Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 23-29

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
TOP FIVE
From R. and J. Connor to S. and L. Christensen, Lot 49 of The Point on Norman, 143 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $1,979,000, on Jan. 27.
From Nest Homes, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lots 5, 6 and 8 of Morrison Pointe North, Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $1,800,000, on Jan. 26.
From S. and S. and G. Fullas, G. Babbitt, N. Babbitt/Indvl & AIF, V. Meyerweissflog, N. Babbitt/Indvl & AIF, M. and M. O’Day, S. Babbitt and R. Campagna to J. and S. Benfield, two tracts, 131 acres +/- Scotts Creek Road, Statesville and 466 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $1,500,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and C. Piazza to J. and K. Heist, Lot 241 of The Farms, 198 Freshwater Lane, Mooresville, $975,000, on Jan. 25.
From J. Toler/Exr, W. Toler/Est, T. and R. and R. Clater, C. and B. Roszak, J. and M. and R. and N. and W. and A. and A. and A. and A. Toler, N. Dado, A. Wilson and Y. Suleyman to G. Laws and A. Crisp, two tracts, Lots 3 and 4, Manitou Trail, Statesville, $975,000, on Jan. 28.
HARMONY
From Maness Properties Limited Partnership, RLLLP to Church and Church Lumber, LLC, timber deed, 73 acres, Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, $105,000, on Jan. 25.
From R. and B. and B. Lackey to B. Hancock, (Lot 1), 832 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $6,500, on Jan. 28.
From B. and M. and M. Shelton to L. and R. Bone, (Lots 15-17), 3633 Harmony Highway, $86,500, on Jan. 28.
MOORESVILLE
From R. and C. Hornaday to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 15 of Brookridge Shore, 118 Ridgebrook Drive, Mooresville, $404,000, on Jan. 24.
From G. and G. and D. Blackwell to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 48 of Greene Croft, 279 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $358,000, on Jan. 24.
From R. and M. Otto to Baller Properties, LLC, Lot 14 of Country Meadows, 115 Grassland Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Jan. 24.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and M. Komonski, Lot 27 of Eddy Place, 114 Leonard St., Mooresville, $203,000, on Jan. 24.
From Realty Solutions of NC LLC to G. Cooper, 1.04 acres, 402 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 24.
From M. Lilly/Exr & Indvl, B. Mayer/Est, M. Mayer, S. Menzimer, W. and W. Lilly, K. and J. Sparks, J. Mayer, J. and J. Powers, J. Belanger and N. King to R. and H. Gilbert, Lot 29 of White Oaks Acres, 805 Heatherly Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 24.
From Oak Springs, LLC to L. Penwell-Waines, L. Penwell Waines and L. and E. Waines, Lot 15 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $175,000, on Jan. 24.
From Titan Custom Builders, Inc. to A. Hand, Lot 10 of Grand Oaks, 218 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $560,000, on Jan. 25.
From I. and P. Kosior to C. Jobson and K. McHale, Lot 71 of Sunset Point II at the Harbour, 361 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $135,000, on Jan. 25.
From S. Biondo and R. Pavlick to A. Hipp and A. Kirkpatrick, 0.26 acre, metes and bounds, 41 Selma Drive, Mooresville, $277,000, on Jan. 25.
From Redberg Development, LLC to J. Salmeron, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 423 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $227,000, on Jan. 25.
From N. and S. Everard to B. and S. McCoy, Lot 31 of Shavender’s Bluff, 345 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $715,000, on Jan. 25.
From M. and R. Maroulakis to N. Lichtman and B. Kaunitz, Lots 180 and 180S of Bells Crossing, 151 Campanile Drive, Mooresville, $857,000, on Jan. 25.
From C. Frye, C. Riffle and M. Frye to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, two tracts, 0.446 acre and 1.661 acres, 1121 Young St., Mooresville, $260,000, on Jan. 25.
From M. and M. and C. Frye to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, two tracts, 0.964 acre and 00.973 acre, 1125 and 1127 Young St., Mooresville, $140,000, on Jan. 25.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and R. Cross, Lot 187 of Curtis Pond, 127 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Jan. 25.
From W. Hartings to Opendoor Property J, LLC, 0.171 acre, Lot 6 of Cornelius Estates, 394 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $186,500, on Jan. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Hartman, Lot 292 of Atwater Landing, 386 Preston Road, Mooresville, $528,500, on Jan. 26.
From C. Cox to QC Holding, LLC, Lot 6 of White Oaks, 846 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $350,000, on Jan. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Kandale and S. Pandit, Lot 442 of Atwater Landing, 404 Preston Road, Mooresville, $475,500, on Jan. 26.
From C. and N. Grueninger to H. and D. Collins, Lot 292 of Morrison Plantation, 127 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $438,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and D. McKie to E. Heinemann and L. Weisenfeld, Lot 10 of Greenbay Forest, 205 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $708,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and W. Hager to K. Keller and N. Whisnant, two tracts, square footage and 0.026 acre, 169 Nance Farm Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on Jan. 26.
From BandG Properties LLC to D. and D. Rossi, Lot 11 of Lakeview Haven, 156 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $81,000, on Jan. 26.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to DPH, LLC, metes and bounds, 618 Brookwood Street, Mooresville and Lot 21 of Brookwood Terrace, 539 Dixie Drive, Mooresville, $287,500, on Jan. 26.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to IPlanGroup Agent/Cust, Lot 5 of Eddy Place, 127 Leonard St., Mooresville, $195,000, on Jan. 26.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and V. and K. Pinney to U.S. Bank Trust National Association/TR and LSF11 Master Participation Trust, Lots 3 and PT 4 of Homestead Estates, 197 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $172,000, on Jan. 27.
From C. and S. Everhart to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 438 of Curtis Pond, 145 Glenallen Road, Mooresville, $361,000, on Jan. 27.
From A. Quintero/TR, A. Escobar Quintero/TR and Ana Maria Escobar Quintero Living Trust to Colony Construction Inc., Lot 47 of Norman Woods, 188 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $103,000, on Jan. 27.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to S. Gunn, Lot 146 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 113 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $388,000, on Jan. 27.
From K. and K. and P. Askey to D. Askey, Lot 162 of Windward Pointe, 108 Saint Thomas Court, Mooresville, $150,000, on Jan. 27.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to N. Stapf, Lot 69 of Morrison Plantation, 109 Runningdeer Drive, Mooresville, $486,000, on Jan. 27.
From D. Fortenberry/Exr & Indvl and D. Fortenberry. Est to A. Martin, Lot 11 of Fremont Park, 231 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $235,000, on Jan. 27.
From J. and J. and L. Jones to FKH SFR Propco I, L.P., Lot 13 of The Village on Park, 127 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $371,500, on Jan. 27.
From R. Pechacek/TR, L. Pechacek/TR and Robert Pechacek and Lanell Pechacek Living Trust to Makarios Rentals, LLC, Lots 7 and 9 of Lakeview Shores, 131 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $675,000, on Jan. 27.
From E. Consul and A. Sangwan to S. Somasundaram and D. Palani, Lot 3 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 113 Flora Vista Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on Jan. 27.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc. to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 6 and 6A of Collins Grove, 118 Collins Grove, Mooresville, $65,000, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to O. and R. Ezewu, Lot 441 of Atwater Landing, 402 Preston Road, Mooresville, $486,500, on Jan. 28.
From J. Taylor/TR and K. Craft to J. Creech II, Lot 7 of Harbor Cove, 126 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $890,000, on Jan. 28.
From T. and T. and T. and T. Clarke and F. and F. and M. Cancro to C. Frost/TR, R. Frost/TR and The Clifford and Rebecca Frost Living Trust, Lot 421 of Atwater Landing, 129 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $402,500, on Jan. 28.
From A. Beeker/Est, D. Craven/Exr & Indvl, F. Craven, and J. and L. and T. Beeker to G. Voss and T. Guzman, three tracts, 4.14 acres, more or less, 507 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 28.
From M. and S. Rutigliano to B. Heisler, Lot 82 of Idlewood Harbor, 109 Brockway Drive, Mooresville, $448,000, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Larson, Lot 443 of Atwater Landing, 406 Preston Road, Mooresville, $474,000, on Jan. 28.
From S. Hart to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, Lot 14 of Mooresville Mill Village, 429 College St., Mooresville, $63,000, on Jan. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and C. Everhart, Lot 90 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $456,500, on Jan. 28.
From R. and T. and T. Beane to S. and L. Hackenson, (Lot 1), 115 Peninsula Drive, Mooresville, $370,500, on Jan. 28.
From X. Chen and Y. Liang to NREO SFR, LLC, Lot 184 of Brookhaven, 109 Fredericks Court, Mooresville, $235,000, on Jan. 28.
From Bhat Enterprises, LLC to LMK Investments, LLC, Unit A of Mooresville Gateway Office Condominiums, 134 Professional Park Drive, Suite 100, Mooresville, $410,000, on Jan. 28.
From W. and B. Caldwell to D. Burford, Lot 18 of Edgemoor No. 2, 518 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $295,000, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. Wang and S. Shao, Lot 444 of Atwater Landing, 408 Preston Road, Mooresville, $468,500, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and A. Henao, Lot 493 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $458,000, on Jan. 28.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to R. and J. Ramos, Lot 149 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 119 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $392,000, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and V. Patel, Lot 60 of Lakewalk, 141 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $437,500, on Jan. 28.
From L. Davis/Est, L. Liseski/Indvl & Exr, S. Liseski and H. Lauder to L. and S. Liseski, two tracts, Lot 2 of Idlewood Harbor and 0.1460 acre, 126 Waterfowl Lane, Mooresville, $183,000, on Jan. 28.
OLIN
From J. and P. and P. Welborn, J. Byrd, J. Simmons and D. Welborn to Renovated Homes, LLC, Lot 16 of Olin Glen, 216 Olin Loop, Olin, $104,500, on Jan. 24.
From D. Klinker to A. Muncy and S. Stone, two tracts, 2 acres and metes and bounds, 506 Tabor Road, Olin, $175,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and O. Small to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 2 of Forney Acres, 105 Shearin Lane, Olin, $75,000, on Jan. 27.
STATESVILLE
From J. and C. Smith to E. Silva and M. Hernandez, metes and bounds, 14.5 acres, Oak Forest Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on Jan. 24.
From R. and N. Armstrong to T. and J. Simon, Lot 10 of New Salem Estates, 544 New Salem Road, Statesville, $35,000, on Jan. 24.
From Lakeshore Development Company to VM Pronto, LLC, metes and bounds, 1447 Church St., Statesville, $181,000, on Jan. 24.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and A. Hutto, Lot 67 of Larkin, Statesville, $405,500, on Jan. 24.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Valle and A. Swierczewski, 0.564 acre, 389 Brookview Road, Statesville, $263,000, on Jan. 24.
From D. Delgado to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 85 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2010 Joe Road, Statesville, $214,500, on Jan. 24.
From E. and E. Boan to Shaver Wood Products, Inc. timber deed, 20 +/- acres, Fifth Creek Road, Statesville, $68,500, on Jan. 25.
From T. and J. and J. Moose to Better Path Homes, LLC, (Lots 31-32), Jennings Road, Statesville, $21,000, on Jan. 25.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to Late Republic Holdings, LLC, (Lots 31-32), Jennings Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Jan. 25.
From J. and K. and K. Hall to T. Landis, metes and bounds, Lot PT3 of Stacy Acres, 129 Angela Lane, Statesville, $305,000, on Jan. 25.
From J. Miller to S. Humphreys, 5.6658 acres, PT18 and PT19 of Celeste Estates, 127 Celeste Estates Road, Statesville, $448,000, on Jan. 25.
From C. Englebert to I. Burrell, 0.373 acre, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $8,000, on Jan. 25.
From D.O.B., Inc. to White Rum Homes, Inc., Lots 1 and 23 of Shadow Wood Estates, 104 and 119 Postell Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on Jan. 25.
From S. Hedrick to D.O.B. Inc., two tracts, Lots 4 and 5 Kingswood and Lots 24-26 of Aubudon Acres, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 25.
From R. and C. Lofland to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, 934 Fourth St., Statesville, $12,000, on Jan. 25.
From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to S. Patrick, Lot 27 of New Salem Estates, 535 New Salem Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Jan. 25.
From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to His Grace Seven, LLC, TBD (Lot 11) New Salem Estates, Statesville, $39,000, on Jan. 25.
From S. Wilmoth, S. Suarez and M. Wilmoth to J. Chang, Unit C-5 of Broadbury Hill, 407 E. Broad St., Statesville, $155,000, on Jan. 25.
From E. Hammond to V. and D. Mamichev, (Lots 17-19), 1117 S. Meeting St., Statesville, $61,000, on Jan. 26.
From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to A. Vidal and A. Rivera, Lot 25 of Fairwinds, 116 Robbins Hill Lane, Statesville, $123,000, on Jan. 26.
From A. and A. Price to E. Holguin, Lot 49 of River Rock, 112 Slate Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and W. and W. McConnell to G. Fesperman, metes and bounds, 613 E. Broad St., Statesville, $166,000, on Jan. 26.
From K. and K. Moten to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 59 of Jan-Joy Acres, 1910 Beauty St., Statesville, $260,000, on Jan. 26.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to G. Simas, Lot 41 of River Hill Heights, Statesville, S276,500, on Jan. 26.
From America’s Home Place, Inc. to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lot 22 of Starmount Forest revised, Starmount Drive, Statesville, $9,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and J. Chang to J. and A. Chang, Unit C-5 of Broadbury Hill, 407 E. Broad St., Statesville, $155,000, on Jan. 26.
From A. Molina, A. Roldan Molina, A. Saravia, A. Bonilla and A. Saravia Bonilla to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 515 of Hidden Lakes, 197 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $350,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. and E. and J. and C. Barker to A. and J. Smith, multiple tracts, 3065 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $36,500, on Jan. 26.
From B. Corwel to K. and K. Clark, Lot 3 of Meadow Creek, 3639 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $155,000, on Jan. 26.
From D. and D. and K. and K. Zook to B. Bautista, Lot 10 of Wilmington Ave Development, 1232 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $23,500, on Jan. 27.
From W. and N. Phillips to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lots 3 and 4 of Oakland Heights, 497 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $252,500, on Jan. 27.
From D. Bond to City of Statesville, metes and bounds, 515 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $125,500, on Jan. 27.
From W. Rankin to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 46 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 2031 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $258,000, on Jan. 27.
From S. and T. Justice and T. and J. Whitehurst to J. and M. Cook, 0.58 acre, unimproved lot at corner of Old Mountain Road and LaRue Circle, Statesville, $17,000, on Jan. 27.
From P. Williams to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 28 of Olde Statesville, 172 Tarrington Drive, Statesville,$293,500, on Jan. 27.
From R. and R. and R. Jones to T. Payne, 3.2 acres, 236 Tucker Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Jan. 27.
From T. Pastore/TR, P. Pastore/TR and Thomas and Paula Pastore Living Trust to B. Root, 0.323 acre, 118 Park St., Statesville, $320,000, on Jan. 27.
From C. Rocheleau, C. Henderson and R. Rocheleau to W. Bloomfield, Lot 12 of Green Acres, 340 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on Jan. 27.
From J. and J. Hyde and D. Veloz to K. and M. Leach, Lots 26 and 27 of Camelot Acres, 205 Camelot Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Jan. 27.
From J. and J. and E. and E. Runyon to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 54 of Hidden Lakes, 165 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $360,000, on Jan. 27.
From R. and R. and J. and J. Phelan to Z. Levesque, (Lot 1), 130 Gregory Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Jan. 27.
From Lakota Partners, LLC to PoP Homes – GSO, LLC, (Lots 1-4), .239 acre, .269 acre, .237 acre and .220 acre, 413, 417, 421 and 425 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $152,000, on Jan. 28.
From J. and S. Best to Leach Properties 4747 LLC, 0.155 acre, Lots PT1-PT3 of Statesville Development Company, 1015 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $50,000, on Jan. 28.
From N. Alvarado and J. Abonza to L. Garcia-Hernandez, L. Garcia Hernandez and L. Hernandez, Lot 12 of Casa Grande, 218 Trailway Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on Jan. 28.
From K. Nelson to D. McKie, Lot 55 of Larkin Golf Club, 122 Jana Drive, Statesville, $400,000, on Jan. 28.
From E. Gaskin to A. Geiger, Unit 845 of Berkshire’s Mark Condominium, 845 Coventry Lane, Statesville, $170,000, on Jan. 28.
From D. and D. and L. and D. and D. and H. and M. Houser and M. and P. Webb to K. Steele and K. Falls, Lots 7 and 8 of Kale Park, 137 and 183 Canal Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on Jan. 28.
From S. Humes Jr., H. Francois/AIF, H. Francois/AIF and M. Humes to Lake Norman Security Patrol, Inc., Lots 2 and 3 of Woodlawn, 113 Security Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on Jan. 28.
From Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC to David Miller Realty & Investment, Inc. Lot 12 of Statesville Development Company, 934 Fourth St., Statesville, $16,000, on Jan. 28.
STONY POINT
From C. Dison to G. and C. Stewart, 1.210 acres, 161 Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $65,000, on Jan. 26.
TROUTMAN
From C. Mills to P. Stutts III, 1.197 acres off Byers Road, Troutman, $30,000, on Jan. 24.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 191 and 196 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Jan. 24.
From NVR, Inc. to Y. El Badr and I. Mellouk, Lot 177 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $299,500, on Jan. 24.
From R. and R. and M. and M. Smith to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 5, 6 and 8 of Morrison Pointe North, Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $635,000, on Jan. 25.
From NVR, Inc. to C. Candelas and G. Sirianni, Lot 127 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $310,500, on Jan. 25.
From A. Rodriguez to D. Tendrup, Lot 45 of Westwinds, 140 Gayle Drive, Troutman, $175,000, on Jan. 25.
From C. Dodge to H. and R. Toste, Lot 33 of Martha’s Vineyard, 148 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $360,000, on Jan. 25.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 124 and 194 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Jan. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and L. Henschel, Lot 179 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 131 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $447,500, on Jan. 27.
From NVR, Inc. to W. Hartings, Lot 172 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $295,500, on Jan 27.
From D. and L. Farrell to E. and T. Poole, Lot 27 of Twin Creek Estates, 123 Winding Creek Drive, Troutman, $445,000, on Jan. 27.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and B. Brown, Lot 37 of Sutter’s Mill II, 164 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $351,500, on Jan. 27.
From Wilmore Homes, LLC to C. Burrell, Lot 78 of Palomino Park, 140 Thoroughbred Drive, Troutman, $180,000, on Jan. 27.
From E. and T. and T. Poole to Troutman Logistics Land, LLC, 2 acres, Moore or less, Perry Road, Troutman, $600,000, on Jan. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and R. Ramirez, Lot 171 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 113 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $432,000, on Jan. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and A. Bennett, Lot 173 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 117 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $452,500, on Jan. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II, LLC, Lot 177 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 125 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $396,000, on Jan. 28.