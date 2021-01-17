Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 30-Jan. 7

From M. Bland/Indvl & Exr, M. Bland Jr./Indvl & Exr, E. Bland/Est and C. Bland to Troutman Real Estate, LLC, ½ acre, 366 S. Eastway Dr., Troutman, $40,000, on Dec.30.

From D. and K. Doig to K. and K. Riffle, Lot 9 of Sunset Bay, 111 Covedale Court, Troutman, $501,000, on Dec. 30.

From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. Head, Lot 109 of Sanders Ridge, 120 Sugar Hill Rd., Troutman, $320,500, on Dec. 31.

From Waterview Investments, LLC to 4G Design Build, LLC, Lot 19 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 156 Streamwood Rd., Troutman, $50,000, on Dec. 31.

From J. and J. and S. Sloan to NREM N.C., LLC, Lot 6 of Pinecroft, 165 State Park Rd., Troutman, $32,500, on Dec. 31.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 28 and 68 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Dec. 31.

From J. and T. and R. and B. Boger, D. and D. Caviness and S. and J. Cash to R. and B. Boger, Lot 169 of Inglewood, 218 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $40,000, on Dec. 31.

From K. and V. Roberts to Perth Properties, LLC, 58/100 acre, 110 Fall Hollow Lane, Troutman, $67,500, on Jan. 4.