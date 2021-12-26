Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec.8-14

From Withoutlimitsbiz LLC to T. Lell and Z. Meadows, 0.594 acre, 279 Love Valley Road, Statesville, $275,000, on Dec. 14.

From L. and L. Mahaffey and D. Adams/AIF to L. Mahaffey and D. Adams, Lots 38-47 + PT51 of Setzer Acres, 255 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $2,500, on Dec. 14.

From S. Hyde and E. Hyde/AIF to C. and A. Blizzard, 0.517 acre, 126 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $195,000, on Dec. 14.

From D. and D. and R. Pollock to M. and A. Miller, two tracts, 4.99 acres Cloer Road, Statesville, $55,000, on Dec. 14.

STONY POINT

From K. and J. and J. Beyer to E. Martinez and J. Ramirez, metes and bounds, 149 Walk On Road, Stony Point, $178,500, on Dec. 9.

From M. and A. Bauer to J. and M. Sprinkle, 1.6070 acres, Lot 16 of Riverwalk, 127 Beacon Ridge Drive, Stony Point, $96,000, on Dec. 14.

TROUTMAN

From Opendoor Property Trust I to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 86 of Sutter’s Mill, 115 Caprine Court, Troutman, $364,000, on Dec. 9.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Craig, Lot 11 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $346,000, on Dec. 9.