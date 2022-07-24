Iredell County real estate transactions: July 7-16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Truist Bank to Peoples Bank, 1.54 acres at Morrison Plantation, 163 Plantation Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $2,700,000, on July 12.

From J. and J. and M. Barsosky to J. Flieler and A. Mountain, Lot 1375 of The Point, 124 Chesterwood Court, Mooresville, $1,950,000, on July 13.

From P. and B. Wolf to D. and S. House, Lot 29 of Anniston, 220 Logan Crossing Drive, Davidson, $1,670,000, on July 13.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. Williams/TR, K. Williams/TR and David and Kathleen Williams Family Trust, Lot 153 of Lakewalk, 115 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,585,000, on July 15.

From K. and L. Fox to J. and C. Akers, Lot 334 of The Farms, 129 Alder Springs Lane, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on July 12.

CLEVELAND

From A. Vining/TR and P. Tucker to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB/TR and BCAT 2019-22TT, 1.025 acres, 1375 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $50,500, on July 12.

From Wilmington Savings Fund Society/TR, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC/AIF to WV 2017-1 REO LLC, two tracts, .73 acre and metes and bounds, 1155 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $106,500, on July 14.

From WV 2017-1 REO LLC and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC/AIF to K. and A. Zirkle, two tracts, .73 acre and metes and bounds, 1155 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $106,500, on July 14.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. Sharp, Lot 53 of Hidden Creek, 120 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $355,000, on July 15.

DAVIDSON

From K. Evans and D. Deaton to R. and M. Malouf, Lot 4 of Riverstone at Anniston, 153 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $850,000, on July 11.

From K. Koral and M. Pimentel to K. and P. Saha, Lot 7 of Country Court, 121 Easter Lane, Davidson, $410,000, on July 12.

From Greybrook Homes, LLC to M. and A. Wakefield, Lot 54 of Anniston, 243 Anniston Way, Davidson, $882,500, on July 15.

HARMONY

From R. Lambert/Indvl & Admr, G. Lambert/Est, W. Owen, C. McNeil and P. Owen to Bay Brooke Farms, LLC, 47.81 acres, 2511 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $240,000, on July 7.

From L. Cumby/Exr, L. Barker/Est, J. Barker/Exr & TR, Leon Preston Barker Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Joleigh Marie Barker, Leon Preston Barker Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Jaya Lynn Barker, P. Barker/Exr & TR, Leon Preston Barker Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Kirsten Regina Barker, Leon Preston Barker Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Devin Preston Barker to L. Cumby, +/- 11.59 acres, Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $77,500, on July 8.

From S. McIntyre/Indvl & Admr & AIF, N. Barney/Est, G. McIntyre, D. and N. and C. Barney, W. Whitley/TR, Jesse Thomas Barney Self-Settled Special Needs (Payback) Trust and J. and N. Barney to J. Lira and L. Perez, .887 acre, 542 Kennesaw Road, Harmony, $27,000, on July 11.

MOORESVILLE

From R. and R. and A. Horne to S. and M. Reeves, Lot 46 of The Harbor Landing, 197 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 7.

From A. Juhasz, C. Hayes and C. and L. and L. Juhasz to E. O’Connor and B. Littlefair, Lot 12 of Wellesley West, 155 W. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $574,000, on July 7.

From BT Aspen Borrower LLC to KRE BT NC Owner LP, Lot 13 of Hampshires, 118 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $377,000, on July 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. Jones/TR, S. Jones/TR and Jones Family Living Trust, Lot 123 of Gambill Forest, 168 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $454,000, on July 7.

From K. Graham, K. Janes and A. Graham/AIF & Indvl to N. Rees, 0.272 acre, 377 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $235,000, on July 7.

From M. Luszcak to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 55 of Harris Crossing, 103 Pickens Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on July 7.

From Oak Street, LLC to M. Curry, (Lot 2), 519 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $280,000, on July 7.

From K. West to A. Moukahl and R. Zein, Lot 277 of Atwater Landing, 180 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $553,000, on July 7.

From W. and N. Race to E. Goldsmith and M. Turner, Lot 390 of Morrison Plantation, 308 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $740,000, on July 7.

From VM Pronto LLC to SRAM Pack I-C, L.L.C., Lot 225 of Winborne, 110 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $346,500, on July 8.

From V. Blackham/Indvl & Agt and J. Blackham to JMS Mooresville 3 LLC, (Lot 54), 126 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on July 8.

From VM Master Issuer, LLC to Sunbelt Investors Asset Company, LLC, Lot 61 of Tall Oaks, 218 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $343,000, on July 8.

From C. and C. and P. Maglathlin to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 75 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 118 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $407,000, on July 8.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and S. Poynton, Lot 125 of Gambill Forest, 172 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $438,000, on July 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 3 of Fosters Glen, 107 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on July 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 1 of Fosters Glen, 103 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on July 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 5 of Fosters Glen, 111 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on July 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 8 of Fosters Glen, 119 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on July 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 2 of Fosters Glen, 105 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on July 8.

From D. Morrow and F. Tack to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 428 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $155,000, on July 8.

From Investcar, LLC to SKLG Investments LLC, metes and bounds, 428 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $251,500, on July 8.

From K. Honeycutt and M. Redwine to V. and C. Gray, two tracts, Lot 2 of Collins Estate and 0.202 acre, Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on July 6.

From P. Singer to N. and J. Seamone, Lot 5 of Pirates Cove, 121 Blackbeard Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on July 8.

From M. Thomas, P. Balachandran/AIF and S. Shaji to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 159 of Waterlynn, 102 Edenton Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 8.

From G. and J. Beaumont to R. Jones and C. Schmanske, Lot 136 of Cherry Grove, 168 Pink Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $590,000, on July 8.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Pinto, Lot 118 of Gambill Forest, 169 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $446,000, on July 8.

From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to G. Rossi, Lots 193 and 194 of Windward Pointe, 185 Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, $255,500, on July 8.

From P. Balachandran and R. Pramod to H. and S. Knapp, Lot 183 of Waterlynn, 111 Cranbrook Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 11.

From J. Moose/Exr & Indvl & AIF, M. Barkley/Est and T. and D. Moose to R. Henderson, lots in Ashley Woods subdivision , 110 Knight-N-Gail Drive, Mooresville, $92,000, on July 11.

From C. and A. and A. Mathis to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 146 of Cherry Grove, 124 Pink Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $588,500, on July 11.

From N. Elliott, H. Howard and H. Elliott to G. and E. Czarnecki, Lot 199 of Harbor Cove, 111 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $535,000, on July 11.

From A. and B. Case to Adjess Associates 19, LLC, Lot 8 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 250 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $975,000, on July 11.

From The Ickler Family Trust Agreement, K. Ickler/TR and L. Ickler/TR to B. and C. Ickler, two parcels, Lot 2 of Bridgewater Landing plus metes and bounds, 290 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on July 11.

From J. and V. Hoy to K. and J. Spurlin, Lot 35 of Linwood Farms, 208 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $580,500, on July 11.

From M. Bovino to BSFR I Owner I L.P., Lot 60 of Waterlynn, 121 Morning Mist Lane, E, Mooresville, $341,000, on July 11.

From J. Drye to S. and L. Rivera, (Lot 2), 129 Drye Drive, Mooresville, $214,000, on July 12.

From D. Smiley/TR, D. Smiley/TR, P. Smiley/TR, P. Smiley/TR and David Rodling Smiley and Patricia Knorr Smiley Revocable Living Trust to A. Feffer/TR, A. Feffer/TR and Feffer Family 2017 Living Trust, Lot 54 of Pinnacle Shores, 239 Pinnacle Shores Drive, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on July 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Jayachandran and A. Jayakumar, Lot 35 of Gambill Forest, 166 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $485,500, on July 12.

From M. Branan and R. and R. Brana to M. Edwards, Lot 13 of Williamsburg Estates, Mooresville, $75,000, on July 12.

From A. and L. Dotson to M. and J. Klapp, Lot 5 of Davidson Pointe, 119 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $675,000, on July 12.

From A. and W. Martin to D. Woodruff, Lot 7 of White Oaks, 125 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $356,000, on July 12.

From L. Parker to Yamasa Co., LTD, Lot 86 of Foxmoor, 691 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 12.

From Lake Life L.L.C. and Lake Life LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 132 of The Hampshires, 136 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $278,000, on July 12.

From J. and B. Ramirez to Residential Home Buyer Charlotte, LLC, Lot 144 of Kensington Village South, 118 Southhampton St., Mooresville, $375,000, on July 12.

From L. and R. Meadows to P. and R. McMahan, Lot 144 of Foxfield North, 187 Oxford Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on July 12.

From J. Cogar to D. and M. Short, Lots 16 and 16A of Pinnacle Shores, 114 and 131 High Hills Drive, Mooresville, $800,000, on July 12.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Burris and D. Ferguson, Lot 48 of Cherry Grove, 209 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $648,000, on July 12.

From C. and C. Hughes to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 60 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 125 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $358,000, on July 12.

From J. and L. Floyd and L. Hillman to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 49 of Gabriel Estates, 213 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on July 13.

From J. Yerry to M. and F. Hickey and J. Yerry, Lot 271 of Cherry Grove, 115 Cardinal Berry Court, Mooresville, $400,000, on July 13.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Curry and S. Harris, Lot 37 of Gambill Forest, 170 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $506,500, on July 13.

From V. Doultani, V. Kumar, R. Doultani and R. Kumar to R. and S. Churchill, Lot 13 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 105 Burlingame Court, Mooresville, $390,000, on July 13.

From T. and L. Schauseil to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 230 of Curtis Pond, 103 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $459,500, on July 13.

From J. and J. and S. and S. Wojcio to AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. Lot 521 of Curtis Pond, 104 Saye Place, Mooresville, $356,000, on July 13.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and N. Sherrill, Lot 41 of Gambill Forest, 180 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $426,500, on July 13.

From W. and E. Warner to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 28 of Byers Creek, 140 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $479,000, on July 13.

From R. Hendon and T. Pan to A. and E. Darnell, Lot 224 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $555,000, on July 14.

From J. and P. Munson to A. Best, metes and bounds, 248 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $391,000, on July 14.

From R. and R. and S. Ousdale to J. and R. Ray, Lot 129 of Davidson Downes, 225 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $790,000, on July 14.

From K. Harsey and R. Elam to L. Harwell, (Lot 3), 647 Mayflower Ave., Mooresville, $425,000 on July 14.

From C. Keisler to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 73 of Harris Crossing, 105 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $409,000, on July 14.

From S. and L. Delph to RBI Assets, LLC, Lot 30 of Cove View Park, 1221 Ensign Place, Mooresville, $95,000, on July 14.

From J. and J. and A. Reeves to J. and C. Herman, Lot 495 of The Farms, 156 E. Cold Hollow Farms Drive, Mooresville, $920,000, on July 14.

From Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC to J. and N. Stocks, Lot 50 of Shepherds Bluff, 237 Shepherds Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on July 15.

From A. Martin/TR and 336 E. Lowrance Trust to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 335 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $105,000, on July 15.

From A. and T. Myers to Z. Nantz, Lot 36-A of Timberview, 197 Springtime Lane, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 15.

From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to D. and K. Sumner, Lot 2 of Streamside Estates, 623 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 15.

From M. and B. Krokson to Investors Resource Management, LLC, 3.82 acres, Azalea Road, Mooresville, $13,000, on July 15.

From P. and L. Lampropoulos to M. and A. Goudreault, Lot 91 of Avalon, 123 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $482,000, on July 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Famularo and A. Struh, Lot 33 of Gambill Forest, 160 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $487,500, on July 15.

From C. and K. Stillwell to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 5 of Meadowbrook, 251 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $239,000, on July 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and T. Todd, Lot 186 of Gambill Forest, 103 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $381,500, on July 15.

From J. and A. Noone to J. and S. Wojcio, Lot 5 of Normandy Creek, 571 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $660,000, on July 15.

From E. and E. Yurick and E. and E. and R. Royal to J. and M. Navarro, Lot 299 of Curtis Pond, 207 Elam Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 15.

From P. Francone-Draper, P. Francone Draper, P. Draper, H. Francone-Draper, H. Francone Draper and H. Draper to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 66 of Harris Village, 135 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $466,000, on July 15.

From J. and L. Justice to Legacy Capital Investment Group Inc. DE, Lot 36 of Woodland Hills, 497 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $292,000, on July 15.

From J. Costa/Indvl & Exr and J. Copeland/Est to Rebel Alliance, LLC and Kelly Goddard Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 0.572 acre, 161 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 15.

From P. and C. and C. Love to E. Espinoza and D. Zenteno, Lot 9 of Rocky River Estates, 361 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $550,000, on July 15.

OLIN

From S. Bolden to P. Pineda, Lot 20 of Holly Ridge, 192 Ashford Drive, Olin, $308,000, on July 15.

From P. and A. Busque to B. Wingler and A. Gaither, metes and bounds, 13 acres, more or less, 573 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $299,000, on July 15.

STATESVILLE

From R. and R. and M. Stoup to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 180 of Tara’s Trace, 2031 Wexford Way, Statesville, $325,000, on July 7.

From Southern Hardscape Products, LLC to Ridgerock Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Lot 1 of Manydoors, LLC, 126 Orbit Road, Statesville, $1,000,000, on July 7.

From G. and G. Glover to T. and K. Ervin, 1.144 acres, 118 Owl Hollow Lane, Statesville, $348,000, on July 7.

From R. Morales to AAW Properties LLC, four tracts, 1003 Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, 1219 Goldsboro Avenue, Statesville, 616 Newbern Avenue, Statesville and 902 7th St., Statesville, $10,000, on July 7.

From C. Herrnkind to C. and L. Davis, Lot 27 of River Hills Estate, 176 Island Terrace Road, Statesville, $30,000, on July 7.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to S. and S. Medlin, Lot 2 of Helmsman Homes, LLC, 439 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $245,000, on July 7.

From C. and J. Smyre to J. Harris, two tracts, two tracts, Lot 109 and metes and bounds, 790 Hillard St., Statesville, $140,000, on July 7.

From J. and M. Ligon to P. Garcia and K. Canales, metes and bounds, 139 Martin Lane, Statesville, $318,000, on July 7.

From P. and N. Vavoulis to G. and N. Worthy, Lot 58 of Wildewood, 128 Quail Springs Road, Statesville, $367,000, on July 8.

From L. Tonlin to D. and E. Jones, metes and bounds, 138 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $282,000, on July 8.

From D. and M. Davidson to D. Greer, Lot 73 of Camelot Acres, 468 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $260,000, on July 8.

From PMA Investments, LLC to T. and D. McCann, Lot 19 of Wood Bridge Estates, 176 Draper Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on July 8.

From A. and A. and J. Weber to Boulton Properties, LLC, Lot 88 of Old Farm, 630 Colonial Drive, Statesville, $271,000, on July 8.

From M. Bost to Oz Realty LLC, (Lots 70-71), metes and bounds, 125 Broom St., Statesville, $58,000, on July 8.

From Y & YG Corporation Inc. and Y & YG Corporation to J. Coston, (Lot 1), .621 acre, 107 Carderwoody Road, Statesville, $175,000, on July 8.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to E. Alshatti, TBD (Lot 21), New Salem Road, Statesville, $41,000, on July 8.

From T. and T. and J. and J. Cloaninger to MAK Management and Real Estate, LLC, .81 acre, TBD Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $200,000, on July 8.

From R. and B. Compton to A. Cox, Lot 1 of The Landings, 359 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $35,000, on July 8.

From B. Pietroski to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 174 of Hidden Lakes, 212 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on July 8.

From W. and W. Weedman to Norman Land Holdings, LLC, three tracts, 2.35 acres, 4.0 acres and metes and bounds, Pacific Drive, Statesville, $108,000, on July 8.

From A. May to J. Mills, Lot 8 of Druid Hills, 1102 Woods Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on July 8.

From S. Johnson to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 34 or Eastfield Estates, 202 N. Toria Drive, Statesville, $333,000, on July 11.

From Brancy Properties, LLC to Your New Home LLC and John R. McCormick, LLC, two tracts, lots, Statesville Redevelopment Commission, Adams Street, Statesville, $90,000, on July 11.

From Wilson Building, Inc. to F. Hensley, Lto 2B of Crawford Road Business Park, 116 Commerce Boulevard, Statesville, $550,000, on July 11.

From F. and B. De La Torre to A. Velasquez and B. Figueroa, East Side Park Development lots, 415 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $110,000, on July 11.

From D. Vandermark to T. and M. Looney, Lot 30 of Coolwood, 146 Coolwood Drive, Statesville, $226,500, on July 11.

From S. and J. Bullard to A. and J. Mash, 1.431 acres, 164 Eagles Refuge Drive, Statesville, $88,000, on July 12.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. and J. and T. Teague, one acre, 121 Bigham Lane, Statesville, $219,000, on July 12.

From L. Dunn to S. Shaffer and D. Kurk Jr., (Lots 114-124), 125 Silhouette Lane, Statesville, $400,000, on July 12.

From S. Mitchell to T. Thompson and D. Wolford, tract 2, 198 Austin Road, Statesville, $105,500, on July 12.

From R. and B. Gerardi to M. Daniels, two tracts, metes and bounds and .60 acre, 165 Sharon Crest Drive, Statesville, $339,000, on July 12.

From M. and R. Murphy to W. Hall, Lot 56 of Larkin, 165 Canada Drive, Statesville, $500,500, on July 12.

From H. and H. Caldwell to K. Riddle, Lot 6 of Swann Crossing, 109 McAllister Road, Statesville, $177,500, on July 12.

From B. and B. Simpson and V. Rawl/AIF to D. Phillips, metes and bounds, 820 Davie Ave., Statesville, $220,000, on July 12.

From T. and T. and T. Pennoni to K. and C. Crump, Lot 91 of River Oaks Landings, 140 Starboard Lane, Statesville, $38,000, on July 12.

From S. and J. and J. Goforth to D. Phelps, Hilcrest No. 2 Reavis addition, 525 Carolina Ave. North, Statesville, $240,000, on July 12.

From D. Musick to J. and C. Mitzel, (Lot 8), 161 Estate Drive, Statesville, $58,000, on July 12.

From J. and L. Miles and L. Lowtharpe to M. and M. Jordan, tract 1, lots, 2229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville and tract 2, 0.347 acre, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $365,000, on July 12.

From J. and K. Cassone to S. Sadkhoravi, Lot 1 of Hampton Glen, Statesville, $275,500, on July 12.

From City of Statesville to JRN Development, LLC, Lots 83-86, Harris Street, Statesville, $6,000, on July 12.

From City of Statesville to JRN Development, LLC, Lot 91, 1111 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $3,000, on July 12.

From Eastwood Construction Partners and Eastwood Construction, LLC to C. Stewart, Lot 3 of Dogwood Grove, 110 Cotton Field Road, Statesville, $360,000, on July 12.

From J. Lewis/Est, J. Teague/Exr and W. Patterson/Exr to G. Thornton Jr., metes and bounds, 604 Davie Ave., Statesville, $285,000, on July 12.

From O. Perez to D. Johnson/TR, L. Johnson/TR and The Johnson Revocable Living Trust, (Lot 78), 736 Boulder Place, Statesville, $228,500, on July 12.

From L. Casto, B. Kraus/AIF, Kemp and Associates, Inc./AIF, T and T. and K. and F. and C. Lucente, R. O’Shaughnessy/Admr and D. O’Shaughnessy/Est to J. Perez and M. Molina, two tracts, 218 N. Bost St., Statesville, $200,000, on July 13.

From C. Novelli to T. Grose, (Lot 20), 2.22 acres, 317 Gilbert Road, Statesville, $385,000 on July 13.

From J. and D. Wright to M. Yang, F. Baothor and C. Thao, Lots 29-38 of Setzer Acres, 359 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $250,000, on July 13.

From Zen Acquisitions, LLC to T. Scales, Lots 55 and 56 of Diamond Hill, 817 Opal St., Statesville, $190,000, on July 13.

From J. and J. Flores, S. Romero, S. Mejia and S. and S. Flores to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 181 of Tara’s Trace, 2027 Wexford Way, Statesville, $315,000, on July 13.

From R. and T. Honeycutt to M. and J. Honeycutt, (Lot 1), 852 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $320,000, on July 13.

From J. and J. Davis to A. Le, metes and bounds, 649 W. Front St., Statesville, $179,500, on July 13.

From V. Crawford to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 92 of Olde Statesville, 117 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $355,500, on July 13.

From Y. Fuentes and R. Tanner Jr. to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 65 of Fox Den, 111 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $470,000, on July 13.

From M. Dirksen to V. Dirksen, 13.074 acres, 125 Henderson Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on July 14.

From R. Rouse to S. Reddy, Lot 45 of Suburban Acres, 177 Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $240,000, on July 14.

From True Homes, LLC to H. and J. Hoeflick, Lot 400 of Hidden Lakes, 131 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $341,500, on July 14.

From A. and M. and M. Jones to T. Templeton, Lot 50 of Seven Springs, 435 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $24,000, on July 14.

From WCU Inc. to D. and M. Davidson, Lot 27 of Lone Pine Meadows, 116 Lonehart Lane, Statesville, $335,000, on July 14.

From L. Brown to L. and D. and K. Brown, tract one, .95 acre, 155 Arrow Lane, Statesville; tract two, metes and bounds, Three Lindas Lane, Statesville; and tract three, Lot 24 of Green Acres, 212 Dillon Drive, Statesville, $2,500, on July 14.

From C. Bowen/Est, N. Gibson/Indvl & Exr, C. Gibson, R. Taulbee and J. and S. Bowen to L. Taulbee and T. Welch, Lots 50 and 51 of Eastfield, 120 Saint James Place, Statesville, $155,000, on July 15.

From M. and M. and M. Wilson to K. and C. Crump, Lot 87 of River Oaks Landings, Statesville, $22,500, on July 15.

From Master Investments, LLC to Aygen Real Estate LLC, 2.113 acres, 1580 and 1624 Northside Drive, Statesville, $800,000, on July 15.

From H. Bentley/TR & Indvl, H. Bentley/TR & Indvl and The Wakefield Bentley and Hilda S Bentley Living Trust to L. and B. Butterbrodt, 0.443 acre, Kimball Street, Statesville, $27,500, on July 15.

From J. Rogers/TR and W. and W. Wilson to Max Properties, LLC, Lot 20 of Meadow Brook, 1327 Reid St., Statesville, $100,500, on July 15.

From L. and L. Gryder, L. Gryder-Stroud, L. Gryder Stroud and L. Stroud to C. and R. Laska, 6.268 acres, 293 Nixon Road, Statesville, $280,000, on July 15.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 328, 332, 333, 351 and 358 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $410,500, on July 15.

From J. and A. Rhyne to W. Self, metes and bounds, .24 acres +/-, Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $43,000, on July 15.

From E. and C. Johnson to G. Santibanez, Lot 5 of Cypress Acres, 107 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $335,000, on July 15.

From A. and R. Query to NC Pace RE, LLC, 0.85 acre, 335 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $243,000, on July 15.

From J. and J. and S. and S. Layne to K. Barker, 1.30 acres, 1977 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $219,000, on July 15.

STONY POINT

From Combs Family Trust and P. Combs/TR to H. Whitty, two tracts, 111 Calhoun Road, Stony Point, $22,000, on July 12.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 38 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on July 7.

From NVR, Inc. to G. Stokey, Lot 123 of Weather’s Creek, 167 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $331,500, on July 7.

From T. and T. and N. Ruggirello to C. and J. Ferguson, Lot 68 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 149 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $832,500, on July 8.

From A. and A. Porter to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 10 of Sutter’s Mill, 314 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $392,500, on July 8.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and A. Meadows, Lot 160 of Sutters Mill II, 111 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $372,500, on July 8.

From True Homes, LLC to T. Locklear, Lot 155 of Sutters Mill II, 125 Fern Lane, Troutman, $406,500, on July 8.

From Foley Home Sales, LLC to S. Johnson, Lot 6 of Foley Home Sales, LLC, 651 Houston Road, Troutman, $370,000, on July 12.

From L. Belkin to S. and G. Thomson, Lot 9 of Oak Ridge, 176 Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, $387,500, on July 12.

From S. Soestbergen and S. Van Soestbergen to Martinray Holdings, LLC, 2.84 acres, Hoover Road, Troutman, $133,500, on July 13.

From T. Gonzalez to J. Rivadeneira and S. Alava, Lot 6 of Parkertown, 404 Parkertown Road, Troutman, $65,000, on July 13.

From S. and C. Sharpe to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 20 of Inglewood, 212 Briarcliff Road, Troutman, $295,000, on July 13.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Nelson, Lot 206 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 169 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $453,000, on July 14.

From M. and E. Jones to A. Corbett and L. Vasquez, (Lot 2), 265 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $90,000, on July 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Graybill, D. Short-Graybill, D. Short Graybill and D. Graybill, Lot 252 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 172 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $465,000, on July 15.

From R. Tucker Sr., R. Tucker Jr./AIF and M. Tucker/AIF to J. and W. Simmons, (Lot 47), Stillwater Road, Troutman, $550,000, on July 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. Chenyi and T. Mandi, Lot 207 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 173 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $482,000, on July 15.

From S. and M. Collins to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 71 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 177 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $497,000, on July 15.

From NVR, Inc. to Y. and O. Kazimirova, Lot 189 of Weather’s Creek, 112 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $326,500, on July 15.

From B. and S. Scott to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 56 of Dogwood Estates, 142 Princess Loop, Troutman, $377,000, on July 15.

From Waterview Investments, LLC to G. Silia, Lot 20 of Winding Forest, 222 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $85,000, on July 15.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 37 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on July 15.

UNION GROVE

From J. Bunton/Est and M. Snurr/Exr to C. McHargue, 1.01 acres, 609 Union Grove Road, Union Grove, $18,000, on July 12.