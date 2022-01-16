Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 2-8

From Solution Home Buyers LLC to Trustone Holdings LLC Series, Lots 2 and 3 of Normandy Breaks, Trellis Lane, Troutman, $32,500, on Jan. 4.

From ELG Investments, LLC to C. Brewer, Lot 646 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 120 Emerald Creek Drive, Troutman, $150,000, on Jan. 4.

From S. and E. Seagle to A. and M. Milam, (Lot 20), 204 Era St., Troutman, $325,000, on Jan. 4.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Llewellyn, M. Garrido and M. Castro Garrido, Lot 136 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $331,500, on Jan. 5.

From W. Patterson/Exr, B. Rush/Exr and O. Byers/Est to The Ovidiu C. Igna and Eveline L. Igna Revocable Living Trust, 10 acres, 247 Byers Road, Troutman, $360,000, on Jan. 6.

From SKLG Investments LLC to E. and H. Lodge, Lot 81 of Inglewood, 414 Avon Ave., Troutman, $235,000, on Jan. 6.

From True Homes, LLC to W. and C. Suggs, Lot 49 of Sutters Mill II, 163 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $374,000, on Jan. 6.

From C. and C. Wiegleb to K2 Group, LLC, 0.41 acre, 320 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Jan. 6.