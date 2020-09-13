Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to J. Thompson, ¼ acre, 162 S. Miller Ave., Statesville, $125,000, on Sept. 3.

From D. Clark/Comr to D. Jagacki, 1.5 acres, 148 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $55,000, on Sept. 4.

From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to P. Sospenzo, Lot 43 of Castlegate, 183 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $231,500, on Sept. 4.

From K. and C. Head to H. Hamiter, Lot 25 of Larkin, 105 Brookshire Lane, #E, Statesville, $206,000, on Sept. 4.

From M. Privette to B. and K. Parsons, 5.403 acres Furr Road, Statesville, $79,000, on Sept. 4.

From TC53, LLC to K. and J. Orr, Lot 4 of Statesville Development, 509 S. Race St., Statesville, $192,000, on Sept. 4.

From C. and C. Kurfees to K. Voit, Lot 14 of Broad Meadow, 118 Cripple Creek Lane, Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 4.

From T. and A. Hatmaker to S. and E. Barnes and S. McKinnon, Lot 3 of Nelly Green Estates, 2609 Fines Creek Dr., Statesville, $292,000, on Sept. 4.

From T. Marko to Property Solutions, LLC, Lots 47-49 of Brookmeade Acres, 3306 and 3308 Windsor Place, Statesville, $130,000, on Sept. 4.

STONY POINT