Iredell County real estate transactions: July 1-2

From M. Wood and M. Johnson to D. Osorio, Lot 2 of Freedom Court, Statesville, $7,000, on July 1.

From C. and C. Terll to C. and L. Terll, Lot 92 of Fox Den, 174 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $2,500, on July 1.

From S. and C. Hamilton to M. Watson, Lots 220 and 221 of Rayon Park, 2060 Bristol Rd., Statesville, $105,000, on July 2.

From O. and W. and W. Owen, E. Hutchison, J. Moe and C. Hutchison to W. Self, Lot 24 of Park Grove, 611 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $25,000, on July 2.

From O. and G. Nunez, G. Velasquez and G. Nunez to E. West, Lot 96 of Tara’s Trace, 2101 Ballingarry Dr., Statesville, $227,000, on July 2.

From J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr and T. Kinney/Est to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lots 13-16 of Monticello Heights, 166 Monte Vista Dr., Statesville, $16,000, on July 2.

From S. and R. Pellegrino to C. and J. Karbo, Lot 54 of Barium Seasons Village, 104 Autumn Frost Ave., Statesville, $476,000, on July 2.

From D. and D. and M. Olsen to N. and M. Price, metes and bounds, Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $18,000, on July 2.