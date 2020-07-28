Iredell County real estate transactions: July 8-16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 8-16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
From M. and C. Barr to A. Torres, Lot 103 of The Point on Norman, 145 Old Post Rd., Mooresville, $2,300,000, on July 10.
From C. Muir/TR, E. Muir/TR and Edward and Cory Muir Trust to A. and M. Crispino, (Lot 46), 177 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $2,050,000, on July 10.
From S. and E. Karch to B. and A. Martin, Lot 1366 of The Point, 172 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $1,359,000, on July 14.
From B. Marr to C. Dunn/TR and Cheryl A. Dunn Living Trust, Lot 457 of The Point, 182 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $1,325,000, on July 8.
From S. and S. Nichols to P. Crane/TR, R. Crane, R. Crane/TR and The Crane Family Trust, Lot 532 of The Point on Norman, 130 Union Chapel Dr., Mooresville, $1,285,000, on July 16.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to S. Barnett and K. Oldham, Lot 2 of Riverstone at Anniston, 129 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $579,500, on July 10.
HARMONY
From J. Roark/Est, J. Roark/Indvl & Admr and R. and D. Johnson to K. and K. and C. Readling, two tracts, metes and bounds, 182 Skyview Lake Rd., Harmony, $45,000,on July 8.
From D. Henderson, D. Cooper and C. Henderson to D. and D. Washburn, Lot 7 of Spring Hills, 375 Kinder Rd., Harmony, $27,500, on July 8.
From C. and C. and H. Gilreath to MEG 2, LLC, 0.372 acre, 3373 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $50,000, on July 10.
From H. Thomas, G. Thomas/Indvl & AIF and G. Thomas/Indvl & AIF to G. and S. Walters, Lot 14 of Harmony Country Estates, 125 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $206,000, on July 10.
From J. and C. Grant to D Squared Building Solutions, LLC, three tracts, 1 acre, 0.056 acre and 48.292 acres, 130 Lake Mountain Lane, Harmony, $230,000, on July 14.
From S. Revis to E. Blanchette, (Lot 6), 145 Cornwall Rd., Harmony, $26,500, on July 14.
From T. and T. and A. Johnson, J. and M. Wyatt and A. and A. and J. Wooten to M. and S. Wright, metes and bounds, 151 Dalu Lane, Harmony, $225,000, on July 14.
From M. and T. Barron, S. and T. Kelty and S. and S. and J. Barron to R. Moorefield, metes and bounds, Powell Rd., Harmony, $53,000, on July 15.
From P. Barker to G. Sigmon, 5.868 acres, (Lot 2), 633 Mt. Bethel Rd., Harmony, $35,000, on July 16.
From E. Campbell to B. Rayford, Lot 47 of Sagefield, 139 Peppertree Dr., Harmony, $7,500, on July 16.
MOORESVILLE
From Atwell Properties, LLC to D. Parlee, Lot 19 of Sherman Oaks Townhomes, 106 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $130,000, on July 8.
From J. Skowronski and R. Strickland to C. Brown and R. Williams, (Lot 244), 268 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 8.
From P. and B. Warnell to C. and S. Graham, Lot 486 of The Point, 121 Marstons Mill Dr., Mooresville, $990,000, on July 8.
From J. and C. and C. Thomas to C. and J. Tinder, 1.94 acres, Lots 1 and 2 of Riverwood Bend, 110 Riverwood Rd., Mooresville, $729,000, on July 8.
From Ceraolo Properties, LLC to JAS Enterprises, 1.22 acres, more or less, 1608 Landis Hwy., Mooresville, $150,000, on July 8.
From D. Parlee to J. Albertson and M. Landahl, Lot 19 of Sherman Oaks Townhomes, 106 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $170,000, on July 8.
From M. and J. Greci to R. and Y. Blackstone, Lot 15 of Ashlyn Creek, 157 Branchview Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on July 8.
From S. and S. Benson and J. Oliphant to Webber Family, LLC, 0.22 acre, 137 Elm St., Mooresville, $85,000, on July 8.
From Allstar Investment Properties, LLC to S. Fox, Mallard Head Condominiums, 321 Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $170,000, on July 8.
From E. and P. Ingram to J. and C. Mathon and E. Winslow, Lot 1 of White Oaks Acres, 920 White Oaks Rd., Mooresville, $143,000, on July 9.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc. Lot 100 of Lakewalk, 104 Boatwright Lane, Mooresville, $72,500, on July 9.
From J. and J. Dixon to P. and S. Prejean, 0.520 acre, 738 North Main St., Mooresville, $265,000, on July 9.
From C. and J. Marmion to A. and T. Cornell, Lot 20 of Fernleaf, 640 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $568,000, on July 9.
From P. Lu/Indvl & AIF and D. Wu to HU Property, LLC, Lot 158 of Morrison Plantation, 108 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $309,000, on July 9.
From S. and E. White to G. and J. Chapman, Lot 22 and P/O 21 of Waterside Landing, 108 Pebble Brook Lane, Mooresville, $950,000, on July 9.
From J. and H. Rigdon to A. and K. Collins, Lot 8 of Regency Lake Village, 162 Hazelton Loop, Mooresville, $640,000, on July 9.
From T. Lietz to P. and M. McCaslin, (Lot 53), 151 Bridgeport Dr., Mooresville, $795,000, on July 9.
From W. and S. Knutson to Ruby James, LLC, (Lot 17), 149 Ruby Rd., Mooresville, $1,259,000, on July 9.
From C. and L. Davis to B. White, Lot 82 of The Woodlands, 118 Bald Cypress Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on July 9.
From T. and T. and R. and R. Bowles to Sequoia Forest, LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds and 2.29 acres, 2277 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $194,500, on July 9.
From B. and A. and A. Graham to Sequoia Forest, LLC, approximately 6.571 acres on Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $269,500, on July 9.
From Sequoia Forest, LLC to BBC Sequoia LLC, 11.667 acres, Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $720,000, on July 9.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, Princeton Asset Management, LP and J. Cernuto/PTNR to D. Nelson, Lot 12 of Beacon Point, 105 Frostcliff Lane, Mooresville, $135,000, on July 9.
From E. White/TR and The Eva Marie White Revocable Living Trust to A. and T. Caldwell, Lot 278 of Linwood Farms, 149 Morning Sun Dr., Mooresville, $284,000, on July 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and D. Morgan, Lot 3 of Atwater Landing, 146 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $300,500, on July 10.
From E. and E. and J. and J. Towner to K. and M. Green, Lot 73 of Curtis Pond, 134 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $167,000, on July 10.
From C. Alexander to W. Rider Jr., Lot 21 of Carefree Estates on Lake Norman, 145 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $261,500, on July 10.
From Innovation Investment Group, LLC to M. Palmer, Lot 8 of Mooresville Mill Village, 412 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $190,000, on July 10.
From M. Edwards/Indvl & AIF and A. Edwards to K. and A. Simmons, Lot 4 of Woodstream Estates, 117 Hawksnest Lane, Mooresville, $615,000, on July 10.
From M. Wiktorek/Est, E. Bender/Indvl & Exr & AIF, E. Bender/Indvl & Exr & AIF, F. Bender, L. and J. Svenkesen, R. Read, R. Reed and D. Read to J. and B. Conner, metes and bounds, 118 East Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $147,000, on July 10.
From R. and R. and L. Tacher to P. and R. Brandt, two tracts, Lots 162 and 1625 of Bells Crossing, 319 S. San Agustin Dr., Mooresville, $550,000, on July 10.
From R. and C. Tatu and C. Chandler to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 46 of The Harbor Landing, 197 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $272,500, on July 10.
From C. and A. and A. Bucher to G. Nissenbaum and K. Doyle, Lot 16 of Morrison Cove, 146 Longboat Rd., Mooresville, $453,000, on July 10.
From B. and M. Fleming to HWG Mt. Mourne, LLC, 1.25 acres, 1459 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, $200,000, on July 10.
From D. Revis and B. Cansler to J. and P. Swan, Lot 32 of Windward Pointe, 110 Crystal Bay Dr., Mooresville, $117,000, on July 10.
From B. and B. Bauer to C. and L. Robinson, Lot 82 of Winslow Bay, 105 Walmsley Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on July 10.
From R. and K. Dowens to D. Probert, Lot 16 of Stonegate, 116 English Ivey Lane, Mooresville, $420,000, on July 10.
From T. and J. Petchak to T. Knight, 103 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 203, Mooresville, $269,000, on July 10.
From D. Booth and E. Weingartner to K. and J. Benoit, Lot 1211 of Woodburn Crossing, 188 Limerick Rd., Mooresville, $194,000, on July 10.
From M. Rodgers to G. and T. Ambron, (Lot 279), 117 Holly Pond Lane, Mooresville, $1,235,000, on July 10.
From Timber West Land and Realty, LLC to The Lake Norman Cabinet Company, (Lots 88-93), 150 Swan Lake Rd., Mooresville, $35,000, on July 10.
From Capital Investments Solutions, LLC to J. Htoi and L. Lahthaw, Lot 11 of Kistler Mill, 139 Elgin Lane, Mooresville, $220,000, on July 13.
From R. and R. Van Harn to C. and K. Whitt, 0.12 acre, 322 Clover St., Mooresville, $150,000, on July 13.
From J. Stephens to N. Golightly, Lot 77 of Mallard Head Country Club, 228 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $375,000, on July 13.
From D. and J. Keaton to T. Holdren and M. Brooks, Lot 62 of Shinnville Ridge, 130 Stueben Dr., Mooresville, $489,000, on July 13.
From S. and H. Nicholson to M. and M. Nicholson, Lot 8 of Northbridge, 138 Gleniris Trail, Mooresville, $370,000, on July 13.
From T. and K. Kett to J. and C. Bennett, Lot 68 of The Farms, 215 Forest Lake Blvd., Mooresville, $375,000, on July 13.
From J. and A. Martin to B. and A. Palmer, Lot 136 of Bells Crossing, 266 South San Agustin Dr., Mooresville, $650,000, on July 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to S. and V. Cochrane, Lot 482 of Atwater Landing, 194 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $313,500, on July 13.
From A. Cohn to G. Hudson, Lot 365 of The Point, 105 Coral Bells Court, Mooresville, $620,000, on July 13.
From P. and K. Ball to J. Barker, Lot 33 of The Farms, 128 Yellowbell Rd., Mooresville, $345,000, on July 13.
From Knerl Family Trust, Knerl Family Trust, R. Knerl/TR and K. Knerl/TR to J. and S. Adams, Lot 34 of Bells Crossing, 160 Leaning Tower Dr., Mooresville, $710,000, on July 13.
From J. and J. and M. Gulick to C. Byron and A. Cooley, Lot 14 of Stonegate, 128 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $452,000, on July 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Mau and M. McCoy, Lot 183 of Atwater Landing, 259 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $395,500, on July 13.
From D. and D. and L. and L. Jasany to R. and B. Hawks, Lot 309 of The Farms,126 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $618,000, on July 13.
From B. and J. Heyroth to K. Hoepelman and R. Urena, Lot 14 of Tall Oaks, 147 Devon Forrest Dr., Mooresville, $235,000, on July 14.
From P. Todd, S. Hartley, K. Bradshaw/TR, Bradley D. Stutts Trust, Adam Joseph Stutts Trust, E. Roy Bradshaw Trust and R. and S. Hartley to K. and M. Bradshaw, Lot 9 of Lakeview Heights, Mooresville, $90,000, on July 14.
From M. and K. Cavicchi to J. Russell, Lot 165 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 152 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $320,000, on July 14.
From P. Oram/Indvl & AIF and J. Oram to C. Nozet, Lot 6 of Morrison Cove, 207 Castles Gate Dr., Mooresville, $718,000, on July 14.
From J. and J. and M. Slagle to C. and T. Beck, Lot 1 of Meadows Place, Mooresville, $513,000, on July 14.
From Brothers Car Care Center, Inc. to Auto Lube LLC, 1.09 acres on Hwy. 150, 276 East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, $450,000, on July 14.
From C. and S. and S. Zimmerman to N. and T. Barber, Lot 370 of Curtis Pond, 342 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $302,000, on July 14.
From S. and S. and T. Ostrewski to S. and E. Hill, metes and bounds, 586 Presbyterian Rd., Mooresville, $589,000, on July 14.
From C. and M. Dahl to I. and E. and M. Preda, Lot 17 of Lakeside Farms, 184 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $290,000, on July 15.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to S. Maldonado, Lot 142 of Whitman Park, 182 Goodwin Circle, Mooresville, $168,000, on July 15.
From B. and B. and P. Smith to D. and D. Jordan, Lot 92 of Foxmoor, 761 Rebecca Jane Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on July 15.
From S. and W. Schumacher to M. and M. Gunnels, Lot 31 of Avalon, 140 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $319,000, on July 15.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. Martinez, A. Martinez-Paz, A. Martinez and A. Paz, Lot 24 of Red Oaks, 1055 Briarcliff Rd., Mooresville, $280,000, on July 15.
From B. and C. Fekete to S. Karch, Lot 65 of The Farms, 144 Swamp Rose Dr., Mooresville, $379,000, on July 15.
From N. Corn and A. Wimbish to G. and L. White, Lot 1353 of The Point, 105 Alton Court, Mooresville, $785,000, on July 15.
From D. and D. Gill and S. Hazlett to P. and M. Iuliano, Lot 48 of Lakewalk, 183 Blueview Rd., Mooresville, $347,000, on July 15.
From A. and N. Caldwell to F. Capodilupo Jr., Lot 95 of Cherry Grove, 149 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $408,000, on July 15.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to L. and B. Craige, Lot 19 of Byers Creek, 127 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $333,500, on July 15.
From N. and B. and B. Higgins to W. and I. Zimmerman, K. Zimmerman-Greene, K. Zimmerman and K. Greene, Lot 16 of The Courtyards at Brawley Point, 165 Brawley Point Circle, Mooresville, $448,000, on July 15.
From A. Mayors-Sminkey, A. Mayors and A. and T. Sminkey to P. and A. Corbett, Lot 3 of Waterlynn, 205 East Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, $286,000, on July 15.
From I. Sierra and G. and G. Klub to Sunset Homes, LLC, Lot 34 of Shepherds Bluff, 135 Sheep Path Dr., Mooresville, $27,500, on July 15.
From K. Carpenter/Est, R. Roberts/Indvl & Exr, R. Carpenter/Indvl & Exr, S. Carpenter/Est, T. Carpenter/Exr & TR, The Steven K. Carpenter Trust and J. Carpenter to B. and P. Smith, 1.172 acres, 1631 Landis Hwy., Mooresville, $325,000, on July 15.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Chavez, Lot 96 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $310,500, on July 15.
From T. and D. Kennett to J. and C. Hall, Lot 98 of Chesapeake Pointe, 394 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $510,000, on July 15.
From J. and J. Holshouser and C. and C. Fincher to J. and C. Creveling, Lot 12 of The Hampshires, 114 Hampshire Dr., Mooresville, $229,000, on July 15.
From B. and C. Watson to M. and J. Furr, Lot 47 of Linwood Farms, 237 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $264,000, on July 15.
From H. and N. Upright to M. and K. Monismith, Lot 99 of Davidson Downes, 166 Canterbury Place Rd., Mooresville, $540,000, on July 15.
From Dirty Mo Acres, LLC and K. Miller/TR to 152 South Iredell, LLC, tract 2, 152 South Iredell Industrial Park Rd., Mooresville, $950,000, on July 15.
From R. and D. Usher to Medali Investments, LLC, .712 acre, 596 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, $188,000, on July 15.
From M. Batcheller to R. and M. Rose, Lot 10 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 183 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $480,000, on July 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Uva Jr., Lot 2 of Atwater Landing, 144 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $315,000, on July 15.
From C. and T. Nealy to T. and D. Kennett, Lot 41 of Trillium, 117 Eagles Landing Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on July 15.
From One 11 Renovations, LLC to S. Gatley, Lots 1-4 of West End addition, 504 West Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on July 15.
From D. Cobb and K. Kadunce to Summerland Properties, LLC, Lot 38 of Winborne, 251 Grayland Rd., Mooresville, $218,500, on July 16.
From B. and N. Rose to C. and A. Holzshu, Lot 267 of The Farms, 107 Freshwater Lane, Mooresville, $740,000, on July 16.
From L. Wadey and L. Wright/AIF to S. and P. MacKenzie, metes and bounds, 571 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $575,000, on July 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and H. Gray, Lot 21 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 182 Chance Rd., Mooresville, $384,000, on July 16.
From T. and R. Rea to S. and S. Draher, Lot 203 of The Farms, 116 Ragsdale Trail, Mooresville, $712,000, on July 16.
From D. Vesey to D. Cochran, Lot 7 of Green Meadows, 207 Bailey Rd., Mooresville, $50,000, on July 16.
From W. and S. and S. Hane to L. and M. Keck, Lot 36 of The Estates at Sundown Cove, 141 Eclipse Way, Mooresville, $469,000, on July 16.
From T. and S. Christopher to S. and A. Fichter, (Lot 72), 218 Bells Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $556,000, on July 16.
From J. Thompson and M. Thompson/Indvl & AIF to K. and M. Ghobryal, Lot 17 of Norman Woods, 125 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $482,000, on July 16.
From J. and L. Snyder to J. Lopez-Sanchez, J. Lopez, J. Sanchez, M. Fernandez, M. Berzosa, and M. Fernandez-Berzosa, Lot 26 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 150 Water Oak Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on July 16.
OLIN
From Dixieland, Inc. to G. Deal and D. Glenn, Lot 5 of Olin Ridge, 166 Cora Lane, Olin, $169,000, on July 8.
STATESVILLE
From M. Jeffreys, L. McDaniel/Indvl & AIF and H. McDaniel to M. and D. Long, Lot 9 of Bellevue Rev., 205 Knox St., Statesville, $250,000, on July 8.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to M. and M. Parker, Lot 29 of Autumn Brook, 117 Autumn Mist Rd., Statesville, $271,500, on July 8.
From R. and C. and C. Jenkins to R. and M. Barron and J. Traylor, three tracts, 1.958 acres, metes and bounds and 1.145 acres, 219, 229 and 00 Baymount Dr., Statesville, $442,000, on July 8.
From A. and A. Geiger to K. and J. Lawrence, Lot 43 of Knollwood, Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $4,000, on July 8.
From S. and S. and M. Wilson to J. Maldonado, (Lot 2), 2405 Martha’s Ridge Dr., Statesville, $220,000, on July 8.
From C. and H. Handy to E. Lugo, Lot 1 of Sunset Village, 178 Loggerhead Rd., Statesville, $2,500, on July 8.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to S. and M. Wilson, Lot 32 of Autumn Brook, 115 Bell Chase Lane, Statesville, $294,500, on July 8.
From W. Tilley/TR and The Robinette C. Tilley Revocable Living Trust, to RW Enterprise, LLC, (Lot 15), Hickory Highway, Statesville, $7,000, on July 9.
From R. Tilley/Est, W. Tilley/Exr and TR and The Robinette C. Tilley Living Trust and D. Levan/TR to RW Enterprise, LLC, two tracts, (Lots 7, 8, 13 and 14), 2512 and 2498 Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $109,000, on July 9.
From M. and J. Hinton to M. Jeffreys and L. McDaniel, Lot 25 of Fox Den Country Club, 167 Hunters Hill Dr., Statesville, $365,000, on July 9.
From G. and M. Morgan to T. and M. Haynes, Lot 105 of Olde Statesville, 189 Boiling Brook Dr., Statesville, $198,000, on July 9.
From Statesville Building Company, LLC to A. Matthews, Lot 3 of Cypress Acres, 1022 Jennings Rd., Statesville, $217,000, on July 9.
From S. and K. Johnson to T. and Madison Austin, Lots 3 and 4 of Hinson Mill Family subdivision, 142 Lydia Lane, Statesville, $155,000, on July 9.
From J. and P. Wagner to Double U Holdings, LLC, two tracts, 1.873 acres and 0.09 acre, 1470 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $500,000, on July 9.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and R. Murphy, Lot 56 of Larkin, 165 Canada Dr., Statesville, $319,000, on July 9.
From Barium Springs Home for Children to Calvary Fellowship of Huntersville, Inc., two tracts, 8.25 acres and 8.34 acres, 110 and 112 Moose Club Rd., Statesville, and Shelton Ave., Statesville, $1,257,500, on July 9.
From A. and S. Francisco to T. and A. Cooper, Lot 61 of Barium Seasons Village, 116 Summer Breeze Circle, Statesville, $322,000, on July 9.
From D. Rivera to P. Smith, Lots 46-48 of Rolling Hills, 623 Diamond St., Statesville, $141,000, on July 9.
From Pteron, LLC to S. Sadowski, Lots 41-43 of Unity Heights Development, 1710 East Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $92,000, on July 9.
From L. Troutman/Comr and L. Troutman/Comr to D. Melvin, metes and bounds, 189 Colfax Rd., Statesville, $16,000, on July 9.
From M. Holton to R. Henderson Jr., metes and bounds, 2307 Old Wilkesboro Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on July 9.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 222 and 225 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on July 10.
From RCD Omni, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, (Lot 8), 140 Park Terrace, Statesville, $145,000, on July 10.
From A. and T. Yates to R. and R. Rossi, (Lot 3), 123 River Ridge Lane, Statesville, $657,500, on July 10.
From C. and C. Caskaddon to E. Schreiber and A. Gallant, metes and bounds, 1553 Eufola Rd., Statesville, $221,000, on July 10.
From J. York to A. Gomez-Doby, A. Gomez and A. Doby, (Lots 9-12), 320 Massey Deal Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on July 10.
From D. Ball/Exr, B. Pharr/Est and B. Pharr/Est to N. Lepiarz, Lot 63 of Olde Statesville, 136 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $168,000, on July 10.
From C. Ciano-Platz, C. Ciano, C. Platz, C. Ciano-Platz, C. Ciano and C. Platz to A. and K. Dykstar, Lot 14 of Holland Farms Development, 654 Bost St., Statesville, $169,000, on July 10.
From S. and R. Tolle to G. and G. Scott, Lots 5 and 6 of Brookgreen Place, Inc., 6 Brookgreen Place, Statesville, $320,000, on July 10.
From R. and L. Dunkin to R. and M. Current, Lot 28 of Greenbriar Farms, 319 Gaston Court, Statesville, $275,000, on July 10.
From J. Keel to H. Walker and D. Greer, metes and bounds, 276 Old Airport Rd., Statesville, $173,000, on July 10.
From Transcera Investments, LLC to Max Properties, LLC, Lot 15 of Park Place Development, 645 East Front St., Statesville, $40,000, on July 10.
From L. Lee to J. Johnson, Lot 4 of Lakeridge, 1939 Northridge Court, Statesville, $155,000, on July 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 46 of Larkin, Statesville, $70,000, on July 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 218 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on July 13.
From M. Tillinghast/TR and Mary F. Tillinghast Living Trust to G. and A. Filip, Lot 34 of Dogwood Hills, 109 Trillium Dr., Statesville, $34,000, on July 13.
From A4H Ventures, LLC to C. Stone, metes and bounds, Lot 12 of Country Club Estates, 522 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $90,000, on July 13.
From SREE Ganesha, Inc. to Khadak Hotel, Inc., metes and bounds, 1125 Greenland Dr., Statesville, $1,261,000, on July 13.
From R. and M. Camps to A. and A. Alonso, Lot 34 of Nelly Green Estates, 2663 Fines Creek Dr., Statesville, $348,500, on July 13.
From J. and J. and C. Cline to B. and T. Parker, Lot 6 of Old Homestead, 246 Clark Cove Rd., Statesville, $165,000, on July 13.
From L. Troutman/TR and Lonnie J. Troutman Jr. Living Trust to E. and C. Johnson, Lot 5 of Cypress Acres, 107 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $223,000, on July 13.
From K. and P. Erdmann to K. and D. Hayworth, Lot B-3 Unit B of Catspaw at Heronwood, 506 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $286,000, on July 13.
From R. and J. and J. Kelsey to M. and K. Cavicchi, (Lot 1), 277 Hayes Farm Rd., Statesville, $260,000, on July 14.
From M. and R. Moose to D. Grubbs/TR, C. Grubbs/TR and Daryl I. Grubbs and Christine M. Grubbs Revocable Trust, Lot 210 of Forest Acres, 207 Big Forest Dr., Statesville, $100,000, on July 14.
From A. and R. Ellis to S. and M. Lackey, Lots 3 and 4 of Oakland Heights, 221 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $305,000, on July 14.
From A. and M. and T. Porter to A. Porter, (Lot 9), 540 Woodlawn Dr., Statesville, $45,500, on July 14.
From M. McNeely, P. and J. and J. and D. and M. and M. Deaton, T. and T. and G. Templeton and D. Robinson to D. and H. Smith, 20.054 acres, 1051 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Statesville, $195,000, on July 14.
From D. and A. Brasington to H. and N. Cartledge, Lot 32 of Canterbury, 129 Cartway Lane, Statesville, Statesville, $185,000, on July 14.
From D. Carson/Comr & Exr and T. Hooper/Est to G. Lewis, two tracts, Lot 7 of Bloomfield and metes and bounds, 343 North Oakland Ave., Statesville, $12,000, on July 15.
From D. and S. and S. Carson to G. Lewis, two tracts, Lot 7 and metes and bounds, 343 North Oakland Ave., Statesville, $11,500, on July 15.
From J. and J. and J. Green to City of Statesville, 2610 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $500, on July 15.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to D. and A. Brasington, Lot 41 of Castlegate, 191 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $230,000, on July 15.
From M. Pearce to S. Rumple and J. Runple, two tracts, 1.20 acres and metes and bounds, 2648 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on July 15.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and R. Hudgens, Lot 258 of Hidden Lakes, 115 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $221,500, on July 15.
From H. Neil to Snow Creek Ventures, LLC, 22.0262 acres, Bowles Farm Rd., Statesville, $65,000, on July 15.
From B. Davis to Snow Creek Ventures, LLC, 22.0262 acres, Bowles Farm Rd., Statesville, $65,000, on July 15.
From J. and J. Jolly, J. Haden and C. Jolly to B. McClelland, Lot 16 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 184 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $174,000, on July 15.
From C. and C. Martin to T. and P. Goddard, Lot 56 of Windemere, 211 Windemere Isle Rd., Statesville, $365,000, on July 15.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Champ Jr. and S. Mackins, Lot 249 of Hidden Lakes, 124 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $215,500, on July 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 279 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on July 15.
From E. Patterson and D. Patterson/AIF to D. Linyard, Unit 32 of Magnolia Glen, 1002 The Glen St., Statesville, $214,000, on July 15.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Clayton Homes #81 to C. Sparks, Lot 2 of BBB Ranch, LLC, 1414 Eufola Rd., Statesville, $155,000, on July 16.
From G. and S. Ellis to D. and L. Alburger, 10.71 acres, 383 Clements Rd., Statesville, $230,000, on July 16.
From C. and R. Mullins to D. and M. Pratt, Lot 32 of Larkin Golf Club, 133 Margo Lane, Statesville, $317,500, on July 16.
From J. and P. Butco to K. Evans, Lot 11 of Fair Winds, 854 Bethesda Rd., Statesville, $134,000, on July 16.
From J. and E. Mohler to A. Dion, L. Sanetti-Dion, L. Sanetti and L. Dion, Lot 4 of Rivergreen, 115 Sweetwater Dr., Statesville, $134,500, on July 16.
From Collier Properties, LLC to S. Rounds, Lot 72 of The Landings, 139 Dublin Court, Statesville, $20,000, on July 16.
From S. Fetter to Green Arrow, Inc., metes and bounds, 1029 Old Charlotte Rd., Statesville, $17,500, on July 16.
From D. Neill to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.82 acre, 118 Trappers Trail Lane, Statesville, $69,000, on July 16.
From R. Fenlason and Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. Mosher, 0.82 acre, 118 Trappers Trail Lane, Statesville, $90,000, on July 16.
From L. and G. Webber to Winning Broadcasting, LLC, Lot 43 of River Rock Development, 140 Slate Dr., Statesville, $12,000, on July 16.
From CEM Group, LLC to SLS Apartments, LLC, 150 East Bell St., Statesville, $10,000, on July 16.
From NCFC Services LLC/TR and R. and T. Brewer to SYDCOR, LLC, two tracts, 5-1/4 acre and .9 acre, 2328 Davie Ave., Statesville, $200,500, on July 16.
TROUTMAN
From J. and R. Sanders to F. and S. Demorrow, Lot 25 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 223 Mills Plantation Circle, Troutman, $440,000, on July 8.
From P. and K. and K. Dunlop to B. Barker, tract 2 of Cool Valley, 2.8 acres, Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $145,000, on July 8.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Arroyave and D. Agudelo, Lot 83 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 223 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $286,000, on July 9.
From L. Lamarche and C. Ainsworth to S. and K. Zittle, Lot 60 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 187 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $565,000, on July 9.
From W. and A. Meadows to M. and A. Rollins, (Lot 32), 180 Honeydew Circle, Troutman, $640,000, on July 10.
From G. Rash to L. and D. Shababy, 0.511 acre, lot, metes and bounds, 637 Georgie St., Troutman, $160,000, on July 10.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Intartaglio, Lot 105 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 108 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $308,000, on July 10.
From D. Daniel to Northlake Developers LLC, 5.31 acres and 20.26 acre tracts, Carlyle Road, Troutman, $290,000, on July 10.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Jackson, Lot 42 of Sutters Mill, 148 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $257,000, on July 13.
From D. and D. and R. and R. Carrig to J. and M. Whitley, (Lot 1), 391 Hicks Creek Rd., Troutman, $75,000, on July 15.
From Iron Ivey, LLC to M. Sagastume, Lot 39 of Rocky Creek Cove, 106 Wiltshire Rd., Troutman, $25,000, on July 15.
From L. Finelli and J. O’Hanrahan to J. Sanders, Lot 205 of Sutter’s Mill, 125 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $267,000, on July 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and K. Rodriguez, Lot 15 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 196 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $330,000, on July 16.
STONY POINT
From E. and D. Yount to C. Harris, 0.91 acre, 225 Pope Farm Rd., Stony Point, $225,000, on July 10.
From L. and L. Witmer, L. Bacon and T. Witmer to C. Smith and S. Moore, 1.435 acres, (Lot 1), 1084 Harris Bridge Rd., Stony Point, $187,000, on July 13.
UNION GROVE
From R. Robinson to K. and K. Reitschky, 1.12 acres, 137 Chestnut Oak Rd., Union Grove, $125,000, on July 15.
