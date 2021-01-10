Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 18-29

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 18-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From K.B. Godley II, LLC to Walmart Fulfillment Services, LLC, 158.32 acres, Lot 1, Murdock Road, Troutman, $69,000,000, on Dec. 22.
From C4 Store Holdings II, LLC to RW Winpop, LLC, 1.1311 acres, 234 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, $5,709,500, on Dec. 18.
From Nest Communities, LLC to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., four tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 27 and 28, 17.367 acres +/-, Brawley School Road and Forest Lake Blvd., Mooresville, $4,480,000, on Dec. 29.
From Norvell Statesville, LLC to CGL Real Estate Investments, LLC, K.G.F. Real Estate Investments, LLC, KBS Real Estate Investments, LLC, South State Bank, Park Sterling Bank/TR, Frances B. Lovell Trust, Lovell Real Estate Investments, LLC and Lovell Family III, LLC, 1.43 acres, N. Center St., Statesville, $4,392,500, on Dec. 29.
From Yount Family Limited Partnership, Rachel C. Yount Revocable Trust/PTNR, R. Yount/TR and R. Mote/TR to Industrial Development Partners, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Orbit Rd., Statesville and Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $2,750,000, on Dec. 23.
CLEVELAND
From M. and D. Alsop to J. and L. Landsness, Lot 8 of Shinnville Estates, 176 Sonoma Dr., Cleveland, $167,000, on Dec. 21.
From Richards Property Investors, LLC to T. Mock, Lot 87 of Willow Ridge, 126 Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, $37,500, on Dec. 22.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to T. and A. House, Lot 12 of Riverstone at Anniston, Davidson, $661,500, on Dec. 23.
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 3 of Ridge Walk, 106 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $127,000, on Dec. 29.
HARMONY
From Golden Reef Trust to A. Rollans, 5-1/4 acres, Loganway Road, Harmony, $4,500, on Dec. 18.
From P. Moore/Indvl & AIF, J. and T. and C. and J. and K. and K. and J. and K. and D. and S. Moore, T. Rufty, P. Moore, J. Howell and M. Moore to Harmony Farms and Nurseries, LLC, multiple tracts, 38 acres, more or less, Tomlinson Avenue, Harmony, $185,000, on Dec. 29.
MOORESVILLE
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc. Lots 68-72 of Lakewalk, 163, 165, 167, 169 and 171 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $362,000, on Dec. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to M. and K. Reitmeyer, Lot 121 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $333,000, on Dec. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and N. Lee, Lot 80 of Lakewalk, 191 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $317,000, on Dec. 18.
From K. and M. Richards to R. and C. Kluck, Lot 32 of Lakeshore Hills, 106 Lakeshore Hills Dr., Mooresville, $476,000, on Dec. 18.
From YDTM, LLC to Crusader Properties, LLC, Unit 101 of Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium, 124 Poplar Pointe Dr., Mooresville, $321,000, on Dec. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to BEFK LLC, Lot 363 of Atwater Landing, 135 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $335,000, on Dec. 18.
From N. Jordan to D. Roe and A. Bailey, Lot 23 of Winborne, 116 Endicott Court, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to J. Pauling, Lot 360 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 18.
From H. and A. Ensslen to R. and K. Johnson, Lot 234 of Stafford, 148 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $480,000, on Dec. 18.
From D. Hansen to A. Mirabel and V. Viloria, Lot 45 of Brook Glen, 136 Rocky Point Court, Mooresville, $267,000, on Dec. 18.
From B. Jones/Est, J. Jones/Admr and K. Jones to J. Robinson, Lots 286-287 of Commodore Peninsula, 148 Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, $235,000, on Dec. 18.
From BMCH North Carolina, LLC to J. and J. Rigney, Lot 42 of Hollybrook, 125 Sweet Grass Lane, Mooresville, $565,000, on Dec. 18.
From D. and A. Dasilva and A. Sauer to K. and K. Kie and Y. Deniz, Lot 110 of Stafford, 126 Hillston Lane, Mooresville, $335,000, on Dec. 18.
From C. Allen to D. Allen, 0.50 acre (re-recording), (Lot 232), 191 Balmoral Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 18.
From C. Moore to D. Allen, 0.50 acre (re-recording), (Lot 232), 191 Balmoral Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 18.
From C. and C. Ward to J. Yanes and M. De Alfaro, Lot 92 of Holiday Harbor, 306 Chuckwood Rd., Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 18.
From S. Morris/TR and Kenneth A. Koontz Family GST Investment Trust to 2357 Statesville Hwy., LLC, two tracts, 5.93 acres and 1.07 acres, Whitman Circle, Mooresville and 2357 Statesville Hwy., Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Hanrahan, Lot 153 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 112 E. Northstone Rd., Mooresville, $295,500, on Dec. 18.
From D. and B. Wermlinger and B. Armahizer to J. and M. Wyne, Lot 14 of Allison Park, 150 Tennyson Court, Mooresville, $307,500, on Dec. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Riesselman, Lot 367 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $310,000, on Dec. 18.
From J. and A. and A. Lilly to O. Krouse, Lot 18 of The Orchard, 122 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $38,000, on Dec. 18.
From J. and E. Livingston to G. and N. Marino, Lot 48 of Kensington Village North, 136 King William Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 18.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to S. and P. Sarvis, (Lot 30), 126 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $673,000, on Dec. 18.
From Austin Star Enterprises, LLC to D. and D. Pastwick, metes and bounds, 763 River Hwy., Mooresville, $640,000, on Dec. 18.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Barbee, Lot 12B of Langtree at Waterfront, Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $416,000, on Dec. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and M. Pagano, Lot 79 of Lakewalk, 189 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $368,000, on Dec. 21.
From L. Westhoff/TR and The L.T.W. Revocable Trust to N. Owens, Lot 10 of Yacht Harbour, 304 Yacht Rd., Mooresville, $511,000, on Dec. 21.
From M. and O. Risco to J. Alvarez, Lot 249 of Curtis Pond, 102 Renville Place, Mooresville, $280,500, on Dec. 21.
From A. and J. Patel to S. White/TR, K. White/TR and Keith S. White Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot 45 of Bay Crossing, 181 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $480,000, on Dec. 21.
From C. Holman to A. McConnell, Lot 84 of Villages at Oak Tree, 112 Glen Oaks Court, Mooresville, $201,500, on Dec. 21.
From N. Lauder, N. Draughan and K. Lauder to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 2 of Lake Vista, 108 Shoreview Dr., Mooresville, $286,500, on Dec. 21.
From N. Levan and N. Vince to D. Lieu, (Lot 15), 770 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $1,190,000, on Dec. 22.
From G. and C. Zaugg to D. and D. Graefe, Lot 508 of The Point on Norman, 156 Polpis Dr., Mooresville, $1,190,000, on Dec. 22.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to N. Ejezie and N. Obi, Lot 18 of Briargate, 136 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $294,000, on Dec. 22.
From Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Lake Norman Fellowship Presbyterian Church, Inc. to Jenaper Properties, LLC, 1.15 acres and 1.17 acres, Lots 4 and 5 Patternote Rd., Mooresville, $170,000, on Dec. 22.
From H. and H. and J. Burnette to L. Bohmfalk/TR and Leigh Amelia Bohmfalk Revocable Trust, Lot 22 of Kings Landing, 265 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $1,125,000, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Shields, Lot 179 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 123 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $319,500, on Dec. 22.
From NRV, Inc. to W. Fennell Jr., Lot 76A of Waterfront at Langtree, 109 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $287,000, on Dec. 22.
From LKNHR Kenway, LLC to M. and M. Fogerty, Lot 176 and portion of Lot 967, 238 Riverbend Dr., Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC Lot 316 of Atwater Landing, 150 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $319,000, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC and Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 364 of Atwater Landing, 137 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $300,500, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC Lot 365 of Atwater Landing, 139 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $320,000, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and T. Cunningham, Lot 74 of Lakewalk, 177 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $346,500, Dec. 22.
From B. and W. Campbell and T. Little to S. and F. Wheeler, two tracts, Lot 36 of Lakeshore Estates and 0.025 acre, Lot 36 of Lakeshore Estates, 273 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $470,000, on Dec. 22.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to D. Luebcke and R. Moore, Lot 16 of Hidden Meadows, 223 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $682,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. and M. Jordan and J. Jordan/AIF to M. Tarnawskyj, Lot 169 of Villages at Oak Tree, 111 Keswick Lane, Mooresville, $232,000, on Dec. 22.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to T. and K. Matthews, Lot 33 of Byers Creek, 122 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $351,500, on Dec. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and K. Caramella, Lot 232 of Atwater Landing, 182 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $402,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. and B. Magill to L. Cote and J. Meredith, 1.416 acres, (Lot 1708), 188 Blarney Rd., Mooresville, $1,675,000, on Dec. 22.
From T. Hilderbran, M. and J. and J. Boyles, M. and G. Malphrus, B. and B. and S. King, B. and A. and A. Johnson to H. Coone, 1.25 acres, 1262 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, $80,000, on Dec. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and K. Shidler, Lot 75 of Lakewalk, 179 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $353,000, on Dec. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Pacheco, Lot 366 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $332,500, on Dec. 23.
From S. Dragon, S. Ellis and D. Dragon to M. Hernandez, Lot 25 of Mills Pond, 117 Mills Valley Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on Dec. 23.
From IQ Custom Construction, Inc. to J. and M. Slagle, Lot 7 of Meadows Place, 836 Patterson Farm Rd., Mooresville, $556,500, on Dec. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and G. Moody, Lot 7 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $295,500, on Dec. 23.
From NVR, Inc. to B. Cresci, Lot 78C of Waterfront at Langtree, 109 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $268,000, on Dec. 23.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to R. King and K. Montano, Lot 181 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 210 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $328,000, on Dec. 23.
From W. and L. Marchitell to G. and S. Johnston, Lot 48 of Linwood Farms, 233 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $281,000, on Dec. 23.
From H. and L. Malcolm and S. and A. Westmoreland to Last Wish, LLC, Unit 1 of Northgate off Main Condominiums, 108 Knops Nob Dr., Mooresville, $214,000, on Dec. 23.
From R. Poole to L. and A. Stutts, (Lot 3), Teeter Road, Mooresville, $20,000, on Dec. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Todaro, Lot 246 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 128 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $326,000, on Dec. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Logan, Lot 65 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $343,500, on Dec. 23.
From NVR, Inc. to B. Cresci, Lot 77B of Waterfront at Langtree, 109 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $260,000, on Dec. 28.
From McCarthy Properties 1, LLC and McCarthy Properties 2, LLC to Nest Communities, LLC, Lot 3 Forest Lake Blvd., Mooresville, $1,844,000, on Dec. 28.
From G. Bostic to Nest Communities, LLC, Lot 27 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $283,000, on Dec. 28.
From T. and T. and L. Morton to Nest Communities, LLC, Lot 29 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 28.
From S. and J. Trimberger to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 375 of Morrison Plantation, 133 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $269,500, on Dec. 28.
From A. and A. and B. and B. Byo to D. and M. Osborne, Lot 26 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 104 Estate View Court, Mooresville, $537,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. Battiste to D. Jordan, Lot 41 of The Woodlands, 253 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $50,000, on Dec. 28.
From J. Moore/TR, G. Moore/TR and Moore Family Trust to Rutt Rental LLC, Lot 21 of Brawley Road Business Park, 154 Lugnut Lane, Mooresville, $359,000, on Dec. 28.
From C2C Ventures, LLC to Mooresville Soup Kitchen, Inc., FeedNC, 8.539 acres, Highway 21, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 28.
From Spotlight Homes, LLC to M. Chapple, Lot 4of Troutman Avenue Development, 221 Troutman Ave., Mooresville, $220,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. Yamashita, M. Lyerly/AIF and K. Yamashita to S. Milam, Lot 303 of Talbert Townes, 154 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $185,000, on Dec. 28.
From K. and K. Elliott and E. Walker to M. Manino and J. Saldo, Lot 186 of Byers Creek,190 Rustling Waters Dr., Mooresville, $373,000, on Dec. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to A. and H. Ensslen, Lot 119 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 156 West Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $326,000, on Dec. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to C. Meixsell and M. Armour, Lot 140 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 149 West Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $305,000, on Dec. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 390 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $305,500, on Dec. 29.
From T. and M. and M. Beatty to E. and K. Pinkham, Lot 18 of Beacon Pointe, 137 Wolf Hill Dr., Mooresville, $1,030,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. Cothron, J. Crews and R. Cothron to M. Oehler Jr., 3 acres, 137 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $265,000, on Dec. 29.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to E. Lucktong and S. Sturgess, Lots 4-5 of The Gantt subdivision, 558 and 560 Gantt St., Mooresville, $336,000, on Dec. 29.
From N. Johnson, N. Feimster and Q. Johnson to M. and S. Gaine, Lot 14 of Laurelwood, 104 Horsestable Court, Mooresville, $262,500, on Dec. 29.
From C. and A. Stockdale to E. and E. Johnson, Lot 376 of The Farms, 318 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $893,000, on Dec. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to K. and T. Paradiso, Lot 157 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 159 West Neel Ranch Rd., Mooresville, $282,500, on Dec. 29.
From M. and C. Wetterich to T. and S. Buck, Lot 217 of Atwater Landing, 134 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $409,500, on Dec. 29.
From D. and D. Jones to R. and D. Calicher, Lot 46 of The Harbour, 124 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $586,000, on Dec. 29.
From N. Rierson and N. Kale to T. Furr and B. Sherrill, Lot 33 of Holiday Harbor, 170 Lakeland Rd., Mooresville, $465,000, on Dec. 29.
From L. and W. and W. Bleil to J. Altamirano, Lot 96 of Franklin Grove, 110 Woodfern Place, Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and V. Patel, Lot 234 of Atwater Landing, 176 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $403,000, on Dec. 29.
From M. and L. Morin to W. and S. Burdt, Lot 56 of The Point on Norman, 103 Mayfair Rd., Mooresville, $990,000, on Dec. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and R. Dooley, Lot 12 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $304,000, on Dec. 29.
From B. and B. Collins and C. Hobbs to C. and F. Garcia, Lot 63 of Quail Hill, Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, $7,000, on Dec. 29.
OLIN
From J. and J. and A. and A. White to B. and R. Fink, 10 acres, 238 Trumpet Branch Rd., Olin, $400,000, on Dec. 18.
STATESVILLE
From E. Jacinto to C. and K. Pace, Lot 67 of Deer Crossing, 217 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $220,000, on Dec. 18.
From Property Solutions, LLC to B. and B. Freeman, Lots 47-49 of Brookmeade Acres, 3306 and 3308 Windsor Place, Statesville, $300,000, on Dec. 18.
From P. and P. and S. and S. Evans to G. and C. Ray, Lot PT 18 of Deer Park, 199 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $140,000, on Dec. 18.
From G. Lewis, L. Taylor-Lewis, L. Taylor Lewis and L. Lewis to G. Hersom and D. Gest, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.02 acre and 0.12 acre, 328 S. Race St., Statesville, $132,000, on Dec. 18.
From True Homes, LLC to E. and V. Sutton, Lot 210 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $284,500, on Dec. 18.
From C. and C. Kyles to SLS Apartments, LLC, (Lots 12 and 13), 417 Wilson St., Statesville, $12,000, on Dec. 18.
From M. and K. Eades to C. and C. Wilkins, Lot 172 of Shannon Acres, 411 Saint Andrews Rd., Statesville, $229,000, on Dec. 18.
From E. and E. Sloan to S. Sloan, Lot 29 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 115 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $24,500, on Dec. 18.
From D. and D. Roten to Green Arrow, Inc., (Lot 87), Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $4,000, on Dec. 18.
From D. Roten to Green Arrow, Inc., (Lot 88), Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $4,000, on Dec. 18.
From T. and T. and M. Vest to J. and E. Brittain, Lot 29 of Ambleside, 144 Millstone Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on Dec. 18.
From Briarstone Ventures, LLC to Saravi Homes, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 340 S. Race St., Statesville, $44,000, on Dec. 18.
From J. and J. Allen to C. Stokes-Siplin, C. Stokes Siplin and C. and T. Siplin, two tracts, Lots PT 13 and PT 14 and Lots 22 and 23 of Oakhurst Place, 324 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $230,000, on Dec. 18.
From J. and J. Ciolko to T. and K. Greene, Lot 3 of Highlands at Lake Norman, 115 Shadow Ridge Court, Statesville, $45,500, on Dec. 18.
From M. and A. Yonce to P. Lafavore, metes and bounds, 312 N. Race St., Statesville, $180,000, on Dec. 18.
From H. Thai to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 2 and part of Lot 3, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $29,000, on Dec. 21.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Marlowe and M. Jones, Lot 229 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $228,000, on Dec. 21.
From K. Varoli/TR and The North Oakwood Trust to Z. Gettys, 116 N. Oakwood Dr., Statesville, $177,000, on Dec. 21.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Luffman, Lot 28 of Sun Brook, 139 Woodview Dr., Statesville, $162,000, on Dec. 21.
From D. Garcia and C. and C. Nieves to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 128 of Valleybrook, 1100 Hunter St., Statesville, $197,000, on Dec. 21.
From Elston Homes, Inc. to B. Sigmon, Lots Country Woods Estate, Oak Haven Dr., and 139 and 140 W. Haven Dr., Statesville, $51,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. Russo to M. Myers, Lot 16 of Coolwood, 681 Cool Spring Rd., Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 22.
From B. and K. Brueckner to S. and C. Jones, Lot 30 of Wood Bridge Estates, 137 Draper Dr., Statesville, $400,000, on Dec. 22.
From A. and L. Modi to J. Perez and V. Vazquez, Lot 105 of Meadows Oaks, 141 Canopy Oak Lane, Statesville, $557,500, on Dec. 22.
From L. Kirby and L. Tedder to M. and K. Estep, Lot 20 of River Hill Estates, 125 Island Terrace Rd., Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 22.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to JNH Builders, Inc., Lot 66 of Featherstone, 114 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $14,000, on Dec. 22.
From M. and M. and K. and K. Estep to B. Rutkosky/TR, J. Rutkosky/TR and Bryan E. and Judith A. Rutkosky Trust, Lot 6 of River Hill Estates, 143 River Ridge Lane, Statesville, $790,000, on Dec. 22.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 75 of Featherstone, 189 Maristone Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 22.
From Link Family Iredell County Properties, LLC, R. Link III and J. and S. Blackwelder to E. Setzer, Lots 30 and 31 of Highlands at Maple Creek, 131 and 133 Four Winds Dr., Statesville, $95,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. Moose/Indvl & Exr, D. Moose and K. McCoy/Est to Chesley Properties, LLC, Lots 41 and 42 of Oakland Heights Inc., 1239 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $60,000, on Dec. 23.
From M. Brooks to B. Hall, one acre, 131 Mitchell Trail Rd., Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 23.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 192, 220, 231 and 282 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $218,000, on Dec. 23.
From B. and K. and K. Lippard to D. Rucker, Lots 11 and PT 12 of Park Place, TBD East Sharpe Street, Statesville, $7,000, on Dec. 23.
From J. and D. Smith to City of Statesville, tract 1, 370 Moose Club Rd., Statesville, $5,500, on Dec. 23.
From Barium Springs Home for Children to City of Statesville, Moose Club Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Dec. 23.
From B. Whitfield to L. Mason, three lots, metes and bounds, 1.066 acres, 421 Fox Mountain Rd., Statesville, $325,000, on Dec. 23.
From J. and W. Ainsley to J. and S. Dukes, Lot 39 of Donsdale, 112 Houpe Ridge Lane, Statesville, $296,500, on Dec. 23.
From A. Hoaglin to A. Mohn, Lot 38 of Laurel Grove, 144 Breezeway Lane, Statesville, $155,000, on Dec. 23.
From C. and S. Blackburn to J. and A. Bragg, Lot 53 of Iredell Heights, 235 W. Debbie Lane, Statesville, $187,500, on Dec. 23.
From M. and S. and S. Souther to Wilmington Trust, N.A./TR and Robert G. Lockhart, Jr. Special Needs Trust/TR, three tracts, 1.182 acres, 0.830 acre and 0.127 acre, 4125 and 4135 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $355,000, on Dec. 23.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Stovall and C. Heath, Lot 56 of Martha’s Ridge, 2613 Andes Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on Dec. 23.
From Forster Fry General Contractor, Inc. to C. Fields, Lot 25 of Three Oaks, 106 Grace Lynn Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on Dec. 23.
From T. Colvin to C. and K. Colvin, metes and bounds, 228 Cove Gap Rd., Statesville, $190,000, on Dec. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and B. Williams, Lot 279 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $333,500, on Dec. 28.
From K. and K. and S. and S. McLelland and Wacontracting, Inc. to K. and S. McLelland, Unit 11A of Magnolia Glen condominium, 1149 Bunch Dr., Statesville, $323,000, on Dec. 28.
From The John J. Zdanowitz Revocable Living Trust, R. Pratt/TR and R. Pratt/TR to D. Abel, Lot 63 of Fox Den Country Club, 149 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $290,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. Pharr Jr. and S. Balthis to J. Petrozza and C. Montanino, 40.455 acres, 478 Tuckers Grove Rd., Statesville, $180,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. Hall and A. Huanhorst to X. Khang, Lot 24 of Swann Crossing, 177 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $193,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. and G. Alquiza to M. and A. Hofer, Lot 60 of Pine Forest, 123 History Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 29.
From A. and C. Hall to K. and T. Floyd, Lots 14-16 of North Bellevue, 1307 Knox St., Statesville, $148,000, on Dec. 29.
From R. and R. and J. Blankenship to D. Blankenship, Lot 30 of Brookhollow Estates, 238 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $120,000, on Dec. 29.
From A. and A. Dixon, A. Valencia and J. Dixon to Makarios Holdings, LLC 0.75 acre, 623 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $95,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. Hurlahe Jr. to C. and J. Macartney, Lot 1 of River Oaks Landings, Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $80,000, on Dec. 29.
From A. and S. Saulitis to C. and J. Macartney, 2.04 acres, Lots 2-4 of River Oaks Landings, Bluewater Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 29.
From F. and M. Artuso to C. Annas, 102.88 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Dec. 29.
From C. and M. Annas to F. Artuso, Lot 334 of Shannon Acres, Statesville, $140,000, on Dec. 29.
From D. Cheek to Valhalla Housing Properties, Ltd., (Lot 7), East Broad Street, Statesville, $135,500, on Dec. 29.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and R. Gregory to Blackdoor, LLC, (Lot 73). 750 Boulder Place Statesville, Statesville, $116,000, on Dec. 29.
From J. and J. and M. and M. Moorefield to Valhalla Housing Properties, Ltd., Lot 6, East Broad St., Statesville, $167,500, on Dec. 29.
From P. Roman to T. Diaz, Lot 13 of River Rock, 165 Pumice Dr., Statesville, $14,500, on Dec. 29.
From M. Hayes/TR and Mary Phifer Hayes Revocable Trust to J. Santibanez-Luviano, J. Santibanez Luviano and J. Luviano, metes and bounds, 4.441 acres East US Hwy. 70, Statesville, $44,500, on Dec. 29.
From A4H Ventures, LLC to S. Shumaker, Lots 11 and PT 12, 445 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $80,000, on Dec. 29.
TROUTMAN
From C. and C. Sullivan and R. Sullivan/AIF to J. and N. Dalton, Lot 52 of Winding Forest, 120 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $15,000, on Dec. 18.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to T. Manns Jr., Lot 87 of Rocky Creek Cove, 183 Brook Creek Dr., Troutman, $170,000 on Dec. 21.
From Sovereign Investment Group, Inc. to M. and S. O’Malley, .452 acre, 405 N. Main St., Troutman, $95,000, on Dec. 21.
From J. Jones/Exr, M. Jones/Est, J. Jones/Indvl & AIF and R. Jones to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lot 4, Goodman Road, Troutman, $32,500, on Dec. 21.
From J. Jones/Exr & AIF, M. Jones/Est and R. Jones to Makarios Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 178 Goodman Rd., Troutman, $70,000, on Dec. 21.
From C. Goodman/Indvl & Exr, M. Goodman/Est, A. and A. Goodman, C. and S. Duty, S. and J. Landreth and L. Howse to M. and M. Coleman, tracts, 512 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Troutman, $285,000, on Dec. 22.
From J. Jones/Exr & Indvl & AIF, M. Jones/Est and R. Jones to Makarios Holdings, LLC, (Lot 4), 156 Goodman Rd., Troutman, $70,000, on Dec. 22.
From Dependable Development, Inc.to True Homes, LLC, Lot 27 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $64,000, on Dec. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Leatherwood and J. Baker, Lot 170 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $265,500, on Dec. 23.
From B & T Holdings LLC to CNBE Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 697 N. Main St., Troutman, $925,000, on Dec. 28.
From G. and M. Cogan to C. and D. Miller, Lot 9 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 112 Santana Lane Troutman, $500,000, on Dec. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Cottone, Lot 89 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 112 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $353,500, on Dec. 29.
From A. and B. Clifford to J. and R. Cowan, Lot 46 of Pheasant Run, 145 Pheasant Run Rd., Troutman, $213,500, on Dec. 29.
UNION GROVE
From D. Cooke, D. McComb and T. Cooke to C. and O. Johnson, one acre, 414 Warren Bridge Rd., Union Grove, $115,000, on Dec. 23.