Real estate transactions

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Edelweiss NC LLC to Mooresville Self Storage II LLC, 4.190 acres, 1220 River Highway, Mooresville, $5,650,000, on Dec. 16.

From J. and G. Barkley, B. and T. Watson, and N. and J. Russell to CI 77 Troutman, LLC, 70.01 acres, Houston Road, Troutman, $4,642,000, on Dec. 16.

From C. and E. Reed to A. and J. Healy, (Lots 1 and 2), 668 Faith Road, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on Dec. 16.

From Nest Homes, LLC to L. and S. Bonday, Lot 147 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $1,363,500, on Dec. 16.

From BNR, LLC and B. and R. Hawkins to A. Reese/TR, S. Reese/TR and Reese Trust, Lot 10 of Bay View Estates, 160 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $685,000, on Dec. 16.

MOORESVILLE

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to D. Grose/TR, D. Grose/TR and David and Deborah Grose Revocable Trust, Lot 194 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 284 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on Dec. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Yuh and F. Akoni, Lot 316 of Gambill Forest, 208 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $445,000, on Dec. 16.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to F. Rojas and N. Cajamarca, Lot 26 of Shepherds Landing, 119 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Dec. 16.

From S. Echterling to J. Beliveau and M. Smith, (Lot 1656), 195 Agnew Road, Mooresville, $520,000, on Dec. 16.

From M. Arnold to Riddle and Temple, LLC, .389 acre, 321 Cook Street, Mooresville, $213,000, on Dec. 16.

From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to M. and T. Hewitt, Lot 15 of Byers Creek, 135 W. Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, $490,000, on Dec. 16.

From Piedmont Property Rescue, LLC to T. Joseph V, Lot 61 of Oaks on Main, 145 Wellshire Street, Mooresville, $450,000, on Dec. 16.

From Oak Springs, LLC to C. and C. Wilbanks, Lot 12 of Davidson Pond, 154 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $264,000, on Dec. 16.

From The Bobbie Brown Seaver Family Trust, K Seaver/TR & Indvl and M. Seaver/Est to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, two tracts, 1.492 acres and 0.337 acre, 276 Browns Rink Drive, Mooresville, $98,000, on Dec. 16.

STATESVILLE

From H. and L. Reeves to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 37 of Williams Farm, 181 Charis Lane, Statesville, $406,500, on Dec. 16.

From K. and B. Gallman and B. Goodman to C. and J. Giles, Lot 127 of Harbor Watch, 231 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec 16.

From H. and T. and T. Yarborough to C. Saxton, 2.50 acres, 122 M and M Lane, Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 16.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. Powers, Lot 14 of Colonial Crossing, 136 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $325,000, on Dec. 16.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC from M. Kunnas, Lot 12 of Colonial Crossing, 130 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $348,000, on Dec. 16.

From D. and M. Holder to T. and S. Rohr, Lot 30 of Meadow Glen, 125 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $260,000, on Dec. 16.

From W. and W. and C. and C. Tarr to L. and R. Williams, 3.881, Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Dec. 16.

