517 acre, (Lots 17-20), 126 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $175,000, on June 17.
STONY POINT
From A. and B. Phillips to B. Gooden, Lots 44-47 of Cam-A-Will, 125 Cam A Will Circle, Stony Point, $132,000, on June 15.
TROUTMAN
From Shinn Farmhouse Properties, LLC to J. and T. Comeaux, (Lot 1), 725 Houston Rd., Troutman, $225,000, on June 11.
From True Homes, LLC to W. Roberts, Lot 28 of Sutters Mill II, 146 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $302,000, on June 11.
From N. and N. Ellis, C. Walker/AIF and C. Walker/AIF to Town of Troutman, two tracts, metes and bounds, 354 N. Eastway Dr., Troutman and N. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $50,000, on June 11.
From N. and N. and N. and N. Ellis, C. Walker/Indvl & AIF, C. Walker/Indvl & AIF and C. Walker/Indvl & AIF to Town of Troutman, metes and bounds, 364 N. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $250,000, on June 11.
From J. Jones/Indvl & Exr and M. Jones/Est to Makarios Holdings, LLC, 182 Goodman Rd., Troutman, $47,500, on June 11.
From A. and J. Stewart to M. and K. Figueroa, Lot 32 of Hawkes Bay, 205 April Rd., Troutman, $1,100,000, on June 11.
From G. and G. and M. and M. Galambos to M. Guzman, Lot 1 of Eastern Heights, 102 Addison Place, Troutman, $240,000, on June 14.
From M. and J. and M. and J. Dalton to Sterling Properties of Mooresville, LLC, 49.625 acres, TBD Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $570,000, on June 15.
From Michelle Renee Collins Living Trust and M. Collins/TR to A. and R. London, Lot 121 of Jacobs Woods, 129 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $325,500, on June 15.
From T. Salvadori to B. and J. Brown, Lot 136 of Meadow Glen, 123 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $270,000, on June 17.
From NVR Inc. to E. and L. Ellington, Lot 167 of Weathers Creek, 181 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $284,500, on June 17.
UNION GROVE
From J. and A. Redmond to J. McNeely, 34-1/2 acres, Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $130,000, on June 11.