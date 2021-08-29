Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 11-17

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 11-17. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.</&underline>
TOP FIVE
From M. and M. and E. and E. Decker to B. Schnackel (Lot 343), 124 Channel Point Lane, Mooresville, $3,200,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. and S. and S. Dowdle to PESS, LLC, two tracts, multiple lots and parcels, 2.8174 acre, 129 and 133 Redemption Road, Statesville, and 831, 837, 843, 849 and 855 Jennings Road, Statesville, $1,450,000, on Aug. 16.
From Manisha Desai Patel DDS P.A. to Landino Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 259 S. Broad Street, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Aug. 13.
From D. and D. Carney to Bluefield Apartments LLC, 522 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $1,373,000, on Aug. 17.
From G. and G. and B. and B. Childers to T. and A. Zaliagiris, Lot 17 of Langtree, 155 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $1,290,000, on Aug. 16.
CLEVELAND
From P. and K. Payne to N. Mendez and J. Torres, Lots 26 and 26 of Willow Ridge, 226 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $10,000, on Aug. 13.
HARMONY
From P. Barker to S. Rash, Lots 35, 36, 38 and 40 of Rock Gate Estates, 104, 110 and 118 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony and 143 and 157 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $22,000, on Aug. 12.
From C. Stack to E. and A. Gaither, multiple tracts, 102 and 110 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $120,000, on Aug. 13.
From Hunting Creek Construction, Inc. to Progressive Home Construction, Inc., Lot 4 of Harmony Country Estates, 280 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $18,500, on Aug. 16.
From P. Barker to WJH LLC, multiple lots and parcels, (38 lots), Rock Gate Estates, Harmony, $578,000, on Aug. 17.
HIDDENITE
From W. Wright to S. Ferrar, 32.03 acres, 1246 Lambert Drive, Hiddenite, $219,000, on Aug. 12.
MOORESVILLE
From A. and J. Hernandez to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 13 of Windsor Woods, 110 Shining Armor Court, Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 11.
From J. and J. and K. Wright to B. Wize and W. Rapachietta, 2.33 acres, 327 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $466,500, on Aug. 11.
From D. and S. Bowers to Mechanics on Main, Inc., (Lots 7-15), 1217 N. Main Street, Mooresville, $243,000, on Aug. 11.
From C. Siniard to J. and M. Alimo, Lot 24 of Regal Oaks, 116 Regal Circle, Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 11.
From F. Sexton to F. Volel, Lot 57 of Oakbrook, 105 Patrose Lane, Mooresville, $257,000, on Aug. 11.
From V. Cagle to P. Conrad, metes and bounds, 114 Blessing Lane, Mooresville, $103,500, on Aug. 11.
From J. and J. and K. and K. Snider to J. Kashaija, Lot 1 of Northgate off Main, 1116 Pine Street, Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 11.
From C. and K. and K. Mathiason to D. and J. Smith, Lot 602 of The Point, 1946 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,030,000, on Aug. 11.
From C. and C. Hottle and C. Lach to M. Lopez-Santiago, M. Lopez Santiago and M. Santiago, Lot 111 of Tall Oaks, 140 Chere Helen Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on Aug. 11.
From Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to H. and D. Quartini, Lot 56 of Johnson Manor, 101 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $312,000, on Aug. 12.
From S. Stafford, S. Vogel and W. Stafford to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 81 of The Hampshires, 206 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $250,500, on Aug. 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and J. Hogan, Lot 446 of Atwater Landing, 414 Preston Road, Mooresville, $469,000, on Aug. 12.
From V. Louden to S. Francisco, Lot 18 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 105 Clarendon Street, Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 12.
From R. and K. Johnson to C. and M. Coones to Lot 16 of Wellesley West, 171 W. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. Harper Jr., Lot 468 of Atwater Landing, 118 Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, $341,500, on Aug. 12.
From B. and D. Lewis to M. and R. Rieben, Lot 44 of Poplar Grove, 202 Tawny Bark Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 12.
From S. and S. Magness to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 18 of Millswood Place, 614 Millswood Drive, Mooresville, $478,500, on Aug. 12.
From R11 Company, L.L.C. to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, Lots 5 and 6 of Hager Village, 477 and 481 Hager Lake Road, Mooresville, $103,500, on Aug. 12.
From Carolinas Properties LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 50 of Curtis Pond, 245 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on Aug. 12.
From B. and C. Crumley to The Entrust Group Inc., 2.188 acres, Hillbilly Hollar Lane, Mooresville, $125,000, on Aug.13.
From C. and C. Lambert to J. Bonilla, Lot 111 of Wyndham Shores, 116 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 13.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lots 66-67 of Lakewalk, 157 and 161 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $145,000, on Aug. 13.
From D. and D. and D. Smith to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 79 of Harris Crossing, 117 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $342,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. and M. Gonzalez to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 16 of Oakbrook, 239 Valleyview Road, Mooresville, $287,000, on Aug. 13.
From S. Vermillion to A. Marothy, Lot 13 of Harbor View, 110 Whimbrel Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on Aug. 13.
From E. Hammes and J. Cordero to J. and A. Gose, Lot 129 of Parkmont, 133 Sequoia Street, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 13.
From G. and G. and J. Choi to 222 South Main, LLC, 250 South Main Street, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 13.
From D. Novelli and D. and W. McLaughlin to W. and D. McLaughlin, Lot 54 of Brantley Place, 115 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on Aug. 13.
From C. and R. Racano to R. Chaves and E. Marreiro, Lot 5 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 125 Stump Creek Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on Aug. 13.
From SB and CB Investments, LLC to T. and L. Tran, Lot 196 of Brookhaven, 132 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $220,000, on Aug. 13.
From K. and B. Huelsman to T. and S. Knowles, Lot 23 of White Oaks Acres, 1419 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on Aug. 13.
From J. and J. and J. McLaughlin to S. Place, Lot 66 of Linwood Farms, 194 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $414,000, on Aug. 13.
From S. Chadez to J. Imbach, Lot 72 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 107 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. and S. Klass to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 45 of Winslow Bay, 132 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $378,000, on Aug. 13.
To W. Gardner to Future Realty LLC, Lot 3 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 135 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $320,000, on Aug. 13.
From K. Doebler to A. Jackson and T. Culp, Lot 99 of Brook Glen Crossing, 266 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $363,500, on Aug. 13.
From DMJW Residential Investments, LLC to P. Pongxayaboury, 412 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $90,000, on Aug. 13.
From C. and J. Phillips to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 127 of Winborne, 120 Cinebar Road, Mooresville, $295,000, on Aug. 16.
From O. and O. and O. Harrill and S. Abernathy/AIF to G. and R. Davidson, Lots PT 11 and 12 of Edgemoor No. 2, 119 Brookfield Circle, Mooresville, $285,000, on Aug. 16.
From K. and L. and N. Anderson to M. Mehedin, Lot 52 of Sunridge Townhomes, LLC, 113 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $233,500, on Aug. 16.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to S. and E. Vollano, Lot 180 of Pecan Hills, 105 Chollywood Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 16.
From D. and J. St. George to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 200 of Linwood Farms, 110 Edgington Street, Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 16.
From M. and J. Watson to R. Russell, 0.479 acre, 558 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on Aug. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to H. and M. Rahtes, Lot 66 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $389,000, on Aug. 16.
From T. and A. Callison to S. Fantle and J. Nardiello, (Lots 13 and 14), 1221 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $470,000, on Aug. 16.
From B. Brawley/Indvl & AIF, B. Brawley, M. Collier, H. and M. Bristol, L. and T. Robinson and M. and B. Thomas to Iredell-Statesville Board of Education, metes and bounds, 1776 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $165,000, on Aug. 16.
From A. and A. and D. and D. Cockman to D. Bowles, metes and bounds, 151 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $198,000, on Aug.16.
From A. and D. Cockman to D. Bowles, Lots 61-64 of Whitman Park, 149 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $22,000, on Aug. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and L. Baum, Lot 69 of Lakewalk, 165 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $343,000, on Aug. 16.
From W. and L. Dungan to G. and B. Childers, Lot 273 of The Point on Norman, 118 Great Point Drive, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Aug. 16.
From A. Murn/TR and Alvin J. Murn Revocable Trust to J. and K. Wilcox, Lot 37 of Lake Norman Airpark, 107 Rutan Court, Mooresville, $800,000, on Aug. 16.
From L. and L. Laurer to N. Anderson and J. Kingsley, Lot 175 of Linwood Farms, 163 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $393,500, on Aug. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Campanini, Lot 466 of Atwater Landing, 114 Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, $354,500, on Aug. 16.
From A. and P. Ware to R. and M. Nevil, Lot 110 of Woodland Hills, 124 Broadbill Drive, Mooresville, $595,000, on Aug. 16.
From A. DiLiberto, A. Kozlowsky and A. DiLiberto to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 6 of White Oaks, 639 Heatherly Road, Mooresville, $308,500, on Aug. 16.
From C. and J. Nica to NC Property LLC, Lots 20 and 21 of Doolie Meadows, 220 and 226 Kendra Drive, Mooresville, $71,500, on Aug. 17.
From W. and J. and J. Thomas to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 5 of Eddy Place, 127 Leonard Street, Mooresville, $181,500, on Aug. 17.
From W. and J. Thomas to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 27 of Eddy Place, 114 Leonard Street, Mooresville, $187,500, on Aug. 17.
From A. Kiene to V. and S. Pothapu, Lot 19 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 123 Leyton Loop, Mooresville, $265,000, on Aug. 17.
From P. Satterwhite and M. Arnold to Bluefield Apartments LLC, 548 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $369,500, on Aug. 17.
From G. and G. and K. Kerr to Bluefield Apartments LLC, 516 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $328,000, on Aug. 17.
From G. and G. and K. and D. and F. and S. and S. Kerr to Bluefield Apartments LLC, 506 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $326,000, on Aug. 17.
From K. DuBois and D. Gregg III to D. and A. Cannon, Lot 603 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 198A Singleton Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 17.
STATESVLLE
From A. Crane/Est, N. Crane/Exr & Indvl, C. Crane, J. Malowany/Exr & Indvl and F. Malowany III to N. Tallmon and M. Mooney, two tracts, Lot 58 of Northmont, 148 Creekside Drive, Statesville, $266,000, on Aug. 11.
From Makarios Holding, LLC to V. Campany, Lot 64 of Rolling Hills, 1246 Rolling Lane, Statesville, $181,500, on Aug. 11.
From A. and A. and L. Nicholson to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 35 of Meadowview Estates, 143 Donna Lane, Statesville, $22,000, on Aug. 11.
From S. and T. Trent to J. and G. Sosa, (Lots 50 and 51), 2116 Bristol Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Aug. 11.
From MC2 Holdings LLC to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 32 of Dalwan Heights, 336 Walton Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on Aug. 11.
From T. Speaks to C. Arias, Lots 42-44 of Wesley Heights, 2316 Cline Street, Statesville, $110,000, on Aug. 11.
From K. and R. Vandiver to G. and N. Sweitzer, Lots 15 and 16 of Midway Park, 128 Potts Grant Lane, Statesville, $155,000, on Aug. 12.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 8 of Meadowbrook, 1334 Reid Street, Statesville, $184,000, on Aug. 12.
From C. and H. Stewart to Buller River Development Partners, LP, 1.65 acres, 1190 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Aug. 12.
From I. and T. and T. Sanchez to C. Eastin and C. Mash, 759 Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Aug. 12.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to J. and S. Isaacs, Lot 116 of Castlegate, 193 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on Aug. 12.
From P. Richard to T. and N. Windon, Lot 32 of Westwood Development, 378 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $141,500, on Aug. 12.
From A. Gonzalez to C. Herlocker/AIF to ARVM 5, LLC, metes and bounds, 0.71 acre, 144 Buffaloway Road, Statesville, $206,000, on Aug. 12.
From H & L Real Estate, LLC to J. Carithers, metes and bounds, 618 Newbern Avenue, Statesville, $63,000, on Aug. 12.
From G & G Properties and G. Miller/PTNR to W. Peters, Lots 13 and 24 of Eastgate Estates, 170 and 173 Eastgate Drive, Statesville, $29,000, on Aug. 12.
From M. and M. Carideo to S. Hackett Jr., Lot 76 of Northlake, 107 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $370,000, on Aug. 12.
From P. and P. Swaney to S. and A. Dixon, Lot 18 of Old Homestead #1, 302 Clark Cove Road, Statesville, $600,000, on Aug. 12.
From Dixieland, Inc. to A. Sanchez and J. Meneses, Lot 73 of Country Woods Estate, 146 Shady Stream Drive, Statesville, $188,500, on Aug. 12.
From B. and B. Brown to P. Mills, metes and bounds, 626 S. Green Street, Statesville, $70,000, on Aug. 12.
From M. Elledge to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 28 of Deer Crossing, 155 Deer Haven Drive, Statesville, $258,000, on Aug. 13.
From Tibi Street Partners, LLC to S. Herrera and Z. Gonzales, Lot 3 of Statesville Development, 911 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $67,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. Holland/TR, M. Holland/TR and The Randy A. Holland and Melissa S. Holland Revocable Living Trust to Redhead Land & Development, LLC, two tracts, 190 Swann Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. Holland/TR, M. Holland/TR and The Randy A. Holland and Melissa S. Holland Revocable Living Trust to Redhead Land & Development, LLC, 5.135 acres, 190 Swann Road, Statesville, $560,000, on Aug. 13.
From P. and J. Savage to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 17 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 956 Ashland Avenue, Statesville, $249,000, on Aug. 13.
From J. Bermudez and A. Amaya to A. Ahmedy, lots, North Center Street, Statesville, $315,000,on Aug. 13.
From True Homes, LLC to W. and J. Pendergast, Lot 34 of Larkin, 225 Canada Drive, Statesville, $353,000, on Aug. 13.
From W. and W. and C. and C. Norman to Zen Acquisitions, LLC, Lots 55 and 56 of Diamond Bill, 817 Opal Street, Statesville, $37,000, on Aug. 13.
From A. and K. Cortes to L. Arrigoni, metes and bounds, 1 acre, 1191 East Monbo Road, Statesville, $285,000, on Aug. 13.
From The Roberta R. Green Family Trust, L. Green/TR, L. Green/TR and C. Green to A. Garrido, Lot 24 of Broadwood Acres, Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $24,000, on Aug. 13.
From B. and I. Gilleland to B. and E. Kreins, 1002 West End Avenue, Statesville, $237,500, on Aug. 13.
From G. DeLong, G. Maurice and J. DeLong to K. Warren, Lot 20 of Midway Park, 296 Trinity Road, Statesville, $205,500, on Aug. 13.
From D. Dorsey to A. Aalaam and S. Osborne, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Brookmeade, 100, 104 and 106 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $373,000, on Aug. 13.
From W. Chang and H. Chang/Indvl & AIF to Rahbot, LLC, two tracts, Lots 63-66, and tract 3, metes and bounds, 523 and TBD S. Center Street, Statesville and 111 Lincoln Street, Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 13.
From M. and P. Trevett to Augustine Properties, LLC, Lot 31 of Lippard Springs, 101 St. Martin’s Lane, Statesville, $159,000, on Aug. 13.
From J. and J. Santiago to D. and M. Cole, Lots 46-48 of Davidson Woods, 216, 220 and 226 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $68,500, on Aug. 13.
From G. and M. McCants to W. Wood and C. Brindle, Lot 28 of Lone Pines Meadow, 112 Loneheart Lane, Statesville, $265,000, on Aug. 13.
From B. and D. Warren to S. and S. Peterson, (Lots 31-34), 378 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $195,000, on Aug. 13.
From Peggy & Son LLC to K. Harris and M. Haag, metes and bounds, Lots 8 and PT9 of Statesville Development Co., 619 W. Bell Street, Statesville, $160,000, on Aug. 13.
From Affinity Capital, LLC to W. Phares II, Lot 17 of Coolwood, 115 Coolwood Drive, Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 16.
From D. Prevette/Exr, L. Gibson/Est, D. and D. Prevette, A. Jordan, C. and C. and T. Welborn, B. Keller/Indvl & AIF, B. Keller/Indvl & AIF and G. Keller to B. and R. Allison, Lot 61 of Meadow View Estates, 176 Dellinger Drive, Statesville, $130,000, on Aug. 16.
From Acadian Holdings, LLC to S. and M. Lackey, Lot 20 of Beverly Heights, 302 Museum Road, Statesville, $257,500, on Aug. 16.
From ZMH Statesville, LLC, J. Young/PTNR, J. Young/PTNR, SB Realty Partners, LTD, Gary Smigiel, L.C./PTNR, TL Kids, LLC, NC Statesville, LLC, AAHCS LLC, R. Leder/TR and 2002 Tara B. Leder Irrevocable Trust to M. Clark/TR, P. Clark/TR and Michael A. Clark Family Trust, 112.05 acres, Branchwood Road, Statesville, $610,000, on Aug. 16.
From J. and J. and E. and E. Spender to Keep Going Investments LLC, Lot 73 of Fox Den Country Club, 109 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $265,000, on Aug. 16.
From C. Sutton/Indvl & Exr, C. Sutton/Indvl & Exr, J. Charlton/Est and R. Sutton to C. and L. Finley, Lot 42 of Nelly Green Estates, 2640 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $323,000, on Aug. 16.
From G. and L. Arsenault to W. and T. Schmahl, Lot 119 of Shannon Acres, 225 E. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $35,000, on Aug. 16.
From A. Billings to J. Whiting and A. Menster, 6.398 acres, Shiloh Road, Statesville, $155,500, on Aug. 16.
From L. and M. Messick to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 75 of Pine Forest, 115 E. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $322,000, on Aug. 16.
From J. and E. Thompson to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 9 of Westover, 3227 Jurney Avenue, Statesville, $228,500, on Aug. 16.
From Rent The Farm, LLC to H. Taking and V. Mey, metes and bounds, 1637 W. Front Street, Statesville, $188,000, on Aug. 16.
From M. and M. Boyer to A. and R. Smith, 3 acres, 187 Family Tree Lane, Statesville, $275,000, on Aug. 16.
From D. Fox/Indvl & AIF, L. Fox and R. and K. Bost to J. and C. Fox, (Lot 17), 457 Hillcrest Drive, Statesville, $162,500, on Aug. 16.
From KA Watt Construction Inc. to J. and J. Crider and E Stills, Lot 8 of Country Landing, 121 Rachel Lane, Statesville, $254,000, on Aug. 17.
From C. Cycak to C. Lute and M. Burrell, Lot 33 of Northlake, 136 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $325,000, on Aug. 17.
From L. and T. Guy to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 12 of Stonebridge, 137 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $30,000, on Aug. 17.
From E. and E. and T. Fausnight to A. and K. Luisi, metes and bounds, 130 Jim Lane, Statesville, $395,000, on Aug. 17.
From A. Crucitti/Admr and M. Crucitti/Est to D. and D. and N. Tharpe, 0.888 acre, 510 Davie Avenue, Statesville, $340,000, on Aug. 17.
From T. and T. Stuckey Jr. to Y. Carter, Lot 100 of Valley Brook, 1131 Valley Street, Statesville, $246,000, on Aug. 17.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Boaz Realty, LLC, (Lots 199-201), 259 Little Farm Road, Statesville, $149,000, on Aug. 17.
From BVJ Properties, LLC to POP Homes-GSO, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, and Lot 13 of Monticello Heights, Dobson Avenue, Statesville, $76,000, on Aug. 17.
From P. and M. Moorefield to E. and T. Fausnight, Lot 1 of Fifth Creek Manor, 429 Fifth Creek Road, Statesville, $580,000, on Aug. 17.
From R. Wooten to C. Lewis and Piedmont Homes, Lot 11 of Swann Crossing, 119 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $14,000, on Aug. 17.
From E. and E. Davis and C. Davis/AIF to S. and R. Wilcox, Lot 10 of Forest Hills, 905 Henkel Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Aug. 17.
From Keep Going Investments LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 73 of Fox Den Country Club, 109 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $299,000, on Aug. 17.
STONY POINT
From M. and S. Warren to B. and S. Fogarty, Lots 3 and 4 of Riverwalk, 174 and 182 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $65,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. and D. Kerr to D. Mayberry, (Lot 1), Kerr Farm Loop, Stony Point, $65,000, on Aug. 16.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to S. Gates, Lot 30 of Sutters Mill II, 150 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $310,000, on Aug. 11.
From Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to J. Goetz and D. Kalinowski, 2 acres, 370 Honeycutt Road, Troutman, $704,000, on Aug. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. McMillan and M. Hudson, Lot 132 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 158 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $393,000, on Aug. 11.
From 4G Design Build, LLC to K. and R. Edgar, Lot 19 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 156 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $645,000, on Aug. 12.
From NVR, Inc. to M. Walthall and E. Cochran, Lot 135 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $316,000, on Aug. 12.
From B&T Holdings, LLC to M. and S. Allegro, metes and bounds, 331 Murdock Road, Troutman, $230,000, on Aug. 13.
From W. and S. Deal to T. and A. Hudson, Lot 37 of Hawkes Bay, 169 April Road, Troutman, $1,101,000, on Aug. 13.
From R. and R. and B. and B. Portis to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 1 of Jacobs Woods, 135 Byers Road, Troutman, $255,000, on Aug. 13.
From D. and J. and J. Beard to NREM N.C., LLC, Lot 3 of State Park Meadows, 134 Honeycutt Road, Troutman, $130,000, on Aug. 16.
From R. and K. Dilorio to J. Gallitz Jr., Lot 90 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 147 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $812,500, on Aug. 16.
From H. and K. Walker, C and R. Morand and E. Morris III to M. and P. McCann, Lots 37-40 of Lakeview Acres, 212 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $525,000, on Aug. 16.
From M. and L. Greenstone to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 46 of Sutter’s Mill, 156 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $320,000, on Aug. 17.
From J. and J. and A. and A. Segovia to HP North Carolina I LLC, metes and bounds, 445 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $300,000, on Aug. 17.