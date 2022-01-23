Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 9-15

From C. and C. Ubinas, C. and C. Pendergrast and C. and C. Ubinas to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 62 of Sutter’s Mill II, Phase 1, 133 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $391,000, on Jan. 14.

From D. and E. Clay to J. and B. Menard, Lot 15 of Hawk’s Landing, 157 Hawks Landing Drive, Troutman, $640,000, on Jan. 14.

From D. Mills and Z. and C. Chapman to Wintergreen Properties and Investments, LLC, one acre, 117 Old Mountain Road, Troutman, $125,000, on Jan. 14.

From M. and M. and M. Mallery to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 107 of Sutter’s Mill, 205 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $375,000, on Jan. 14.

From D. and C. and K. Norman to M. and L. Mann, Lot 671 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 176 Park Crest Drive, Troutman, $1,000,000, on Jan. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and B. Clark, Lot 172 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 115 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $421,000, on Jan. 14.

From DPG Properties, LLC to BYSNA Investment 2, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Meadow Glen, Troutman, $205,000, on Jan. 14.

From ELG Investments, LLC to P. and S. Ray, Lot 22 of Hawks Landing, 105 Jayhawk Court, Troutman, $610,000, on Jan. 14.