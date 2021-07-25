Iredell County real estate transactions: July 6-12

From R. and A. Brock, J. Taskin, J. Brock and J. Taskin to Journey Capital, LLC, Lot 159 of Inglewood, Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $9,500, on July 7.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 38 and 51 of Sutter’s Mill, 159 and 166 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $127,500, on July 7.

From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to C. and C. and B. Bowyer, Lot 32 of Windstone Crossing, 134 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $326,500, on July 7.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Beaufort, Lot 151 of Weathers Creek subdivision, Troutman, $278,000, on July 7.

From Iron Ivey, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 60 of Rocky Creek Cove, 116 Brook Creek Dr., Troutman, $25,000, on July 7.

From Troutman Baptist Church, F. Beaver/TR, B. Lail/TR and F. Hall/TR to A. and C. Larson, 0.092 acre, S. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $3,000, on July 8.

From A. and N. Hedley and L. and M. Shadley to ARVM 5, LLC, (Lot 15), 154 Ruffin Loop, Troutman, $110,000, on July 8.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. Johnson and N. Schrenker, Lot 138 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 140 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $390,000, on July 8.