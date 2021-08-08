Iredell County real estate transactions: July 22-27

From G & C Partners, G. Janos/PTNR & AIF and C. Katsoudas/PTNR to KJJP Restaurant Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, 647 Signal Hill Dr. Ext, Statesville, $694,000, on July 27.

From P. and R. Woodcock to D. and H. McCreight, 0.018 acre, Lot 11 of Harbor Watch, 195 High Lake Dr., Statesville, $230,000, on July 27.

From L. and J. Hatch to L. and E. Farias, Lot 78 of Shannon Acres, 233 W. Glen Eagles Rd., Statesville, $400,000, on July 27.

From True Homes, LLC to E. Huiza and V. Digiorgio, Lot 33 of Larkin, 229 Canada Dr., Statesville, $310,000, on July 27.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to N. Schweger, Lot 35 Larkin Golf Club, 125 Margo Lane, Statesville, $357,000, on July 27.

From J. and J. and L. and L. Bost to J. Cromer Jr., (Lots 69-74), 225 Ashbrook Rd., Statesville, $335,000, on July 27.

From A. and M. Cowan to The Lincoln Bakery, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 123, 125 and 127 Lincoln St., Lots 10-13, Wagner Street and Lot 9, Garfield Street, Statesville, $175,000, on July 27.

From G. and G. and B. and B. and W. and W. and V. Deal to C. Lippard and A. Speece, 2.90 acres, Beulah Road, Statesville, $90,000, on July 27.