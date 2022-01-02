Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 15-20

From Future Realty, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 7 of Martha’s Ridge, 2425 Martha’s Ridge Drive, Statesville, $331,000, on Dec. 20.

STONY POINT

From W. and W. and P. Summers to D. and A. Lackey, two tracts, 5.939 and 1.074 acres, 1749 and 1753 Midway Road, Stony Point, $75,000, on Dec. 15.

TROUTMAN

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 18 of Rocky Creek Cove, 191 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $324,500, on Dec. 15.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 190 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on Dec. 15.

From J. and J. Henry and K. Devincentis to S. and T. Smith, 3.315 acres, Lot 22H of Holly Branch, 149 Holly Branch Lane, Troutman, $740,000 on Dec. 15.

From J. and J. Bray to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., (Lots 33-35), 482 Patterson Street Troutman, $300,000, on Dec. 15.

From B. and J. and J. Conroy to T. and J. Lawson, Lot 137 of Meadow Glen, 127 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $355,000, on Dec. 15.