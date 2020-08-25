Iredell County real estate transactions: July 6-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 6-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
From R. and S. and S. Carter to Leo On the Lake, LLC, Lot 527 of The Point on Norman, 160 Brick Kiln Way, Mooresville, $3,075,000, on Aug. 7.
From R. and R. and R. and R. Carroll to R. Covington/TR, L. Lentz/TR, Robert N. Covington Revocable Trust and Lisa R. Lentz Revocable Trust, Lot 27 of Sunset Pointe II at the Harbour, 165 Shipyard Pointe Rd., Mooresville, $2,500,000, on Aug. 14.
From P. and A. Taylor to R. and L. Miggins, (Lot 5), 202 Gannett Dr., Mooresville, $1,675,000, on Aug. 7.
From D. and K. Pedigo to D. Kaufman and N. Wassell, Lot 4 of Westview, 115 Jade Spring Court, Mooresville, $1,590,000, on Aug. 7.
From J. and T. and T. Lancaster to B. and K. Devries, Lot 99 of Wildlife Bay, 190 Maple View Dr., Troutman, $1,450,000, on Aug.10.
CLEVELAND
From H. and E. Reiser to K. Neal, (Lot 1), 1439 Shinnville Rd., Cleveland, $45,000, on Aug. 6.
From A. Hobbs and C. Freeze to T. and S. Abernathy, (Lot 1), 1290 Triplett Rd., Cleveland, $14,000, on Aug. 11.
HARMONY
From B. Anderson/TR, R. Cartner/TR and Clarksbury United Methodist Church to C. Cartner, two tracts, 3.266 acres and 0.033 acre, E. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, $24,000, on Aug. 7.
MOORESVILLE
From A. Ewing, A. Leffler and A. Ewing to L. Beresnoy, (Lot 2), 612 Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 6.
From R. and C. Pippin and C. McBreen to Jenaper Properties, LLC, .765 acre, East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, $40,000, on Aug. 6.
From C. and A. Johnson to S. and A. Sullivan, Lot 16 of Lakeshore Hills, 248 Wilson Lake Rd., Mooresville, $489,000, on Aug. 6.
From J. and J. and J. Leitch to J. Ford, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 701 S. Broad St., Mooresville, $142,000, on Aug. 6.
From S. Tiller/Indvl & AIF, J. Tiller and M. and W. Cossoff to J. Stoner and A. Ujlaky, Lot 6 of Red Oaks, 236 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $250,000, on Aug. 6.
From J. and D. D’Agostino to M. Campion and P. Williams, Lot 268 of Linwood Farms, 168 Morning Sun Dr., Mooresville, $236,000, on Aug. 7.
From Ameridream Properties, LLC to A. Ferguson, Lot 108 of The Hampshires, 113 Peterborough Dr., Mooresville, $218,000, on Aug. 7.
From J. and J. and M. and M. Bartlett to J. Waite, Lot 200 of Windward Point, 161 Crystal Bay Dr., Mooresville, $150,500, on Aug. 7.
From C. and A. Smith to A. and O. Irlando, three tracts, Lot 12 of Sailors Lair, 0.0260 acre, and 0.0046 acre, 108 Teakwood Lane, Mooresville, $1,295,000, on Aug. 7.
From M. Uddin and S. Jahan to C. and L. Augone, Lot 105 of Stafford, 129 Stibbs Cross Rd., Mooresville, $348,000, on Aug. 7.
From D. and R. Belk to G. Arons, (Lot 324), 104 Belk Point Lane, Mooresville, $1,055,000, on Aug. 7.
From G. Dunbar/Est, D. Gardonio/Exr, J. and J. and N. and N. Dunbar to C. Grennan, Lot 147 of Davidson Pointe, 294 Bridges Farm Rd., Mooresville, $310,000, on Aug. 7.
From Equity Trust Company/Cust, Sterling Trust, Lawrence J. Buzzee IRA, P. and K. Callaway and L. and C. Hahne to MFR Properties, LLC, 2.70 acres, 1253 and 1263 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $214,000, on Aug. 7.
From H. and S. Riehle to K. and T. Smith, Lot 51 of North Shore II, 136 Wynswept Dr., Mooresville, $555,000, on Aug. 7.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to A. Peterson, Lot 15 of Byers Creek, 135 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $335,000, on Aug. 7.
From G. and P. McGinnis to D. Hannon, (Lot 198), 349 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, $335,000, on Aug. 7.
From T. and J. Harris to A. and S. Barringer, Lot 10 of Devonshire, 324 Blume Rd., Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 7.
From JM Johnson Construction, Inc. to M. and E. Baumwald, Lot 162 of Davidson Downes, 124 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $692,000, on Aug. 7.
From J. and K. Buckley to J. Kivett, Lot 24 of Huntwyck Place, (formerly Chester Oaks), 135 Hedgewood Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 7.
From D. and N. Gambrell to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 30 of Tall Oaks, 105 Chere Helen Dr., Mooresville, $189,000, on Aug. 7.
From L. and T. Rust, T. and T. and G. Carriker and L. and L. and A. Steelman to Shepherd’s Landing, LLC, 0.176 acre, Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $12,000, on Aug. 7.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to M. and S. Van Hoveln, (Lot 6), 115 Robinson Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $100,000, on Aug. 10.
From W. and W. and H. Nida to D. and D. Randazzo, Lot 368 of The Point on Norman, 133 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $725,000, on Aug. 10.
From C. and K. Brantley to W. and K. Rosko, Lot 70 of Foxmoor, 130 Tara Lynn Court, Mooresville, $178,500, on Aug. 10.
From F. and M. Reber to A. and L. Huff, Lot 6 of Edgemoor, 346 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $216,000, on Aug. 10.
From FCB&DJB, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 5 of Lakeside on Brawley, 110 Fairfax Court, Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 10.
From J. and J. Phelps to G. and P. Wilson, metes and bounds, 830 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $135,000, on Aug. 10.
From J. and M. Donora to R. and S. Penton, Lot 55 of The Farms, 169 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $750,000, on Aug. 10.
From E. Kelly and T. and G. Ponder to T. and D. Derylak, 3.70 acres, 124 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, $95,000, on Aug.10.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to M. and G. Radtke, Lot 15 of Country Meadows, 113 Grassland Dr., Mooresville, $247,500, on Aug. 10.
From A. and K. Collins to J. and R. Cornett, Lot 51 of The Harbour, 104 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $492,500, on Aug. 10.
From W. and N. Bundy to T. and A. Rocchio, tract 2 of RPM of Lake Norman, LLC, 185 McKendree Rd., Mooresville, $268,000, on Aug.11.
From T. and T. and A. and A. Rocchio to W. Bundy Jr., Lot 2 of Norman Woods, 367 Stutts Rd., Mooresville, $268,000, on Aug. 11.
From B. and P. Belk to Shepherd’s Landing, LLC, 0.017 acre, 1830 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $1,000, on Aug.11.
From B. and P. Belk to Shepherd’s Landing, LLC, 0.117 acre, 1836 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $4,000, on Aug. 11.
From K. and K. and K. Bellerose to Pachriman Properties, LLC, 3.723 acres, 794 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $435,000, on Aug. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and H. Nida, Lot 161 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $395,000, on Aug. 11.
From F. and L. Owens to T. and L. Craig, Lot 115 of Mallard Head Country Club, 217 Spring Run Dr., Mooresville, $520,500, on Aug.11.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to L. and K. Mokhiber, Lot 1 of Shinnville Ridge, 107 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $426,000, on Aug.11.
From M. Steytler to C. Taylor, Lot 83 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 133 Sundown Cove Dr., Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 11.
From M. and M. Ceccarelli to T. and H. Ennis, Lot 141 of Pecan Hills, 173 Bay Laurel Dr., Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 11.
From F. and F. and E. and E. Bauchiero to P. Hassing and B. Fox, Lot 197 of Morrison Plantation, 119 S. Audubon Ave., Mooresville, $270,000, on Aug. 11.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. Stoutenborough and S. Jones, Lot 32 of Waterlynn Grove, 110 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $263,500, on Aug.11.
From SPH Two, LLLP to Dena’s Mountain, LLC, Lot 52 of The Woodlands, 297 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $281,000, on Aug. 11.
From L. and C. Hensel to J. and R. Quattrone, Lot 1 of Beracah Place, 106 Beracah Rd., Mooresville, $355,000, on Aug. 11.
From A. and P. Blide to T. Brainard and M. Walker II, Lot 54 of The Woodlands, 305 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 12.
From T. and A. and A. Selman to V. Chirkout and C. Mandras, Lot 382 of Curtis Pond, 394 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $325,000, on Aug. 12.
From W. Lorgan III and R. Quaranta to A. and J. Furr, Lot 13 of Marina Village, 122 Southwood Park Rd., Mooresville, $115,000, on Aug. 12.
From GFS Development, Inc. to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 139 of Reed Creek, Diamond Drive, Mooresville, $2,500, on Aug. 12.
From Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to K. and A. Register, (Lot 1593) 186 Digh Circle, Mooresville, $645,000, on Aug. 12.
From C. Linnehan to M. Wunder and S. Coppola, Lot 85 of Foxmoor, 801 Rebecca Jane Dr., Mooresville, $175,000, on Aug. 12.
From W. and S. Toulouse to D. and K. Hill, 0.23 acre, 332 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $190,000, on Aug. 12.
From S. and B. Kolstad to S. and B. Kolstad, (Lot 3), 127 Woodridge Lane, Mooresville, $141,500, on Aug. 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and K. McKeown, Lot 29 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $367,500, on Aug. 12.
From G. Osei-Bonsu, G. Osei, G. Bonsu, R. Osei-Bonsu, R. Osei and R. Bonsu to R. Mills, Lot 300 of Point on Norman, 142 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $150,000, on Aug. 12.
From N. and S. Slahta to N. and H. Otto, 1.120 acres, 724 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, $265,000, on Aug. 12.
From J.C. Development Company, LLC and JC Development Company, LLC to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 8 of Fishermens Cove, 215 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $95,000, on Aug. 12.
From C. and S. Schmick to S. Helmers, Lot 272 of Cherry Grove, 113 Cardinal Berry Court, Mooresville, $365,000, on Aug. 12.
From D. Pino/TR and Derek Louis Pino Living Trust to F. Curtsinger, Lot 320 of Linwood Farms, 150 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $253,500, on Aug. 12.
From T. Clarke and K. Schay/AIF to A. and L. Puglise, Lot 14 of Bridgeport, 116 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug.12.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and A. Catone, Lot 276 of Cherry Grove, 137 Winterbell Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Aug. 13.
From C. and C. and B. Buysse to G. and V. Duryea, Lot 11 of Stonegate, 144 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 13.
From B. and S. Massengill to J. and H. Wilde, Lot 44 of Bells Crossing, 133 Leaning Tower Dr., Mooresville, $489,000, on Aug. 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Tajiri, Lot 270 of Atwater Landing, 196 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $368,000, on Aug. 13.
From T. and T. and J. Sullivan to M. and L. Davis, Lot 627 of The Point, 201 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $942,500, on Aug. 13.
From P. and S. and S. Taylor to The Charley Conroy Family Trust, Lot 35 of The Harbour, 125 Hunter Spring Lane, Mooresville, $1,305,000, on Aug. 13.
From M. Brewer to R. and J. Phelan, 0.274 acre, 426 Willow Ave., Mooresville, $20,000, on Aug. 13.
From D. Leggett and C. Hazlett/AIF to C. and B. Buysse, Lot 35 of Rockridge Point, 152 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $502,000, on Aug. 13.
From Family Pride Properties, Inc. to K. Janes, 0.209 acre, 377 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $150,000, on Aug. 13.
From J. and R. Merrill to MAT Equities, LLC, two tracts, Lot 10 of Isle of Pines, 0.241 acre, 111 Sunset Lane, Mooresville, $1,138,000, on Aug. 13.
From T. and T. and T. Carr to T. and C. Miller, Lot 56 of Baycrossing, 237 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $870,000, on Aug. 13.
From JEFF 1, LLC to CPI/Amherst SFR Program Owner, L.L.C., Lot 100 of The Hampshires, 129 Peterborough Dr., Mooresville, $295,000, on Aug. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Foxx and C. Hauser, Lot 244 of Atwater Landing, 107 Silk Court, Mooresville, $388,000, on Aug. 14.
From M. and L. Keener to A. and A. Blevins, Lot 82 of The Farms, 129 Cherry Bark Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 14.
From N. and W. Entwistle to T. Douglas and L. Anderson, Lot 408 of The Farms, 239 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $685,000, on Aug. 14.
From D. and K. Greenhalgh to D. and C. West, Lot 63 of Walden Ridge, 125 Walden Dr. Mooresville, $533,000, on Aug.14.
From L. Mellema and S. and A. Dvorak to H. and L. Earnest, Lot 37 of Johnson Manor, 138 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $342,000, on Aug. 14.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to L. Meluch, Lot 18 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $266,500, on Aug. 14.
From D. and M. Couch to R. and A. Castillo, Lot 374 of The Point on Norman, 106 White Crest Court, Mooresville, $750,000, on Aug. 14.
From T. and A. Light to J. and T. Philemon, Lot 86 of Winborne, 119 Hartine Court, Mooresville, $183,000, on Aug. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and C. Abbata, Lot 248 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 124 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $307,000, on Aug.14.
From P. Slaughter to S. Cheng, Lot 54 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 116 Dellbrook St., Unit B, Mooresville, $272,000, on Aug. 14.
From K. and T. and T. Massey to W. and T. Gaynor, Lot 184 of Cherry Grove, 110 Crianson Court, Mooresville, $364,000, on Aug. 14.
From K. and T. DeMatteo to R. and S. Green, Lot 73 of Curtis Pond, 255 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $283,500, on Aug. 14.
From B. Oliver to T. and D. Hickman, 13.14 acres, 566 Patterson Farm Rd., Mooresville, $500,000, on Aug. 14.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to G. and S. Sutton, (Lot 18), 224 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $660,500, on Aug. 14.
From D. Little to T. and A. Light, Lot 124 of Greene Croft, 122 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $262,000, on Aug. 14.
From A. Oria, E. Manso and E. Oria to P. Slaughter, Lot 95 of Johnson Manor, 103 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $265,500, on Aug. 14.
From K. Pace and K. and T. Combs to M. and B. Riley, Lot 23 of Gibbs Cove, 154 Hickory Hill Rd., Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Aug. 14.
From P. and P. Vetter, A. Barnette-Vetter, A. Barnette and A. Vetter to M. and C. Dobosy, Lot 40 of The Harbour, 121 Windy Knoll Lane, Mooresville, $452,500, on Aug. 14.
From T. and G. Ambron to P. and A. Taylor, (Lot 163), 657 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $565,000, on Aug. 14.
From D. Appleton to M. and L. Keener, Lot 367 of The Farms, 347 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $500,000, on Aug. 14.
From G. and S. Watkins to S. Walsh, Lot 86 of Foxfield, 131 Oxford Dr., Mooresville, $312,500, on Aug. 14.
From JR Homes of North Carolina, LLC to H. and W. McBryde, Lot 9 of Shinnville Ridge, 151 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 14.
From Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to M. and M. Cruikshank, Lot 118 of Idlewild Harbor, 259 Sundown Rd., Mooresville, $245,000, on Aug. 14.
From S. Lyon to L. Dutch, Lot 53 of Commodore Peninsula, 229 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $480,000, on Aug. 14.
From T. Mohammed and S. Mian to V. Srinivasan, Lot 232 of Waterlynn, 131 Sand Spur Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Aug. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Contreras and J. Ochoa, Lot 349 of Atwater Landing, 147 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $307,000, on Aug. 14.
OLIN
From G. Creasy to W. May II, C. Foster-May, C. Foster and C. May, 10.48 acres +/-, Jennings Road, Olin, $77,500, on Aug. 7.
From W. and W. and G. and G. Smith to T. and C. Grynewicz, tracts, Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $111,500, on Aug. 14.
STATESVILLE
From Innovative Home Pros, LLC to W. and J. Warlick, 1.3190 acres, 124 Gays Chapel Rd., Statesville, $222,500, on Aug. 6.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 215 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Aug. 7.
From R. and R. and C. Mitzel to A. Soto, 6.3222 acres, 1905 Old Mocksville Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on Aug. 7.
From R. and K. Lilly to W. Weaver, three tracts, Lot 140 of Dalwan Heights and metes and bounds, 2110 Sharon Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 7.
From Collier Properties, LLC to A. Morrison, Lots 51 and 82 of The Landings, 145 and 137 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $32,000, on Aug. 7.
From 120 S Elm LLC to M. Brittain, Unit C-4 of Broadbury Hill condominiums, 407 E. Broad St., Statesville, $115,000, on Aug. 7.
From B. Bunton/TR, B. Bunton/TR, K. Bunton/TR and Bunton Family Trust to A. and A. McGinty, (Lot 4), 1.119 acres, 318 Red Chimney Rd., Statesville, $108,000, on Aug. 7.
From A. and R. Culler to WRGJR Properties, LLC, two tracts, Lots 85 and 86 of Dalwan Heights, TBD Council Circle, Statesville, $16,000, on Aug. 7.
From True Homes, LLC to B. and C. Chapman, Lot 167 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 7.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Cowan, Lot 169 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $192,000, on Aug. 7.
From R. and L. Altavilla to C. and S. Parrish, Lot 17 of Deer Creek, 2217 James Way, Statesville, $345,000, on Aug. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and K. Utz, Lot 8 of Larkin, 162 Canada Dr., Statesville, $274,000, on Aug. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Velazquez and Z. Ayabarreno, Lot 241 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $210,500, on Aug. 10.
From G. and E. and M. and M. Johnson and J. McHugh to M. Brittain, Unit A-4 of Broadbury Hills Condominiums, 415 E. Broad St., Statesville, $110,000, on Aug. 10.
From W. and C. Star to T. and L. Novak, Lot 107 of Hidden Lakes, 135 Water Ski Dr., Statesville, $255,000, on Aug. 10.
From J. and J. and C. and C. King to M. and K. Mallory, two tracts, 1.767 acres, Lots 1 and 2 of Oakland Heights, 202 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $485,000, on Aug. 10.
From D. Auld to J. and A. Yoder and K. and C. Stein, (Lot 5), 276 Heronwood Rd., Statesville, $650,000, on Aug. 10.
From E. and S. Mills to A. and A. York, Lot 117 of Forest Acres, 118 Arbor Dr., Statesville, $162,000, on Aug. 10.
From F. and R. Whitenack to I. Martinez, Lot 6 of Baymount Meadows, Renaissance Place, Statesville, $31,000, on Aug. 10.
From A. Waugh and W. Johnson to B. Mask, Lots 139-143 of Iredell Heights, 190 Devon Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 10.
From Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.to L. Solis, (Lots 1 and 2), 234 Buckbee Rd., Statesville, $12,000, on Aug. 10.
From J. and S. Jackson and S. Mitzel to C. Yang and T. Lee, (Lot 6), 133 Westscott Dr., Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Ansley and A. Lynn, Lot 257 of Hidden Lakes, 113 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $258,000, on Aug. 10.
From T. and A. Templeton to BEMI, LLC, Lot 56 of Suburban Acres, 176 Oak Grove Rd., Statesville, $128,000, on Aug. 11.
From C. and H. McCormick to J. Crabtree, Lot 10 of Pineville Road Estates, 155 Braxton Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on Aug.11.
From S. and S. Whitt, S. Brown-Whitt, S. Brown and S. Whitt to M. and C. Talbert, Lots 21 and 23 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 115 Ladybug Court, Statesville and 113 Trophy Dr., Statesville, $31,000, on Aug. 11.
From CEM Group LLC and CEM Group, LLC to C. Black, 290 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $100,000, on Aug.11.
From D. Brinson to C. and K. Brantley, Lot 37 of Brookgreen, 1020 Valley St., Statesville, $197,000, on Aug. 11.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to T. and H. Browet, Lot 39 of Fox Den Country Club, 119 Fox Tail Court, Statesville, $335,000, on Aug. 11.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to S. Elmes and L. Hoyle, Lot 69 of Castlegate, 195 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $265,000, on Aug. 11.
From C. Shaw to 786 Holdings, LLC, Lot 4 of Park Place, 640 E. Front St., Statesville, $26,000, on Aug. 11.
From G. Meyreles to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 109 of Valley Brook, 1167 Valley St., Statesville, $187,000, on Aug. 11.
From J. and W. and W. Adams to T. Maellaro Jr. and K. Foster, Lot 33 of Spring Meadows, 110 Angus Trail, Statesville, $405,000, on Aug. 12.
From J. Wooten and M. and R. Horne to J. and J. Danyels, 2 acres, 366 Monticello Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on Aug. 12.
From A. and B. Eppley to J. and C. Harris, 1.171 acres, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, $230,000, on Aug. 12.
From D. and D. and K. and K. Templeton to E3 Properties, L.L.C., metes and bounds, 532 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $118,000, on Aug. 12.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Laws and E. Lancaster, Lot 265 of Hidden Lakes, 131 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $239,500, on Aug. 12.
From E. and E. Nash to L. Jordan and E. Nash, metes and bounds, Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $4,000, on Aug. 12.
From T. Davidson to P. Cruz, Lot 75 of Quail Ridge, 152 Sparrow Lane, Statesville, $165,000, on Aug. 12.
From T. and C. Cochrane to B. Atkinson, Lot 4 of Dalwan Heights, 103 Safriet Rd., Statesville, $159,000, on Aug.12.
From G. and G. Vass to D. Grifley III, Lot 49 of Mitchell-Aire, 408 Florence Circle, Statesville, $265,000, on Aug. 13.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to Y. and C. Barnhill, (Lots 73-76), 123 Robinette Lane, Statesville, $163,000, on Aug. 13.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. Weatherman, Lot 32 of Northlake, 140 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $245,500, on Aug. 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 15 and 45 of Larkin, Statesville, $140,000, on Aug.14.
From P. McCollum and P. and S. Imes to J. and B. Troutman, (Lot 41), 281 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $290,000, on Aug. 14.
From L. and R. and R. Brantley to A. Paz Sanabria and E. Paz, Lot 58 of Meadow View Estates, 174 E. Meadowview Dr., Statesville, $160,000, on Aug. 14.
From B. Joyner to S. Akbar and A. Hills, metes and bounds, (Lot 29), 430 S. Meeting St., Statesville, $148,000, on Aug. 14.
From D. Tevepaugh to D.and A. Moss, metes and bounds, Lot 5 of Holland Farms Development, 520 Bost St., Statesville, $2,000, on Aug. 14.
From R. Thomas and S. Plyler/AIF to S. Dawson, 536 Carroll St., Statesville, $215,000, on Aug. 14.
From J. Clanton and F. Williams/Est to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lots 80-81 of Diamond Hill, 816 Jost St., Statesville, $40,000, on Aug.14.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Zen Homes, LLC and C. Allen, Lot 80-81 of Diamond Hill, 816 Jost St., Statesville, $54,000, on Aug.14.
From N. and N. and N. Tait to J. Gregory, Lot 120 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $259,000, on Aug. 14.
From R. and B. and B. Mitchem to C. Shettle and D. Knierim, Lot 100 of Seven Springs, 106 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $349,500, on Aug. 14.
From WJH LLC to R. Whren, Lot 36 of Lakeridge, 457 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $161,500, on Aug. 14.
From D. and A. Moose to J. Sipes, Lots 32-36 of Shiloh Acres, 215 S. Shady Rest Rd., Statesville, $149,500, on Aug. 14.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Cundiff and C. Bermudez, Lot 264 of Hidden Lakes, 129 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $243,000, on Aug. 14.
From T. Rhyne/Indvl & AIF and C. and D. and V. Rhyne to F. Summers, (Lot 3), 645 Old Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $142,500, on Aug. 14.
STONY POINT
From M. and J. and C. Pennell to A. Dotzel, metes and bounds, Raymond Lane, Stony Point, $16,000, on Aug. 14.
TROUTMAN
From Genesis Troutman NC, LLC to M. and K. Ryon, Lots 1 and 3 of State Park Farms, 432 State Park Rd., Troutman, $302,500, on Aug. 6.
From P. and P. and V. and V. Healey to ST1, LLC, Lot 14 of Winding Forest, 127 Winding Shore Rd., Troutman, $25,000, on Aug. 7.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and C. Doutt, (Lot 68), 187 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $292,000, on Aug. 7.
From Troutman Real Estate, LLC to J. Shields Jr., (Lot 1), 355 S. Main St., Troutman, $450,000, on Aug. 12.
From S. and S. Edwards to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.010 acre and 0.028 acre (+/-) Highway 21, Troutman, $7,500, on Aug. 12.
From A. Poole, C. Keith/AIF and C. Williams/AIF to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.182 acre and 0.072 acre (+/-) Highway 21, Troutman, $2,000, on Aug. 12.
From S. and S. and H. and H. and M. Tsitouris to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.174 acre and 0.058 acre (+/-) Perth Road, Troutman, $10,000, on Aug. 12.
From J. Case and T. and T. Menster to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.006 acre and 0.023 acre (+/-) Highway 21, Troutman, $5,000, on Aug. 12.
From C. and C. Cook and C. and C. Chapman to Nest Rental Homes, LLC, Lot 8 of Pheasant Run, 263 Overcash Rd., Troutman, $104,500, on Aug. 12.
From J. and T. Campbell to NREM NC, LLC, Lot 42 of Oak Ridge, 109 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $39,000, on Aug. 12.
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to S. and P. Goodman, Lot 113 Sanders Ridge, 130 Round Rock Rd., Troutman, $80,000, on Aug. 13.
From J. and J. and M. Flanders to D. and K. Flittner, Lot 1 of Falls Cove, 119 Streamwood Rd., Troutman, $399,000, on Aug. 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 166 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $64,000, on Aug. 14.
From S. and D. Andra to M. Calderon, (Lot 28), 162 Winding Forest Dr., Troutman, $44,500, on Aug.14.
UNION GROVE
From B. and C. Benge to A. Edwards, 6.7914 acres, Tutterow Road, Union Grove, $22,000, on Aug. 13.
From C. and G. Edwards to C. and G. and A. Edwards, 6.7914 acres, 220 Tutterow Rd., Union Grove, $1,000, on Aug. 13.
