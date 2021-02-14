Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

From H. and D. and D. McLain to C. and J. McLain, 29.390 acres, Jehue Road, Statesville, $326,000, on Feb. 5.

STONY POINT

From F. and P. Motschwiller to M. and S. Warren, Lot 4 of Riverwalk, 182 Rivercliff Dr., Stony Point, $27,000, on Feb. 3.

From M. and S. Warren to S. Tucker, Lot 35 of Riverwalk, 142 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $25,000, on Feb. 4.

From S. and K. Kiley to S. and K. Jenkins, Lot 24 of Cain Road Estates, 118 Grain Dr., Stony Point, $225,000, on Feb. 5.

TROUTMAN

From C. and C. and D. and D. Kendrick to M. and D. Woldman, Lot 25 of Quail Hollow, 128 Quail Haven Dr., Troutman, $403,000, on Feb. 1.

From G. and A. Steele to Shinnsville United Church of Christ, .295 acre, Winford Road, Troutman, $11,000, on Feb. 1.

From B. and M. McClain to A. and L. Cummings, Lot 6 of Pinecroft, 119 Pinecroft Court, Troutman, $248,000, on Feb. 2.

From E. Carter to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2 acres, 370 Honeycutt Rd., Troutman, $374,000, on Feb. 3.