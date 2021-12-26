Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec.8-14

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Wilson Properties Limited Partnership I, RLLLP, Wilson Properties Limited Partnership I, Wilson Properties Limited Partnership, W. Wilson/PTNR and W. Wilson/PTNR to BIN – WF2340 LLC, 9.9820 acres +/-, 2340 W. Front St., Statesville, $9,017,000, on Dec. 10.
From TAC Stafford Holding, LLC to Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc., multiple lots and parcels in Stafford at Langtree, Mooresville, $4,493,000, on Dec. 9.
From G. and G. Rapp to M. Stark and J. Li, (Lot 353), 153 Ballycastle Road, Mooresville, $2,300,000, on Dec. 9.
From AFLP #2, LLC and Lab Investments, LLC to ARSH Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 1086 River Highway, Mooresville, $1,484,000, on Dec. 10.
From PH Dimperio, LLC to 147 Cedar Point, LLC, Lot 49 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 147 Cedar Pointe Drive, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on Dec. 9.
CLEVELAND
From Atwell Properties, LLC to R. Wilson, 5 acres, Cornflower Road, Cleveland, $100,000, on Dec. 8.
From Atwell Properties, LLC to Cornflower Management, LLC, metes and bounds, Cornflower Road, Cleveland, $75,000, on Dec. 8.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. Hyer, Lot 48 of Hidden Creek, 134 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $276,000, on Dec. 9.
DAVIDSON
From T. and W. and W. Watkins to B. Morrison and K. Hoffman, Lot 93 of Anniston, 123 Timberside Drive, Davidson, $1,000,000, on Dec. 9.
HARMONY
From J. Campbell and V. Brock to D. Ladd, 1.65 acres, 2867 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $165,000, on Dec. 14.
MOORESVILLE
From J. Clack/Est, C. Enlow/Exr & Indvl and J. Enlow to D. Veliquette, E. Bambery-Veliquette, E. Bambery Veliquette and E. Veliquette, Units 9 and 9A of Norman Townhomes, 109 Putters Place, Mooresville, $240,000, on Dec. 8.
From J. and D. Daniele to FKH SFR PropCo I, L.P., Lot 217 of Pecan Hills, 142 Sugar Magnolia Drive, Mooresville, $481,000, on Dec. 8.
From T. and L. and L. and T. Sullivan to Z. and C. and E. Dearmon, two tracts, (Lot 7) and metes and bounds, 352 Cedar St., Mooresville, $316,000, on Dec. 8.
From NVR, Inc. to J. and D. Owen, Lot 100A of Waterfront at Langtree, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $426,500, on Dec. 8.
From R. Rizzotto to G. Walkos II, Lot 21 of Woodleaf, 162 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $899,000, on Dec. 8.
From S. and T. Carro to M. Abercrombie, Lot 2 of Trillium, 107 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $540,000, on Dec. 8.
From N. and K. Androvich to K. and R. Sheikh, Lot 24 of Stafford, 128 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $547,000, on Dec. 8.
From L. and E. and E. Sama to S. Hartzler, Lot 15 of Harborcrest, 136 Harborcrest Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Dec. 8.
From E. Goins and S. Selfridge to F. Chvatal IV, Lot 90 of Reed Creek, 102 Rolling Stone Court, Mooresville, $380,000, on Dec. 8.
From M. Stewart to M. Stephenson, Lot 38 of Greenbay Forest, 233 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $104,500, on Dec. 8.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to N. Whitmore, Lot 148 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 117 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $350,500, on Dec. 8.
From Nest Homes, LLC to T. and C. Hunt, Lot 27 of Creek Stone, 246 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $520,000, on Dec. 8.
From F. and F. and G. and G. Kennon to S. and C. Linn, Lot 36 of Harbor Cove, 192 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Dec. 9.
From M. and M. and B. Burgess to Ribbon Homes SPV II, LLC, Lot 13 of Wellesley West, 159 W. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $560,000, on Dec. 9.
From M. and C. and G. and D. Schleyer to G. Baumgartner, Lot 16 of Quail Hill, 115 Lakewind Drive, Mooresville, $115,000, on Dec. 9.
From S. and K. Dyvig to M. and C. Long, Lot 91 of Davidson Pointe, 188 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $485,000, on Dec. 9.
From NVR, Inc. to N. Reitz, Lot 18B of Waterfront at Langtree, 146 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 9.
From Crouch Family Realty, Inc., Marshall F. Crouch Family Trust and M. Crouch Jr./TR to RKWP, LLC, 0.36 acre, North Main Street, Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 9.
From T. and D. and D. Benson to M. Reiter, Lot 152 of Curtis Pond, 166 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $411,500, on Dec. 9.
From B. Cobb and C. Yao to J. Peel and E. Roberts, Lot 1 of Dirty Mo Acres, 165 Sweetbriar Lane, Mooresville, $720,000, on Dec. 9.
From C. Tepedino to J. and E. Borsilli, Lot 304 of Atwater Landing, 184 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Dec. 10.
From T. and T. Church to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 10 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 151 Stumpy Creek Road, Mooresville, $372,500, on Dec. 10.
From K. Neel/TR, The Mary P. Overcash Living Trust, S. Overcash/TR, S. Sherrill/TR, M. Overcash/TR and M. Overcash/TR to Gordillo LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, one acre, 2005 and 2013 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 10.
From A. and A. Glover to S. Corpening, Lot 272 of The Point on Norman, 108 Great Point Drive, Mooresville, $962,500, on Dec. 10.
From J. Reyes and E. Lopez to S. and S. Lasker, Lot 17 of Byers Creek, 131 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $448,000, on Dec. 10.
From NVR, Inc. to T. and C. Williams, Lot 105F of Langtree at Waterfront, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $439,500, on Dec. 10.
From Nest Homes, LLC to A. and S. Means, Lot 3 of Collins Grove, 121 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $554,000, on Dec. 10.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to C. and A. Wade, Lot 2 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 106 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $355,000, on Dec. 10.
From A. Mascolo to R. Landis and D. Voynick, 3.75 acres, 130 Kipka Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on Dec. 10.
From R. Plummer and S. McIntyre to J. and S. Belmonte, Lot 12 of Indian Hill, 774 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $75,000, on Dec. 10.
From J. and J. and M. Galemmo to S. and M. Becraft, Lot 95 of Woodleaf, 112 Cedar Branch Court, Mooresville, $740,000, on Dec. 10.
From R. and R. and J. Denzler to T. and L. Sullivan, Lot 30 of Shepherds Bluff, 105 Bluff Meadow Lane, Mooresville, $485,000, on Dec. 10.
From Southern Supply Inc. to Rosa Management, LLC, Lot 13 of Surfside Estates, 142 Sandy Shore Drive, Mooresville, $531,500, on Dec. 10.
From S. and E. Hennett to True Homes, LLC, 555 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $58,000, on Dec. 10.
From S. and E. Hennett to True Homes, LLC, 0.20 acre, 563 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $58,000, on Dec. 10.
From M. and C. and C. George to 120 Eagles Land Dr., Trust, Lot 33 of Trillium, 120 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $950,000, on Dec. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to H. and C. Baucom, Lot 12 of Mercer, Mooresville, $360,000, on Dec. 10.
From M. and M. and C. and C. Stanish to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 94 of The Hampshires, 141 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $312,500, on Dec. 10.
From Martinray Holdings, LLC to R. and D. Cates, Lot 9 Patterson Grove, Mooresville, $165,000, on Dec. 10.
From E. Schorb and P. Schorb/Indvl & AIF to Carolina Blue Properties, LLC, (Lot 1), 303 Culp St., Mooresville, $175,000, on Dec. 13.
From I. and K. and K. Grigg to S. and S. Farrell, Lot 1 of Catalina Place, 105 Catalina Place Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Dec. 13.
From DJS Farms, Inc. to BNR, LLC and B. and R. Hawkins, Lot 10 of Bay View Estates, 160 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $550,000, on Dec. 13.
From M. and W. Ewald, F. Boncimino, J. and C. Kissane and A. Freeman to BEFK, LLC, Lot 35 of Villages at Oak Tree, 146 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $260,000, on Dec. 13.
From Harbor Landing Development, LLC to Jacob & Sons, LLC, Lot 7 of Harbor Landing, 917 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $575,000, on Dec. 13.
From V. and V. and N. and N. Panizzut to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 26 of Winslow Bay, 141 Sandreed Drive, Mooresville, $400,500, on Dec. 13.
From J. and P. and P. Laws to C. and W. Biagiotti, Lot 24 of Ashlyn Creek, 152 Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Dec. 13.
From M. and D. Dressler to A. and C. Stephens, (Lot 5), 531 Faith Road, Mooresville, $354,000, on Dec. 13.
From Leonard K. Bealer Family Revocable Trust and L. Bealer/TR to P. Wyatt/TR, S. Wyatt/TR and Wyatt Family Revocable Living Trust, (Lot 1), 160 Claiborne Drive, Mooresville, $235,000, on Dec.13.
From M. and A. Campbell to M. and L. Condon, Lot 120 of Davidson Pointe, 101 Lilac Mist Loop, Mooresville, $502,000, on Dec. 14.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to D. and L. Perez, Lot 109 of Byers Creek, 107 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Dec. 14.
From A. and F. Campi to L. Mehen, Lot 38 of Bay View Estates,108 Bayview Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Dec. 14.
From Higher Vision Homes LLC to W. and H. Johnson, metes and bounds, 1.04 acres, 320 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $295,000, on Dec. 14.
From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to M. and D. Smith, Lot 5 of Streamside Estates, 121 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on Dec. 14.
From L. Bealer/TR and Leonard K. Bealer Family Revocable Trust to R. and J. Dalal, 0.923 acre, 118 Binns Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 14.
From B. McDaniel, K. McDaniel/Indvl & AIF, J. Webber and T. Neal/AIF to G. Weed Jr., Lot 146 of Commodore Peninsula, 312 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $282,000, on Dec. 14.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 485 of Curtis Pond, 104 Millen Drive, Mooresville, $377,500, on Dec. 14.
From T. Ledbetter to T. Cinque and L. Riggins, Lot 38 of Brook Glen, 139 Rocky Point Court, Mooresville, $308,000, on Dec. 14.
From A. Huss/Indvl & AIF, A. Huss/Indvl & AIF and C. and C. Duran to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 140 of Fremont Park, metes and bounds, 218 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $248,000, on Dec. 14.
From L. McGrew to D. and H. Byrne, Lot 479 of The Point, 121 Ballston Drive, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Dec. 14.
From J. and J. and J. and B. Martin to B. and R. Hawkins, three tracts, Lots 48 and 49 and 8.31 acres, Farmstead, Mooresville, $920,000, on Dec. 14.
From J. and J. and J. and B. and B. Martin to B. and R. Hawkins and BNR, LLC, five tracts, Lot 50 of Farmstead, 0.389 acre, Lots 20 and 63 of Regency Lake Village and 3.34 acres, Farmstead Lane and Hazelton Loop, Mooresville, $580,000, on Dec. 14.
From L. and L. and S. Brown to B. and B. Hawkins and BNR, LLC, Lots 26-28 of Regency Lake Village, Inverness Loop, Mooresville, $65,000, on Dec. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and T. Robles, Lot 488 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $465,500, on Dec. 14.
From Christ Community Church- Mooresville, Inc. to PR-South CLT, LLC, four tracts, 2.726 acres, 3.497 acres, 3.601 acres and 7.220 acres, 160 and 164 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $1,375,000, on Dec. 14.
OLIN
From R. Bennett to D. and J. McCoy, Lot 19 of Padgett Farms, 1033 Tabor Road, Olin, $210,000, on Dec. 9.
STATESVILLE
From M. and J. and J. Devore to J. Houze and L. Janson, 2.802 acres, 120 Abruzzo Lane, Statesville, $193,000, on Dec. 8.
From R. Crow to M. Myers and D. Miller, Lot 119 of Valleybrook, 1462 Winter Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 8.
From D. and D. Bustle, E. Ellis, L. and M. Goodin and B. and N. Bustle to D. Oberle, metes and bounds, 137 Brady Lane, Statesville, $165,000, on Dec. 8.
From M & N Investments LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 76 of Tara’s Trace, 2214 Tara’s Trace Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Dec. 8.
From J. and J. Pierce to M. and C. Deal, 2.13 acres, Beulah Road, Statesville, $4,500, on Dec. 8.
From C. and C. and H. Stewart to MGI Props NC 1 LLC, metes and bounds, 1.855 acres, Secor Street, Statesville, $85,000, on Dec. 8.
From W. Mitchell, C. Hemmings/AIF, B. Mitchell and L. Allen/AIF to M. Lail, Lot 3 of Kingswood Estates, Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $5,500, on Dec. 8.
From J. and M. Blohm to M. Laja, Lot 30 of Henkel addition to Oakland Heights, 535 Glendale Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 8.
From B. and K. DeCeasar to B. and S. McNees, Lots 327-330 of Chipley Park, 184 Roseman Lane, Statesville, $270,000, on Dec. 9.
From J. and M. and M. Sprinkle to RM1 SFR PropCo B, L.P., Lot 6 of Fox Den Country Club, 130 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $467,000, on Dec. 9.
From K. Robinette and J. Holcomb to P. Sloan, Lot 15 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1373 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 9.
From W. and W. and J. Reeves to R. Rydell and J. Morgan, Lots 6 and 7 of Carter’s Farm, 111 and 117 Capstone Court, Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 9.
From M. and L. and L. MacDougall to B. Dishman, Lot 49 of Kingswood Estate, 194 Castle Creek Road, Statesville, $280,000, on Dec. 9.
From Equity Trust Company/Cust to J. Budd and P. Rivers, ½ acre, 621 W. Sharpe St., Statesville, $255,000, on Dec. 10.
From E. Land IV to M. Gordon and R. Coatney, Lots 69 and PT70 of North Bellevue, 1303 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 10.
From J. and J. and S. and S. Pero to E. Jackson, metes and bounds, Lot 10 of North View Estates, 902 Thomas St., Statesville, $215,000, on Dec. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and J. Martin, Lot 370 of Hidden Lakes, 133 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $373,000, on Dec.10.
From D. and K. Paciotti to G. and C. Gammon, three tracts, Lot 1 of Valley Stream Park and metes and bounds, 302 Valley Stream Road, Statesville, $540,000, on Dec. 10.
From K. and J. Orr to K. Edwards and D. Randolph, Lot 4 of Statesville Development Company, 509 S. Race St., Statesville, $230,000, on Dec. 10.
From L. and L. Atkinson to J. and A. Carter, Lot 318 of Oak Creek, 831 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $176,500, on Dec. 10.
From S. Slade/TR, Sandra K. Slade Living Trust, J. Slade/TR, J. Slade/TR and Jeffrey H. Slade Living Trust to J. and D. Stutts, 1.0415 acres, Lot 15 of Blueberry Hill Estates, TBD Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $13,000, on Dec. 10.
From S. Sargent to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 27 of Glen Echo, 123 Rockwood Lane, Statesville, $223,500, on Dec. 13.
From F. and F. and C. and C. Sherrill to G. and M. Ford, Lot 304 of Shannon Acres, 3209 Deauville Place, Statesville, $548,000, on Dec. 13.
From A. Rivera and C. Faxon to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 37 of Larkin Golf Club, 119 Margo Lane, Statesville, $365,000, on Dec. 13.
From WAContracting, Inc. to J. and J. Van Bergen, Unit 18-A of Magnolia Glen Condominium, 1011 Lasalle Lane, Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 13.
From T & T Outdoors, LLC to J. and C. Butler, metes and bounds, 284 Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, $249,000, on Dec. 13.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to J. Carvalho, 14.89 acres, New Lot 7, Pintail Oaks, Statesville, $385,000, on Dec. 13.
From Redland Lane & Development, LLC to IQ Custom Construction, Inc. Lot 4 of Pintail Oaks, Statesville, $110,000, on Dec. 13.
From D. and J. Coffey to H. Flores, Lot 40 of Beaver Farm, TBD Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 13.
From M. Carson to T. Meza, (Lots 3 and 4), South Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $10,500, on Dec. 14.
From G. and G. and S. and S. Caldwell to M. Donald, Lots 579-581 of Iredell Heights, 677 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $175,000, on Dec. 14.
From R. and H. Drumm to T. Basenback and C. Roysdon, Lot 5 of Tara’s Trace, 2107 Tara’s Trace Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Dec. 14.
From PDM Properties, LLC to W. Frederick Jr., Lot 47 of Carter’s Farm, 135 Carter’s Farm Drive, Statesville, $29,500, on Dec. 14.
From W.W. Henderson Properties, LLC to Z. Way, metes and bounds, 321 N. Bost St., Statesville, $120,000, on Dec. 14.
From Withoutlimitsbiz LLC to T. Lell and Z. Meadows, 0.594 acre, 279 Love Valley Road, Statesville, $275,000, on Dec. 14.
From L. and L. Mahaffey and D. Adams/AIF to L. Mahaffey and D. Adams, Lots 38-47 + PT51 of Setzer Acres, 255 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $2,500, on Dec. 14.
From S. Hyde and E. Hyde/AIF to C. and A. Blizzard, 0.517 acre, 126 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $195,000, on Dec. 14.
From D. and D. and R. Pollock to M. and A. Miller, two tracts, 4.99 acres Cloer Road, Statesville, $55,000, on Dec. 14.
STONY POINT
From K. and J. and J. Beyer to E. Martinez and J. Ramirez, metes and bounds, 149 Walk On Road, Stony Point, $178,500, on Dec. 9.
From M. and A. Bauer to J. and M. Sprinkle, 1.6070 acres, Lot 16 of Riverwalk, 127 Beacon Ridge Drive, Stony Point, $96,000, on Dec. 14.
TROUTMAN
From Opendoor Property Trust I to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 86 of Sutter’s Mill, 115 Caprine Court, Troutman, $364,000, on Dec. 9.
From NVR, Inc. to T. Craig, Lot 11 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $346,000, on Dec. 9.
From D. Rea and M. Apple to J. McNay, Lot 1 of Morrison Point, Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $150,000, on Dec. 9.
From R. and M. Neilson to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 1.100 acres, 778 S. Main St., Troutman, $125,000, on Dec. 10.
From NVR, Inc.to D. Arzu, Lot 13 Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $348,000, on Dec. 13.
From S. and S. and A and A. Larkin to K. and J. Summer, Lot 40 of Carlyle Farms, 109 Holmfield Road, Troutman, $284,000, on Dec. 13.
From D. and W. Link to C. Belanger, Lot 1 of Hawk’s Landing, 336 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $337,000, on Dec. 13.
From SKLG Investments, LLC to S. and A. Durham, Lot 76 of Inglewood, 413 Picadilly Lane, Troutman, $210,000, on Dec. 14.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Little-Bello, C. Little Bello, C. Bello, C. Little-Bello, C. Little Bello and C. Bello, Lot 36 of Sutter’s Mill II, 162 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $360,000 on Dec. 14.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 17 of Rocky Creek Cove, 187 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Dec. 15.
From P. Jolly to Trunorth Homes, LLC, three tracts, Winecoff Street, Troutman, $1,000,000, on Dec. 14.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 82 of Rocky Creek Cove, 137 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Dec. 14.