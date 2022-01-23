Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 9-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Langtree Village Apartments, LLC to Madison-MF Osprey NC LP, two tracts, 14.602 acres and 3.397 acres, Alcove Road, Mooresville, $116,000,000, on Jan. 10.
From Go Store It Mooresville, LLC to Go Store It Charlotte, DST, metes and bounds, 196 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $4,375,000, on Jan. 10.
From BBC Sequoia, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lots 36-70 Sequoia Forest, Ph. II, Mooresville, $3,255,000, on Jan. 13.
From A. and A. Horton, A. and J. and J. Fraley, B. and M. Horton and M. and T. Hart to BBC Rocky Creek, LLC, 53 acres, tract off South Main Street, Troutman, $2,581,000, on Jan. 14.
From S. and A. Giordano to F. and R. Cadena, Lot 398 of Morrison Plantation, 106 Overlook Cove Loop, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on Jan. 12.
CLEVELAND
From Max Cruise, LLC to R. and F. Troast, tract 3, 1140 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $389,000, on Jan. 12.
HARMONY
From J. and S. Barkley to R. and M. Tucker, metes and bounds, 356 Tomlin Road, Harmony, $192,000, on Jan. 10.
From P. and J. Carbone to N. Rogers, (Lot 1), 186 Chadwick Road, Harmony, $187,000, on Jan. 14.
From S. and H. Hedrick to K. and J. Seal, 2.198 acres, Legacy Lane, Harmony, $270,000, on Jan. 14.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Carroll and E. Reiter, Lot 504 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $525,500, on Jan. 10.
From M. and M. Greene to L. and S. Harding, Lot 113 of Chesapeake Pointe, 126 Leeward Shoals Lane, Mooresville, $810,000, on Jan. 10.
From L. and J. Cardona to V. Rummage, Lot 1 of Walnut Hallow, 582 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Jan. 10.
From Marker 24, LLC to Ceraolo Properties, LLC, .46 acre, 112 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on Jan. 10.
From D. and D. Hohler to J. and J. Waide, Lot 405 of The Point, 129 Tuckernuck Drive, Mooresville, $1,620,000, on Jan. 10.
From L. and D. and D. Sullivan to Hinckley Gauvain LLC, Tract A .7426 acre and Tract B .6890 acre, 724 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $228,000, on Jan. 10.
From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to K. Walser, 2 acres, Lot 2 Forest Lake Boulevard, Mooresville, $265,000, on Jan. 10.
From F. Sustr and J. Sustrova to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 32 of Greene Croft, 185 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $354,000, on Jan. 10.
From D. and C. Copeland to G. Castellano, Lot 16 of Woodberry Forest, 470 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $59,000, on Jan. 10.
From B. and B. and L. and L. Key to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 267 of Curtis Pond, 167 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on Jan. 10.
From D. and R. and R. and D. Cambria to R. Cambria, 0.695 acre, Lot 2 AAA Storage, 1252 River Highway, Mooresville, $220,000, on Jan. 10.
From B. and B. and M. Krokson to T. Scott, 0.5937 acre, 642 Boger St., Mooresville, $120,000, on Jan. 11.
From C. and C. Beck and L. Draper to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 82 of Brantley Place, 172 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Jan. 11.
From C. and J. and B. Heyland to T. Webster, Lot 15 of Carolwoods, 162 Carolwoods Drive, Mooresville, $170,000, on Jan. 11.
From A. and A. Ballweg to Rayna Properties LLC, Unit 4 of Sherman Oaks townhomes, 111 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Jan. 11.
From A. and N. D’Ambra to C. Frantz, Lot 4 of Whippoorwill Woods, 294 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $70,000, on Jan. 11.
From V. and C. Gray to J Perdue III, Lot 9 of Woodstream Estates, 126 Hawks Nest Lane, Mooresville, $74,500, on Jan. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and J. Parker, Lot 282 of Atwater Landing, 380 Preston Road, Mooresville, $487,500, on Jan. 12.
From Future Realty, LLC to A. and A. Ballweg, Lot 48 of Parkmont, 171 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Jan. 12.
From Shavender Communities, LLC to B. and S. Whaley, Lot 78 of Northington Woods, Mooresville, $5,000, on Jan. 12.
From E. Mann to D. Hamilton and B. Layton, (Lot 156), 149 Patternote Road, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Jan. 12.
From E. Stewart to K. Hardwick, 0.98 acre, (Lot 2), 538 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $93,000, on Jan. 12.
From J. and E. and E. Byrnes to J. and J. Malone, Lot 118 of Bells Crossing, 133 Abbeville Lane, Mooresville, $775,000, on Jan. 12.
From M. and K. Rhoades to E. Byrnes, Lot 108 of Curtis Pond, 149 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $384,000, on Jan. 12.
From S. and L. and L. Kennedy to C. and E. Osetek, Lot 43 of Spring Acres, 126 Trollingwood Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on Jan. 12.
From P. and P. and E. Moore to G. and K. Kerry, Lot 2, Shinn Farm Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on Jan. 12.
From True Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 5 of Mercer, 114 Mercer St., Mooresville, $382,000, on Jan. 12.
From K. and K. Miller and TJS Builders, LLC to B. and J. Burroughs, Lot 7 of Alexander Acres Drive, Mooresville, $55,000, on Jan. 13.
From J. Ross/Est, J. Ross/Indvl & Exr and C. Ross to S. and C. King, Lot 12 of Marina Village, 125 Baywatch Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Jan. 13.
From P. and K. Batt to J. and S. Mertes, Lot 984 of The Point, 115 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, $1,748,000, on Jan. 13.
From K. and K. Badra to T. Riddle, Lot 76 of Cedarcroft, 117 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $218,000, on Jan. 13.
From R. and D. Schwartz to E. Groner, C. Gillen-Groner, C. Gillen Groner and C. Groner, Lot 97 of Brook Glen Crossing, 244 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Jan. 13.
From D. Thein and L. Slane to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 22 of Windsor Woods, 128 Citation Drive, Mooresville, $343,000, on Jan 13.
From R. and G. Charnock to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 5 and 6 of Rocky River Estates, Heritage Place, Mooresville, $124,000, on Jan. 13.
From R. Vanzant to T. Moser, 143 Moffett Lane, Mooresville, $36,000, on Jan. 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and M. Suryawanshi, Lot 445 of Atwater Landing, 410 Preston Road, Mooresville, $472,000, on Jan. 13.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Williams, Lot 10 of Mercer, Mooresville, $370,000, on Jan. 13.
From D. Lerma to B. and G. Banyai, Lot 7 of Freeze Crossing, 151 Freeze Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $91,000, on Jan. 13.
From B. Divis/Est, J. Divis/Indvl & Exr, K. Divis, K. and S. Lilley and J. and V. and T. Divis to J. Ozment and K. Raboin, Lot 90 of Villages at Oak Tree, 106 Whitehall Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 13.
From Martinray Holdings, LLC to E. and K. Olson, Lot 6 of Patterson Grove, Mooresville, $175,000, on Jan. 13.
From McNeil Lane, LLC to C. and D. Hartje, Lot 3 of The Estates at Oak Tree Ridge, 116 McNeil Lane, Mooresville, $698,500, on Jan. 14.
From G. and K. Bost to R. and R. Magnoli, Lot 179 of Atwater Landing, 104 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $505,000, on Jan. 14.
From L. and N. and N. Seabolt to J. Zenzayer and W. Ho, Lot 35 of Autumn Grove, 128 Harvest Wind Court, Mooresville, $520,000, on Jan. 14.
From M. Graham to Chimera Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, vacant Lot 58 on Forest Edge Road, Mooresville, $37,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. and P. Manser to A. Papp and T. Simon, Lot 38 of Brookwood Terrace, 815 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, $183,000, on Jan. 14.
From S. and S. Price to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 1164), 253 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Jan. 14.
From First Quarter Management, LLC to K. and L. Tarpey, Lot 64 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 123 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $288,000, on Jan. 14.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust and Signpost Homes, Inc./Admr to C. and S. Webber, Lot 28 of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Beacon Drive, #A, Mooresville, $390,000, on Jan. 14.
From NVR, Inc. to T. Kinard, Lot 103D of Langtree at Waterfront, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $413,000, on Jan. 14.
From C. Welch to B. Lute and D. Bascom, Lot 81 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 104 Romany Lane, Mooresville, $365,000, on Jan. 14.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and M. Kilakis, Lot 109 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $467,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. and D. Snyder to W. and D. Daneault, Lot 68 of Johnson Manor, 106 Damsire Court, Mooresville, $353,000, on Jan. 14.
From NVR, Inc. to T. Kinard, Lot 102C of Waterfront at Langtree, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $413,000, on Jan. 14.
From NC County Properties, LLC to A. and T. Simpson, 7.73 acres, 115 Curtis Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Jan. 14.
From R. Ballentine to T. and S. Young, Lot 3 of Palos Verde Estates, 111 Palos Verde Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Jan. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and A. Mays, Lot 503 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $476,500, on Jan. 14.
From J. and E. Wallace to MHB Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 544 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $85,000, on Jan. 14.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and J. Fair to Foundation Homes Residential, LLC, two tracts, Lot 8 of Millswood Place and 0.238 acre, 126 Jason Lane, Mooresville, $332,500, on Jan. 14.
From Miller Endeavors LLC to B&S Brooks Properties LLC, Suite 2 of Edgewater Place Condominium, 548 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $475,000, on Jan. 14.
From H. and P. and P. Still to A. and A. Martinez, metes and bounds, Lots 98-99 of Cornelius Estates, 148 Sparta Drive, Mooresville, $60,000, on Jan. 14.
From B. and M. Krokson to S. Smith, 155 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $405,000, on Jan. 14.
From L. Irminger to S. and M. Irminger, Lot 65 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 167 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $280,000, on Jan. 14.
MOUNT ULLA
From E. and E. Morris to G. Ortega, Lot 29 of Beechwood Estates, 119 Woodbine Court, Mount Ulla, $175,000, on Jan. 11.
OLIN
From T. White, T. White Jr./AIF and T. White Jr./AIF to T. and T. White and C. Sparks, 2.150 acres, 347 Bassett Road, Olin, $500, on Jan. 11.
STATESVILLE
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 159 of Olde Statesville, 173 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $314.000, on Jan. 10.
From L. and L. Price Jr. to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 18-19 of Greencrest, Holly Street, Statesville, $40,000, on Jan. 10.
From S. and S. Baggarley to Piedmont Assets, LLC, (Lots 24 and 25), 724 N. Miller Ave., Statesville $24,000, on Jan. 10.
From Axe Properties LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, Lot 61 of Lincoln Estates, 2106 Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Jan. 10.
From D. and D. Petrichko to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 40 of Celtic Ridge, 104 W. Edinburgh Court, Statesville, $265,000, on Jan. 10.
From S. O’Halloran to T. and M. Zemaitis, 10 acres, 313 Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $648,000, on Jan. 10.
From Mi Casa Su Casa Property Development, Inc. to J. Eller, 1 acre, 1392 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $160,500, on Jan. 10.
From R. and R. and M. Neilson to R. and E. Santibanez, (Lot 3), 142 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $52,000, on Jan. 10.
From Todd Ellis Builders, Inc. to Helmsman Homes, LLC, multiple lots, Vintage Place, TBD Ranchero Street, Statesville, $85,000, on Jan. 10.
From Deaton Bros., Inc. to J. Romero, tract I, Lots 62-75, Mardon Lane; and tract II, Lots 104-107, Davidson Avenue, Statesville, $17,000, on Jan. 10.
From M. and M. and M. and M. Tate to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 151 of Olde Statesville, 137 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Jan. 10.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, (Lot 20), 247 Long Street, Statesville, $256,000, on Jan. 11.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, (Lot 21), 245 Long Street, Statesville, $266,000, on Jan. 11.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, (Lot 22), 243 Long Street, Statesville, $256,000, on Jan. 11.
From G. and G. Foster to W. and S. Bagwell, Lot 69 of Spring Shore Development, 69 Spring Shore Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 11.
From J. and C. Clark to Zitofsky Capital Management, Inc., 2.795 acres, Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on Jan. 11.
From I. and S. Ou to W. Byers and G. Duguay, Lot 331 of Shannon Acres, 741 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $585,000, on Jan. 11.
From C. and D. Smith to N. McKean/TR, D. McKean/TR and McKean Trust, 3 acres, tract 2, 363 Moose Club Road, Statesville, $230,000, on Jan. 11.
From A. Mayberry to D. Moose/TR and David Thomas Moose Revocable Trust, lot and metes and bounds, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $26,000, on Jan. 11.
From P. Swaney to C. and P. Bartz, 0.602 acre, Lot 29 of Heronwood, Statesville, $775,000, on Jan. 11.
From W. and M. Hamby to D. and K. Hawthorne, Lot 4 of Swann Crossing, 125 McAllister Road, Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 12.
From Greystone Realty Group, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 517 and 523 W. Front St., Statesville, $70,000, on Jan. 12.
From D. and L. and L. Graham to M. De La Rosa, M. Macedo De La Rosa and V. Benitez, tract 1, Lot 27 of Ashbrook Park and tracts 2, metes and bounds, 147 Ashbrook Road, Statesville, $287,000, on Jan. 12.
From C. and M. Gault and M. Goodman to M. Taylor and H. Barfield, Lots 16 and 17 of Northmont, 200 Northmont Drive, Statesville $320,000, on Jan. 12.
From T. and T. and K. and K. Waugh to J. Byrnes, Lot 11 of Westover, 809 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $225,000, on Jan. 12.
From Branch Capital Investments, LLC to A. Upchurch, Lot 5 of Bank Heights, 818 Park Drive, Statesville, $115,000, on Jan. 12.
From A. and A. and L. Serna to K. Murray II, 1.022 acres, 163 Whitney Lane, Statesville, $270,000, on Jan. 12.
From SGMS Services, LLC to JD24 Investments LLC, 0.282 acre, 537-539 Broadway Court, Statesville, $107,500, on Jan. 12.
From J. and J. and G. Jones to R. Gandy, S. Goodin-Gandy, S. Goodin Gandy and S. Gandy, Lot 15 of Donsdale, 105 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $380,000, on Jan. 12.
From The Coleman M. Absher Living Trust, W. Absher/TR, W. Absher/TR and C. Absher Jr./TR to T-Ville Highway, LLC, Lots 37 and 38 of West Monticello, 3439 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $515,000, on Jan. 12.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to S. Garrett, Lot 169 of Shannon Acres, 408 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $439,000, on Jan. 13.
From P. and P. and W. Stevenson to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lot 2), Lindsey Street, Statesville, $14,000, on Jan. 13.
From Love Valley, Inc. to R. and M. Murdock, square footage at Bacon Road and M&M Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Jan. 13.
From Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center to Lacape Real Estate holdings, LLC, 52.34 acres, Lot 3, Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, $269,500, on Jan. 13.
From Allison Woods Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP and A. Allison/PTNR to Lacape Real Estate Holdings, LLP, 52.34 acres, New Lot 3, Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, $175,500, on Jan. 13.
From Max Properties, L.L.C. to A. Robbins, metes and bounds, Lot 10 of Bloomfield, 427 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $168,000, on Jan. 13.
From S. Allison to L. Kalbfus, 0.5 acre, more or less, 726 Brevard St., Statesville, $144,000, on Jan. 13.
From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to J. Payne, Lot 25 of New Salem Estates, TBD New Salem Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Jan. 13.
From B. and D. and C. and A. DeLong to B. Hunter, Lot 77 of Stones Edge, 190 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on Jan. 14.
From K. Evans to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 102 of Martha’s Ridge, 909 Little Dog Lane, Statesville, $310,500, on Jan. 14.
From D. and D. and M. Deal to K. and A. Sullivan, (Lots 19-25), Parlier Street, Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 14.
From E. and M. Moore and E. Caswell to R. Ankrum, tracts, metes and bounds, 520 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $350,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. and T. Torrone to T. Torrone, Lot 11 of Poplar Ridge, 288 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $7,500, on Jan. 14.
From S. Redfern/TR, S. Redfern/TR and The Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Darin B. Redfern and Sherroll L. Redfern to A. Justice, metes and bounds, 2919 Eastway Drive, Statesville, $215,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. and D. Spigler to M. Matan and D. Dodard, 2.09 acres, 274 Love Valley Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Jan. 14.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to Z. Hale and B. Rooney, Lot 9 of Westover, 3227 Jurney Ave., Statesville, $245,000, on Jan. 14.
From Ingle Law Firm, PA/TR and M. and L. Jenkins to Chase DRM, LLC, Lot 14 of Shenandoah, 126 Desiree Drive, Statesville, $115,000, on Jan. 14.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. Ceballos and J. Lopez, Lot 33 of Beverly Heights, 319 Macon Drive, Statesville, $333,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. and J. and M. Hansen to D. and A. Bennett, Lots 34-40 of Starmount Forest (revised), 420 Kenilworth Road, Statesville, $435,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. and D. and L. Hardaway to Vincent Dewayne Industries, LLC, Unit 1 of Iredell Medical Center Condominium, 527 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Jan. 14.
From C. and B. and B. Wyatt to R. Euler, A. Gomes-Euler, A. Gomes Euler and A. Euler, Lot 1 of Sterling Oaks, 1336 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $32,000, on Jan. 14.
From Alexander Family Partners, L.P., C. Alexander/PTNR and C. Doppelt/PTNR to T. Benbow, 50 acres, 3020 Newton Drive, Statesville and 1057 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $480,000, on Jan. 14.
From J. and B. and J. Hope to Barton Building, LLC, Lot 51 of Brookhollow Estates, 174 Bowman Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Jan. 14.
STONY POINT
From M. and S. Warren to M. Summers and C. Dyson, Lot 20 of Riverwalk, 159 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $49,000, on Jan. 14.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and G. Olszewski, Lot 157 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 114 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $411,000, on Jan. 10.
From Superior Properties of Iredell Limited Partnership and Johnson & Johnson Properties, LLC/PTNR to Puckett Property, LLC, 4.626 acres, Flower House Loop, Troutman, $509,000, on Jan. 10.
From R. Hobbs to Troutman Logistics Land, LLC, 0.120 acre, South Main Street, Troutman, $10,000, on Jan. 11.
From Troutman Bowman LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 14 and 162 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Jan. 11.
From J. Day to Troutman Logistics Land, LLC, tract 6 (A) and (B), 0.142 acres and 0.107 acre, South Main Street, Troutman, $22,500, on Jan. 11.
From NC Development Acquisition, LLC to Troutman Logistics Land, LLC, 0.583 acre, 190/195 Trackside Road, Troutman, $315,000, on Jan 12.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Woody, Lot 52 of Sutter’s Mill II, 155 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $334,000, on Jan. 12.
From J. and J. and W. Lee to Winding Shores, LLC, (Lot 921), 174 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $1,325,000, on Jan. 13.
From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 210 of Sutter’s Mill, 115 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $342,000, on Jan. 13.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and J. Ostner, Lot 158 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 110 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $413,000, on Jan. 13.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 122 and 188 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Jan. 13.
From S. Zimmer and J. Gallagher/Indvl & AIF to F. Arambula and A. Gomez, Lot 2 of The Park, 503 State Park Road, Troutman, $630,000, on Jan. 13.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 74 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 187 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $394,000, on Jan. 14.
From C. and C. Ubinas, C. and C. Pendergrast and C. and C. Ubinas to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 62 of Sutter’s Mill II, Phase 1, 133 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $391,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. and E. Clay to J. and B. Menard, Lot 15 of Hawk’s Landing, 157 Hawks Landing Drive, Troutman, $640,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. Mills and Z. and C. Chapman to Wintergreen Properties and Investments, LLC, one acre, 117 Old Mountain Road, Troutman, $125,000, on Jan. 14.
From M. and M. and M. Mallery to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 107 of Sutter’s Mill, 205 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $375,000, on Jan. 14.
From D. and C. and K. Norman to M. and L. Mann, Lot 671 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 176 Park Crest Drive, Troutman, $1,000,000, on Jan. 14.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and B. Clark, Lot 172 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 115 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $421,000, on Jan. 14.
From DPG Properties, LLC to BYSNA Investment 2, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Meadow Glen, Troutman, $205,000, on Jan. 14.
From ELG Investments, LLC to P. and S. Ray, Lot 22 of Hawks Landing, 105 Jayhawk Court, Troutman, $610,000, on Jan. 14.