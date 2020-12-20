Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 2-9

From PRTN to A. Blaison, 1.240 acres, Apache Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Dec. 2.

From P. Wallace and S. Wallace/AIF to B. Nichols and L. Thompson, 0.772 acre, 180 Lipe Rd., Troutman, $140,000, on Dec. 2.

From K. Accardo to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 206 of Sutter’s Mill, 123 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $284,000, on Dec. 3.

From The Adam John Wilson Irrevocable Trust, A. King/TR, A. Wilson/TR and M. Wilson/TR to NREM N.C., LLC, Lot 23 of Oakridge, 139 Treetop Lane, Troutman, $48,500, on Dec. 3.

From L. Franklin and J. Larew to R. and T. McDaniels, metes and bounds, 126 Brooks St., Troutman, $85,000, on Dec. 4.

From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to J. and L. Auman, Lot 44 of Windstone Crossing, 130 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $255,000, on Dec. 4.

From NREM NC, LLC and NREM LLC to L. Ellis, Lot 42 of Oak Ridge, 109 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $350,000, on Dec. 12.

From True Homes, LLC to L. and J. Lissiansky, Lot 56 of Sutters Mill, 184 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $263,000, on Dec. 7.

From M. and M. and A. Weber to C. Maynard, 136 Rumple St., Troutman, $255,000, on Dec. 7.