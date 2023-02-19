The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 29-Feb. 10. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Doolittle Farms, LLC to Logan Farms Development Partners, LLC, 46.956 acres, $3,400,000, on Feb. 9.

From D. Thompson/Indvl & AIF & Exr, L. and C. and E and C. Thompson, S. Thorne, A. Thompson and J. Goforth/Est to Treynorth Drive, LLC, metes and bounds, Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $3,000,000, on Jan. 31.

From LKN Holdings, LLC to Sunset Cove Partners, LLC, 3.648 acres, 173 Sunset Cove Lane, Mooresville, $2,240,000, on Feb. 7.

From A. Miller/TR and Billy D. Miller and Ann T. Miller Revocable Trust to J. Carter Jr./TR and Jack G. Carter, Jr. Trust – 2021, (Lot 525), 144 Greyfriars Road, Mooresville, $1,900,000, on Feb. 1.

From W. Cooper and J. Meeks to B P Group One, LLC, two tracts, 2.638 acres and metes and bounds, 144 Bridlepath Lane, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on Feb. 1.

CLEVELAND

From J. and J. Glosson to JDR Enterprise LLC, Lot 10 of Hemlock Haven, 268 Hemlock Road, Cleveland, $90,000, on Jan. 31.

From R. and R. and V. Hoffner to H. and M. Hoffner, 7.945 acres, 187 Mt. Tabor Church Road, Cleveland, $200,000, on Feb. 1.

DAVIDSON

From Greybrook Homes, LLC to J. and J. Watson, Lot 4 of Riverstone at Anniston, 147 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $1,012,000, on Jan. 31.

HARMONY

From G. and P. and P. Easling to B. Culler, 1.367 acres, 225 Arrowbrook Road, Harmony, $65,000, on Feb. 1.

From R. and R. Isringhausen to Chase DRM, LLC, metes and bounds, 1 acre, 333 Hickory Grove Road, Harmony, $63,000, on Feb. 2.

From T. and C. and L. Knight and M. Knight/Indvl & AIF to J. and E. Cregar, (Lot 22), 297 Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $18,000, on Feb. 7.

From J. Doby to J. Doby, C. Ralston and J. Doby, metes and bounds, 391 Guilford Road, Harmony, $29,500, on Feb. 7.

From D. Penner and H. Penner/AIF to J. and T. Ridondo, Lots 23 and 24 of Bethel Park, 140 Flake Road, Harmony, $125,000, on Feb. 8.

From S. Reavis to R. Garner, 0.500 acre, more or less, 3037 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $12,000, on Feb. 9.

From K. and J. Anderson to D. Davis, (Lot 18), 135 Quiet Acres Trail, Harmony, $263,000, on Feb. 10.

MOORESVILLE

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Seiferheld and E. Griffin, Lot 321 of Gambill Forest, 226 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $548,500, on Jan. 30.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. Daly and M. Quiry, Lot 26 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1276 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on Jan. 30.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to G. Ndombe and O. Jibikilayi, Lot 202 of Stafford at Langtree, 211 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $491,000, on Jan. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and J. Colby, Lot 215 of Gambill Forest, 161 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $415,000 on Jan. 30.

From Triple J Investment Group, LLC and Delta Estates, LLC to W. and K. Dean, Lot 15 of Red Oaks, 1014 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on Jan. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to SER, LLC, Lot 218 of Gambill Forest, 169 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $407,000, on Jan. 31.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. and N. Orie, Lot 149 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 194 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $696,000, on Jan. 31.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. Leviton, Lot 94 of Stafford at Langtree, 121 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $594,000, on Jan. 31.

From D. and M. and M. Hartman to LKN Investors, LLC, Lot 213 of Brookhaven, 132 Mangum Circle, Mooresville, $2,500, on Jan. 31.

From A. Muller/Est and C. Leif/Indvl & Exr to J. and G. Hollenbeck, Lot 68 of Villages at Oak Tree, 164 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 31.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and M. Zeigler, Lot 174 of Gambill Forest, 211 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $372,500, on Jan. 31.

From NSP Mooresville Retail II, LLC to Jai Amba Maa Mooresville Academy, LLC, 1.641 acres, 665 River Highway, Mooresville, $995,000, on Jan. 31.

From R. and M. and M. Bailey to MacRae-Bryan Holdings, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 105 and 107 Murray Lane, Mooresville, $647,500, Jan. 31.

From K. Dotoli to MacRae-Bryan Holdings, LLC, 111 Murray Lane, Mooresville, $434,000, on Jan. 31.

From Princeton Homes, LLC to N. and A. Hermann, Lot 65 of Woodleaf, 105 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $848,000, on Jan. 31.

From D. and E. Thornsberry to A. and M. Klug, Lot 114 of Harris Village, 110 Elmhurst Lane, Mooresville, $462,000, on Jan. 31.

From T. Westmoreland to S. Yang and B. Vang, 1.224 acres, 616 W. Park Avenue, Mooresville, $325,000 on Jan. 31.

From Ralcom, LLC to Shue Fits, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2147 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $175,000, on Feb. 1.

From S. and L. Hackenson to J. and K. Civali, Lot 9 of Whispering Oaks, 151 Pine Mist Drive, Mooresville, $700,000, on Feb. 1.

From B. and B. and J. Privett to JK Land Company, LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, 1.21 acres and 0.98 acre, 1278 and 1294 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $662,500, on Feb. 1.

From D. Koster to L. and M. Conley, Lot 296 of Linwood Farms, 127 Lacona Trace, Mooresville, $400,000, on Feb. 1.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to A. Mari, Lot 103 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 131 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $380,000, on Feb. 1.

From Mi Casa Su Casa Properties, LLC to Red Rose Rentals LLC, (Lots 9-11), 611 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $157,000, on Feb. 1.

From B. Creevy and S. and C. and C. Knuth to R. and G. Rudisill, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 122 Liberty St., Mooresville, $230,000, on Feb. 1.

From B. and B. Cassidy to B. Cassidy and D. Jones, Lot 23 of Regency Lake Village, 162 Inverness Loop, Mooresville, $1,500, on Feb. 2.

From M. Caruso to K. and L. Green, Lot 53 of Cherry Grove, 210 Winterbell Drive, Mooresville, $487,000, on Feb. 2.

From C&J Investments of Mooresville, LLC to Cashe Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, South Church Street, Mooresville, $9,000, on Feb. 2.

From K. Earnest to L. Malizio, Lot 17 of Harbor Landing, 199 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $433,000, on Feb. 3.

From J. and A. Ims to S. Beltran, Lot 59 of The Harbour, 241 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on Feb. 3.

From M. and S. and S. Allegro to S. Allegro, metes and bounds, 129 Sardis Road, Mooresville, $180,000, on Feb. 3.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to Z. and T. Helvey, Lot 147 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 198 Winterberry Street, Mooresville, $680,000, on Feb. 6.

From R. and R. and K. Marshall to R. and L. Rowe, Lot 93 of Briargate, 159 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Feb. 6.

From P. and M. Nevins to P. Jones, N. Martinez-Jones, N. Martinez Jones and N. Jones, Lot 38 of Monterey Landing, 422 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $743,000, on Feb. 6.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. and K. Cooper, Lot 151 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 190 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $680,000, on Feb. 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and V. Grier, Lot 158 of Gambill Forest, 204 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $395,000, on Feb. 7.

From S. McCraw to Nexjen Home Solutions, LLC, Lot 13 of Gibbs Cove, 175 S. Gibbs Road, Mooresville, $88,500, on Feb. 7.

From Nexjen Home Solutions LLC to V. and S. Patel, Lot 13 of Gibbs Cove, 175 S. Gibbs Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Feb. 7.

From C. and C. Davis to M. and R. Kurzec, Lot 75 of Allison Park, 170 Wordsworth Way, Mooresville, $385,000, on Feb. 7.

From L. and L. and K. and K. Odell to G. Hoerdemann, Lot 29 of Lakeview Shores, 295 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $625,000, on Feb. 8.

From Endurance Development, LLC to Mac’s Mooresville, LLC, Lot 2 of Crosslake Industrial Park, Mooresville, $679,000,on Feb. 8.

From J. Patterson/TR and Darlene Patterson Revocable Trust to A. and W. Oehler, 6.00 acres, Rustic Road, Mooresville, $144,000, on Feb. 8.

From R. and R. Welcher, B. Crone Jr./AIF, P. and P. Welcher and B. Crone Jr./AIF to R. Crone, Lot 63 of Brookwood Terrace, 804 Brookwood St., Mooresville, $102,000, on Feb. 8.

From M. Annett and K. Smith/AIF to M. and D. Morin, Lot 67 of Baycrossing, 107 Tea Olive Lane, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Feb. 8.

From M. Deloach/Indvl & Exr, C. and C. Dayton, T. and T. Deloach and F. Malcom/Est to L. Avitabile and W. White, Lot 287 of Linwood Farms, 103 Stanwood Place, Mooresville, $282,000, on Feb. 9.

From A. and C. and C. Brawley to Logan Farms Development Partners, LLC, two tracts, 2.171 acres and 0.299 acre, 601 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Feb. 9.

From P. Readling to S. and S. Mohanty, Lot 87 of Waterlynn, 116 Morning Mist Lane, #B, Mooresville, $270,000, on Feb. 9.

From D. and D. Kerimian and J. Martin to J. Martin, two tracts, 2.91 acres, more or less, and 3.71 acres, more or less, 629 Teeter Road, Mooresville, $90,000, on Feb. 10.

From C. and T. Michael to MFR Properties, LLC, 2.325 acres, more or less, 1247 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Feb. 10.

From J. Mirabal to R. Henderson, Lot 70 of Brookwood Terrace, 704 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $245,000, on Feb. 10.

From C. Do, N. and M. Tran and M. and M. Russell Jr. to V. and P. Vo, Lot 85 of Pinnacle Shores, 119 Plantation Drive, Mooresville, $564,000, on Feb. 10.

From J. Daly and E. Wilson/Est to B. Bushman, Lot 81 of Idlewood Harbor, 105 Brockway Drive, Mooresville, $445,000, on Feb. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and M. Mootz, Lot 219 of Gambill Forest, 171 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Feb. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. MacArthur, Lot 153 of Gambill Forest, 214 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $413,000, on Feb. 10.

From R. and T. Rodden to N. and B. Norton, Lot 232 of Atwater Landing, 182 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $597,000, on Feb. 10.

From MFR Properties, LLC to GKT II, LLC, 2.325 acres, 1247 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Feb. 10.

From NVR, Inc. to L. and M. Sellman, Lot 218 of Stafford at Langtree, Mooresville, $500,500, on Feb. 10.

OLIN

From L. Neef to L. and L. and A. Miller, two tracts, 13.115 acres and 0.71 acre, 361 Morgan Ford Road, Olin, $215,000, on Jan. 30.

From B. and K. Travis to M. and T. Mosely, 16.000 acres, 202 Morgan Ford Road, Olin, $180,000, on Jan. 31.

STATESVILLE

From T. and K. Greene to J. and R. Ruffles, Lot 3 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 115 Shadow Ridge Court, Statesville, $97,500, on Jan. 30.

From L. and R. Little to J. Kimbrough, Lot 75 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 921 Ranchero St., Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 30.

From S. Molleur to A. Sage, Unit 1325 of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, 1325 Radio Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Jan. 30.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and E. Eber, Lots, Holland Farm Development, 521 Holland Drive, Statesville, $213,500, on Jan. 30.

From JL Equity 1, LLC to M. Milam, Lot 8 of Statesville Development Company, 1029 7th St., Statesville, $190,000, on Jan. 30.

From LandOne Investments, LLC to H. Tsumas, Lots 375 and 376 of Shannon Acres, 3202 and 3208 Camden Road, Statesville, $34,000, on Jan. 31.

From J. Thomas, B. Lowe, S. Stevenson, J. and C. Bailey, L. White, T. Turner-White, T. Turner White, T. and C. and E. and S. and T. and W. White, M. Oglesby and T. White to Open Mgmt LLC, lots, Rayon Park, 2006 Bristol Road, Statesville, $12,000, on Jan. 31.

From TruNorth Homes, LLC to P. Rodriguez and M. Cortez, Lot 22 of Meadow Brook, 1305 Reid St., Statesville, $120,000, on Jan. 31.

From S. Blackwelder/Exr, J. Blackwelder/Est and Link Family Iredell County Properties, LLC to Fort Dobbs, LLC, seven tracts, 8.020 acres +/-, 0.40 acre +/-, 0.34 acre +/-, 0.25 acre +/- and 114, 118, 134 and 294 James Farm Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Jan. 31.

From H. and H. and B. Tsumas to I. Ashley and S. Lowry, Lot 375 of Shannon Acres, 3208 Camden Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 31.

From Empire House Buyers, LLC J. Bueno and J. Rodriguez to W. Self, Lot 67 of Green Acres, 2008 Hazelwood Drive, Statesville, $30 000, on Jan. 31.

From J. and J. and W. and W. McDaniels to Z. Overcash, 3.248 acres, 544 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $29,000, on Jan. 31.

From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to Holrak, LLC, Lots 15-26 of Swann Hills,

106 and 110 Swann Road, Statesville and 1445, 1449, 1455, 1459, 1461, 1463, 1465, 1469, 1475 and 1479 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $696,000, on Jan. 31.

From B. and K. Sigmon to J. Karriker, 5.333 acres, 169 Mason Dixon Lane, Statesville, $115,000, on Jan. 31.

From True Homes, LLC to V. Arce and S. Baza, Lot 333 of Hidden Lakes, 142 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $405,500, on Feb. 1.

From H. and H. and B. Tsumas to G. and C. Miller, Lot 376 of Shannon Acres, 3202 Camden Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 1.

From P. and P. and R. McHargue to C. Monaco, Lot 9 of Brookmeade, 3535 Cambridge Place, Statesville, $325,000, on Feb. 1.

From D. and S. and S. McNeely to ANP Services of Statesville, Inc., JWR Services of Troutman, Inc. and E. Harrison, Lot 118 of Map No. One of Forest Acres, 116 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $12,000, on Feb. 1.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and E. and A. Fonseca to Ward Technical Sales Company, Inc. and Ward Techical Sales Co, Inc., Lot 3 of River Green 111 Sweetwater Drive, Statesville, $94,000, on Feb. 2.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Pryor, Lot 330 of Hidden Lakes, 128 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on Feb. 2.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to B. Johnson, Lot 107 of Stones Edge, 114 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $220,000, on Feb. 2.

From T. and J. Ritchie to Great Technology Investments, LLP, Lot 14 of Meadowbrook, 1423 Reid St., Statesville, $8,000, on Feb. 2.

From J. Dillard to J. Noriega and C. Gatrell, 218 N. East End Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on Feb. 3.

From T. and T. Belcher to ANP Services of Statesville, Inc., JWR Services of Troutman, Inc. and E. Harrison, Lot 120 of Forest Acres, 108 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 3.

From Empire House Buyers, LLC, J. Bueno and J. Rodriguez to M. Ortega, Lot 66 of Green Acres, 2012 Hazelwood Drive, Statesville, $244,500, on Feb. 6.

From C. Lewis, Piedmont Homes and L. Lewis to J. and A. Gaither, Lot 11 of Swann Crossing, 119 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $319,000, on Feb. 6.

From R. Smith Jr. to R. Smith, A. Greene and J. Smith, parcel 1, metes and bounds, 127 Addie Road, Statesville and parcel 2, (Lot 9), 230 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $500, on Feb. 6.

From Campos Property Solutions, LLC to G. and J. Hughes, Lot 14 of Eastgate Estates, 179 Eastgate Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on Feb. 6.

From Stage Left Investments, LLC to Love Valley Ventures, Inc., Lot 15 Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 6.

From Martinray Holdings, LLC to W. and D. Pace, Lot 1 of Morrow Farm, TBD Morrow Farm Road, Statesville, $62,500, on Feb. 6.

From D. Triventi to J. and A. Williams, 0.191 acre, more or less, 2413 2nd St., Statesville, $60,000, on Feb. 6

From D. and D. Triventi to E. Morales to E. Galvan, (Lot 7-9), 213 Bakery Lane, Statesville, $48,000, on Feb. 6.

From D. and D. Triventi to D. Reed and L. Parvaiz, lots, 708 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $70,000, on Feb. 6.

From D. Triventi to D. Reed and L. Parvaiz, lots, 2343 2nd St., Statesville, $70,000, on Feb. 6.

From D. Triventi to D. Reed and L. Parvaiz, (Lots 10-12), 217 Bakery Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on Feb. 6.

From L. and D. Harris to M. Solis, Lot 95 of Stones Edge, 182 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on Feb. 6.

From Venture Properties 1, LLC to More Apartments, LLC, 6.096 acres, more or less, Future Way, Statesville, $675,000, on Feb. 7.

From J. and J. Cline and N. and M. Chastain to Riddle & Kelly Homes, LLC, Lot 1 of Park Grove, metes and bounds, 915 Woods Drive, Statesville, $182,000, on Feb. 7.

From J. and J. and K. and K. Thomas t D. and W. McKay, two tracts, Lots 13 and part of 14 of Brittain Hills, 173 Sandtrap Drive, Statesville, $385,000, on Feb. 7.

From S. and S. and C. and C. Snowberger and C. Conor to F. and L. Miller, Lot 54 of Lakeridge, 390 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Feb. 7.

From T. and M. Kim to B. and L. Consalvo, Lots 2 and 3 of Cross Creek, 231 and 237 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $270,000, on Feb. 7.

From M. and S. Ruis and E. and C. Shoemaker to E. and N. Lee, Lot 98 of River Oaks Landings, 124 Starboard Lane, Statesville, $31,000, on Feb. 7.

From J. Doby to J. Doby, C. Ralston and J. Doby, Lot 29 of Grayrock Shoals, 225 Grayrock Drive, Statesville, $43,000, on Feb. 7.

From Prime Carolinas, LLC to C. Garcia, metes and bounds, 135 Clearview Road, Statesville, $238,000, on Feb. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Zachowicz and I. Meyer, Lot 391 of Hidden Lakes, 109 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on Feb. 8.

From J. and C. Cornelius to E. and J. Dowling, (Lot 4 of Setzer Estate), Sunny Path Lane, Statesville, $92,000, on Feb. 8.

From Peeks, Inc. to TMC Homes, Inc., Lot 31 of Meadow Creek, 175 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $13,500, on Feb. 8.

From L. Shipman and S. Shipman/AIF to Stone Peak Investments, LLC, Lot 24 of Pine Ridge Estates, 200 Conifer Drive, Statesville, $57,000, on Feb. 8.

From P. and J. Anton to A. Waugh, Lot 15 of Celtic Ridge, 106 E. Dundee Court, Statesville, $32,000, on Feb. 8.

From C & P Innovation Investments, LLC to B. Meneses, Lot 18 of Statesville Development Co., 1134 8th St., Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 8.

From R and R. Howard to T. Howard, two tracts, 0.188 acre and 0.0786 acre, 145 Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 8.

From B. Bautista and A. Hernandez to M. Tanner, Lot 10 of Wilmington Avenue Development, 1232 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $165,000, on Feb. 8.

From P. and S. Barkley to True Homes, LLC, tracts A and B, 2.476 acres on East Barkley Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Feb. 8.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. and E. Safin, Lot 69 of Fox Den, 218 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $426,000, on Feb. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Hendrix, Lot 122 of Marthas Ridge, 2522 Andes Drive, Statesville, $373,500, on Feb. 9.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to T. Gonzales, (Lot 18), 529 Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $216,500, on Feb. 9.

From Davis Buffalo Properties, RLLLP, D. and D. Davis and United Oil of the Carolinas, Inc. to Ash-Wilkes Properties, LLC, 0.5906 acre, 308 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $180,000, on Feb. 9.

From Perth Properties, LLC to Green Arrow Inc. 0.344 acre, 403 S. Race St., Statesville, $236,000, on Feb. 9.

From G. Vargas to AFRE 2, LLC, Lot 31-33 of Oakland Heights, Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $12,000, on Feb. 9.

From True Homes, LLC to C. and E. Arthur, Lot 126 of Marthas Ridge, 2510 Andes Drive, Statesville, $323,000, on Feb. 9.

From C. and C. and C. and K. Hollar and S. Draffin to E. Bertoncini, 1.468 acres, more or less, 283 River Hill Road, Statesville, $215,000, on Feb. 9.

From O. and F. Hasan to JDR Enterprise LLC, Lots 46 and 47 of Reynolda, 332 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Feb. 9.

From T. and T. and L. Ballard to Carolina Sky Investment, LLC, 0.708 acre, more or less, Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Feb. 10.

From True Homes, LLC to G. and J. Love, Lot 121 of Marthas Ridge, 2526 Andes Drive, Statesville, $360,000, on Feb. 10.

From M. and M. and L. Nystrom to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.43 acre, 107 Old Rocky Ford Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on Feb. 10.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Wilson 4Real Estate, LLC, 0.43 acre, 107 Old Rocky Ford Lane, Statesville, $59,000, on Feb. 10.

From C. Shives, D. Earnest/AIF, D. Earnest/AIF and T. Shives/AIF to C. and T. Shives, D. Earnest and D. Haithcox, two tracts, 10.024 acres and one acre, 263 Clements Road, Statesville, $500, on Feb. 10.

From M. and M. White, B. and R. Miller and J. and T. Cheek to J. Brawley Jr., metes and bounds, 104 Turtledove Lane, Statesville, $190,000, on Feb. 10.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 146, 164, 166 and 194 of Martha’s Ridge, 2513 Andes Drive, Statesville, $292,000, on Feb. 10.

From P. and C. and C. Morgan and C. and C. Mayberry to S. Lackey and S. Holbrook, two tracts, Lot 50 of Carol Lynne Acres and 0.3017 acre, more or less, 161 Tarlton Road and Tarlton Road, Statesville, $260,000, on Feb. 10.

STONY POINT

From J. and J. and C. and C. Picha to G. and M. George, Lot 45 of River Walk, 485 Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $20,000, on Feb. 1.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to R. Rife and M. Rubinos, Lot 10 of Colonial Crossing, 126 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $378,000, on Jan. 30.

From J. and H. Spradley to H. Haskell and B. Vink, (Lots 10 and 11), 137 Hamptons Cove Road, Troutman, $600,000, on Jan. 30.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 144 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $82,000, on Jan. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and B. Clark, Lot 270 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 146 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $426,000, on Jan. 31.

From J. and J. and K. Davies to B. Dewald and J. Gibbs, 1.498 acres, 613 Perry Road, Troutman, $700,000, on Jan. 31.

From NVR, Inc. to R. Coates, A. Madden-Coates, A. Madden Coates and A. Coates, Lot 45 of Weather’s Creek, 170 Browband St., Troutman, $330,000, on Feb. 1.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to K. McDaniel, Lot 21 of Meadow Glen, 170 State Park Road, Troutman, $297,500, on Feb. 2.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and R. Brown, Lot 89 of Sutters Mill, 112 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $507,000, on Feb. 2.

From Foley Home Sales, LLC to L. Beaudoin, Lot 3, Perry Road Estates, Troutman, $215,000, on Feb. 6.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Moran and E. and M. Ashe, Lot 90 of Sutters Mill II, 114 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $396,000, on Feb. 7.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to M. Abrham and A and M. Bejarano, Lot 84 of Colonial Crossing, 123 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $348,000, on Feb. 7.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to D. and K. Williams, Lot 13 of Colonial Crossing, 132 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $335,000, on Feb. 7.

From G. Hjermstad/Indvl & AIF and E. Hjermstad to J. and S. Scoca, Lot 14 of Cor-Del, 148 Den Lon Lane, Troutman, $320,000, on Feb. 9.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Reavis, Lot 36 of Weather’s Creek, 150 Browband St., Troutman, $315,000 on Feb. 9.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to B. Deel and D. Weaver, Lot 7 of Colonial Crossing, 120 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $330,000 on Feb. 9.

From NVR, Inc. to C. and K. Culp, Lot 39 of Weather’s Creek, 158 Browband St., Troutman, $356,000, on Feb. 20.

From Foley Home Sales, LLC to B. Richardson-Terrell, B. Richardson Terrell, B. Terrell, N. Mosquera and N. and R. Olszweski, Lot 5 of Foley Home Sales, LLC property, 108 Leafy Way, Troutman, $340,000, on Feb. 10.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 142 and 156 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $163,500, on Feb. 10.

UNION GROVE

From G. and K. Tomlin to R. and P. McHargue, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.39 acre, 201 Indian Hill Road, Union Grove, $290,000, on Feb. 1.

From E. Connor and M. Dowell/AIF to D. and S. Osborne, 11.135 acres, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $80,000, on Feb. 9.