Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 27-March 5

TROUTMAN

From R. Moore to A. and T. Giles, Lot 12 of Eastern Heights, 145 Addison Place, Troutman, $287,000, on Feb. 28.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to B. Stewart Jr. and A. Martinez, Lot 59 of Inglewood, 510 Stratford Road, Troutman, $231,500, on Feb. 28.

From J. and J. and J. Alexander to D. and L. Thompson, J. Goforth, and C. and C. and A. Thompson, metes and bounds, Lexus Drive, Troutman, $500, on Feb. 28.

From M. Peace, D. Selvey and M. Peace to B. and T. Selvey, Lot 7 of Eastern Heights, 122 Addison Place, Troutman, $217,000, on Feb. 28.

From A. and E. and E. Whalen to J. Dulin, Lot 77 of Rocky Creek Cove, 214 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $310,000, on Feb. 28.

From E. and W. Flury and M. and K. Carey to R. and T. Labelle, Lots 45 and 46 of Kelly Farmsteads, 153 Fieldhaven Place, Troutman, $425,000, on Feb. 28.

From N. and S. Parker to D. and N. Dickson, Lot 22 of Northwood, 346 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $655,000, on Feb. 28.

From NVR, Inc. to T. and D. Carson, Lot 176 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $338,000, on Feb. 28.