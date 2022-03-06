Iredell County real estate transactions: Feb. 20-26

From True Homes, LLC to P. and C. Tajiri, Lot 43 of Sutters Mill II, 176 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $428,000, on Feb. 22.

From J. and A. Spivey to W. Rinehardt, 1 acre, 158 Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, $369,000, on Feb. 23.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Domingo and M. Wright, Lot 128 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $318,000, on Feb. 23.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 120 and 197 of Weathers Creek Troutman, $162,000, on Feb. 23.

From C. and D. Umbarger to J. and R. Schierer, Lot 35 of Westwinds, 125 Gayle Drive, Troutman, $185,000, on Feb. 24.

From A. Sutherland to Orchard Homes II, LLC, Lots 35 and 36 of Allendale Point, 125 Redbud Lane, Troutman, $937,000, on Feb. 24.

From True Homes, LLC to L. and T. Hanlin, Lot 44 of Sutters Mill II, 175 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $373,000, on Feb. 24.

From M. and N. Cowan and J. Saunders to C. Ikard, 0.676 acre, 416 Pilch Road, Troutman, $183,000, on Feb. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Piniella-Salerno, M. Piniella Salerno and M. Salerno, Lot 144 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 133 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $448,000, on Feb. 25.