Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-17

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-17. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From G. and A. Curtin to W. Kelly II, Lot 136 of Harbor Watch, 128 Harborcliff Dr., Statesville, $1,100,000, on Dec. 16.
From Sequoia Forest, LLC to BBC Sequoia, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2221 Charlotte Hwy., 3.33 acres; and a 6.9 acre parcel, Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $770,000, on Dec. 16.
From TNT Venture Properties, LLC to C. and M. Chavira, Lot 27 of Royal Pointe, 120 Royal Pointe Way, Mooresville, $680,000, on Dec. 17.
From C. Norris to G. Jernigan, two tracts, (Lots 1-3), 181 Country Dr., Statesville, $650,000, on Dec. 17.
From T. and T. Norwood to J. Adams, P. Quarles-Adams, P. Quarles Adams and P. Adams, Lot 7 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 104 Shadow Ridge Court, Statesville, $624,000, on Dec. 16.
CLEVELAND
From A. Niblock to E. and S. Mills, tracts, 1949 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland, $80,000, on Dec. 16.
DAVIDSON
From S. and J. Harrison to M. Thomas and S. Shaji, Lot 19 of Anniston, 163 Logan Crossing Dr., Davidson, $108,000, on Dec. 17.
MOORESVILLE
From Opendoor Property Trust I to B. and R. Alan, Lot 149 of Curtis Pond, 170 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $295,000, on Dec. 16.
From Bi-Part Development, LLC to R. and S. McCray, Lot 1 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 16.
From K. and T. Cerven to D. and W. Wilson, Lot 70 of Fern Brook, 152 Fernbrook Dr., Mooresville, $418,000, on Dec. 16.
From C. Button to J. Poole III, Lot 94 of Brantley Place, 196 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $201,000, on Dec. 16.
From T. and T. and C. Estep to Sequoia Forest, LLC, metes and bounds, 3.33 acres, 2221 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $152,000, on Dec.16.
From CG Willis Company to Sequoia Forest, LLC, metes and bounds, approximately 6.9 acres, Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $314,000, on Dec. 16.
From TPM Properties Limited Partnership and T. Moore/PTNR to C. Rhymer, Lot 7 of Doolie Meadows, 148 Kendra Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on Dec. 16.
From D. Chism to D. and S. Gilmer, Lot 80 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 179 Glastonbury Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 16.
From N.and K. Henson to W. Pressel III and M. Hester, metes and bounds, 167 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $227,000, on Dec. 16.
From Russnick Properties, LLC to LKN Barrister Investment Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 645 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $353,000, on Dec. 16.
From A. Stephens to S. Barrier, 2.0173 acres, 616 Linwood Rd., Mooresville, $325,000, on Dec. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Schreiber and J. Walden, Lot 6 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $293,000, on Dec. 16.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc. to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 7 and 8 of Collins Grove, Mooresville, $110,000, on Dec. 16.
From S. Miller to D. DeLoy, D. Stocker-DeLoy, D. Stocker DeLoy and D. DeLoy, Lot 83 of Johnson Manor, 124 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $257,000, on Dec. 16.
From Savvy Real Estate Investments, LLC to J. and M. and M. King, Lot 1 of 503 North Church St., Mooresville, $180,000, on Dec. 17.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. and S. Zinda, Lot 15 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $265,500, on Dec. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. and B. Schultz, Lot 78 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $345,500, on Dec. 17.
From B. Alcantar to T. Bruce IV, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mill Village, 313 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $120,000, on Dec. 17.
From R. Foy-Alvira, R. Foy Alvira and R. Alvira to G. Rylee, Lot 40 of Stafford, 146 Stibbs Cross Rd., Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 17.
From BKS Real Estate, LLC to C. and D. Page, Lot 77 of Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 149 Portola Valley Dr., Unit A, Mooresville, $315,000, on Dec. 17.
From Denver Business Park, LLC to Red Bird Holdings, LLC, Condominium Suite C, Building 105 of Trend Flex Center Condominium, 105 Denver Business Park Dr., Mooresville, $155,000, on Dec. 17.
From First Community Bank and Mooresville Federal Savings and Loan Association to Joseph John North Carolina Realty, LLC, 0.976 acres off West Plaza Dr., (NC Highway 150), Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and R. Dorr, Lot 93 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $344,000, on Dec. 17.
From R. and T. Long to J. Keillor, Lot 61 of Byers Creek, 156 Rainberry Dr., Mooresville, $412,000, on Dec. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Weidman and T. Onley, Lot 61 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 118 Championship Dr., Mooresville, $322,500, on Dec. 17.
From K. and T. Morris to A. and M. James, Lot 105 of Greencroft, 114 Clacton Court, Mooresville, $270,000, on Dec. 17.
STATESVILLE
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 170 and 190 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on Dec. 16.
From S. Mehrabi to K. and C. Crump, 1.148 acres, Lots 64-65 of River Oaks Landings, Dockside Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on Dec. 16.
From R. Rayle to B. and A. Smalt, two tracts, 2.44 acres and 7.577 acres, 1459 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on Dec. 16.
From R. and B. Mitchem to J. Egerton and T. Pigg, Lot 26 of Seven Springs, 275 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $60,000, on Dec. 16.
From H. and Y. Lee to Zion Realty, LLC, Lots 59-63 and Lots 141-143 of Oakdale Park, 2550 Simonton Rd., Statesville, $167,500, on Dec. 16.
From A. and S. Santillo to L. Black, 4.107 acres, 652 Tuckers Grove Rd., Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 16.
From B. Sykes to M. and N. Nichols, 1.90 acres, 250 Farmwood Dr., Statesville, $470,000, on Dec. 16.
From C. and C. and M. Laws to K. Sutherland and A. Cecilio, 0.57 acre, 129 Walk On Rd., Statesville, $12,000, on Dec. 16.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to T. Davis, Lot 4 of Castlegate, 116 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $291,000, on Dec. 17.
From C. and L. Lewis to P. and K. Cooksey, Lot 29 of Swann Crossing, 131 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $247,000, on Dec. 17.
From A. and A. St. John and A. Smith to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 16 of Martha’s Ridge, 2461 Marthas Ridge Dr., Statesville, $185,000, on Dec. 17.
From CEM Group, LLC to A. Cruz, 268 Kelly St., Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 17.
From R. Bowers to C. Myers/TR and Charles Clinton Myers Trust, Lot 32 of Ridgecrest, 114 Forest Grove Dr., Statesville, $44,000, on Dec. 17.
From R. and R. Gwinner to M. Blizard, Lot 2 of Amity Acres, 3231 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 17.
From J. and E. Moose to C. and H. Rojas, metes and bounds, 326 Harrill St., Statesville, $28,000, on Dec. 17.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to S. Little II, metes and bounds, 420 Longview Rd., Statesville, $157,000, on Dec. 17.
From P. Dwiggins to C. Streich, (Lot 1), 794 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Dec. 17.
From A. and M. Lester to J. Gammon, Lot 14 of Fifth Creek Estates, 140 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $259,000, on Dec. 17.
From S. and S. Silva and D. Lara to K. Avila and D. Cruz, metes and bounds, 0.5 acre, (Lots 52-56), 1021 Wall St., Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 17.
From E. and P. Pope, L. and P. Schulz, C. and G. Pope and L. and D. Shipley to C. and J. Harney, 10.26 acres, Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $49,000, on Dec. 17.
From M. Price/Indvl & Exr, H. Ferron/Est, J. and J. Price and T. Ferron to L. Massey, Unit 908-C of The Oaks on Davie, 908 Davie Ave., Apt. C, Statesville, $189,500, on Dec. 17.
STONY POINT
From L. and L. and J. and J. Rumrill to M. and S. Warren, Lot 20 of Riverwalk, 159 Gardner Point Dr., Stony Point, $21,000, on Dec. 16.
From J. and T. Carpenter to M. and S. Warren, Lot 35 of Riverwalk, 142 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $12,000, on Dec. 16.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to H. and L. Doinaue, Lot 100 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 107 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $344,000, on Dec. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and B. Smith, Lot 87 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 241 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $301,500, on Dec. 16.
From J. Krakower to R. and J. Blackburn, Lot 56 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 229 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $600,000, on Dec. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to E. and D. Overman, Lot 91 of Sutters Mill, 103 Caprine Court, Troutman, $256,000, on Dec. 16.
From D. and A. Testa and A. Forney to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 126 of Sutters Mills, 165 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $265,000, on Dec. 17.
From T. and T. Kuiper to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.017 acres, +/- Highway 21, Troutman, $2,500, on Dec. 17.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Johnson, Lot 7 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 218 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $346,500, on Dec. 17.