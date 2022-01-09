Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 21-30

From B. and D. Diaz to C. Alfaro, Lot 26 of Winding Forest, 182 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $45,000, on Dec. 28.

From J. Batts to M. and C. Hofses, 0.4000 acre, 480 Lytton St., Troutman, $96,000, on Dec. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and K. Fulcher, Lot 197 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 155 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $404,000, on Dec. 29.

From S. Hall to B. Lahey and C. Farkas, Lot 650 of Falls Cove, Troutman, $820,000, on Dec. 29.

From J. Reese, J. Proctor and B. Reese to S. Hall, Lot 131 of Meadow Glen, 101 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $325,000, on Dec. 29.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 158 and 187 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on Dec. 29.

From P. and P. and D. and D. Huffman to M. and A. Rollins, (Lot 33), 184 Honeydew Circle, Troutman, $599,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and J. Chase, Lot 176 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 123 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $433,000, on Dec. 30.

From A. Mayberry to R. Guill, metes and bounds, 687 N. Main St., Troutman, $230,000, on Dec. 30.