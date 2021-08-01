Iredell County real estate transactions: July 13-21

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From J. and S. Mertes to B. and T. Flanagan, Lot 17 of Yacht Cove, 159 Yacht Cove Lane, Mooresville, $2,950,000, on July 15.
From J. and J. and B. Hackney to D. Smith/TR, L. Smith/TR and The David Lee Smith Trust No. 1, 4.978 acres, Lot 34 of Alexander Island, 136 Whitby Lane, Mooresville, $2,700,000, on July 21.
From Breedlove Family Trust, J. Breedlove/TR, J. Breedlove/TR and J. Breedlove/TR to D. and D. and R. Needham, two tracts, 27.39 acres E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $2,272,500, on July 16.
From G. and T. and T. Ambron to R. and V. Buysse, (Lot 279), 117 Holly Pond Lane, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on July 19.
From C. and C. and L. and L. Verville to M. and S. Kepley, Lot 1010 of Sconset Village at The Point, 111 Bunker Way, Mooresville, $1,675,000, on July 16.
CLEVELAND
From M. and C. Shinn to A. Keziah and D. Montgomery, 1.51 acres, 146 Yoda Lane, Cleveland, $67,500, on July 14.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Oak Hill Homes NC, LLC, Lot 16 of Ridge Walk, 127 Broad Birch Dr., Davidson, $136,000, on July 14.
From A. Conway and B. Conway/Indvl & AIF to W. and J. Joseph, Lot 50 of Anniston, 225 Anniston Way, Davidson, $755,000, on July 15.
HARMONY
From T. and S. Bobbit to B. Maharaj, two tracts, metes and bounds, 208 Skyview Lake Rd., Harmony, $77,000, on July 14.
From T. Caudle and M. Rappe to M. and E. Smith, 1.67 acres, (Lot 1), 201 Mullis Rd., Harmony, $190,000, on July 15.
From T. and W. Grant, S. Houchins, T. Caudle and M. Rappe to M. and E. Smith, two tracts, metes and bounds, 203 and 217 Mullis Rd., Harmony, $585,000, on July 15.
From R. and R. and K. and K. Sutherland to J. Abee and R. Crummett, Lots 1 and 2 of Rimrock Estates, 291 Rimrock Rd., Harmony, $121,500, on July 19.
From J. and S. Fox to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 37 of Sagefield, 165 Cedarvale Dr., Harmony, $25,000, on July 20.
MOORESVILLE
From P. and P. Salice to S. and A. Khanamirian, Lot 1206 of The Point, 108 S. Longfellow Lane, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on July 13.
From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to A. Madanat, Lot 1 of Wiggins Walk, 728 Wiggins Rd., Mooresville, $357,000, on July 13.
From B. and B. and D. and D. Lyons to L. and D. Badcock, Lot 6 of Woodlands, 113 Firethorn Court #6, Mooresville, $310,000, on July 13.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner I LP, Lot 508 of Curtis Pond, 149 Saye Place, Mooresville, $378,000, on July 13.
From T. and K. Hara to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 17 of Glynwater, 149 Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 13.
From A. and N. Sean to M. and D. Karaman, Lot 39 of Foxfield, 114 Andover Place, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 13.
From A. Ewing and A. Leffler to Weaver Capital Management, LLC, Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $675,000, on July 14.
From NVR, Inc. to K. Worek, Lot 111 of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on July 14.
From T. and P. and P. Aeschliman to J. and C. Young, Lot 19 of Grand Bay, 104 Grand Bay Dr., Mooresville, $545,000, on July 14.
From NVR, Inc. to Y. Grubb, Lot 25D of Waterfront at Langtree, 135 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $319,000, on July 14.
From I. Parham to D. Berrey and R. Phelps, Lot 706 of Talbert Townes, Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $215,000, on July 14.
From Pita Investments LLC and Todd Abernathy Constructions, LLC to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 51 of Brookwood Terrace, 713 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, $181,000, on July 14.
From N. Wahl, N. Cilinceon and A. Wahl to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 24 of Cedarcroft, 1225 Larkspur Dr., Mooresville, $241,000, on July 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to F. Dumas and J. Sobon, Lot 102 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $369,500, on July 14.
From D. and D. and C. and C. Ocamb to T. and P. Aeschliman, Lot 41 of Winslow Bay, 103 Fransher Lane, Mooresville, $405,000, on July 14.
From R. Truex to J. Shapland, Lot 68 of Stafford, 183 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $560,000, on July 14.
From C. and B. Dickhut to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 90 of The Hampshires, 151 Peterborough Dr., Mooresville, $293,000, on July 14.
From L. Hailey/TR, L. Hailey/TR and Lois S. Hailey Revocable Trust to S. Kistler, 421 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $115,000, on July 14.
From N. and J. Krause to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 31 of Harris Crossing, 113 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $323,000, on July 15.
From Jenaper Properties, LLC to M. and C. Olea, Lot 4 Patternote Rd., Mooresville, $135,000, on July 15.
From M. Henderson to D. Llerena, Lot 4A of Habitat for Humanity II, 329 Water St., Mooresville, $165,500, on July 15.
From S. and M. Hyde to M. and S. Tucker, Lot 39 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 161 Chance Rd., Mooresville, $420,000, on July 15.
From J. and J. Diggs to H. and S. Chappell, 1.83 acres, tract 1, 151 Williford Rd., Mooresville, $445,000, on July 15.
From B. and B. and K. Phillips to A. Parker, A. Call Parker, A. Parker and A. Call-Parker, Lot 167 of Foxfield, 367 E. Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, $452,000, on July 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Jones, Lot 242 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 108 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $402,000, on July 15.
From R. and R. Biehl to C. and R. Roper, Lot 26 of Brookside, 124 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $412,000, on July 15.
From T. and T. and C. Ditto to J. Bowen III and E. Ruth, Lot 200 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 117 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $351,000, on July 15.
From T. and K. Tiller to K. and J. Windham, metes and bounds, (Lot 1), 191 Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $502,500, on July 15.
From C. and C. Bullis to J. and J. Tuchscherer, Lot 87 of Franklin Grove, 694 Highland Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $360,000, on July 15.
From Omega Seafood, LLC to Norman Station Property, LLC, 1.299 acres, 124 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, $1,458,000, on July 15.
From R. and D. and D. Slack to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 13 of Muirfield, 997 Muirfield Dr., Mooresville, $440,000, on July 15.
From H. Horvath to P. and B. Eldredge, Lot 104 of Wellesley West, 107 Caversham Dr., Mooresville, $415,000, on July 15.
From Way Funding, LLC and The Offer Tree to P. Lee, (Lot 1), 520 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on July 15.
From Port City Car Wash, Inc. to Chex Real Estate, LLC, metes and bounds, 409 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, $800,000, on July 15.
From S. and S. and T. Pope to R. Yells and T. Nemeth, Lot 711 of Red Oaks, 1301 Timberlane Terrace, Mooresville, $380,000, on July 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Bethune, Lot 197 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 149 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on July 15.
From J. and M. Darden to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 8 of Sherwood Forest, 649 Sherwood Dr., Mooresville, $399,500, on July 15.
From G. and A. Young to D. and J. Fischer, Lot 47 of Waterlynn, 122 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $410,000, on July 15.
From R. and R. and E. and E. Seeds to J. Arias, two tracts, Lot 3, 343 Chuckwood Rd., Mooresville, $225,000, on July 15.
From Hancy LLP, M. Beuttel/PTNR and S. Beuttel/PTNR to Dominoe’s Properties, Inc., Lot 52 of Windsor Woods, 124 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $275,000, on July 15.
From M. Sauer to H. Holcomb/TR, HJH Services, LLC Retirement Trust, K. Holcomb/TR and Holcomb Law Firm, PC Retirement Trust, Lot 503 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 133 Capital Ave., Mooresville, $360,000, on July 15.
From R. Savisky/Indvl & AIF and L. Savisky to C. Savisky, Lot 44 of Johnson Manor, 124 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $330,000, on July 15.
From Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC to E. Mejia, Lot 387 of Morrison Plantation, 109 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $325,000, on July 15.
From M. Campbell-Szeredy, M. Campbell Szeredy and M. Szeredy to C. and S. McDowell, Lot 54 of Lakewalk, 109 Rosebay Dr., Mooresville, $379,000, on July 15.
From D. Stofer to M. and Z. Hezar, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 729 Spruce St., Mooresville, $90,000, on July 16.
From A. and W. Lewis to J. and J. Walker, Lot 63 of Sisters Cove, 164 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $1,175,000, on July 16.
From S. and C. Pentol to B. and G. Hofert, Lot 3 of Grand Oaks, 254 Oak Tree Rd., Mooresville, $555,000, on July 16.
From C. and W. Poteat to L. and N. Little, (Lot 440), 301 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $776,000, on July 16.
From C. and M. Ellison to Alberk Empire, LLC, 2 acres and 1.25 acres, 190 and 194 Ginger Lane, Mooresville, $94,000, on July 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and L. Shelton, Lot 407 of Atwater Landing, 110 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $387,500, on July 16.
From STDC1, LLC to N-Five Properties, LLC, Unit B16 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $304,000, on July 16.
From Blue Chair Investments, LLC to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, two tracts, Lots 78 and 159 of Winbourne, 114 Brewster Court, Mooresville and 119 Markham Dr., Mooresville, $500,000, on July 16.
From STDC1, LLC to Max Cruise, LLC, Unit C12 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $260,000, on July 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Clarke and F. Cancro, Lot 421 of Atwater Landing, 129 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $385,500, on July 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Payton and D. Kline, Lot 450 of Atwater Landing, 424 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $424,000, on July 16.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to SFR JV-2 Acquisition LLC, Lots 78 and 159 of Winbourne, 114 Brewster Court, Mooresville and 119 Markham Dr., Mooresville, $522,500, on July 16.
From B. and P. and P. Achee to J. O’Dwyer, Lot 405 of Morrison Plantation, 350 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $822,500, on July 16.
From T. and D. Shevenell to Future Realty, LLC, two tracts, Lot 67 of Mills Pond and metes and bounds, 110 Waderich Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on July 16.
From D. and D. Pulliam to R. Pascale, Lot 29 of Cardinal Acres, 157 Cardinal Lane, Mooresville, $230,000, on July 16.
From B. and B. and K. Canales and K. Giraldo to E. Coltharp, Lot T50 of Waterlynn, 112 Walnut Cove Dr., Unit A, Mooresville, $270,000, on July 16.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to S. Mangipudi and W. Clapp, Lot 34 of Briargate, 103 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $447,500, on July 16.
From J. and S. Stonestreet to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 583 of Curtis Pond, 151 Gage Dr., Mooresville, $330,000, on July 16.
From R. and J. and J. Schuberth to T. and K. Darland, Lot 3 of Perth Estates, 1794 Perth Rd., Mooresville, $1,182,000, on July 16.
From CMAC Investments LLC to Opendoor Property C, LLC, 0.788 acre, metes and bounds, 125 Sandstone Loop, Mooresville, $330,500, on July 19.
From NVR, Inc. to S. and K. and H. Brotze, Lot 26E of Waterfront at Langtree, 135 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $306,000, on July 19.
From NVR, Inc. to A. and M. Tyson, Lot 23B of Waterfront at Langtree, 135 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $297,500, on July 19.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 100-105 of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $673,000, on July 19.
From S. and L. and L. Bright to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 190 of Cherry Grove, 146 Weeping Spring Dr., Mooresville, $460,000, on July 19.
From R. and A. McAllister and L. Weddington to D. and R. Fisher, Lots 22-27 and 74-76 of Royal Oaks, 138 Leslie Loop, Mooresville, $167,000, on July 19.
From C. and S. Soldo to Y. Ding and S. Jiao, Lot 331 of Atwater Landing, 147 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 19.
From C. Lafferty to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 35 of Morrison Plantation, 385 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $432,000, on July 19.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Colvin/TR, S. Colvin/TR, K. Colvin/TR, P. Colvin/TR and The Colvin Family Trust, Lot 24C of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $347,500, on July 19.
From The Kenneth J. Abrams Revocable Living Trust and K. Abrams/TR to R. and J. Maylath, Lot 24 of Brook Glen, 119 Jennifer Way, Mooresville, $338,500, on July 19.
From D. Wilson to R. Wilson Jr., Lot 137 of Fremont Park, 190 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 19.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 88 of Atwater Landing, 104 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $155,000, on July 19.
From C. and K. Bowen to D. and K. Whitcher, Lot 110 of Queens Cove, 188 Queens Cove Rd., Mooresville, $1,202,500, on July 19.
From D. and D. Taylor to C. Keisler, Lot 249 of Stafford, 118 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $530,000, on July 19.
From B. and K. Heilman to R. and R. Conway, (Lot 181), 114 Paulas Parkway Lane, Mooresville, $1,525,000, on July 19.
From J. Peck to D. Williamson/TR and The Fred A. and Deborah L. Williamson Trust, Lot 98 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 161 Cypress Landing Dr., Mooresville, $282,000, on July 19.
From D. and H. Logan to D. and L. Zarrelli, Lot 78 of Stafford, 163 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $586,000, on July 19.
From R. Beidelman, C. Beidelman/Indvl & AIF and C. Beidelman/Indvl & AIF to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 8 of Lakewalk, 121 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $414,500, on July 19.
From I. Couteller to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 140 of High Ridge townhomes, 149 High Bluff Circle, Mooresville, $276,000, on July 19.
From L. Sloop and L. Trexler to S. and C. Soldo, Lot 17 of Clippers Run, 134 Clipper Lane, Mooresville, $575,000, on July 19.
From L. and E. Godwiin to J. and T. Sing, Lot 21 of Waters Edge, 167 Perrin Dr., Mooresville, $1,560,000, on July 19.
From P. and E. Rowinski to A. and M. Wigder, Lot 57 of Wellesley East, 128 Colborne Dr., Mooresville, $492,000, on July 19.
From M. and M. Prince to L. and J. Compton, Lot 16 of Templeton Estates, 128 Sumter Dr., Mooresville, $1,275,000, on July 20.
From K. and S. and M. Irminger to K. Hosea, Lot 80 of Wyndham Shores, 108 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on July 20.
From R. Ardelean to T. and C. Reilly, Harbor Point Village, 637 Williamson Rd., Unit 206, Mooresville, $495,000, on July 20.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR JV-2 Acquisition LLC, Lot 12 of Foxmoor, 826 Rebecca Jane Dr., Mooresville, $273,000, on July 20.
From C. Rose to R. Cottrell, two tracts, Lot 165, 0.017 acre, 199 Patternote Rd., Mooresville, $885,000, on July 20.
From T. and T. Lee and T. and D. Gibbs to Ellis Redevelopment, LLC, Lot 189 of Harbor Cove, 118 Breton Court, Mooresville, $310,000, on July 20.
From Property Buyer Solutions, LLC to Ellis Redevelopment, LLC, 246 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $160,500, on July 20.
From Chase DRM LLC to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 50 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 124 Romany Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on July 20.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to A. Leon-Soler, A. Leon Soler and A. and R. Soler, Lot 8 of Country Meadows, 131 Country Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $273,000, on July 20.
From The Janice Nadine Nance Nelson Estate and B. Nelson/Exr to R11 Company LLC, 4.875 acres, Carpenter Avenue, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 20.
From B. and T. and T. Thompson to D. and E. Tobin, Lot 185 of Byers Creek, 192 Rustling Waters Dr., Mooresville, $419,000, on July 20.
From I. and G. Gay to H. Liu and Y. Zhang, Lot 1 of Lakeshore Hills, 166 Wilson Lake Rd., Mooresville, $810,000, on July 20.
From S. and R. Campbell to N. and J. Matlock, metes and bounds, 739 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $135,000, on July 20.
From J. and L. Sammon to C. and A. Wilson, Lot 12 of Freeze Crossing, 187 Freeze Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $185,000, on July 20.
From G. and G. and K. and K. Preston to Vandrake Investments, LLC, Lot 48 of Commodore Peninsula, 219 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $850,000, on July 20.
From T. and T. and C. Wagoner to R. and G. Hoffman, Lot 36 of Waterside Landing, 103 Patton Court, Mooresville, $580,000, on July 21.
From T. Hunter and T. Yates to S. Panaro, .25 acre, 638 Mayflower Ave., Mooresville, $162,500, on July 21.
From C. and S. Graham to T. and S. Waddell, Lot 486 of The Point, 121 Marstons Mill Dr., Mooresville, $1,300,000, on July 21.
From C. and M. and M. and J. and J. Lowe and J. and J. Wickham to H. Brantley, metes and bounds, Bluefield Rd., Mooresville, $146,500, on July 21.
From S. Cokerdem and D. Depriest to T. Slade and D. Partridge, Lot 14 of Yeoman Shores, 130 Bain Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on July 21.
From M. and J. Tonzola to C. and K. Davies, Lot 27 of Parkmont, 117 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $391,500, on July 21.
From K. and K. Haas to J. and C. Kociela, Lot 11 of Spring Acres, Lot 11 of Spring Acres, 165 Trollingwood Lane, Mooresville, $799,000, on July 21.
From G. and J. Gibbs to J. and V. Goldinger, Lot 20 of McCrary Woods, 334 McCrary Rd., Mooresville, $585,000, on July 21.
From V. Jarsania and J. Kathrotiya to D. and F. Letteri, Lot 34 of Woodleaf, 166 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $699,000, on July 21.
From M. Harbach to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 8 of Bradford Glyn, 143 Bradford Glyn Dr., Mooresville, $342,000, on July 21.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to Oak Ridge Farms Development, LLC, parcels 1 and 3 Farmstead at Oakridge, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on July 21.
From D. and D. and M. and M. Amador to G. and J. Gibbs, Lot 4 of McCrary Woods, 330 Riverwood Rd., Mooresville, $642,000, on July 21.
From C. and C. Haussmann, K. Todd-Haussmann/Indvl & AIF, K. Todd Haussman/Indvl & AIF and K. Haussman/Indvl & AIF to A. Wagner and E. Lubic Jr., Lot 322 of Morrison Plantation, 108 Trotter Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $425,000, on July 21.
From C. and C. Jarrett to S. Baldwin, Lot 93 of Waterfront at Langtree, 116 Lanyard Dr., Unit A, Mooresville, $347,000, on July 21.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to S. and L. Bright, Lot 97 of Avalon, 111 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $390,000, on July 21.
From G. and G. and M. Green to D. and D. Cusick, Lot 21 of Monterey Landing, 122 Pallisades Court, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 21.
From F. Yuet and M. Yip to J. and K. Eggenspiller, Lot 5 of The Farms, 129 Elk Shoal Lane, Mooresville, $490,000, on July 21.
From NVR, Inc. to R. Reich, Lot 27F of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $300,500, on July 21.
From I. Couteller, I. Diamond, I. and I. Couteller and Cognac Properties, LLC to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 130 of High Ridge townhomes, 127 High Bluff Circle, Mooresville, $283,000, on July 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Hoffman, Lot 464 of Atwater Landing, 110 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $312,000, on July 21.
From K. and S. Tolan and L. Tolan/AIF to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 99 of Avalon, 103 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $295,000, on July 21.
OLIN
From Triwall Acres, LLC to I. Diaz, Lot 1 of Triwall Acres, LLC, 119 Con-Lee Dr., Olin, $20,000, on July 13.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to O. Langhorne, Lot 280 of Hidden Lakes, 163 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $275,500, on July 13.
From R. and K. Allen to C. Suszycki, Lot 2 of Sherwood Forest, 200 Jane Sowers Rd., Statesville, $280,500, on July 13.
From Future Realty LLC to SFR JV-2 Acquisition LLC, Lot 130 of Hidden Lakes, 178 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $330,000, on July 13.
From M. and M. and C. Moorefield to B. and E. Tuthill, Lot 22 of Maple Creek, 160 Four Winds Dr., Statesville, $22,500, on July 13.
From R. and R. and M. Neilson and M. Neison to R. and T. Keitel, (Lots 81-84), TBD Robinette Lane, Statesville, $14,000, on July 13.
From C. and C. Gibson, C. and C. Moose and C. Gibson to H. Reeves, Lot 7 of Sherwood Forest, 115 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $215,000, on July 13.
From K. Sellers/TR, Joseph Sellers Trust and Alice C. Sellers Living Trust to R. and M. Nicholson, two tracts, .32 acre and .22 acre, 1830 N. Barkley Rd., Statesville, $272,000, on July 13.
From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR and J. Dolney to Qwest Investment Properties, LLC, Lot 38 of Dalwan Heights, 343 Walton Dr., Statesville, $175,500, on July 14.
From M. and K. Vuncannon to Skyway Properties & Investments, LLC, 1.193 acres, Island Ford Rd., Statesville, $1,387,500, on July 14.
From S. Bustle/TR, B. Deal/TR and Olean H. Deal Irrevocable Trust to M. and L. Deal, three tracts, metes and bounds, 3.863 acres and Lot 1, Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $142,000, on July 14.
From A. King to J. McClanahan, Lot 18 of Westcott, 136 Westcott Dr., Statesville, $215,000, on July 14.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and B. Drab, Lot 32 of Larkin, 231 Canada Dr., Statesville, $302,500, on July 14.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. and T. Vinson, Lot 34 of Pine Forest, 135 Planters Dr., Statesville, $330,000, on July 14.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Tate, Lot 180 of Hidden Lakes, 203 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $243,000, on July 14.
From B. and W. and W. Covington to C. Coffey, Lot 15-21 of Belle Meade, 132 Country View Rd., Statesville, $112,000, on July 15.
From J. and M. and M. Lewis to V. and S. Bhuva, Lot 40 of Fox Den Country Club, 115 Fox Tail Court, Statesville, $397,000, on July 15.
From J. and S. Cashion to W. and K. Mallory, Lot 49 of Dogwood Hills, 122 Trillium Dr., Statesville, $670,000, on July 15.
From E. and C. and C. Asch to D. Czarnecki and P. Fowler, two tracts, metes and bounds, 235 Carriage Rd., Statesville, $360,000, on July 15.
From Village Real Estate Investments, LLC and Village Real Estate Investments, LLC to J. and J. Leigh, (Lots 39-40), 1737 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $225,000, on July 15.
From S. Kosak and R. Gray to J. and S. Lail, Lot 35 of Fairview Farms, 123 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $43,000, on July 15.
From True Homes, LLC to L. Rodriguez, E. Rodriguez Matos and E. Matos, Lot 182 of Hidden Lakes, 199 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $261,000, on July 15.
From J. and J. Turski to N. and J. Hughes, Lot 22 of Ridgewood, 190 Windingwood Dr., Statesville, $29,000, on July 15.
From C. and C. and S. and S. Stallard to J. and C. Ratcliff, two tracts, 33.473 aces and 2.321 acres, 2173 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville and Ellenburg Drive, Statesville, $1,350,000, on July 15.
From D. and D. Dyckes to Homes 2 Cash Now, LLC, metes and bounds, 542 Davis St., Statesville, $90,000, on July 15.
From G. and L. Lewis to Armfield Properties, LLC, Lot 14 of Statesville Development Company, Armfield St., Statesville, $45,000, on July 15.
From AIP Property Group LLC to J. Marro, three tracts, Lots 3, 5, 6 and 22, Opal St., Statesville, Cass St., Statesville, $29,000, on July 15.
From D. and J. Marshall to L. Pritchett and K. Boyle, lots Top of the Lake, 121 Lake Top Lane, Statesville, $395,000, on July 16.
From S. Sergeant and C. Kane to O. and A. Ramirez, Lot 9 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 193 Windingwood Dr., Statesville, $27,000, on July 16.
From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to K. Collier, metes and bounds, 426 W. Bell St., Statesville, $245,000, on July 16.
From P. Perugini to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 7 of Bradford Acres, 140 Bradford Lane, Statesville, $32,500, on July 16.
From L and P. Perugini to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 6 of Bradford Acres, 144 Bradford Lane, Statesville, $32,500, on July 16.
From Collier Properties, LLC to J. and P. York, Lot 65 and 66 of The Landings, 144 and 148 Dublin Court, Statesville, $13,000, on July 16.
From Acadian Holdings, LLC to M. Bowles, Lot 70 of Meadowview Estates, 228 Dellinger Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on July 16.
From J. and S. Wasilewski to J. and S. Pace, Lot 27 of Larkin Golf Club, 143 Margo Lane, Statesville, $455,000, on July 16.
From J. Abbes to E. Minch, Lot 17 of Deer Crossing, 136 Deer Haven Dr., Statesville, $280,500, on July 16.
From F. Deaton/Est & TR, F. Deaton/Est, Fred H. Deaton Jr. Living Trust and R. Deaton/Exr & TR to E. Sollazzo, two tracts, one acre and 1/3 acre, 412 Davie Ave., Statesville, $429,000, on July 16.
From K. and C. Haynes to S. and D. Wilkerson, 1.422 acres, TBD Mountain View Road, Statesville, $29,000, on July 16.
From K. and K. McKinney to E. and A. Lloyd, Lot 27 of Campbell Glen, 138 Verna Dr., Statesville, $295,000, on July 16.
From C. Greenwald to P. Jones III, Lot 75 of Harbor Watch, 100 Harbor Ridge Dr., Statesville, $22,000, on July 16.
From P. Jones III to H. Hernandez, Lot 75 of Harbor Watch, 100 Harbor Ridge Dr., Statesville, $30,000, on July 16.
From P. Lewis to P. and G. Lewis, .50 acre, 591 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $1,000, on July 16.
From C. Elliott to N. and C. Woodard, Lot 50 of Fox Den Country Club, 132 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $360,000, on July 19.
From R. Grabowski to R. and P. Vanderbeck, Lot 15 of Harbor Watch, 208 High Lake Dr., Statesville, $835,000, on July 19.
From Future Realty, LLC to SFR JV-2 Acquisition LLC, Lot 23 of Martha’s Ridge, 2491 Martha’s Ridge Dr., Statesville, $270,000, on July 19.
From Fant Land Group LLC to E. Larris, Lot 33 of Davidson Woods, 120 Whistling Pines Dr., Statesville, $17,500, on July 19.
From Woodlands North, LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, Lots 11-12 of Pine Forest, 128 and 130 Carolinian Dr., Statesville and Lot 26 of Pine Forest, 151 Planters Dr., Statesville, $151,500, on July 19.
From M. and L. Laws to Exemplar Properties, LLC, (Lot 17), metes and bounds, 436 Hillcrest Dr., Statesville, $70,000, on July 19.
From M. and M. Nusbietel and K. and K. Morgese to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 12 of Larkin Golf Club, 126 Margo Lane, Statesville, $380,000, on July 19.
From D. and B. Bindus to O. Henderson, Lot 10 of Hidden River, 177 Hidden River Lane, Statesville, $90,000, on July 19.
From A. Vargas, A. and A. and A. Ramirez and L. Barreto to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 69 of Wildewood, 123 Harvest Pointe Dr., Statesville, $293,000, on July 19.
From C. and J. McClements to P. Smallwood, Lot 97 of Beverly Heights, 410 Chestnut Lane, Statesville, $252,000, on July 19.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Cilella and L. Engler, Lot 59 of The Landings, 120 Dublin Court, Statesville, $365,000, on July 19.
From C. and C. and L. Mahler to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 51 of Hidden Lakes, 177 Jobe Dr., Statesville, $333,000, on July 19.
From A. and R. Ruppe to P. Ramseur, K. Phifer and C. Ramseur, Lot 133 of Deercroft, 106 Ridgeview Rd., Statesville, $250,000, on July 19.
From S. Bustle/TR, B. Deal/TR and Olean H. Deal Irrevocable Trust to A. and J. Giustino, (Lot 2), 237 Ashbrook Rd., Statesville, $205,000, on July 19.
From K. and L. Cernuto to B. Cardona and C. Crespin, Lot 45 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $28,500, on July 19.
From P. and T. Cernuto to B. Cardona and C. Crespin, Lot 46 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $28,500, on July 19.
From Exemplar Properties, LLC to RS Rental I, LLC, metes and bounds, 436 Hillcrest Dr., Statesville, $191,000, on July 20.
From C. Inghram to K. and J. Heck, 0.562 acre, (Lot PT 1), 137 Whisper Pine Rd., Statesville, $218,000, on July 20.
From P. Shepherd to J. Black, Lot 22 of Brookmeade Acres, 102 Buckingham Place, Statesville, $269,000, on July 20.
From A. and L. Serna to J. and V. Roosa, Lot 26 of Forest Creek, 146 Forest Creek Dr., Statesville, $11,500, on July 20.
From W. and M. Rothwell to M. and A. Hendrickson, 4.834 acres, 2039 S. Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, $685,000, on July 20.
From S. Barnes to N. Tillson, 0.49 acre, Lots 109-111 of Country Club Estates, 639 Margaret Dr., Statesville, $298,000, on July 20.
From SECU*RE, Inc. to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 45 of Deer Crossing, 125 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $325,000, on July 20.
From S. and S. and C. Hamilton to S. Ghoreishi, two tracts, metes and bounds, 534 Logan St., Statesville, $112,000, on July 21.
From D. Triventi to B. and M. Blackman, metes and bounds, 1805 Bristol Rd., Statesville, $25,000, on July 21.
From Piedmont Landco, LLC to Henbell Statesville HFT, LLC, 2.213 acres, (Lot 26-31) 311 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, $1,169,500, on July 21.
From Diamond Hill Baptist Church to R. Neilson Jr., 0.44 acre, 227 Safriet Rd., Statesville, $80,000, on July 21.
From L. Corder and T. and T. Robinson to M. Hoots, Lots 82-86 of Con-Oaks, 139 Kay Lane, Statesville, $120,000, on July 21.
From Four R Sisters, LLC to F. and J. Elliott, 2.239 acres, Coachman Loop, Statesville, $29,500, on July 21.
STONY POINT
From J. Hyman and J. and J. Smith to K. Hoots, Lots 36-39 of Cam A Will, 133 Cam-A-Will Circle, Stony Point, $170,000, on July 14.
From J. D’Aleo to D. Waugh and K. Bolick, Lot 1 of Riverwalk, 231 Rivercliff Dr., Stony Point, $20,000, on July 14
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to K. and J. Hurley, Lots 2 and 3 of Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $105,000, on July 15.
From T. and A. and A. Stikeleather to H. and B. Castro, 1 acre, 1717 Midway Rd., Stony Point, $125,000, on July 21.
TROUTMAN
From Y. Yi and P. Lee to G. Rider/TR, D. Siani/TR and The Rider 2014 Irrevocable Family Trust, Lot 161 of Sutter’s Mill, 210 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $295,000, on July 13.
From True Homes, LLC to E. and P. Stevens, Lot 63 of Sutters Mill II, 127 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $310,500, on July 13.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to B. and A. Russakoff, Lot 8 of Inglewood, 111 Barndale Dr., Troutman, $240,000, on July 14.
From W. and A. Corpening to Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 234-A of Inglewood, 127 Downing St., Troutman, $185,000, on July 14.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and R. Bedingfield, Lot 130 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 120 Port Bow Dr., Troutman, $384,000, on July 15.
From D. Dysart/TR and The Daniel D. Dysart, Jr. Protection Trust to J. and L. Huemmer, Lot 27 of Oak Ridge, Fallen Acorn Drive, Troutman, $75,000, on July 15.
From D. and J. Tedder to Hickory RE Holdings LLC, 124 Wagner St., Troutman, $140,000, on July 16.
From S. and A. and A. Rivera to B. Lee and B. Woods, Lot 74 of Rocky Creek, 196 Brook Creek Dr., Troutman, $235,000, on July 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and P. Klouse, Lot 128 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 128 Port Bow Dr., Troutman, $367,000, on July 19.
From D. and A. Agresta to C. Townsley/TR and Celia K. Townsley Revocable Trust, Lot 22 of Allendale Point, 230 Allendale Circle, Troutman, $350,000, on July 19.
From S. and S. Landry to A. and J. Valentin, 0.693 acre, 832 Perry Rd., Troutman, $275,000, on July 19.
From A. and C. and C. Brewer to T. Johnson, Lot 102 of Meadow Glen, 199 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $248,000, on July 19.
From M. and A. and A. Hendrickson to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 115 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 236 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $574,500, on July 20.
From C. and L. Adcox to M. Tomburo, Lot 34 of Oak Ridge, 168 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $35,000, on July 20.
From J. Doll-Leverone, J. Doll Leverone and J. Leverone to T. and E. Walker, Lot 112 of Sutter’s Mill, 195 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $346,000, on July 20.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and D. Rosario, Lot 66 of Sutter’s Mill, 121 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $299,500, on July 21.