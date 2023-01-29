Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 21-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 21-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From D. and S. Traylor, S. Hedrick, S. Goforth/TR, R. Lynn Goforth Primary Trust, C. Hedrick, S. and S. and D. and D. Osborne, D. and D. and K. and G. and K. and K. Goforth, and D. and D. and R. and R. Traylor to NP BGO NC Park Statesville, LLC, 285.975 acres, Peppercorn Lane, Statesville, $18,588,000, on Dec. 29.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolians, Inc. to CPI/EW Abode Reids Cove Owner, L.L.C., multiple lots and parcels, Reids Cove on Lake Norman, Mooresville, $8,951,500, on Dec. 21.

From M. Hearn/TR, Plato A. Kelly Trust, P. Kelly, Sue Q. Donaldson Living Trust/TR, W. Donaldson/TR, M. Setnan/TR, C. Donaldson/TR, J. Donaldson/TR, R. Kelly Jr./TR, WRP Land Co., LLC/TR, M. Bruton/TR, C. Merritz/TR, Richard M. Kelly, Sr. Revocable Trust-1996/TR and D. Kelly/TR to Well Pappas Mooresville Land Owner, LLC, 41.606 acres, 1814 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $3,925,000, on Dec. 22.

From Halfback Enterprises, LLC to J. and M. McFarland, Lot 1 of Pine Knoll Court, 808 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $2,450,000, on Dec. 28.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to RMHSLB Owner 1, LLC, Lot 90 of Stafford at Langtree subdivision and Lots 136-138 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, Mooresville, $2,095,500, on Dec. 22.

DAVIDSON

From BA Island Property Investments, LLC to C. and K. Reed, Lot 23 of Belle Glade, 104 Vista Drive, Davidson, $530,000, on Dec. 22.

CLEVELAND

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and K. Sluder, Lot 15 of Hidden Creek, 155 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $396,000, on Dec. 22.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. and J. Mason, Lot 19 of Hidden Creek, 154 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $414,000, on Dec. 29.

HARMONY

From Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to R. Martin, (Lot 1), Marshall Farm Road, Harmony, $27,000, on Jan. 21.

From G. and G. Brown to D. and A. Keller, 2 acres, 330 Trivette Road, Harmony, $165,000, on Dec. 21.

From WJH LLC to J. Williams, Lot 44 of Rock Gate Estates, 181 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $228,000, on Dec. 22.

From T. and T. and T. Rutten to A. Adams, metes and bounds, 119 Forest Oaks Drive, Harmony, $44,500, on Dec. 30.

From L. and D. Wardo to Evans Properties and Maintenance LLC, Eastern Heights lots, 142 Highland Point Avenue, Harmony, $40,000, on Dec. 30.

MOORESVILLE

From L. and A. Johnson to Dean Consolidated, LLC, Lot 428, 109 Raspberry Lane, Mooresville, $1,900,000, on Dec. 21.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 15 of Shepherds Landing, 128 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $413,000, on Dec. 21.

From D. Hager/Est, S. Bass/Exr and P. Hickerson/Exr to Red Apple at Mooresville, LLC, 6.110 acres and 3.524 acres, 171 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $665,000, on Dec. 21.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to A. and T. Roy, Lot 25 of Shepherds Landing, 121 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $414,000, on Dec. 21.

From J. and J. Hull to S. and M. Nesbitt, Lot 22 of Lake Vista, 103 Shoreview Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 21.

From A. Economou to J. Hosea and J. Sanders, Lot 45 of Rockridge Point, 104 Rockridge Point Drive, Mooresville, $602,000, on Dec. 21.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to T. and K. Kramer, Lot 229 of Curtis Pond, 102 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $405,000, on Dec. 21.

From J. Robinson to S. Carlson, Lots 286 and 287 of Commodore Peninsula, 148 Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on Dec. 21.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to J. and J. Bockus, Lot 29 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $360,000, on Dec. 21.

From B. and B. Kososki, T. Kososki/AIF and N. and N. Kososki to J. and G. Stamatis, Lot 439 of The Point, 111 Brownstone Drive, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Dec. 21.

From B. and J. Knox to D. and M. Miller, four parcels, 105, 110, 122 and 133 Brown Ridge Lane, Mooresville and 2209 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $725,000, on Dec. 21.

From Affinity Capital, LLC to L. Karagias, Lot 248 of Surfwood Park, 125 Marina Lane, Mooresville, $307,000, on Dec. 21.

From R. and R. and L. Arrick to C. Kruse and K. Davenport, Lot 10 of Village on Park, 121 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $390,000, on Dec. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and M. Johnson, Lot 354 of Gambill Forest, 231 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 21.

From NVR, Inc. to Y. and A. Patil, Lot 216 of Stafford, 200 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $516,000, on Dec. 21.

From J. and J. and M. and M. Loya to M. and C. Olszewski, Lot 130 of Waterlynn, 110 Tulip Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Dec. 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to M. and J. Adams, Lot 200 of Stafford, Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $515,000, on Dec. 22.

From D. Pollock/Exr & Indvl, M. Pollock/Est, D. and D. Pollock, E. Ladd/Exr & Indvl, C. and C. Ladd Jr., P. and E. Creta, F. and F. and T. Pollock to F. and T. Pollock, Lot 19 of Crescent Land & Timber Corp., 163 Ruby Road, Mooresville, $1,276,000, on Dec. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Mohammad and A. Kokku, Lot 317 of Gambill Forest, 212 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $464,000, on Dec. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and T. Rodriguez, Lot 320 of Gambill Forest, 224 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on Dec. 22.

From J. Watkins to J. Mann and M. Perrino, Lot 9 of Countryside Estates, 1.148 acres, 2302 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 22.

From C4 Property Holdings, LLC to GZR, LLC, Lot 4 of The Retreats, 1273 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on Dec. 22.

From W. and K. and K. Smith to D. and K. Morgan, Lot 4 of Curtis Pond, 216 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on Dec. 22.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to K. Keane and J. Domino, Lot 32 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 113 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $389,000, on Dec. 22.

From Nest Homes, LLC to W. and M. Happel, Lot 8 of Sisters Cove, 106 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $799,000, on Dec. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Hall, Lot 265 of Gambill Forest, 135 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Dec. 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to R. and T. De Oliveira, Lot 220 of Stafford at Langtree, 192 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $668,500, on Dec. 22.

From M. and M. and A. and A. Swatsworth to NEI Global Relocation Company, Lot 476 of The Farms, 115 W. Cold Hollow Farms Drive, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Dec. 22.

From NEI Global Relocation Company to R. Richardson/TR, L. Richardson/TR and The Richardson Family Trust, Lot 476 of The Farms, 115 W. Cold Hollow Farms Drive, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Dec. 22.

From M. Berkemeyer and M. Gleaton to C. Glenn, Lot 2 of Carol Woods, 113 Carolwoods Drive, Mooresville, $70,000, on Dec. 22.

From T. and K. Mayberry, T. and T. Foster and C. Orshall to Southern Electrical Contractors, Inc., Lot No. 11 Minor subdivision of Lots 9-11 Mazeppa Road, 157 Bevan Drive, Mooresville, $40,000, on Dec. 22.

From J. Joines/Est, J. Joines/Indvl & Admr and L. and S. Joines to A. Leal and A. Vidal, metes and bounds, 1050 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville and 1063 Wilkinson Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on Dec. 22.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to B. Darby and A. Little, Lot 17 of Shepherds Landing, 134 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $414,500, on Dec. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and A. Hall, Lot 362 of Gambill Forest, 211 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Dec. 27.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to W. Reavis III and S. Branon, Lot 30 of Shepherds Landing, 109 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $436,500, on Dec. 27.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. and J. Slack, Lot 197 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, 278 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on Dec. 27.

From A. and W. Wilson to A. and A. Byrd, Lot 20 of Hidden Meadows, 214 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $1,085,000, on Dec. 28.

From E. Conrad, E. Newidomy and C. Conrad to L. and J. Waters, Lot 16 of Bridgeport, 102 Claremont Way, Mooresville, $435,000, on Dec. 28.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to K. Grala, Lot 93 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Berkeley Avenue, Mooresville, $391,500, on Dec. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and L. Muhammad, Lot 235 of Gambill Forest, 164 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 28.

From R. and D. Goodman to D. and S. Jones, Lot 48 of Bridgeport, 141 Prestwood Lane, Mooresville, $740,000, on Dec. 28.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Nwonye, Lot 230 of Curtis Pond, 103 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on Dec. 28.

From J. and F. Hart to Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC, tracts and parcels, 31.431 +/- acres located at Mooresville Boulevard, Mooresville, $1,572,000, on Dec. 28.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to H. Mupparapu, Lot 140 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, 199 Winterberry Street, Mooresville, $570,000, on Dec. 28.

From H. and L. Greene to T. and C. Dano, Unit 308 of Harbor Point Village Condominium, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $683,000, on Dec. 28.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. Mathiyazhagan and N. Killivalavan, Lot 141 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, 201 Winterberry Street, Mooresville, $580,000, on Dec. 28.

From E. and E. and N. Bice to E. Cartner, metes and bounds, 1017 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,330,000, on Dec. 28.

From M. Vail to T. Ellis, Lot 20 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 105 Coral Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on Dec. 29.

From DCD Partners LLC to J. and E. Pedone, Lot 3 of Greenbay Forest, 151 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Dec. 29.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to R. Cotton, Lot 119 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 110 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $335,500, on Dec. 29.

From C. and L. Reavis to D. Wright/TR, K. Wright/TR and The David and Karen Wright Family Trust, Honeysuckle Creek lots, 249 and 254 Honeysuckle Creek Loop, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 29.

From 694 Parkway Plaza, LLC to WMCW, LLC, tracts and parcels, 385 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville and Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $945,000, on Dec. 29.

From W. and Y. and Y. Shelter to PMN Residential Buyers, LLC, Lot 38 of Kensington Village North, 178 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 29.

From C. and C. Schultheiss and R. Booe to J. and N. Hatfield, Lot 20 of Davidson Pointe, 179 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $765,000, on Dec. 29.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to L. Hidock, Lot 55 of Harris Crossing, 103 Pickens Lane, Mooresville, $295,000, on Dec. 29.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to S. Weisner, Lot 120 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 110 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $386,500, on Dec. 29.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. and M. Miller, Lot 109 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 118 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $385,000, on Dec. 30.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to J. Murphy, Lot 94 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Berkeley Avenue, Mooresville, $435,000, on Dec. 30.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to J. and J. Iverson, Lot 116 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 114 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $400,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Story, Lot 360 of Gambill Forest, 219 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and B. Faircloth, Lot 126 of Gambill Forest, 176 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $379,000, on Dec. 30.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. Pugh and C. Sullivan, Lot 143 of Reids Cove on Lake Norman, 205 Winterberry Street, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 30.

From Langtree Development Company, LLC to Corvid Technologies LLC, Lot 2 of Langtree Lake Norman, Transco Road, Mooresville, $1,872,000, on Dec. 30.

From D. Perkins to Top Dollar Real Estate LLC, Lot 28 of Mills Forest North, 174 Overcreek Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Davuluri and A. Talasila, Lot 323 of Gambill Forest, 230 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to O. and N. and S. Mukwa, Lot 266 of Gambill Forest, 133 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $397,500, on Dec. 30.

From I. Apperson/Est, A. Flores/Indvl & Exr, A. Dockery/Indvl & Exr, S. Lane and C. and D. Gholson to K. Oberst, Lot 271 of Lakeside Park, a portion of Commodore Peninsula, 139 Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, $495,000, on Dec. 30.

From L. Wilson to H. and C. Tefft, three tracts, 0.977 acre, 0.065 acre and .02 acre, 581 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Dec. 30.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to C. and C. Davis, Lot 197 of Stafford, 191 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $525,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and C. Spaulding, Lot 357 of Gambill Forest, 225 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on Dec. 30.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to R. Slaydon, Lot 91 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Berkeley Avenue, Mooresville, $425,000, on Dec. 30.

From J. Campo/Indvl & Admr, L. Campo/Est and J. and J. Campo to Shop N Save Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 117 Dingler Avenue, Mooresville, $125,000, on Dec. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Rhyne, Lot 359 of Gambill Forest, 221 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $406,000, on Dec. 30.

STATESVILLE

From Russnick Properties, LLC to B. and M. Krokson, three tracts, ¾ acre, 1.97 acres and 0.64 acre, 140 Sir George Circle, Statesville, $196,000, on Dec. 21.

From WAContracting, Inc. to W. and F. Coffey, Unit 54-A Magnolia Glen Condominium, Statesville, $847,000, on Dec. 21.

From G. and G. and V. Lackey, P. and P. and S. and S. Jenkins and S. Goodin to G. and G. and V. Lackey, P. and P. and S. and S. Jenkins and S. Goodin, 1.461 acres, 395 Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Jan. 21.

From POP HOMES – GSO, LLC to N. Louis and C. Etienne, Lot 1 of Jan Joy Acres, 2245 Beauty Street, Statesville, $245,000, on Dec. 21.

From W. Newsome to R. Castaneda, 2031 Cline Street, Statesville, $152,000, on Dec. 21.

From Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation to Statesville Housing Authority, two parcels, metes and bounds, 720 S. Mulberry Street, Statesville, $603,000, on Dec. 21.

From D. and M. Miller to W. Knox, 25.090 acres, Deitz Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 21.

From A. Baird to D. Charles and A. Fritz, (Lots), 542 Davis Street, Statesville, $153,000, on Dec. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Munoz and S. Pinto, Lot 105 of Martha’s Ridge, 2659 Andes Drive, Statesville, $357,500, on Dec. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to N. Altuve and R. Perez, Lot 97 of Martha’s Ridge, 2688 Andes Drive, Statesville, $384,500, on Dec. 21.

From N. and M. Induni to J. Urquhart and T. Gallegos, Lot 71 of Buffalo Shoals Golf Club Estates, 120 Cheyenne Lane, Statesville, $620,000, on Dec. 21.

From Narrow Paths, Inc. and Sole Legacy, LLC to H. Bonilla, D. Chirino and E. Bonilla, Lot 10 of Whispering Pines, 340 Vernon Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 21.

From C. Ellis/Exr, N. Harder/Est, T. and T. Avramis, V. and D. Bartley and S. Harder to C. Hunter, Lot 4 Queens Crest Townhouses, 1332 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $300,000, on Dec. 21.

From D&S Property Management, LLC to D. Pannell, Lot 8 of Dove Meadow, 122 Dove Meadow Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 21.

From M. and D. Miller to B. and J. Knox, 113.215 acres, off Ingram Road, Statesville, $725,000, on Dec. 21.

From K. and K. Wood and W. Fridolfson to J. Grullon, 0.327 acre, 410 Holland Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 21.

From I. MacDonald/Est, L Milley/Est and S. and B. Milley to R. Barto, Lot 77 of Lakeridge, 354 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $246,000, on Dec. 21.

From J. Ni and M. Liu to Piedmont Landco, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $700,000, on Dec. 21.

From L. and M. Gray and The Pillar and Ground of The Trust Mission to J. and G. Sharpe, Lot 55 of Lincoln Estates, Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $5,000, on Dec. 21.

From J and T. Millsaps to G. Solorio Mendez, G. Mendez and G. Solorio-Mendez, Lot 14 of Sherrill Estate, 418 Central Drive, Statesville, $135,000, on Dec. 21.

From D. and J. and R. and N. Love to K. and J. Coley, Lot 21 of Northview Estates, 737 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 21.

From R. Mason/Indvl & Exr, J. Mason/Est, S. and B. and S. and M. and S. Mason to D. Hellmer, metes and bounds, 824 Alexander Street, Statesville, $162,000, on Dec. 22.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Martha’s Ridge, Statesville, $365,000, on Dec. 22.

From M. Koehler to J. Piercy, two tracts, Lots 147-149 of Henkel Craig Livestock Co., 1610 3rd Street, Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 22.

From W. and J. Bauguess to M. Johnson, Lot 3 of Pine Forest, 112 Carolinian Drive, Statesville, $382,000, on Dec. 22.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to R. and K. Holestin, 2.32 acres, 3294 Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Dec. 22.

From True Homes, LLC to R. Jones and S. Sanders, Lot 328 of Hidden Lakes, 124 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $376,500, on Dec. 22.

From A. Santibanez, A. Santibanez-Saucedo, A. Santibanez Saucedo, A. Saucedo and M. Rebollar to Y. Almanza and C. Franco, Lot 49 of Beaver Farm, 154 Beaverbrook Road, Statesville, $190,000, on Dec. 22.

From Landquest Carolinas, LLC to NREM N.C., LLC, Lot 13 of Brookemeade, Cambridge Place, Statesville, $37,500, on Dec. 22.

From R. and R. and R. Combs and E. and E. Walker to F. Hernandez, (Lots 28 and 29), 124 Lippard Street, Statesville, $152,000, on Dec. 22.

From M. and M. Keaton to Trunorth Homes, LLC, .35 acre, Melviney Street, Statesville, $20,000, on Dec. 22.

From J. and J. Banks to M. Rebollar, A. Santibanez and N. Saucedo, Lot 245 of Hidden Lakes, 136 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on Dec. 22.

From B. Williams and B. Mitchell to D. Welborn, metes and bounds, 197 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $91,500, on Dec. 22.

From C. and C. Stroud to T. Vang and J. Yang, 1 acre, 154 Strawberry Lane, Statesville, $270,000, on Dec. 22.

From Gilbrook Investmnets, LLC and Gilbrook Investments, LLC to C. and C. and H. Stewart, Lot 8, 131 Sallie Drive, Statesville, $189,000, on Dec. 22.

From R. Achinte, R. Salcedo, J. Conde/AIF and B. Giraldo to J. and M. Fossie, Lot 32 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 953 Faye Street, Statesville, $260,000, on Dec. 22.

From E. Funk, N. Bou-Funk, N. Bou Funk, and N. and R. and R. Funk to R. and J. West, Lot 58 of Ridgecrest, 116 Riverfield Drive, Statesville, $174,000, on Dec. 22.

From S. Hagan to J. Church and M. Stewart, 0.78 acre, 222 Houpe Road, Statesville, $265,000, on Dec. 27.

From G. Ballard/Est, T. Ballard Jr./Indvl & Exr, B. Ballard, F. Hall, M. and M. Weston, T. Hall, M. Ballard and A. Weston to B. and C. Halter, Lot 2 of Clearview Acres, 286 Clearview Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 27.

From D. Rankin to A. Pineda, metes and bounds, 1217 Williams Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 28.

From K. and B. Goins to H. Denny, Lot 16 of Vintage Place, 826 Chevelle Drive, Statesville, $195,000 on Dec. 28.

From T. Benbow to D. and C. Robinson, Lot 1 of Robinson Forest, Westminster Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on Dec. 28.

From W. and H. and H. Pulliam to K. Martin and C. Cartner, metes and bounds, 193 Crawford Road, Statesville, $275,000, on Dec. 28.

From E. Rummage, T. and D. Huie, C. and D. Rummage and A. and J. Dickens to N. Patino, two tracts, Lots 32 and 33 of Beaver Farm, Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, $67,000, on Dec. 29.

From WJH LLC to ET-16 LP, Lot 55 of Ridgecrest, 220 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $201,500, on Dec. 29.

From E. and M. Guy to W. and G. Guy, metes and bounds, Guy Farm Lane, Statesville, $186,000, on Dec. 29.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and L. Margrif, Lot 457 of Hidden Lakes, 113 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $384,500, on Dec. 29.

From Center Street Holdings, LLC to Bebo Group, LLC, two tracts, 125 and 127 W. Broad Street, Statesville, $418,000, on Dec. 29.

From Purpose Real Estate Group LLC to T. Griffith, Druid Hills lots, 708 Georgia Avenue, Statesville, $360,000 on Dec. 30.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and K. Rucker, Lot 331 of Hidden Lakes, 136 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $425,000, on Dec. 30.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Elliott to T. Elliott, 310 W. Broad Street, Statesville, $400,000, on Dec. 30.

From Seaboard Farm and Forestry, LLC to Alford Properties and Construction, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 757 Jennings Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 30.

From M. and M. England to Opendoor Property Trust I, (Lots 11 and 12), 122 T-Bird Drive, Statesville, $235,500, on Dec. 30.

From D. and T. and T. Duncan to R. and A. Rafferty, metes and bounds, 12.656 acres, 1839 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Dec. 30.

From WJH LLC to M. Pleban, Lot 44 of Ridgecrest, 140 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $214,500, on Dec. 30.

From I. Funderburk/Est, A. Harris/Admr & Indvl, R. Howard/Est, J. and B. Howard, S. and C. Woods and T. Howard to S. Perreault, Lot 134 of Forest Acres, 171 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Dec. 30.

From K. Williams to Close N30 Investment Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 1334 Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Dec. 30.

STONY POINT

From R. and S. Doutt to M. and S. Warren, Lots 22 and 23 of Riverwalk, 128 and 134 Ridge Point Drive, Stony Point, $38,000, on Dec. 21.

From J. and E. Smitherman to M and S. Warren, Lot 22 of Riverwalk, 113 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $18,000, on Dec. 21.

From J. and J. Caldwell to M. and S. Warren, Lot 15 of Riverwalk, Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $23,000, on Dec. 21.

From M. Cronin to K. and K. Delp, 6.34 acres, 247 W. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $285,000 on Dec. 22.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 30 and 31 of Weather’s Creek, 136 and 138 Browband Street, Troutman, $163,500, on Dec. 21.

From Ross Pittman Consult Group, Inc. to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., two tracts, 1.14 acres and 0.83 acre, E. Church Street, Troutman, $115,000, on Dec. 21.

From NVR, Inc. to N. Ramachandran and V. Samraj, Lot 147 of Weather’s Creek, 110 Weymouth Avenue, Troutman, $359,500, on Dec. 21.

From Daveste, LLC to J. Bolin, Lots 28 and 29 of Inglewood, 809 Stratford Road, Troutman, $132,000, on Dec. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to H. Tran and B. Phan, Lot 164 of Sutters Mill II, 103 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $447,500, on Dec. 22.

From The Jesanis Trust and M. Jesanis/TR to MPNW, LLC, Lot 108 of Jacob’s Woods, 181 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $329,000, on Dec. 22.

From T. Dempsey to E. Delgado, Lot 32 of Palomino Park, 260 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $120,000, on Dec. 22.

From Nest Homes, LLC to L. and K. Sharp, Lot 1 of Cool Valley, 339 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $556,500, on Dec. 22.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to M. Ponnolu and B. Jeereddy, Lot 8 of Colonial Crossing, 122 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $348,000, on Dec. 27.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to H. Kiebel and G. Wells, Lot 9 of Colonial Crossing, 124 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $335,000, on Dec. 27.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to B. Pugliese, Lot 6 of Colonial Crossing, 116 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $383,000, on Dec. 28.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 91 and 94 of Sutters Mill II, 116 and 126 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $103,500, on Dec. 29.

From Trunorth Homes, LLC to A. and D. Cantrell, (Lot 25), 593 Lake Circle, Troutman, $373,500, on Dec. 29.

From J. Meador to R. and B. Darr, Lot 79 of Inglewood, 314 Downing Street, Troutman, $210,000, on Dec. 29.

From CHS Buyers, LLC to N. and A. Steele, Lot 16 of Pleasant Garden, 118 Garden Street, Troutman, $295,000, on Dec. 29.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to N. Stephan, Lot 32 of Colonial Crossing, 141 Colonial Reserve Avenue, Troutman, $378,000, on Dec. 29.

From The Patricia L. Farmer Family Trust and B. Speer/TR to E. and E. Khalil, Lot 122 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 178 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $600,000, on Dec. 29.

From NVR, Inc. to V. Pires and K. Silva, Lot 40 of Weather’s Creek, 160 Browband Street, Troutman, $325,000, on Dec. 30.

From Wintergreen Properties and Investments, LLC to Community Foundations CDC, Inc. Lot 149 of Inglewood, Picadilly Lane, Troutman, $35,000, on Dec. 30.

From Wintergreen Properties and Investments, LLC to Community Foundations CDC, Inc. Lot 148 of Inglewood, Picadilly Lane, Troutman, $35,000, on Dec. 30.

UNION GROVE

From D. and A. Clayton to C. Sweatman and K. Kleeberger, two tracts, 1.187 acres and 5 acres, 127 Tutterow Road, Union Grove, $435,000, on Dec. 21.