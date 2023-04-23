The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 4-11. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

J.P. McLaughlin Family Trust, C. McLaughlin to A.E. Tometick, D.R. Tomtick, 218 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $2,950,000 on April 4.

J. Knee, S. Knee to S.A. Ford, J.E. Ford, 131 Misty Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,450,000 on April 4.

M.J. Whylings Sr., L.M. Herdt, Herdt Revocable Living Trust to K.L. Simmons, J.D. Simmons, 136 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $1,750,000 on April 5.

Fox Den Golf LLC to DG Golf Holdings LLC, 175 Clubhouse Drive, Statesville, $1,750,000 on April 5.

J.M. Norman, M.C. Norman to C. Jenkins, L.H. Jenkins, 195 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $1,799,000.

DAVIDSON

C.H. Posey, C.D. Posey to T.P. Fink, lot 33, Belle Grade Subdivision, Davidson, $290,000 on April 10.

HAMPTONVILLE

L.R. Holcomb, N.R. Holcomb, H.H. Tise, J.C. Tise, M.H. Nicholson to A.B. Hill, L.Q. Hill, 234 Holcomb Road, Hamptonville, $276,500 on April 4.

M. Lyerly to H.J. Penner, S.L. Penner, 120 Tulbert Lane, Hamptonville, $125,000 on April 4.

HARMONY

S. Reavis, N. Reavis to P.Quinteros, A.D. Lopez, 178 Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, $50,000 on April 6.

CMH Homes Inc. to L. Revollar, J. Revollar, N. Reavis, 136 Whispering Drive, Harmony, $195,500 on April 11.

D.N. Snow, D.W. Snow to S.F. Dagenhart, 232 Raven Road, Harmony, $40,000 on April 11.

HIDDENITE

Carolina Natural Solutions LLC to B.G. Brown, A.J. Brown, 1186 Lambert Drive, Hiddenite, $525,000 ON April 6.

MOORESVILLE

J.V. Johnson Family Limited Partnership, M.T. Johnson, A.J. Burns to P.M. Liner, J.D. Liner, lot 151, Section 2B, Mallard Head Country Club Development, Mooresville, $120,000, on April 4.

Taylor Morrison of Carolinas Inc. to C. Massey Jr., T.A. Massey, 298 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $639,000 on April 4.

D. Patterson estate, J.D. Patterson, J.R. Patterson, C.R. Martin, J.L. Martin, 134 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $215,000 on April 4.

M. Moore, H. Moore to family trust of F. Rickard and S. Rickard, 104 Ardmore Place, Mooresville, $710,000 on April 4.

Sanders Ridge Development LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 110 and 112 Morningside Loop, Mooresville, $230,000 on April 4.

Towd Point Mortgage Trust, U.S. Bank National Association, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Tranquilliam Homes LLC, 156 Twin River Drive, Mooresville, $125,500 on April 4.

D.F. Tino, C.K. TIno to Azalea 52 LLC, lot 133 Brantley Place, Mooresville, $235,000 on April 4.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to M.A. Gonzalez, 170 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $430,000 on April 4.

R.W. Pless, M.L. Pless, C.L Pless to R11 Company LLC, 113 Brockton Lane, Mooresville, $260,000 on April 4.

J.G. Porter, C. Porter to A. Emery, W. Emery, 163 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $975,000 on April 4.

B. Poris, A. Poris to J. Hankinson, C. Hankinson, 121 Riverchase Lane, Mooresville, $1,215,000 on April 5.

K.M. Allen, G.B. Allen, Allen Revocable Living Trust to C.Y. Ingram V, 313 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $182,000 on April 5.

D.S. Boller to Geoff Stafford Inc., lots 70-72 Shady Stream Lane, Mooresville, $56,500 on April 5.

J.T. Bennett, C.A. Bennett to C.A. Bennett, lot 68, The Farms Subdivision, Mooresville, $279,000 on April 5.

T.H. Baron Sr., B.A. Baron to Keowee LCC, 1334 Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $210,000 on April 5.

P. McClure to D. McClure, 151 Unit D Limerick Road, Mooresville, $150,000 on April 5.

M.A. Dyvig, A.S. Dyvig, estate of Judy J. Gordon to A.C. Davidson, 148 Gondola Road, Mooresville, $650,000 on April 5.

S. Dukes, K.L. Sanford to J.M. Gulick, M.E. Gulick, 120 Doyle Farm Lane, Mooresville, $465,000 on April 5.

F. Berandi, G.N. Berandi to M.T. Meyerhoefer Revocable Living Trust, 123 Mercyview Lane, Mooresville, $743,000 on April 5.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to D.L. Hinzman, 316 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $648,500 on April 5.

A.V. Umbarger to M.K. Hartsell, 140 Rainwood Drive, Mooresville, $223,000 on April 5.

B.S. Wilson, S.E. Wilson, B.W. Stewart Sr. to R.M. Rickett, B.W. Stewart Jr., 158 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $75,000 on April 5.

D. Lee, A. Lee to R.K. Barker Jr., A. Barker, 349 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $395,000 on April 6.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to D. Hollowell, 114 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $381,000 on April 6.

J.D. Simon, trustee of the Revocable Trust Agreement of R.W. Allen and B.J. Allen to M.S. Clarke, A.T. Clarke, 128 Bluegrass Circle, Mooresville, $385,000 on April 6.

K.L. Foley. Trustee of the K.L. Foley Revocable Trust to M. Barcellos, K.C. Barcellos, 120 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $710,000 on April 6.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to R. Mandewalker, S.S. Deshmukh, 336 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $631,500 on April 6.

B2 Properties Inc. to GX Properties LLC, 540 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $275,000 on April 6.

P.W. Culp to K.J. O’Hare, 106 Bibry Way, Mooresville, $310,000 on April 6.

G. Daniel Hearn, M.P. Hearn to M.S. Limond, P.J. Limond, 272 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $952,000 on April 6.

S.D. Montano Arteaga, C. Montano, F. Delgado, V, Delgado to L Pereira, M. Pereira, 114 E. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $430,000 on April 6.

M.M. Bode to C.C. Glenn, J.R. Glenn, 155 Waterford Drive, Mooresville, $632,000 on April 6.

B. Archibald, J. Richie to C. Clontz, 199 Spring Run Road, Mooresville, $622,500 on April 6.

L. Herron, T. Herron to Yamasa Co. Ltd., 106 Westbury Drive, Mooresville, $308,000 on April 6.

Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Miller, 430 Wilson St., Mooresville, $150,000 on April 6.

Transcera Investments LLC to J.A. Schronce, 319 E. Gray Ave., Mooresville, $245,00 on April 6.

B.M. Aubin, J.L. Miehle to C. Schall, 158 South Haven Drive, Mooresville, $536,000 on April 6.

B.O. Novelli, N. Novelli to P. Henderson, D. Henderson, 127 Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, $350,000 on April 6.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc. to J.S. Nelson, K.D. Nelson, 110-A Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $390,000 on April 10.

NVR Inc. to W.H. Walton IV, K.T. Walton, 228 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $479,500 on April 10.

J.M. Lancaster to K. Royle , 120 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $75,000 on April 10.

T. Davis, D. Davis to F. Kloese, D. Kloese. E. Kloese, 138 Limerick Road Unit C, Mooresville, $232,000 on April 10.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to J. Todd, J. Planas, B. Todd Jr., 232 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $482,500 on April 10.

Y. Blackstone, R. Blackstone to A. Ward, K. Ward, 157 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $520,000 on April 10.

Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to N.K. Kollipara, S.S. Seeram, 123 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $488,000 on April 10.

Greer Family Enterprises LLC to L.J. Williams, J.M. Williams, 1159 River Highway, Mooresville, $1,140,000 on April 10.

Hann & Vos LLC to Gallery Center 132 LLC, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, $1,340,000 on April 10.

M.H. Morrison Jr., M.C. Morrison, R.D. Mills estate to K & T Properties, 141 S. Longfellow Lane, Mooresville, $400,000 on April 10.

M.C. Stiles to M. Alexander, 119 Staff Lane, Mooresville, $150,000 on April 11.

T. Litchfield, J. Litchfield to s. Sembalyan, S Vijakumar, 117 Synandra-C Drive, Mooresvile, $348,000 on April 11.

G.A. Brunnhoelcl III, H.K. Brunnhoelzl to J. Vanderpool, N. Vanderpool, 1035 Patterson Farm Highway, Mooresville, $185,000 on April 11.

B. Knight, R. Millward, estate of Doris Lee Rinderman to G. Leach, K. Leach, 117 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $352,000 on April 11.

STATESVILLE

Gilbert Forty LLC to Kepley-Frank Hardwood Co. Inc., 90+ acres, Interstate 40 right-of-way and Third Creek, Shiloh Township, Statesville, $418,000 on April 4.

T. Brito, P. Brito to A.E. Ibarra, M. Kinsey, 264 Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, $440,000 on April 4.

K&T Properties II LLC to D. Putnam, T. Putnam, 114 Desert Sky Court, Statesville, $341,500 on April 4.

J.R. May estate, D.M. Johns, O.D. May III, B.C. Johns to J.W. Belmarce, M.D. Belmarce, 207 B St., Statesville, $36,000 on April 4.

A.J.E. Homes LLC to H. Mathew, D. Ferguson, 179 Victoria Lane, Statesville, $295,000 on April 4.

Darrell Millsaps Trucking Inc. to Enterprise Truck Group Inc., 1595 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $275,000 on April 4.

J.L. Plyler, A.N. Plyler, E,B, Harrison, A.R. Harrison to T.M. Vera, A. Vera, 103 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $205,000 on April 4.

C. Little-Bello, C. Little-Bello to W.T. Dralle, S. Dralle, 162 Fairfield Drive, Statesville, $395,000 on April 4.

G.K. Bottoms to A.H. Street, S.F. Street, 908#B Davie Ave., Statesville, $250,000 on April 5.

W.B. Smith of Community Home Group LLC, 824 Park Drive, Statesville, $90,000 on April 5.

Community Home Group LLC to Slogan Management LLC, 824 Park Drive, Statesville, $104,500 on April 5.

V.Valdez, Sheila A. Valdez to C.M. Smith, B.H. Smith, 121 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $355,00 on April 5.

S.J. Kell-Parker to A.R. Smith, K. Abernethy, 118 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $325,000 on April 6.

E. Holguin. D. Salazar to MNCE Properties LLC, 112 Slate Drive, Statesville, $38,500 on April 6.

J. Sacco, D. Sacco to S.J. Kell-Parker, 2254 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $375,000 on April 6.

P. Hartline, R. Hartline to R.D. Evans Sr., K.D. Evans, 196 Watering Trough Road, Statesville, $362,000 on April 6.

B.S. Elliott to Leaptrott Properties LLC , lots 3, 4 and 5 of the J.L. Sherrill Property. Statesville, $285.000 on April 6.

J.P. Bistis, C.L. Bistis to K. Ivers, E. Ivers, 504 Catspaw Lane, Statesville. $525,000 on April 6.

B.L. Lippard. K.Y. Lippard, S.C. Lippard, K.W. Lippard, K. H. Lippard Jr., N.C. Lippard to B.L. Lippard, K. Lippard, 310 Vance St., Statesville, $40,000 on April 6.

A.L. Daniels, T.H. Daniels to E.M. Paz, 1720 Jones St., Statesville, $85,000 on April 6.

A.M. Wyke to C.T. Shores, 663 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $195,000 on April 6.

J. Fox, W. Fox to N. Novelli, B.O. Novelli, 134 Sierra Chase Drive, Statesville, $415,000 on April 6.

D.E. Kruk Jr., K.J. Kruk to T.E. Cornelius, L.Y. Cornelius, 104 Payton Court, Statesville, $310,000 on April 6.

Buller River Development Partners to J.P. Driver, D.L. Humphrey, lot 10, Stones Edge, Statesville, $30,000 on April 10.

J.A. Ray to J.R. Hartness, 305 Mountain View Road, Statesville, $8,000 on April 10.

R.Q. Clanton to E. Smith, D. Smith, 132 Deer Creek Trail, Statesville, $285,000 on April 10.

W.G. Norman, C.G. Norman to A. Rodriquez, J. Melendez, 501 Wilson St., Statesville, $40,000 on April 10.

L.M. Reavis to K.A. Keaton, E. Keaton, 547 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $191,000 on April 10.

M. Chambers estate, L.C. Bentley to I. Burrell, R.J. Bell, 1360 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000 on April 10.

Shedley Holdings I LLC to K.M. Moss, 911 E. Front St., Statesville, $158,000 on April 11.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to C.R. Johnson, 127 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $298,000 on April 11.

J.P. Cartner, J. Cartner to C.T. Smith, R.S. Patterson Jr., 422 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $180,000 on April 11.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to D.L. Arrrowood, S.M, Arrowood, 125 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $273,000 on April 11.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to M. Miranda, K. Miranda, 124 Olive Tree Lane, Statesville, $307,000 on April 11.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to GBS-NC LLC, 121 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $305,000 on April 11.

V. Schreyer, T. Schreyer to Y.F. Barazza, D. Barazza, 509 Central Drive, Statesville, $269,000 on April 11.

KMP Enterprises Inc. to A.B. Stutts, 817 Cherry St., Statesville, $220,000 on April 11.

J. Pierce, C.L. Pierce, estate of Ronald R. Pierce to Transformation Properties LLC. 3939 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $130,000 on April 11.

MHendricks Builders LLC to CMH Homes Inc., lot 6 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $35,000 on April 11.

L.A. Bailey to S.E. Jacinto, H.G. Bolvito, 835 Fourth St., Statesville, $280,000 on April 11.

Tree Homes LLC to N.B. Newton, W. Newton, 124Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $450,000 on April 11.

KL LHB CHP AIV LLC to Lennar Carolinas LLC, multiple lots, Bell Farm Subdivision, East Broad Street, Statesville, $1,373,000 on April 11.

TROUTMAN

R.A. Anthony, P. Anthony to ANP Services of Statesville Inc., JWR Services of Troutman Inc., 313 Pilch Road, Troutman, $35,000 on April 4.

CGJR Properties LLC to D.E. Kloppenburg, 209 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $265,000 on April 4.

D.R. Horton Inc. to J.T. Davis, C. Davis, 105 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $480,000 on April 4.

Sanders Ridge Development LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 106 Morningside Loop, Troutman, $115,000 on April 4.

Sanders Ridge Development LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC , 179 and 186 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $230,000 on April 4.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to J.F. Duque, L.A. Giraldo, 110 Milliner Drive, Troutman, $335,000 on April 5.

L.W. Gibson to B. Yates, 111 Elder Lane, Troutman, $68,000 on April 6.

D.R. Horton Inc. to B.S. Murphy, C.R. Murphy, 103 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $539,000 on April 10.

NVR Inc. to A.J. Weiss, M.G. Weiss, 138 Browband St., Troutman, $316,000 on April 10.

Waterview Investments LLC to D.G. Landy Jr., 168 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $83,000 on April 10.

D.R. Horton Inc. to H.M. Johnson, 123 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $501,000 on April 10.

M. Clow, S. Clow, E. Healy to T. Nadeau, J. Jenness, 184 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $230,000 on April 10.

D.R. Horton Inc. To R.K. Amin, S.R. Amin, 153 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $506,500 on April 11.