Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 18-26

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to KL LHB CHP AIV LLC, two tracts, 114.805 acres and 2.408 acres, East Broad Street, Statesville, $3,911,500, on Aug. 23.
From Shoe Family Enterprises, LLC to Mitchell Community College, tracts D, E, F and G, 224 W. Iredell Avenue, 266 N. Broad St., and West Moore Avenue, Mooresville, $1,925,000, on Aug. 24.
From Creekside At Fox Den, LLC to Dependable Development, Inc., three tracts, 108.05 acres, White Mills Road, Statesville, $1,237,500, on Aug. 24.
From Old Iron 35-36, LLC to D&R Storage Group, LLC, Lot 56A of Lakeside Park, Ridge Hill Drive, Mooresville, $1,025,000, on Aug. 20.
From J. and J. and D. Nelson to S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust, Lot 407 of The Point on Norman, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Aug. 25.
CLEVELAND
From S. Dixon, B. and B. Land and K. and K. Dixon to C. Orshal and T. Foster, metes and bounds, 1575 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $750,000, on Aug. 26.
HAMPTONVILLE
From R. and C. Bartlett to M. and J. Galliher, two tracts, metes and bounds, 848 Troy Mill Road, Hamptonville, $250,000, on Aug. 18.
HARMONY
From B. and S. and S. and M. and S. and C. and C. and B. Wallace to K. and V. Byrd, 7 acres, Countryside Road, Harmony, $25,000, on Aug. 20.
From C. and C. and T. Tennant to K. and J. Wilson, Lots 4-6 of Tomlin Forest, 202 Dogwood Forest Loop, Harmony, $325,000, on Aug. 20.
From C. and S. Cartner to R. and W. Cartner, 9.012 acres, tract 1, Society Road, Harmony, $56,500, on Aug. 24.
From M. Beck/Indvl & TR, Mildred C. Beck Revocable Living Trust and K. Foster to T. and C. Foster, metes and bounds, 361 Reavis Road, Harmony, $90,000, on Aug. 24.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to Z. Deal, (Lot 25), 330 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $206,000, on Aug. 24.
From J. and P. Seaford to C. and A. Conaway, Lot 5 of Mt. Bethel Estate, 127 Flora Lane, Harmony, $390,000, on Aug. 25.
From D. and D. Campbell to R. and J. Taylor, 36.18 acres, West Memorial Highway, Harmony, $145,000, on Aug. 25.
From B. and M. and M. Shelton to Bam Land Co., LLC, 1.9920 acres, 3335 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $160,000, on Aug. 26.
From P. and J. and J. Barker, L. and L. and V. and V. Cumby to Bam Land Co., LLC, 110 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $90,000, on Aug. 26.
MOORESVILLE
From A. and A. and P. Williamson to J. Poteat, Lot 133 of The Woodlands, 324 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 18.
From R. and T. and T. Beane to P. and C. Schenone, (Lots 2 and 3), 405 and 411 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $184,000, on Aug. 18.
From T. Cromie to J. Zicco, Lot 39 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 143 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $365,000, on Aug. 18.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 84 of Atwater Landing, 104 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 18.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc. to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 3 of Collins Grove, 121 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $55,000, on Aug. 18.
From DeBerti, Inc. to J. Horning, Lot 183 of Atwater Landing, 259 Preston Road, Mooresville, $470,000, on Aug. 18.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and E. Novak, Lot 152 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 127 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $335,000, on Aug. 18.
From K. and S. and S. Kanarek to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 103 of Curtis Pond, 140 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $329,000, on Aug. 18.
From K. Fleming to D. Allen, 113 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 104, Mooresville, $127,000, on Aug. 18.
From J. and J. Kashuba to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 358 of Atwater Landing, 213 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Aug. 18.
From S. and K. Ratliff to M. and S. Smith, Lot 16 of Winslow Bay, 128 Comata Road, Mooresville, $429,500, on Aug. 18.
From L. McColl/Est, S. McColl/Est, S. McColl/Est and J. Foster/Exr to S. and L. Medsker, (Lot 140), 175 Hogan Lane, Mooresville, $662,000, on Aug. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and E. Morgan, Lot 475 of Atwater Landing, 136 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $374,500, on Aug. 18.
From J. and J. Barnum to M. New, metes and bounds, 259 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 18.
From T. Smyre to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Lot 12 of Burke Crossings, 138 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $192,000, on Aug. 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and M. O’Haire, Lot 2 of Lakewalk, 109 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $384,500, on Aug. 19.
From C. and S. Ingle to J. and D. Beckham, Lot 103 of Mallard Head Country Club, 388 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $505,000, on Aug. 19.
From S. and S. and K. Bathrick to R. and L. Emlong, metes and bounds, 0.57 acre, 109 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $710,000, on Aug. 19.
From M. Towell to M. and D. Donley, (Lot 3), Blackwelder Farm Drive, Mooresville, $35,000, on Aug. 19.
From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and E. Shook to J. and P. Saggese, 0.714 acre, (Lot 200), 339 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $930,000, on Aug. 19.
From R. Wright/Indvl & AIF and J. Wright to P. and C. Seston, Lot 22 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 158 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $779,000, on Aug. 19.
From S. Woodring to Future Realty, LLC, Lot 104 of Kistler Mill, 165 Stallings Mill Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 19.
From D. and S. Spury to R. and R. Touchette, 2.520 acres, 143 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $160,000, on Aug. 20.
From J. and P. McCaffrey to I. Tabanin and A. Soshnikova, Lot 35 of Winslow Bay, 168 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Aug. 20.
From Jenaper Properties, LLC to Jenrette Real Estate LLC, 1.17 acres, Lot 5 of Fellowship Acres, Patternote Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on Aug. 20.
From J. and V. and V. Craver to J. and S. Yant, two tracts, 1 acre and 0.556 acre, metes and bounds on Judas Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on Aug. 20.
From N. and D. Doster to M. and O. Avena, Lot 21 of Bradford Glyn, 221 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on Aug. 20.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Suddapalli and M. Ratakonda, Lot 83 of Waterfront at Langtree, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $312,000, on Aug. 20.
From D. and S. Schrock to J. and N. Francis, Lot 157 of Linwood Farms, 128 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $391,000, on Aug. 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Martins, Lot 67 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $365,000, on Aug. 20.
From E. and P. Schorb to Carolina Blue Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, (Lots 219-221) 219 Institute St., Mooresville, $160,000, on Aug. 20.
From T. and T. and J. and J. Hines to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 23 of Allison Park, 717 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $316,000, on Aug. 23.
From A. and C. Graham to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 95 of Briargate, 155 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $342,500, on Aug. 23.
From E. Broadwell to F. and L. Karmatz, Lots 11 and 12 of Patterson Heights, 330 Lee St., Mooresville, $105,000, on Aug. 23.
From J. Frias to D. and S. Bauer, metes and bounds, Lot 33 of Churchill Estates, 115 Blue Grass Circle, Mooresville, $376,500, on Aug. 23.
From C. Ainsworth to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 154 of Waterlynn, 115 Edenton Lane, Mooresville, $439,000, on Aug. 23.
From R. Nandanavanam and S. and S. Satyavolu to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 245 of Curtis Pond, 116 Renville Place, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 23.
From T. and T. and T. and T. and T. Weeks to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 57 of Tall Oaks, 226 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $205,000, on Aug. 23.
From D. and D. and D. Randazzo to M. and L. Seidl, Lot 368 of The Point on Norman, 133 Wild Harbor Road, Mooresville, $835,500, on Aug. 23.
From C. Wentzel Jr. to L. and K. Davis, Lot 10 of The Village at Isle of Pines, 108 W. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $479,000, on Aug. 23.
From M. Williams to J. and J. Teeter, Lot 55 of Johnson Manor, 100 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $323,000, on Aug. 23.
From R. and T. Williams to S. Butsack and S. Overly, Lot 54 of Northbridge, 112 Delany Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Aug. 24.
From Point Blank Investments, LLC to R. Sica and J. Young, Lot 1023 of The Point, 135 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on Aug. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Hao and D. Li, Lot 2 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $361,500, on Aug. 24.
From The Peter M. Galano and Ghislaine D. Galano Revocable Living Trust, P. Galano/TR and G. Galano/TR to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 38 of Shepard’s Bluff, 100 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 24.
From NVR, Inc. to K. Cameli, Lot 82 of Waterfront at Langtree, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $312,500, on Aug. 24.
From S. Spalding to K. and S. Maddock, 106 Locomotive Lane, Unit 107, Mooresville, $140,000, on Aug. 24.
From W. and K. Hunt to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 37 of Waterlynn, 122 Walnut Cove Drive, D, Mooresville, $238,000, on Aug. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and L. Kassmann, Lot 462 of Atwater Landing, 106 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 24.
From C. Brady to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 193 of Winborne, 198 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 24.
From J. and J. Diggs to H. and S. Chappell, two tracts, 1.776 acres and 0.083 acre, 153 Williford Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Aug. 24.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc. to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 4 of Collins Grove, 125 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $55,000, on Aug. 24.
From G. Hudgins to L. Evans, Lot 27 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 135 Leyton Loop, Mooresville, $289,000, on Aug. 24.
From W. and L. Rinehardt to T. Rinehardt and T. Phillips, Lot 5 of Edgemoor No. 2, 636 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $75,000, on Aug. 24.
From S. and N. Allen to Kistler Farm Property, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, Krystal Nicole Lane, Mooresville and Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $800,000, on Aug. 24.
From F. Campbell to Ridgeline Corporation, (Lot 2), 295 Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on Aug. 24.
From D. and S. and S. White to A. and M. Cramasta, Lot 185 of Harris Village, 186 Harris Farm Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 24.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. Watts and O. Shumake, Lot 34 of Kistler Mill, 156 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on Aug. 24.
From F. Wertz to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 185 of Linwood Farms, 151 Edgington St., Mooresville, $292,000, on Aug. 25.
From B. Harkins/Indvl & AIF, B. Harkins/Indvl & AIF and S. Harkins to J. and W. Branisteanu, Lot 101 of Bells Crossing, 141 Bells Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $724,000, on Aug. 25.
From S. Cronin/TR and The Shelton Family Irrevocable Trust to S. and S. Johnson, Lot 75 of Curtis Pond, 247 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 25.
From M. and N. Curtis to S. and S. Magness, Lot 71 of Norman Woods, 257 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $738,000, on Aug. 25.
From G. Moretz/TR and Gabrielle P. Moretz Revocable Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 95 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 108 East Fenway Ave., Mooresville, $304,000, on Aug. 25.
From R. and J. Mason to J. Schlaudt and S. Taylor, Lot 28 of Oak Brook, 153 Cliffview Lane, Mooresville, $257,000, on Aug. 25.
From FFF Land Acquisitions, LLC to E. Moser and C. Stevens, metes and bounds, 225 Gannett Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Aug. 25.
From 1424 W A, LLC to T. Knowles, .916 acre, more or less, metes and bounds, 113 Barkland Lane, Mooresville, $195,000, on Aug. 25.
From Nest Homes, LLC to A. and D. Vandergrift, Lot 29 of Creek Stone, 256 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $558,500, on Aug. 25.
From L. and J. Hernandez to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 61 of The Woodlands, 333 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $336,000, on Aug. 25.
From T. Benjamin to R. James, Lot 4 of Collins Park, 153 Creek Branch Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Aug. 26.
From T. and C. Tohn to S. Patil and R. Dubey, 35 acres, 545 N. Main St., Mooresville, $50,000, on Aug. 26.
From W. and W. and L. and L. Ingram to T. Barker, Lot 22 of Whispering Oaks, 114 Misty Meadows Court, Mooresville, $899,000, on Aug. 26.
From L. and L. and L. Stapel to T. Davis, Lot 14 of Windward Pointe, 184 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on Aug. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. Anwar, S. Hakimi and M. Mayar, Lot 68 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $353,000, on Aug. 26.
From P. Johnson and R. Laird to F. Villarreal, Lot 3 of Pond Lane, 125 Esquire Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on Aug. 26.
From K. and K. Addison to D. and D. Rothwell, Lot 61 of Kings Landing, 224 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $766,000, on Aug. 26.
From A. and A. Parker, A. Call-Parker, A. Call Parker, A. Parker, A. Call-Parker, A. Call Parker and A. Parker to K. Holcomb/TR and Holcomb Law Firm, PC Retirement Trust, Lot 102 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, Mooresville, $310,000, on Aug. 26.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to S. Chintala, Lot 2 of Briargate, 108 Buxton St., Mooresville, $399,500, on Aug. 26.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to W. and L. Ingram, Lot 82 of Harbor Cove, 182 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $435,000, on Aug. 26.
From D. and M. Hinkle to K. and D. Christy, Lot 146 of Curtis Pond, 131 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $314,000, on Aug 26.
From J. and N. Testa to B. and R. Dupree, Lot 40 of Curtis Pond, 183 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $260,000, on Aug. 26.
From G. Atkins to T. Hester and A. Crotts, Lot 48 of Bridgeport, 139 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 26.
From D. Stahl to E. and J. Rodriguez, Lot 275 of Cherry Grove, 141 Winterbell Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on Aug. 26.
From D. and L. Kassmann and L. Corriher to J. Kennedy and K. Zartman, Lot 98 of Glynwater, 225 Misty Arbor Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 26.
OLIN
From Triwall Acres, LLC to Jordan Investments, LLC, Lot 2 of Triwall Acres, LLC, 135 Con-Lee Drive, Olin, $15,000, on Aug. 20.
From S. and S. and K. Hampton to J. and T. and B. and S. Sloan, 11.98 acres, 219 Williamsburg Road, Olin, $100,000, on Aug. 24.
STATESVILLE
From G. and T. Helms to Journey Capital, LLC, Lots 12-14 of Developer’s Enterprises, Inc., Springfield Road, Statesville, $13,000, on Aug. 18.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 149 of Olde Statesville, 129 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $287,500, on Aug. 18.
From J. and M. Queen to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 16 of Gregory Place, 116 Creek Bottom Lane, Statesville, $221,000, on Aug. 18.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 14 of Powder Spring Creek, 166 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Aug. 18.
From P. Blandford to D. Ashcraft, Lot 20 of Green Acres, 310 Dillon Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on Aug. 18.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Jones, Lot 190 of Hidden Lakes, 237 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $246,500, on Aug. 18.
From R. Gillispie, R. Blevins and A. Gillispie to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 96 of Hidden Lakes, 179 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $356,000, on Aug. 18.
From A. Sanabria, A. Paz Sanabria and E. Paz to P. and A. Gibbs, Lot PT58 of Meadow View Estates, 174 E. Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Aug. 18.
From M. Simons and S. Manginelli/AIF to M. Fraley, two tracts, Lots 61 and PT62 of Brookdale, 920 Restmore Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on Aug. 18.
From L. and J. Medford, B. and T. Eanes and D. and D. Young to W. Gardner Jr., 1 acre, TBD Poppy Lane, Statesville, $12,500, on Aug. 18.
From J. and K. McMillan to K. Gaines, Lot 199 of Shannon Acres, 3346 Sunningdale Lane, Statesville, $365,000, on Aug. 18.
From G. and G. Redmond and M. Estes/AIF to J. Moore, Lot 30 of Westover, 3609 Flint Circle, Statesville, $50,000, on Aug. 18.
From A. Mayes/Comr and D. Mayes/Est to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lot 18 of Idlewild, 1576 Dogwood Lane, Statesville, $66,000, on Aug. 18.
From J. and J. Edwards to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 38 of Martha’s Ridge, 806 Simones Court, Statesville, $305,000, on Aug. 19.
From Prime Investment Solutions, Inc. to C. Lasater, Oakwood Condominiums, 127 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on Aug. 19.
From R. Taylor to Wealth Cap Funds, LLC, two tracts, 1.425 acres and 0.431 acre, 1116 Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $267,000, on Aug. 19.
From L. Scott, L. Miller and B. Scott to B. and A. Higgins, Lot 31 of Summerset, 109 Grainger Lane, Statesville, $220,000, on Aug. 19.
From V. Mercado, J. Rodriquez-Maldonado, J. Rodriquez Maldonado and J. Maldonado to S. and Y. Pomonis, Lot 78 of Quail Ridge, 139 Sparrow Lane, Statesville, $218,000, on Aug. 19.
From A. and A. and J. and J. Eudy to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 22 of New Salem Estates, 495 New Salem Road, Statesville, $479,500, on Aug. 19.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to E. Siler, Lot 23 of Fox Den, 124 Raemont Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on Aug. 19.
From D. and D. Miller and B. Miller/AIF to W. Harris, Lot 6 of Ridgecrest, 303 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $130,000, on Aug. 19.
From A. and A. Lipcon to M. and K. Brumbaugh, Lot 40 of Autumn Brook, 116 Bellchase Lane, Statesville, $420,000, on Aug. 19.
From P. Price/TR, The Patricia Price Living Trust and J. Preston to L. and L. Ritchie, metes and bounds, 4.73 acres Caskaddon Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on Aug. 20.
From D. and D. and M. Cline to O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC, Lot 35 of Carter’s Farm, Statesville, $44,500, on Aug. 20.
From V. and R. Winecoff to W. Gardner Jr., one acre, TBD Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $12,500, on Aug. 20.
From Bett Investments, LLC to M. Clanton, Lot 18 of North Crossing, 179 Foy Lane, Statesville, $315,000, on Aug. 20.
From F. Hudler to J. Andrews, two tracts, 13.132 acres and metes and bounds, Branchwood Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Aug. 20.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to C. and L. Lee, 10 acres, Swann Road, Statesville, $515,000, on Aug. 20.
From J. Plyler to B. Grubb and A. Bridgers, 3.140 acres, metes and bounds, 127 Tucker Road, Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 20.
From R. Puskas to M. and R. Hughes, 364 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $190,000, on Aug. 20.
From P. and P. Rhyne to C. Meertins and D. Harris, metes and bounds, Clearview Road, Statesville, $12,000, on Aug. 23.
From L. Thiess to C. and B. Lambert, Lot 6 of Raefield, 110 Raefield Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Aug. 23.
From R. and R. and T. Pridemore to Galaxy Property Management and Investments, LLC, Lot 36 of Lansdowne, 246 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on Aug. 23.
From L. Hooker to T. Brown and D. Elliott, Lot 7 of Dobbs Valley, 146 Natures Trail, Statesville, $736,000, on Aug. 23.
From R. and A. Potts to R. and A. Potts, metes and bounds, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $2,000, on Aug. 23.
From Adjess Associates 19, LLC to VSP Charlotte, LLC, (Lot 2), 788 West Pine Circle, Statesville, $169,000, on Aug. 23.
From B. and B. and A. and A. Goodman to R. Gillispie, Lot 124 of Harbor Watch, 197 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $545,000, on Aug. 23.
From B. Perez to Shedley Investments, LLC, Lot 10 of Bloomfield, 427 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 23.
From S. and P. Taylor to C. Snyder, Lots 65 and 66 of Harbor Watch, 324 and 336 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $46,000, on Aug. 23.
From Shedley Investments, LLC to Max Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 10 of Bloomfield, 427 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $55,000, on Aug. 23.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to T. Rivera, Lot 115 of Castlegate, 197 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $310,000, on Aug. 23.
From B. and A. Gregg to N. McGuire, Lots 408-411 of Iredell Heights, 173 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $142,000, on Aug. 24.
From R. and C. Goodin to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 3 of Olde Statesville, 112 Tarrington Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on Aug. 24.
From E. and S. Pack to J. Tuten, Lot 171 of Shannon Acres, 405 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $505,000, on Aug. 24.
From S. Lawson/Exr and C. Lazenby/Est to S. and L. Lawson, metes and bounds, 648 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Aug. 24.
From B. Barcomb and D. Harris to B. Anderson and B. Chapman, Lot 29 of Lone Pine Meadows, 113 Loneheart Lane, Statesville, $256,000, on Aug. 24.
From D. Bril to V. and E. Splendorio, Lot 6 of Barium Seasons Village, 162 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on Aug. 24.
From C. and S. Brady to Adjess Associates 19, LLC, metes and bounds, 135 Bost St., Statesville, $174,000, on Aug. 24.
From D. Lackey to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 7 of Hidden Lakes, 111 Wake Court, Statesville, $350,000, on Aug. 24.
From Y. Alvarado, Y. Rivas Alvarado and A. Anastacio to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 137 of Tara’s Trace, 2115 Wexford Way, Statesville, $278,000, on Aug. 24.
From C. MacBrien and K. and K. Jacobs to S. Aguilar, metes and bounds, .87 acre, 239 S. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $57,000, on Aug. 24.
From A. Harmon to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lots 56 and 57 of Tranquility, 737 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $153,500, on Aug. 24.
From S. Pruitt to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 29 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 935 Faye St., Statesville, $240,000, on Aug. 24.
From Dependable Development, Inc.to True Homes, LLC, Lot 64 and 69 of Larkin, Statesville, $141,500, on Aug. 24.
From K. and A. Sherrill to J. Brawley, Lot 86 of Lakewood Estates, 157 Delight Loop, Statesville, $189,000, on Aug. 24.
From W. and D. Tazelaar to J. and A. Eudy, Lot 36 of Dogwood Hills, 3126 Meadow Rue Lane, Statesville, $575,000, on Aug. 25.
From J. Taylor/Indvl & Exr, E. Taylor/Est, S. Barringer and J. Taylor to D. Hurdle/TR, K. Mackay/TR and Debra Gail Hurdle Trust, 1.174 acres, 536 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $262,000, on Aug. 25.
From D. and D. Reavis and D. Reavis/AIF to J. Ammons, Lot 27 Mobeal Lane, Statesville, $27,000, on Aug. 25.
From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to J. Edwards, Lot 51 of Lansdowne, 146 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 25.
From R. and M. Bellamy to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 27 of Celtic Ridge, 112 W. Dundee Court, Statesville, $230,000, on Aug. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to H. Guthrie and J. Bowman, Lot 76 of The Landings, 121 Dublin Court, Statesville, $345,000, on Aug. 25.
From D. and S. Harrington to S. and B. Byers, Lots 44-49 of Monticello Heights, 146 Frye Lane, Statesville, $216,000, on Aug. 25.
From CJ Homes, Inc. to BVJ Properties LLC, Lot 63 of Lakeridge, 413 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on Aug. 25.
From Augusta Developers, LLC to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 16-20 and 74 of Augusta Greens, phase two, 109, 115, 121, 127 and 133 Top Flite Drive, Statesville and 103 Taylor Made Drive, Statesville, $162,000, on Aug. 26.
From H. Stone to K. and J. Cassone, Lot 1 of Hampton Glen, 105 Hampton Glen Drive, Statesville, $215,000, on Aug. 26.
From G. Lewis, L. Taylor-Lewis, L. Taylor Lewis and L. Lewis to Y. and K. Smith, (Lots 50-53), 670 Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $224,000, on Aug. 26.
From BCIT Estate Holdings, LLC to C. and J. Stewart, Lots 58-60 of Dobbs Valley, 120, 128 and 132 Backrush Court, Statesville, $205,000, on Aug. 26.
From M. Watts to W. and T. and T. James, 3.46 acres, 143 Patchwork Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Aug. 26.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Safrit and L. Garner, Lot 29 of Larkin, 226 Canada Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Aug. 26.
From F. and D. Setser, J. Liverman, K. and J. Setser, C. Liverman and H. Stanfield to T. Donnelly, 100.326 acres, 149 Congo Road, Statesville, $8,000, on Aug. 26.
From M. Watts to W. and T. and T. James, 3.46 acres, 143 Patchwork Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Aug. 26.
STONY POINT
From M. White to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 153 Cannistra Drive, Stony Point, $54,000, on Aug. 18.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to WHS Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 153 Cannistra Drive, Stony Point, $77,000, on Aug. 18.
From S. and J. and J. Stewart to J. and F. Pfeil, two tracts, 0.6 and 0.64 acre, 139 Walk On Road and lot, Stony Point, $145,000, on Aug. 24.
TROUTMAN
From J. Ammon Jr. to W. Motley, metes and bounds, Pine State Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Aug. 20.
From M. Ramlagan, Y. Sookdeo/AIF and E. and T. Ramlagan to Town of Troutman, 0.612 acre, 170 Wagner St., Troutman, $245,000, on Aug. 20.
From ELG Investments, LLC to S. Hutchinson and M. James, Lot 21 of Hawk’s Landing, 109 Jayhawk Court, Troutman, $575,000, on Aug. 20.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 11 and 13 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on Aug. 23.
From NVR, Inc. to B. and A. Riggs, Lot 6 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $325,000, on Aug. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and H. Fernandez, Lot 195 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 147 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $373,000, on Aug. 24.
From Nest Homes, LLC to K. and M. Richards, Lot 112 of Sanders Ridge, 108 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $360,000, on Aug. 24.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 43 of Sutters Mill II, 176 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on Aug. 24.
From F. and B. Barger to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 114 of Sutter’s Mill, 191 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $342,000, on Aug. 24.
From Full Throttle Investments, LLC to ICMoto Holdings, LLC, Lot 2 and SFE 2, Flower House Loop, Troutman, $172,000, on Aug. 24.
From W. and W. and L. Benson to M. and M. Stotyn, Lot 35 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 161 Mills Plantation Circle, Troutman, $445,000, on Aug. 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and M. Parkes, Lots 194 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 185 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $340,500, on Aug. 24.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 12 and 136 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on Aug. 25.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Scott, Lot 7 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $343,000, on Aug. 25.
From NVR, Inc. to J. and A. Gonzalez, Lot 170 of Weather’s Creek, 187 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $301,000, on Aug. 26.
From J. and C. Davis to C. and S. Braden, (Lot 24), 549 Lake Circle, Troutman, $360,000, on Aug. 26.
From S. and D. Daniels to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 1 of Windstone Crossing, 105 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $385,000, on Aug. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to W. and K. Hunt, Lot 150 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 174 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $370,500, on Aug. 26.
From D. Neyer to M. and A. Dobbins, Lots 36 of Shade Cove Acres, 215 Shady Cove Road, Troutman, $465,000, on Aug. 26.
From C. and B. Weese to J. and C. Davis, Lot 1 of Allison Acres No. 2, 156 Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $750,000, on Aug. 26.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 35 of Sutters Mill II, 160 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on Aug. 26.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 33 of Wiltshire Creek, 166 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $60,000, on Aug. 26.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to C. and M. Butler, Lot 7 of Talley Ridge, 132 Talley Ridge Drive, Troutman, $261,000, on Aug. 26.