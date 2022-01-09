Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 21-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 21-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds
TOP FIVE
From C4 CStore Holdings II, LLC to Cameron Seven Statesville, LLC, 2.686 acres, Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $6,900,000, on Dec. 28.
From Harris Brothers Family Limited Partnership, W. Harris/PTNR and R. Harris/PTNR to GLM Holdings, LLC, 23.570 acres, Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $3,010,000, on Dec. 29.
From C. and C. and C. Rodden, D. and R. Compton, W. and P. and R. and T. Benfield and M. and D. Rodriguez to Oates Road Holdings, LLC, 17.945 acres, metes and bounds, Oates and Talbert Roads, Mooresville, $2,300,000, on Dec. 28.
From J. Faw/Exr, J. Faw/Est, D. Shaw/Exr, J. Faw/Exr, J. Logsdon/RCVR and J. Logsdon/RCVR to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, 95.314 acres, James Farm Road, Statesville, $2,050,000, on Dec. 28.
From T. Ngo, H. Nguyen, N2 Holdings, LLC, L. Ngo and D. Tran to Phango Holdings, LLC, 0.809 acre, 132 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, $1,600,000, on Dec. 30.
CLEVELAND
From T. Kennedy/TR and James Chadwick Revocable Living Trust to M. Freeze, Lot 84 of Willow Ridge, 160 Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, $75,000, on Dec. 23.
DAVIDSON
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to D. Carroll and D. and J. Andrychuk, Lot 13 of Riverstone at Anniston, 182 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $662,000, on Dec. 21.
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to M. and E. Minerich, Lot 6 of Ridge Walk, 117 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $804,500, on Dec. 30.
HAMPTONVILLE
From K. and E. Tulbert to L. Tulbert, metes and bounds, 172 York Spann Road, Hamptonville, $30,000, on Dec. 21.
HARMONY
From D. Foley, D. Dionysius and S. Foley to R. and A. Payne, 3583 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $146,000, on Dec. 21.
From A. Lewis to S. Briggs, Lot 36 of Sagefield, 173 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $105,000, on Dec. 22.
From N. and K. Bales to T. Byrd and B. Osborne, 1.066 acres, 238 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $180,000, on Dec. 22.
From Y. Uriostegui and E. Rebollar to J. Romero and M. Urbina, 120 Hayes St., Harmony, $5,000, on Dec. 23.
From W. and T. Vestal to Church & Church Lumber, LLC, timber deed, Reavis Road, Harmony, $124,000, on Dec. 29.
From M. and M. and C. Jones to Church & Church Lumber, LLC, timber deed, Reavis Road, Harmony, $124,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. and J. and B. and B. Saunders to M. Puckett, metes and bounds, 300 Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $187,000, on Dec. 30.
From P. Troutman and J. Smith to W. Troutman, 9.109 acres +/- Tabor Road, Harmony, $44,000, on Dec. 30.
MOORESVILLE
From Pine Knoll Pointe Boatslip Owners Association, Inc. to B. and M. Shepard, boatslip 34, McKendree Road, Mooresville, $30,000, on Dec. 21.
From A. Hames Jr. and C. Hames/Indvl & AIF to Bill E. Duke Living Trust, (Lot 46), 118 Honeysuckle Lane, Mooresville, $800,000, on Dec. 21.
From McNeil Lane, LLC to A. and L. Modi, Lot 6 of The Estates at Oak Tree Ridge, 136 McNeil Lane, Mooresville, $75,000, on Dec. 21.
From JES Land, LLC to R. DeAtley, Lot 53 of Davidson Pointe, 111 Poppy Field Lane, Mooresville, $150,000, on Dec. 21.
From J. Greco to R. Sheehe, Lot 2 of Shady Grove, 138 Wades Way, Mooresville, $206,500, on Dec. 21.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to B. and C. Schmutz, Lot 147 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 115 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $356,000, on Dec. 21.
From M. Welborn and A. Koenig to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 286 of Cherry Grove, 160 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $369,000, on Dec. 21.
From T. Brooks Jr. to J. and J. Conley, Lot 86 of Ashlyn Creek, 112 Havenbrook Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Dec. 21.
From M. and S. and S. Zobrest to B. and D. Gregory, Lot 47 of Winslow Bay, 107 Alameda Circle, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 21.
From S. Brown and M. Brown/AIF to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lots 16 and 17, White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Dec. 21.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 51 of Curtis Pond, 243 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $366,000, on Dec. 21.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and M. Gannon to Chase DRM LLC, Lot 23 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 142 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Dec. 21.
From MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC to T. Ngo and H. Nguyen, Lot 29 of Mooreland Estates, 212 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $1,599,000, on Dec. 12.
From V. Williams, V. Pinney and H. Raymer to R. Bonilla, metes and bounds, Lots 3 and PT4 of Homestead Estates, 197 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on Dec. 21.
From C. and D. and D. Herendeen to M. and A. Frost, Lot 89 of Oaks on Main, 119 Chaffee Place, Mooresville, $435,000, on Dec. 21.
From T. Nation to J. Carr, metes and bounds, 1.32 acres, Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $35,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. and M. Clark to C. Gundler, Lot 4 of Waterlynn Grove, 176 Waterlynn Ridge Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. and P. Pulliam to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, (Lot 364), 152 Barksdale Lane, Mooresville, $585,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. and Y. Fischer to T. and D. Ennis, Lot 39 of Watertree Landing, 378 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $190,000, on Dec. 22.
From Oak Springs, LLC to M. and D. Loebach, Lot 14 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $185,000, on Dec. 22.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. Thompson, J. Wilbanks-Thompson, J. Wilbanks Thompson and J. Thompson, Lot 120 of Brook Glen Crossing, 113 Midglen Court, Mooresville, $390,000, on Dec. 22.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to AMH NC Properties L.P., Lot 92 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 110 Rolling Stone Court, Mooresville, $329,500, on Dec. 22.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 100 of Kistler Mill, 117 Dovetail Drive, Mooresville, $357,000, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Morris, Lot 64 of Lakewalk, 153 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $387,500, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Clark, Lot 63 of Lakewalk, 151 Hanks Bluff Drive, M From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 58 of Bradford Glyn, 112 Old Willow Road, Mooresville, $370,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. and N. and N. Corder to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 535 of Curtis Pond, 152 Saye Place, Mooresville, $380,000, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and S. Deininger, Lot 62 of Lakewalk, 147 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $433,500, on Dec. 22.
From L. Saitta and D. Saitta/AIF to M. Davis, Lot 8 of The Villages at Isle of Pines, 118 W. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $472,000, on Dec. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Nava and I. Guerrero, Lot 51 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $455,000, on Dec. 23.
From R. and R. and S. Drawdy to K. and S. Olson, Lot 45 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 108 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $310,000, on Dec. 23.
From NH Landholdings, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 28 of Creekstone, 250 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $75,000, on Dec. 23.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 86 of Atwater Landing, 108 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 23.
From A. Lippy/Indvl & Exr, A. Fielder/Indvl & Exr and M. Lippy/Est to K. Lapirov, Lot 275 of Linwood Farms, 161 Morning Sun Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 23.
From Shinnville Ridge Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 14 of Shinnville Ridge, 176 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $61,000, on Dec. 23.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to S. Konduru and S. Yeluri, Lot 129 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 113 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $382,000, on Dec. 23.
From J. Diggs to H. and S. Chappell, .51 acre, Williford Road, Mooresville, $50,000, on Dec. 23.
From Oak Springs, LLC to J. and L. Stroud, Lot 25 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $189,000, on Dec. 23.
From J. McDonough and K. McDonough/AIF to F. and C. Fry, Lot 172 of Villages at Oaktree, 117 Keswick Lane, Mooresville, $272,500, on Dec. 23.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to B. Artino, Lot 132 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 119 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $384,500, on Dec. 23.
From Appalachian Advent Christian Association, Inc. to KGDI, LLC, multiple lots, Fairfax at Mallard Head, Mooresville, $645,000, on Dec. 23.
From J. and C. Yorks to L. Knerl, Lot 357 of Atwater Landing, 217 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Dec. 28.
From V. and T. and T. Waters to T. Vila, Lot 185 of Morrison Plantation, 117 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $500,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. Little, M. West and T. Little to The Gerald J. Kennelly and Jinii A. Kennelly Revocable Trust, .62 acre, 717 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $840,000, on Dec. 28.
From B. Crawford to J. and L. Carpenter, Lot 45 of Mallard Head Country Club, 154 Old Squaw Road, Mooresville, $745,000, on Dec. 28.
From J. and C. Johnson to E. Guzman and K. Capellan, Lot 103 of Brantley Place, 193 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $255,000, on Dec. 28.
From C. and A. Reynolds to K. and A. Shaik, Lot 119 of Parkmont, Mooresville, $380,000, on Dec. 28.
From T. and H. and H. Eddleman to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 563 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $97,000, on Dec. 28.
From Investcar, LLC to Morici Glass 2,LLC, metes and bounds, 563 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $115,000, on Dec. 28.
From J. Pilgreen and S. Dykema to M. Seal, Lot 24 of Rockridge Point, 113 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $700,000, on Dec. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Bishop, Lot 508 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $476,500, on Dec. 29.
From P. and R. Sutherland to J. Deconcini, Lot 35 of Ashlyn Creek, 143 Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, $467,000, on Dec. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and K. King, Lot 509 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $480,500, on Dec. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and D. Stockinger, Lot 52 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $470,500, on Dec. 29.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 30 of Foxmoor, 676 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on Dec. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and C. Heuring, Lot 505 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $454,000, on Dec. 29.
From K. and K. and K. Stewart to R. Rodriguez/TR, N. Rodriguez/TR and The Rodriguez Family Trust, Lot 32 of Brookhaven, 117 Delargy Circle, Mooresville, $215,000, on Dec. 29.
From Jet Holdings, LLC to GLM Holdings, LLC, (Lot 4), 110 Brewer Lane, Mooresville, $190,000, on Dec. 29.
From KGDI, LLC to Peachtree Residential, LLC, Lots 6 and 16 of Fairfax at Mallard Head, Mooresville, $170,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. and J. Malone to A. Casey, Lot 69 of Wyndham Shore, 137 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $429,000, on Dec. 29.
From S. Sadeghi-Ray/Indvl & TR, S. Sadeghi Ray/Indvl & TR, S. Ray/Indvl & TR, S. Ray/Indvl & TR, E. Sadeghi-Ray/Indvl & TR, E. Sadeghi Ray/Indvl & TR, E. Ray/Indvl & TR, E. Ray/Indvl & TR and The Shabab and Edna Ray Living Trust to J. and A. McGlinn, (Lot 163), 129 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $910,000, on Dec. 29.
From A. and L. Schook to P. and S. Poonia, Lot 71 of Waterlynn, 115 Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, $399,000, on Dec. 29.
From F. and F. and D. and D. Carminholi to S. and A. Giordano, Lot 29 of The Farms, 112 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $553,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. and E. Caldwell to A. Sevilla, two tracts, Lot 6 of Shady Grove and adj. 0.58 acre tract, 162 Wades Way, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Dec. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to S. and K. Punter, Lot 131 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 117 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $391,500, on Dec. 29.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Crowell, Lot 4 of Mercer, Mooresville, $320,000, on Dec. 29.
From D. R. Horton, Inc. to D. and J. Carlson, Lot 61 of Lakewalk, 145 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $404,500, on Dec. 29.
From P. and A. Grauds to W. and K. Sloan, Lot 11 of Yacht Cove, 117 Ketch Court, Mooresville, $675,000, on Dec. 29.
From Pickett Real Estate, LLC to MV2 Investments, LLC, multiple parcels, 264-266 and 270-727 S. Main St., Mooresville, $565,000, on Dec. 30.
From L. and F. Pinto and N. and N. and F. Atiles to M. Freeman, Lot 515 of Curtis Pond, 125 Saye Place, Mooresville, $425,000, on Dec. 30.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. Jackson, Lot 130 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 115 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $370,500, on Dec. 30.
From Leopard Realty, LLC to C. Frasier, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 722 Spruce St., Mooresville, $170,000, on Dec. 30.
From M. and L. Dodge to B. and T. Mack, Lot 4 of the Properties of the Town of Mooresville and the Presbyterian Foundation, 264 E. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $179,000, on Dec. 30.
From D. and J. Moore to M. Cline, Lot 73 of Bells Crossing, 224 Bells Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $725,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr to C. and A. Reynolds, Lots 12 and 13 of Green Meadows, Cool Branch Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 30.
From Talbert Pointe Family Investments Limited Partnership to Constance Holdings, LLC, Lot 74 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, Backstretch Lane, Mooresville, $294,000, on Dec. 30.
From Carolina Properties LLC to D. Ajabani, Lot 5C of Gabriel Estates Townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Highway #303, Mooresville, $215,000, on Dec. 30.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to A. and E. Pinto, Lot 150 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 121 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $432,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. Turbeville to N. and C. Riddle, Lot 22 of Lakeview Shores, 129 Aqua Drive, Mooresville, $767,000, on Dec. 30.
From W. and P. Michalak to P. Rosner and A. Harris, Lot 153 of Windward Pointe, 224 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $160,000, on Dec. 30.
From P. and D. Russo and D. Spero to W. Boodthijak, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1451 N. Main St., Mooresville, $197,000, on Dec. 30.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to J. and M. Slagle, 1.79 acres, Pintail Oaks, Mooresville, $5,000, on Dec. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A and D. Penzi, Lot 506 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $475,500, on Dec. 30.
From C. Quimby/Indvl & TR, C. and C. Quimby and Clifford E. Quimby Trust to Central Avenue Investments, LLC and Brecole Investments, LLC, (Lot 432), 102 Points End Drive, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Dec. 30.
OLIN
From Investors Trust Company/TR and James M. Carlisle, Jr. Family Trust to M. and S Butler, 23 acres, 585 Tatum Road, Olin, $260,000, on Dec. 21.
From W. Sides to Solution Home Buyers, Lot 28 of Heathstead, 122 Branson Drive, Olin, $29,000, on Dec. 21.
From Solution Home Buyers LLC to J. Bemis, Lot 28 of Heathstead, 122 Branson Drive, Olin, $62,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. and W. Sherrill to K. and T. Galliher, (Lot 5), 9.593 acres, Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $72,000, on Dec. 29.
STATESVILLE
From J. Caldwell/Indvl & Exr, A. and G. and C. and C. Caldwell, D. Arthurs and S. Jarvis/Est to A. Cruz and F. Rodriguez, Lot 12 of the Reavis-Tsumas addition to Westover, 702 Chal Drive, Statesville, $136,000, on Dec. 21.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Sifford, Lot 63 of The Landings, 136 Dublin Court, Statesville, $267,500, on Dec. 21.
From A. and A. and L. Nicholson to A. Aragon and Z. Bonilla De Aragon, Lot 36 Donna Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 21.
From D. and M. Burow to D. and S. Davis, metes and bounds, 141 S. Lackey St., Statesville, $222,000, on Dec. 21.
From N. Siebold to P. Head, Lot 4 of Cypress Acres, 1018 Jennings Road, Statesville, $303,500, on Dec. 21.
From B. and C. and C. Wierckz to A. and T. Bradburn, metes and bounds, 102 S. Race St., Statesville, $315,000, on Dec. 21.
From A. Warren to M. Mendez and C. Solorio, 4.959 acres, Kay Lane, Statesville, $6,000, on Dec. 21.
From Z. and T. McIntosh to E. Fox and J. Fink, Lot 11 of Stonecrest at Idlebrook, 181 Brandenburg Drive, Statesville, $157,000, on Dec. 21.
From Harper Farm, B. Gibson/PTNR, A. Baity/PTNR, A. Baity/PTNR, S. Gibson/PTNR and S. Gibson/PTNR to M. and A. Prevette, 1.124 acres, 147 Harper Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on Dec. 21.
From L. Stamper to H. and D. Eddins, Lots 56 and 57 of Oakland Heights, 1230 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $115,000, on Dec. 21.
From K. and C. Tomberlin to M. and K. Jahner, Lot 9 of Fifth Creek Estates, 155 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, 155 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $440,000, on Dec. 21.
From C. and A. Galliher to T. Burgos, S. Colon-Burgos, S. Colon Burgos and S. Burgos, 115 Twitty Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 21.
From J. and S. Troutman to G. Peaney and S. Chiarella, Lot 127 of Lippard Springs, 170 Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, $480,000, on Dec. 21.
From D. and P. and P. White to J. and R. Webster, Lot 10 of Westover, 807 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $170,000, on $170,000, on Dec. 21.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to T. and B. Ledger, Lot 75 of Deer Park, 284 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $283,000, on Dec. 22.
From S. and S. Baker to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 28 of Hidden Lakes, 196 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. and J. Blevins Jr. to P. and M. Wall, 0.569 acre, Lot 45 of Hillcrest, 518 Carolina Ave. South, Statesville, $176,500, on Dec. 22.
From B. Morris to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 79 of Berkshire Hills, 603 Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $268,500, on Dec. 22.
From F. and F. Dula, W. Dula/AIF and J. Dula to S. Abrego and V. Garcia, Lots 160-162 of Rayon Park, 2015 Rayon St., Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 22.
From G. Davis to H. and R. Daywalt, 22.1891 acres, 161 Liberty Hill Road, Statesville, $375,000, on Dec. 22.
From A. Hodges and T. Triplett to F. Digangi, Lot 39 of The Landings, 139 Greenwich Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on Dec. 22.
From Buffalo Shoals Partners Limited Partnership, A. Johnson/PTNR and C. Neely/PTNR to NAR Services Inc. 5.41 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $267,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. Thao and M. Chang to T and J. and T. and J. Johnson, 3.814 acres, 1130 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $347,000, on Dec. 22.
From Wilson & Wilson of NC LLC to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 42 of Lakeridge, 412 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $291,500, on Dec. 22.
From JD Home Solutions 4U LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 473 Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Dec. 22.
From R. and R. and C. Bray to I. Lynch and E. Edge, 4.876 acres, 169 Primrose Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on Dec. 22.
From Dixieland, Inc. to S. and K. Dowdle, Lot 2 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 114 Trophy Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on Dec. 22.
From W. and K. Thoel to M. Gilbert, Unit 1361, Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, 1361 Radio Road, Statesville, $282,500, on Dec. 22.
From S. and S. Pincombe and C. Cuppernell to J. Talbott and K. Peterson, tract 3 of River Rock Farms, Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $93,000, on Dec. 22.
From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to F. and J. Haalck, Lot 2 of Deer Crossing, 749 Jennings Road, Statesville, $285,000, on Dec. 22.
From A. McCurdy, P. and P. O’Neal and P. Marshall/AIF to Successful Property Solutions L.L.C., (Lot 116), 749 Stoney Lane, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 22.
From N. McLamb to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 234 of Forest Acres, 116 Tulip Tree Court, Statesville, $46,000, on Dec. 22.
From Statesville Christian School, Inc. to Caudle Family Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 533 Gaither Road, Statesville, $775,000, on Dec. 22.
From D. Pritchard/Comr and E. Cartner/Est to J. and A. Gilbert, 1.28 acres, 2298 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $19,000, on Dec. 22.
From L. and J. and C. and D. Ostwalt to L. and D. Ostwalt, 10.68 acres, Mt. Hermon Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 23.
From T. German and L. Howard to Brady Properties, LLC, Lots 34 and 35 of Windemere Island, 116 Island Ridge Drive, Statesville, $995,000, on Dec. 23.
From B. and J. Mestel to J. and J. Cook, Lot 39 of River Rock Development, 152 Slate Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 23.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC and Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 13 and 15 of Powder Springs Creek, 160 and 172 Powder Springs Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Dec. 23.
From K. and K. Slaughter to C. Miller, Lot 25 of Starmount Forest, 273 Gregory Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 23.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to T. Karrenstein, metes and bounds, Lot 2 of Pintail Oaks, Statesville, $24,000, on Dec. 23.
From B. MacCaulty to Opendoor Property Trust I, 0.227 acre, Lot 52 of Westwood, 345 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $199,000, on Dec. 23.
From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 38 of Mitchell College Foundation, 2611 Caroline St., Statesville, $293,500, on Dec. 23.
From H. and S. Sampsel and J. and K. Best to Shedley Investments, LLC, 0.183 acre, 608 E. Front St., Statesville, $95,000, on Dec. 23.
From D. and D. Stewart Jr. to Community Capital Group, LLC, Lot 4 of Statesville Development Company and metes and bounds, 1508 11th St., Statesville and 1105 Brown Summit Ave., Statesville, $120,000, on Dec. 23.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to 116 Tulip Tree Ct, LLC, Lot 234 of Forest Acres, 116 Tulip Tree Court, Statesville, $102,500, on Dec. 23.
From Home Buying Dads, LLC to L. Josey, Lot 84 of Stones Edge, 148 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $162,000, on Dec. 23.
From R. and R. and S. Santibanez to Y. Uriostegui and E. Rebollar, Lot PT18 of Wayside Estates, 153 Red Walnut Drive, Statesville, $5,000, on Dec. 23.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property, LLC, Lot 7 of Caper Street Village, 820 Caper St., Statesville, $245,000, on Dec. 23.
From Midland IRA, Inc. to M. and M. Zoltanski, Lot 148 of River Rock Shores, Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Dec. 28.
From K. and D. Kelly to Opendoor Property Trust I, two tracts, Lot 7 of Lippard Springs and metes and bounds, 740 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $283,000, on Dec. 28.
From C. and E. Sholar to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 31 of Old Farm, 2335 Cliffside Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on Dec. 28.
From A.J. Causey Family Limited Partnership and C. Causey/PTNR to CI Statesville, LLC, 21.418 acres, International Drive, Statesville, $675,000, on Dec. 28.
From N. and C. Plyler to R. and E. and M. Neal, Lot 69 of Deer Crossing, 225 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $265,000, on Dec. 28.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and S. Buskirk, Lot 43 of Fox Den, 143 Allenton Way, Statesville, $331,000, on Dec. 28.
From J. Dagenhart to WD Hope Land, LLC, Lots 28 and 49 of Donsdale, 249 and 250 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $24,000, on Dec. 28.
From Colewood Properties, LP and P. Coleman/PTNR to S. Norman, metes and bounds, 1429 Church St., Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Kehlor, Lot 203 of Martha’s Ridge, 2300 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $338,000, on Dec. 28.
From A. and A. and W. and W. Robinson to WD Hope Land, LLC, Lots 64-65 and 69 of Donsdale, 194, 200 and 224 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $24,000, on Dec. 28.
From T. and P. and P. Boyd to N. Brown and S. Snook, Lot 28 of Cedar Ridge, 228 From W. and W. and P. Martin to K. Martin, Lot 3 of Brookdale, 600 Dogwood Road, Statesville, $251,000, on Dec. 29.
From A. and A. and M. Krider to S. and K. Fortune, ¾ acre, 3923 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $195,000, on Dec. 29.
From B. Houpe and O. Mayfield to WD Hope Land, LLC, Lots 29 and 31 of Donsdale, Phase II, 257 Donsdale Drive, Statesville and 111 Houpe Ridge Lane, Statesville, $16,000, on Dec. 29.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Thompson, Lot 74 of The Landings, 131 Dublin Court, Statesville, $317,000, on Dec. 29.
From D. and R. Wilhelm to Open MGMT., LLC, metes and bounds, 2001 Bristol Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 30.
From B. Porter/Indvl & AIF, B. Porter/Indvl & AIF and T. Porter to R. and C. Bray, Lot 10 of Lone Pine Meadows, 143 Lonehart Lane, Statesville, $312,000, on Dec. 30.
From MTS Pine Forest, LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, Lots 8-9, 42-43 and 56-58 of Dogwood Grove, Statesville, $472,500, on Dec. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Dainko, Lot 68 of Larkin, Phase 6B, Statesville, $492,000, on Dec. 30.
From S. Lambert/Comr, S. Lambert/Exr and J. Christopher/Est to R.P Realty, LLC, tracts, 328 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $33,500, on Dec. 30.
From T. and C. Palen to G. and W. Boelee, Lot 11 of Williams Farm, 123 Shalom Place, Statesville, $365,000, on Dec. 30.
From K. Mayo, K. Nunez, S. Mayo-Castro, S. Mayo Castro and S. Castro to J. and M. Nunez, 0.550 acre, Lot 55 of Suburban Acres, 172 Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $52,000, on Dec. 30.
From B. and B. and W. Bryan to R. Chilton and A. Simpson, Lots 4, 4A and 5 of Maywood, TBD (formerly 145, 149 and 155) Farmwood Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on Dec. 30.
From B. Cashion to L. Cashion, Lot 96 of Spring Shore, 110 Mimosa Road, Statesville, $1,500, on Dec. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. and K. McCall, Lot 98 of Fox Den, 130 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $307,000, on Dec. 30.
From B. and D. and M. and K. and D. and W. Beatty to D. and S. Beatty, 50.524 acres, Ingram Road, Statesville, $249,000, on Dec. 30.
From J. Stone/Comr and R. Desiato to Balogh Properties, LLC, (Lots 109-116), 207 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $174,000, on Dec. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. Puckhaber, Lot 36 of Fox Den, 134 Allenton Way, Statesville, $277,000, on Dec. 30.
From Opendoor Property C LLC to C. and K. Rinehart, metes and bounds, 249 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on Dec. 30.
From D.O.B., Inc. to N. Privette/TR and Nancy Carol Shatley Privette Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Lot 7 of Shadow Wood Estates, 145 Postell Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 30.
From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to T. Thomas, metes and bounds, Lot 4 of City of Statesville Community Development/Rolling Hills, 412 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $231,000, on Dec. 30.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 5 of Caper Street Village, 812 Caper St., Statesville, $246,000, on Dec. 30.
From K. Williams to V. Sutton, Lot 23 of Woodland Acres, 201 Big Tree Drive, Statesville, $171,000, on Dec. 30.
From M. and C. Richon to K. Slaughter, 1.87 acres, Beulah Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 30.
STONY POINT
From G. and G. and M. Isenhour to R Buchanan, (Lots 25+26), 380 E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $190,000, on Dec. 21.
From L. Sharpe and M. Sharpe/AIF to S. Dyson, .1886 acre and 1 acre, 1219 Sharon School Road, Stony Point, $115,000, on Dec. 22.
From MEG 2, LLC to A. Isbell, Lot 14 of Victoria’s Landmark, 141 Jordan Crest Lane, Stony Point, $141,000, on Dec. 28.
From S. Moore, J. Harris, E. and E. Warren, D. and B. Carpenter, R. and G. Robinson, T. and C. and M. and S. and S. and D. Harris, K. and C. Scronce and E. Harris/Est to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lots, Calhoun Road, Stony Point, $52,000, on Dec. 29.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Toatley, Lot 184 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 143 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $399,500, on Dec. 21.
From W. and W. and L. Thompson to K. Thompson and C. Dotson, Jr., Lot 56 of Inglewood, 526 Stratford Road, Troutman, $117,000, on Dec. 21.
From K. and N. Havel to SN NC, LLC, Lot 191 of Sutter’s Mill, 120 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $410,000, on Dec. 21.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 15-16 and 130 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $243,000, on Dec. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and H. Patel, Lot 166 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 114 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $439,000, on Dec. 22.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC to T. Alder, Lot 13 of Sanders Ridge, 122 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $300,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. and M. and J. Davidson to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 210 of Sutter’s Mill, 115 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $338,000, on Dec. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and J. Eder, Lot 167 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 112 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $415,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Thomas to NC Development Acquisition, LLC, 0.575 acre, 195 Trackside Road, Troutman, $315,000, on Dec. 22.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 16 of Rocky Creek Cove, 183 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $314,000, on Dec. 22.
From Redbird Ranch Trust, M. Peters/TR and S. Stephens/TR to CRD MGMT, LLC, Lot 883, Stillwater Road, Troutman, $365,000, on Dec. 23.
From Templeton Holdings, LLC to J. and E. Kuo, Lots 26-28 of Morrison Point, Winston Way Lane, Troutman, $600,000, on Dec. 28.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 137 and 174 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Dec. 28.
From K. Staley to CMH Homes, Inc. metes and bounds, 243 Lipe Road, Troutman, $119,000, on Dec. 28.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 17 of Rocky Creek Cove, 187 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $299,000, on Dec. 28.
From B. and D. Diaz to C. Alfaro, Lot 27 of Winding Forest, 170 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $45,000, on Dec. 28.
From B. and D. Diaz to C. Alfaro, Lot 26 of Winding Forest, 182 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $45,000, on Dec. 28.
From J. Batts to M. and C. Hofses, 0.4000 acre, 480 Lytton St., Troutman, $96,000, on Dec. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and K. Fulcher, Lot 197 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 155 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $404,000, on Dec. 29.
From S. Hall to B. Lahey and C. Farkas, Lot 650 of Falls Cove, Troutman, $820,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. Reese, J. Proctor and B. Reese to S. Hall, Lot 131 of Meadow Glen, 101 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $325,000, on Dec. 29.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 158 and 187 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Dec. 29.
From P. and P. and D. and D. Huffman to M. and A. Rollins, (Lot 33), 184 Honeydew Circle, Troutman, $599,000, on Dec. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and J. Chase, Lot 176 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 123 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $433,000, on Dec. 30.
From A. Mayberry to R. Guill, metes and bounds, 687 N. Main St., Troutman, $230,000, on Dec. 30.
From M. Oxendine and B. Alexander to IFIT LLC, Lot 60A of Inglewood, .58 acre, 310 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $90,000, on Dec. 30.
From IFIT LLC to Investcar, LLC, Lot 60A of Inglewood, 310 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $110,000, on Dec. 30.
From Investcar, LLC to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC and Bright Future Funding, LLC, Lot 60A of Inglewood, 310 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $131,000, on Dec. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. Juvnik and C. Bowen, Lot 35 of Sanders Ridge, 199 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $378,000, on Dec. 30.
From G. Robinson, R. Barnhardt, M. Sigmon and E. and M. and T. Robinson to R. and L. Smith, three tracts, metes and bounds and 0.52 acre 136 Goodman Road, Troutman, $300,000, on Dec. 30.
UNION GROVE
From Y. Hernandez and L. Eljaiek to B. and T. Henderson, 2.17 acres, 1258 Sloans Mill Road, Union Grove, $260,000, on Dec. 30.