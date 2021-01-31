Iredell County real estate transactions: Jan. 15-23

From P. Korioth, M. Orange/AIF & Admr, K. Korioth, H. Rector Jr. M. and G. Fields, S. Rector, A. Wiley, S. and M. Morrison, R. Rector/Est and W. Orange Jr. to W. Feimster, (Lot 2), 135 Powell St., Troutman, $280,000, on Jan. 19.

From A. and T. Freeman to K. Freeze, metes and bounds, 271 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $162,500, on Jan. 19.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and J. Davidson, Lot 88 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 108 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $328,000, on Jan. 21.

From D. and C. Atkins to C. and A. Errickson, Lot 3 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 646 Houston Rd., Troutman, $425,000, on Jan. 22.

From C. and M. Barnette to H. Caldwell, Lot 111 of Jacobs Woods, 169 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $270,000, on Jan. 22.

From A. Lesane to T. and C. Graham, Lot 58 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 688 Houston Rd., Troutman, $350,000, on Jan. 22.