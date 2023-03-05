The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 19-25. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From NSP Eastgate Commons, LLC to Eastgate Associates, LLC, 6.6652 acres, East Broad Street, Statesville, $5,000,000, on Feb. 23.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to CPI/EW Abode Reids Cove Owner, L.L.C., multiple lots and parcels of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, Mooresville, $4,493,500, on Feb. 24.

From A. and A. Stillwell, C. and R. Mills, The Trust for David M. Fox, Last Will and Testament of William Buford McKay and P. Cornelius/TR to LLoydco, LLC, 12.8719 acres, River Highway, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Feb. 24.

From E. Apy Jr./Indvl & AIF, E. Apy Jr./Indvl & AIF and K. Apy to G. and A. McKee, Lot 383 of The Point, 104 Maddaket Loop, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on Feb. 21.

From B. and S. Gandy to K. and D. Spencer, Lot 373 of The Point on Norman, 102 White Crest Court, $1,445,000, on Feb. 24.

HARMONY

From R. Potts and J. and J. Holyfield to R. and E. Bailey, metes and bounds, 162 Turkey Foot Road, Harmony, $245,000, on Feb. 22.

From WJH LLC to S. Kshetri and S. and M. Tamang, Lot 49 of Rock Gate Estates, 168 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $259,000, on Feb. 23.

From M. and C. Templeton to A. Aragon and U. Hernandez, (Lots 7 and 8), 1023 and 1029 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $50,000, on Feb. 23.

From WJH LLC to ET-11 LP, Lots 27, 28 and 43 of Rock Gate Estates, 151 and 152 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony and 175 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $656,000, on Feb. 24.

From J. and M. and M. Galliher to D. and D. Snow, two tracts, 0.527 acre and 0.527 acre, Raven Road, Harmony, $22,000, on Feb. 24.

MOORESVILLE

From D. and K. Spencer to Donald R. Brown Living Trust, Lot 29 of The Point on Norman, 107 Waterhouse Court, Mooresville, $1,412,000, on Feb. 20.

From Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC/TR and V. Baxter to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 0.320 acre, 233 Culp St., Mooresville, $132,000, on Feb. 20.

From J. and B. Golab to L. Scott, Lot 30 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 135 Leyton Loop, Mooresville, $280,000, on Feb. 21.

From M. Cassanos to B. Fields and S. Sellers, Lot 105 of Byers Creek, 121 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $495,500, on Feb. 21.

From OP Gold, LLC to N. Ho and T. Tran, Lot 122 of Kensington Village South, 163 King William Drive, Mooresville, $373,000, on Feb. 21.

From G. Hambley/Est and E. and J. Wilson to M. Baker Jr. and A. Scholten, (Lot 529), 140 Pomeroy Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Feb. 21.

From Y. and Y. Bradley to J. and J. Vick, Lot 89 of Wellesley West, 123 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $523,000, on Feb. 21.

From P. Earnest and K. Turk/AIF to C. and E. Vogel, Lot 149 of Villages at Oak Tree, 225 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $310,000, on Feb. 22.

From T. and R. Webber to J. and M. Bradfield, 0.56 acre, more or less, 225 Pintail Run Lane, Mooresville, $900,000, on Feb. 23.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Perigard and K. McIntyre, Lot 157 of Gambill Forest, 206 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $433,500, on Feb. 23.

From NVR, Inc. to R. and K. Layne, Lot 208 of Stafford at Langtree, 222 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $484,000, on Feb. 23.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and T. Kemp, Lot 172 of Gambill Forest, 197 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $381,000, on Feb. 23.

From E. and E. and B. and B. Enyart to K. Davey/TR and Kristy M. Davey Trust, Lot 30 of Hollybrook, 164 Turtleback Drive, Mooresville, $800,000, on Feb. 23.

From Alberk Empire, LLC to DPH, LLC, Lot 4 of Mooresville Mill Village, 113 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $130,000, on Feb. 23.

From Oak Springs, LLC to Monterey Bay Charlotte LLC, Lot 30 of Davidson Pond, 105 Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $150,000, on Feb. 23.

From K. and R. Hammond to T. Broderick, Lot 168 of Cherry Grove, 200 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $530,000, on Feb. 24.

From K. and K. and A. Allen to M. and A. Campbell, Lot 12 of Oak Tree Landing, 561 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $809,500, on Feb. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Flori, Lot 160 of Gambill Forest, 200 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $385,000, on Feb. 24.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to S. Donbosco and D. Rajarathinam, Lot 107 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 135-D Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on Feb. 24.

MOUNT ULLA

From H. Wagner, K. Karriker/Indvl & AIF, R. and K. Wagner, C. Wagner/Indvl & Exr, G. Wagner/Est, J. and C. and P. Wagner and J. Karriker to J. and K. Dodson, 6.620 acres, 122 French Belk Road, Mount Ulla, $300,000, on Feb. 21.

OLIN

From Ellis Building Company, LLC to L. Henderson, Lot 34 of Padgett Farms, 117 Allen Hills Way, Olin, $315,000 on Feb. 20.

From R. Templeton Jr. to R. Templeton Jr. and V. Marlow, 11.78 acres, Myers Mill Road, Olin, $1,000, on Feb. 20.

From M. and C. Templeton to A. Aragon and U. Hernandez, Lots 21-24 of Con-Lee Heights, Con Lee Drive, Olin, $28,000, on Feb. 23.

STATESVILLE

From R. Wood to R. Wood and S. and H. Williamson, 206 Eufola Road, Statesville, $500, on Feb. 20.

From K. and K. Rankin to K. and J. Rankin, two parcels, 2.5 acres and 3.01 acres, 719 and 722 Allen Creek Road, Statesville, $500, on Feb. 20.

From Tsumas Family Limited Partnership, H. Tsumas/PTNR and H. Tsumas/PTNR to G. and G. Scott, Lot 13 of Shannon Acres, 336 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Feb. 21.

From D. and D. Stringer and K. Gallagher to P. and D. Moats, Lot 66 of Three Oaks, 117 S. Lynn Hollow Drive, Statesville, $390,000, on Feb. 21.

From J. and J. and A. Coram to A. Hollingshead, metes and bounds, 0.87 acre, 193 N. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $166,000, on Feb. 21.

From M. and R. Templeton to R. and L. Hooker, Lot 24 of Graystone Meadow, 138 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $53,500, on Feb. 21.

From Fleet of Foot Real Estate, LLC to N. and R. Duerksen, Lot 5 of Bradford Acres, 143 Bradford Lane, Statesville, $449,000, on Feb. 21.

From 704 Builders Inc. to JCP Property Group, LLC, Lots 16 and 17 of Statesville Development Company, 1324 4th St., Statesville, $22,500, on Feb. 21.

From M. and M. and T. Marcil to P. Kissel, Z. Rendon and H. and Z. Jarrin, Lot 14 of Larkin Multi Family Development, 104 A Blackstone Court, Statesville, $275,500, on Feb. 21.

From D. Demarko to ITANOM, LLC, metes and bounds, 1442 School St., Statesville, $92,000, on Feb. 21.

From A. Cruz/Indvl & AIF, F. Rodriguez and L. Fernandez to R. and P. Griffin, Lot 12 of Reavis-Tsumas addition to Westover, 702 Chal Drive, Statesville, $220,000, on Feb. 21.

From E. Dobbins to Crescent Capital and Investments, LLC, Lot 18 of Reavis addition to Hillcrest No. 2, 1133 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on Feb. 21.

From Crescent Capital and Investments, LLC to CTRLED Properties, LLC, Lot 18 of Reavis addition to Hillcrest #2, 1133 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $173,000, on Feb. 21.

From C. and C. and P. and P. Cartledge to C. and P. Cartledge, R. Haney, J. Queen and S. Spalding, Lot 121 of Deercroft Section III at Granville Grant, 145 Ridgeview Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Feb. 21.

From Kenson Homes, LLC to W. and C. Knight, Lot 2 of Carson Creek, 265 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $575,000, on Feb. 21.

From J. Fox to W. Paz, 0.372 acre, Lot 20B of Grayson Park, 137 Rosy Apple Lane, Statesville, $50,000, on Feb. 22.

From E. Konczal to S. and P. Tatum, Lot 4 of Kerley Court, 813 Kerley Court, Statesville, $210,000, on Feb. 22.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and A. Coram, Lot 41 of Fox Den, 149 Allenton Way, Statesville, $350,000, on Feb. 22.

From Dixon Home Collection, LLC to Z. Pergerson, Lots 76 and 159 of Henkel Craig Livestock Company, 1809 5th St., Statesville, $153,000, on Feb. 22.

From B. and J. Daniel, K. Thornton, K. Thorton and G. Howard to J. Finch, metes and bounds, 230 Harrill St., Statesville, $450,000, on Feb. 22.

From Alford Properties and Construction, LLC to R. Reams, (Lot 4), 2039 Cline St., Statesville, $170,000, on Feb. 22.

From L. and L. Nottelmann to J. and S. Kennedy, Lot 41 of Reavis addition to Westover, 3313 Jurney Ave., Statesville, $140,000, on Feb. 22.

From WAContracting, Inc. to M. and D. Lunsford, Lots 8A and 10A of Magnolia Glen, 1153 and 1157 Bunch Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Feb. 22.

From Open Mgmt LLC to G. and G. Aguilar, Lot 5 of Statesville Development Company, 1017 8th St., Statesville, $180,000, on Feb. 23.

From J. and J. and J. Galliher to H. Elliott, Lot 52 of Deercroft Section I at Granville Grant, 143 Antler Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Feb. 23.

From E. Overcash/Est, D. Fried/Indvl & Admr, D. Fried/Indvl & Admr and B. Fried to R. Williams, Lot 29 of Saddlewood II, 151 Appaloosa Lane, Statesville, $320,000 on Feb. 23.

From PoP Homes-GSO, LLC to S. Vang and P. Khang, Lot 5 of Sutton Acres, 4615 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $272,000, on Feb. 23.

From S. Black/Indvl & Exr, J. Black/Est, T. Stewart, T. Black and D. Stewart to S. Black, Lot 10 and portion of Lot 9 of Bloomfield, 251 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $10,000, on Feb. 23.

From S. and K. Rhyne to K. Rosenmeier and C. Cartner, two tracts, metes and bound, 117 Fieldstone Farm Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on Feb. 23.

From G. Ayers to G. Ayers, E. Eldridge and G. Ayers, 749 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $1,000, on Feb. 23.

From B. Hedrick to V. Gerard and L. McIlroy, Lots 23 and 24 of Greencrest, 516 Central Drive, Statesville and 0 Central Drive, Statesville, $260,000 on Feb. 23.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to B. Bavencoff and S. Markwell, Lot 11 of Dogwood Grove, 132 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $489,500, on Feb. 23.

From DAE Premier Group LLC and Pinti Properties LLC to N. Maitre and C. Florestal, portion of Lot 13 of Green Acres, 204 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $236,500, on Feb. 23.

From D. Peck Dr. to TSH Enterprises, LLC, Lots 12-14 of Statesville Development Company, 802 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $6,500, on Feb. 23.

From B. Jones/TR and Brandy Jones Revocable Living Trust to S. and A. Stroud, Lots 13-15 of Bethany Trace, 172 Gilead Lane, Statesville, $235,000, on Feb. 23.

From A. and S. Redmon to J. and J. Galliher, 0.703 acre, more or less, 1082 Midway Road, Statesville, $440,000, on Feb. 23.

From K. Owens-White/Indvl & Exr, K. Owens White/Indvl & Exr, K. White/Indvl & Exr, C. White, W. Owens Jr. /Est, W. and J. Owens and T. and S. Bailey to J. Harris Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 906 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Feb. 24.

From Providence Management & Investments, LLC to M. and R. Reid, (Lot 20), 228 Boyd St., Statesville, $234,000, on Feb. 24.

From JLS Stanco Properties LLC to JJ Home Restoration, LLC, (Lots 156 and 157), 1314 Harris St., Statesville, $20,000, on Feb. 24.

From A. Honeycutt to Solution Realty Group, LLC, Lot 52 of Country Life Estates, Fox Run Drive, Statesville, $4,500, on Feb. 24.

From M. and M. Affolter to A. Pelletier II, (Lots 6, 7, 22 and 23), 153 La Rue Circle, Statesville, $240,000, on Feb. 24.

From M. and M. Wilson to K. and C. Crump, Lot 86 of River Oaks Landings, 151 Starboard Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on Feb. 24.

From K. and L. Cross to J. Sanders and N. Tait, Lot 24 of Kyles Wood, 124 Olano Lane, Statesville, $55,000, on Feb. 24.

From D. Cox to TTF Holdings, LLC, 0.1310 acre, metes and bounds, 325 S. Race St., Statesville, $220,000, on Feb. 24.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to J. and J. Hunt, Lot 4 of Sutton Acres, 4609 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $260,000, on Feb. 24.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Charlton, Lot 21 of Canterbury, 118 Chalice Court, Statesville, $230,000, on Feb. 24.

TROUTMAN

From NVR, Inc. to K. Lynch, Lot 29 of Weather’s Creek, 134 Browband St., Troutman, $351,000, on Feb. 21.

From C. and K. Meadows to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 10 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 208 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $378,000, on Feb. 22.

From A. Jackson and A. and C. Hedrick to W. and S. Glacken, Lot 57 of Dogwood Estates, 146 Princess Loop, Troutman, $375,000, on Feb. 22.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. and J. Saunders, Lot 94 of Colonial Crossing, 114 Milliner Drive, Troutman, $330,000, on Feb. 24.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and K. Tighe, Lot 163 of Sutters Mill II, 105 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $453,000, on Feb. 24.

UNION GROVE

From R. Rutherford and K. Rathbone/AIF to J. and A. Yox, 2.00 acres, 3554 Jennings Road, Union Grove, $382,000, on Feb. 21.