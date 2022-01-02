Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 15-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From LHNH-Country Club Apartments LLC and LHNH Country Club Apartments, TIC II LLC to Ginkgo Country Club LLC, 11.45 acres, 900 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $18,050,000, on Dec. 20.
From Panhandle Ventures, LLC to Castlerock Group, LLC and Summerlin Investments Group LLC, 2.053 acres, 179-187 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $5,850,000, on Dec. 20.
From I. and I. and M. Rockefeller to T. and T. Patrick, two tracts, Lots 20 of Isle of Pines and 0.0325 acre, 111 Breezeway Place, Mooresville, $2,300,000, on Dec. 16.
From Ceraolo Properties, LLC to Jacks Heavy Property, LLC, two tracts, 1.22 acres, 12.49 acres and 12.424 acres, Landis Highway, Mooresville, $2,201,000, on Dec. 20.
From Fellfab Enterprises, LLC to Jacks Heavy Property, LLC, 14.276 acres, Azalea Road, Mooresville, $1,859,000, on Dec. 20.
DAVIDSON
From A. Whitley Jr. to R. Thompson, 1 acre, 6800 Dare Drive, Davidson, $110,000, on Dec. 17.
HARMONY
From T. and L. Knight, M. Knight/Indvl & AIF and C. Knight to M. Sockman, two tracts, 276 Rock Springs Road, Harmony and 0.07 acre, Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $101,000, on Dec. 16.
From T. and L. Knight, M. Knight/Indvl & AIF and C. Knight to M. Sockman and G. Land, metes and bounds, Lot 44, Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $28,000, on Dec. 16.
From A. and A. Lewis to LFDD Properties, LLC, Lot 31 of Sagefield, 180 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $20,000, on Dec. 17.
From S. and K. Tomlin and C. McCulloh to L. Jenkins, 4.178 acres, 165 Marshall Farm Road, Harmony, $65,000, on Dec. 17.
MOORESVILLE
From W. Runkle to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 244 of Morrison Plantation, 103 Charing Place, Mooresville, $357,500, on Dec. 15.
From T. and K. Mayberry to C. and J. Tait and A. Caldas, Lot 91 of Lakewalk, 176 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $640,000, on Dec. 15.
From P. and E. Andrews to N. and H. Moore, metes and bounds, .985 acre, Lot 1 of Skidmore Estates, 567 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on Dec. 15.
From Oak Springs, LLC to A. and V. Arrington, Lot 7 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $299,000, on Dec. 15.
From R. and D. Tucker to A. and A. Bellofiore, (Lot 126), 334 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $1,305,000, on Dec. 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Alluri and S. Jampana, Lot 489 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $484,500, on Dec. 15.
From K. and M. Keckeisen to W. and C. Rushman, Lot 303 of Glynwater, 165 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $435,000, on Dec. 15.
From T. and K. Patton to T. and E. Wyckoff, Lot 1 of Cedar Woods, 107 Cedar Woods Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Dec. 15.
From R. and M. and M. Smith to J. and M. Toomer, Lot 7 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 132 Isle Run Drive, Mooresville, $800,000, on Dec. 15.
From J. Cohen to C. and R. Figueroa, Lot 114 of Curtis Pond, 108 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $360,000, on Dec. 15.
From L. and L. and L. Hulings to D. Estes, Lot 580 of Curtis Pond, 163 Gage Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on Dec. 15.
From R. and R. and K. McFarland to Indiana99, LLC, three tracts, 6.974 acres and metes and bounds, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Dec. 15.
From M. Jaro/Indvl & Exr, M. Jaro/Indvl & Exr, H. Jaro/Est, H. Jaro/Est and F. Jaro Jr. to J. and R. McCall, (Lot 393), 131 Chestnut Tree Road, Mooresville, $795,000, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to P. Harraka, Langtree at Waterfront, 166 Beacon Drive, Townhome D, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to K. McManus, Langtree at Waterfront, 166 Beacon Drive, Townhome C, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to M. and T. Krampert, Lot 3 of Langtree at Waterfront, 166 Beacon Drive, Townhome B, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to D. Cedrone Lot 4 of Langtree at Waterfront, 166 Beacon Drive, Townhome A, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to W. and C. Hull, Lot 6 of Langtree at Waterfront, 160 Beacon Drive, Townhome D, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to M. and A. Smidt, Lot 5 of Langtree at Waterfront, 160 Beacon Drive, Townhome E, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to A. and A. Hoyt, Lot 7 of Langtree at Waterfront, 160 Beacon Drive, Townhome C, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 15.
From B. Goddard Jr./TR, R. Goddard/TR and Goddard Family Trust to M. Steele, (Lot 30), 302 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $1,750,000, on Dec. 15.
From D. and D. Jones to Rayna Properties, LLC, Lot 165 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 106 Kensington St., Mooresville, $305,000, on Dec. 15.
From Oak Springs, LLC to R. and M. Mulhern, Lot 4 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $180,000, on Dec. 15.
From D. and D. Vaseleniuck to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 136 of Fremont Park, 184 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $245,000, on Dec. 15.
From Jones Brothers Development, LLC to Blue Gate Mooresville Owner, LLC, approximately +/- 11.40 acres, vacant lot located on Oates Road, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Dec. 15.
From J. and C. Tysinger to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 92 of Briargate, 152 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on Dec. 16.
From T. and S. Samosa to Wilson Joseph Schrock, III Living Trust, Lot 8 of Devonshire, 314 Blume Road, Mooresville, $634,000, on Dec. 16.
From A. and L. and L. Leonard to B. and T. Doolan, (Lots 21-25), 131 Klutz Road, Mooresville, $282,500, on Dec. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Segovia, Lot 25 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $377,000, on Dec. 16.
From W. and J. Saulnier to R. and D. Ralston, Lot 105 of Shavender’s Bluff, 156 Shavender Drive, Mooresville, $665,000, on Dec. 16.
From B. and E. Holzberger to J. and J. Noble, Lot 51 of The Point on Norman, 131 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Dec. 16.
From A. and K. DeMarco to P. Busa, Lot 65 of Oaks on Main, 107 Milan Court, Mooresville, $428,000, on Dec. 16.
From Nest Homes, LLC to V. and N. Panizzut, Lot 8 of Collins Grove, 110 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $577,500, on Dec. 16.
From G. and M. Watts to Woodburn Condo, LLC, Pier 33 Condominiums, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 316, Mooresville, $361,000, on Dec. 16.
From W. and L. Wooldridge to J. and C. Mathes, Lot 46 of Johnson Manor, 120 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $425,000, on Dec. 16.
From S. Hawks to A. and D. Terry, Lot 142 of Bells Crossing, 300 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $685,000, on Dec. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and C. Tysinger, Lot 492 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $480,000, on Dec. 16.
From JRN Development, LLC and JRN Investment, LLC to R. Blossom and A. Cromartie, Langtree at Waterfront, 160 Beacon Drive, Townhome 1002B, Mooresville, $2,500, on Dec. 16.
From H. and N. Bergquist to M. and A. Shugarman, (Lot 151), 231 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Dec. 16.
From R. and D. and D. Goff to C. and C. Corbin, Lot 40 of Ashlyn Creek, 171 Ashlyn Creek Drive, Mooresville, $493,000, on Dec. 16.
From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to LKN Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 218 Waddell Road, Mooresville, $1,274,500, on Dec. 16.
From R. Brannen/Est, P. Brannen/Indvl & Exr and J. and C. Brannen to M. and P. Casatelli, Lot 91 of Villages at Oak Tree, 153 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 16.
From V. Owen to B. and K. Buchauer, (Lot 348), 154 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 16.
From Brownstone Ridge Development, LLC to J. and A. Schaen, Lot 13 of Brownstone Ridge Cluster, 533 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $135,000, on Dec. 17
From J. and J. Cudmore to A. Sanders, Lot 195 of Brookhaven, 134 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $200,000, on Dec. 17.
From D. and J. Cartee to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 170 of Cedarcroft, 217 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 17.
From S. and S. Josey and S. Roy to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 128 of Cedarcroft, 282 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $210,000, on Dec. 17.
From Community Foundations CDC, Inc. to J. Rubalcava, Lot 1 of Community Foundations, 360 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $204,000, on Dec. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and J. Kelley, Lot 27 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $381,500, on Dec. 17.
From Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes, LLC to S. Hatcher, two tracts, (Lot 9), 113 Keats Road, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Jan. 17.
From Jamesellen, LLC to J & G Market Properties, LLC, two parcels at Williamson Road and Sundown Road, Mooresville, $775,000, on Dec. 17.
From D. and J. Oakley to C. Miller, Lot 86 of Briargate, 111 Lantern Acres Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on Dec. 17.
From Oak Springs, LLC to R. and S. Argenta, Lot 27 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $167,000, on Dec. 17.
From Oak Springs, LLC to D. Rice and L. Davies, Lot 5 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $185,000, on Dec. 17.
From C. Poderis and L. Dominguez to J. and A. Severns, Lot 67 of Parkmont, 133 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Dec. 17.
From T. and D. Lawing to K. and P. Keenan, (Lot 9), 165 Live Oak Lane, Mooresville, $950,000, on Dec. 17.
From B. and M. Krokson to Meadows Property Management, LLC, metes and bounds, Valleydale Street, Mooresville, $40,000, on Dec. 17.
From J. and W. and W. Simmons to 252 Greenbay Road, LLC, (Lot 1141 and part of 158), 252 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $1,600,000, on Dec. 17.
From S. Henn and B. Palluck to K. Gaudio and C. Buckingham, Lot 44 of King’s Landing, 108 Castle Bay Court, Mooresville, $920,000, on Dec. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Kowalczyk and R. Johnson, Lot 13 of Mercer, Mooresville, $314,000, on Dec. 17.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and R. Urbach, Lot 113 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $419,500, on Dec. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Raj and A. Dorai, Lot 494 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $486,000, on Dec. 17.
From T. and E. and E. Howard to R. Powell and N. Haney, Lot 14 of Sunset Pointe II At The Harbour, 134 Shipyard Point Road, Mooresville, $710,000, on Dec. 17.
From S. and M. Binkley, M. Velardi-Binkley, M. Velardi Binkley and M. Binkley to S. Robinson and K. Jackson, Lot 4-D, Gabriel Estate Townhomes, Mooresville, $220,000, on Dec. 20.
From Cygnus Carolina, LLC to Antiquity Woods LLC, 5.59 acres, Morrison Plantation, Mooresville, $800,000, on Dec. 20.
From V. Lazar and D. Lazar/Indvl & AIF to H. and T. Hguyen, Lot 4 of Williamsburg Estates, 135 Charleston Drive, Mooresville, $429,000, on Dec. 20.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to T. and L. Tran, Lot 1033 of Woodburn Crossing, 146-C Marakery Road, Mooresville, $192,500, on Dec. 20.
From R. and R. and C. and C. Sponseller to K. and M. Kidd, Lot 304 of The Point on Norman, 176 Wild Harbor Road, Mooresville, $1,025,000, on Dec. 20.
From TENC Investments, LLC to D. Goodrich, Lots 22-25 of Cascade Mills, Brookwood Street, Mooresville, $275,000, on Dec. 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Q. and D. Feagins, Lot 116 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $393,500, on Dec. 20.
From S. and C. and C. Black to R. and R. Ledsinger, Lot 1373 of The Point, 118 Chesterwood Court, Mooresville, $1,325,000, on Dec. 20.
From K. and R. and R. Spina to L. Testa, Lot 72 of Brookhaven, 107 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, $210,000, on Dec. 20.
From E. and B. Fischer to SN NC, LLC, Lot 543 of Curtis Pond, 247 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Dec. 20.
From L. Griffin/Est and L. Shannon/Exr to B. and M. Shepard, Lot 20 of Pine Knoll Pointe, Kemp Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 20.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to J. Starnes, Lot 271 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 124 Eternal Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Dec. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and P. Appala, Lot 14 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $401,000, on Dec. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Ascencio and M. Padilla, Lot 28 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $361,500, on Dec. 20.
From True Homes, LLC to N. and A. Wahl, Lot 14 of Mercer, Mooresville, $365,000, on Dec. 20.
From Oak Springs, LLC to S. and E. Pavelka, Lot 13 of Davidson Pond, 152 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $249,000, on Dec. 20.
From Oak Springs, LLC to S. and R. Conover, Lot 26 of Davidson Pond, Mooresville, $175,000, on Dec. 20.
From T. and T. and K. Ellis to J. and A. Walther, Lot 44 of The Harbour, 144 Lake Spring Loop, Mooresville, $805,000, on Dec. 20.
MOUNT ULLA
From P. Sarvak to Carolina Southern Group, LLC, 0.41 acre, 1933 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $62,500, on Dec. 15.
STATESVILLE
From D. and T. Seitz to R. and B. Meeds, Lot 18 of Windemere Island, 350 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Dec. 15.
From M. Stec to R. and B. Reavis, Lot 217 of Shannon Acres, 3503 Sunningdale Lane, Statesville, $22,500, on Dec. 15.
From C. and C. Lamberth to F. and B. Tehe, Lot 110 of Lippard Springs, 148 Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, $257,500, on Dec. 15.
From R. and M. Goforth to Combs Properties, LLC, two tracts, 1.958 acres and .0980 acre, 919 Brookhaven Road, Statesville, $27,000, on Dec. 15.
From B. and D. and D. Lowrance to G. and R. Weber, (Lots 27-30), 103 Taylor Ridge Lane, Statesville, $62,000, on Dec. 15.
From T. Stone to D. and A. Chick, Lot 80 of Meadow-View Estates, TBD West Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $3,000, on Dec. 15.
From I. Timofeyev and G. Stepanyuk to E. Delgado and L. Alvarado, (Lots 47-51), 3659 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $239,000, on Dec. 15.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. Maness and A. Dellorso, Lot 107 of Valley Brook, 1159 Valley St., Statesville, $282,500, on Dec. 15.
From T. and T. and T. Menster and J. and T. and T. Case to MDH Properties LLC, metes and bounds, 1713 Campbell St., Statesville, $45,000, on Dec. 15.
From CJK Company, LP and Coldiron Investments, LLC/PTNR to M. Cardona, metes and bounds, Monroe Street, Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 15.
From SFR JV-1 Property, LLC to E. Ciro, Lot 131 of Valley Brook, 1426 Commonwealth Ave., Statesville, $265,000, on Dec. 15.
From 786 Holdings, LLC to D. White, Lot 4 of Park Place, 640 E. Front St., Statesville, $152,500, on Dec. 15.
From P. Brewer to T. Johnson, 1.114 acres, 533 Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $230,000, on Dec. 15.
From J. and P. Reich to NC Gray Properties, LLC, 0.141 acres, West Broad Street, Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 16.
From D. and J. Goll to W. and D. Goforth, Lots 38-46 of Monticello Heights, 135 Frye Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on Dec. 16.
From VSP Charlotte, LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, metes and bounds, 205 N. Patterson St., Statesville; Lot 21 of Lincoln Estates, 1135 Rita Ave., Statesville; Lot 27 of Jan Joy Acres, 1927 Joe Road, Statesville; and Lot 41 of Old Farm, 633 Colonial Drive, Statesville, $938,500, on Dec. 16.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to J. Nelson, Lot 8 of Chimney Ridge, 105 Chimney Ridge Lane, Statesville, $277,500, on Dec. 16.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and H. Oxenford, Lot 1 of Beverly Heights, 310 Beverly Drive, Statesville, $278,500, on Dec. 16.
From C. Shaw, C. Bowlin and G. and G. Shaw Jr. to M. and D. Dressler, Lots 226-229 of Broadview, 203 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Dec. 16.
From M. Little to D. and A. Okey, metes and bounds, Lot PT3 of Lakeside, 529 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Dec. 16.
From R. and R. and J. and J. Hunt to Statesville Barkley, LLC, 0.76 acre, 1504 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $550,000, on Dec. 16.
From H. Collet to C. Bolhouse, Lot 77 of Deer Park, 304 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $115,000, on Dec. 16.
From E. and E. and B. and B. Rashley to M. Gottholm, 123 Kelly St., Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 16.
From N. and N. Brown to M. and A. Hurst and A. Hunt, Lot 14 of Carol Lynne Acres, 222 St. Jill Circle, Statesville, $262,500, on Dec. 16.
From C. and C. and R. Smyth to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC (Lot 2), West Sharpe Street, Statesville, $9,000, on Dec. 17.
From H. Wilkerson Jr. to 237 Arlie Loop Land Trust, 237 Arlie Loop, Statesville, $19,000, on Dec. 17.
From G. and A. Loftis to J. and L. Loftis, two tracts, Lots 1 and PT2 of Forest Park, 111 N. East End Ave., Statesville, $234,000, on Dec. 17.
From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to K. Mayo, S. Mayo Castro, S. Castro and S. Mayo-Castro, Lot 13 of New Salem Estates, Peacehaven Place, Statesville, $55,000, on Dec. 17.
From H. and V. Ore to E. and C. Asch, 4 acres, 239 Alpine Circle, Statesville, $68,000, on Dec. 17.
From S. and R. Griffith to T. Walker, Unit 1508 of Chestnut Commons, 1508 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Dec. 17.
From R. and D. and S. and S. Hefner and W. and J. Evans to D. Onisor, 12.12 acres, South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Dec. 17.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. and S. Purifoy, Lot 70 of Beverly Heights addition, 222 Macon Drive, Statesville, $284,500, on Dec. 17.
From J. and K. Best and H. and S. Sampsel to Gwinnett Holdings, LLC, 522 S. Race St., Statesville, $51,000, on Dec. 17.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to C. Williams and A. Randolph, (Lot 1), 2481 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 17.
From T. and L. Foss to C. Burke, Lot 41 of Mountain View Estates, 721 Midway Road, Statesville, $239,000, on Dec. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and A. Woolley, Lot 18 of Larkin, 200 Canada Drive, Statesville, $368,000, on Dec. 17.
From V. Brown, J. Clontz, T. and E. Davidson and B. Brown to Empire House Buyers, LLC, J. Bueno and J. Rodriguez, two tracts, Lots 66 and 67 of Green Acres, 2012 and TBD Hazelwood Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Dec. 17.
Lots 19-23+ of Western Heights, 1128 Secor Street, Statesville, and Lots 17 and 18 of Western Heights, 212 S. Lackey St., Statesville, $750,000, on Dec. 17.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Ski Mtn Rental LLC, Lot 44 of River Hill Heights, 127 Independence Loop, Statesville, $300,000, on Dec. 17.
From Future Realty, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 33 of Tara’s Trace, 2232 Wexford Way, Statesville, $323,500, on Dec. 17.
From M. and M. Bacote to WP RE Ventures 1, LLC, Lot 13 of Sherwood Forest, Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $12,000, on Dec. 20.
From MJMJ Property & Design, LLC to J. Sipes, (Lot 9), 437 Brevard St., Statesville, $132,000, on Dec. 20.
From J. Campbell to D. Garcia-Fuentes, D. Garcia Fuentes, D. Fuentes and J. Vanegas, Lot 4 of Third Creek Place, 365 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $245,000, on Dec. 20.
From J. Blackwelder and L. and L. Baucom to K5 Partners, LLC, lot, metes and bounds, 23.06 acres, Knox Farm Road, Statesville, $305,000, on Dec. 20.
From J. Hall to R. and T. Hall, metes and bounds, 179 Oak Forest Drive, Statesville, $82,000, on Dec. 20.
From H. and H. Brown and J. Andrus to J. and D. Starrett, 0.889 acre, 127 Lamb Road, Statesville, $115,000, on Dec. 20.
From S. and R. Bumgarner to A. and J. Plyler, 9.95 acres, 200 Tucker Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 20.
From Future Realty, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 7 of Martha’s Ridge, 2425 Martha’s Ridge Drive, Statesville, $331,000, on Dec. 20.
STONY POINT
From W. and W. and P. Summers to D. and A. Lackey, two tracts, 5.939 and 1.074 acres, 1749 and 1753 Midway Road, Stony Point, $75,000, on Dec. 15.
TROUTMAN
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 18 of Rocky Creek Cove, 191 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Dec. 15.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 190 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on Dec. 15.
From J. and J. Henry and K. Devincentis to S. and T. Smith, 3.315 acres, Lot 22H of Holly Branch, 149 Holly Branch Lane, Troutman, $740,000 on Dec. 15.
From J. and J. Bray to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., (Lots 33-35), 482 Patterson Street Troutman, $300,000, on Dec. 15.
From B. and J. and J. Conroy to T. and J. Lawson, Lot 137 of Meadow Glen, 127 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $355,000, on Dec. 15.
From Onsrud Properties, LLC to D. and S. Bellingham, Lots 5-7 of The Charles Center, Kirkman Court, Troutman, $600,000, on Dec. 15.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. Moore, Lot 33 of Sanders Ridge, 191 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $362,500, on Dec. 15.
From T. and J. Killian to B. and C. Bell, Lot 127 of Jacobs Woods, 103 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $343,000, on Dec. 16.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to T. Killian, Lot 10 of Kelly Farmsteads, 142 Gray Barn Drive, Troutman, $310,000, on Dec. 16.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 53 of Rocky Creek Cove, 126 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $299,000, on Dec. 17.
From M. and K. Snock to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 74 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 187 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $387,500, on Dec. 20.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to W. Meyer, Lot 97 of Sanders Ridge, 168 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $347,500, on Dec. 20.
From C. and C. and C. Morris to J. Whitley, 5.793 acres portion of Dogwood Estate, 142 Alexis Lane, Troutman, $142,500, on Dec. 20.
UNION GROVE
From T. Benbow to P. Coe and A. Hayes, 22.78 acres, Race Path Road, Union Grove, $240,000, on Dec. 20.