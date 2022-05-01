Iredell County real estate transactions: April 17-21

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds

TOP FIVE

From G.L. Wilson Company and G.L. Wilson Building Company to LM Walker Road LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 7.463 acres, more or less, 151 Walker Road, Statesville, $9,750,000, on April 20.

From Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC to B9 Exmore Road Owner LP, three tracts, 19.327 acres, 26.217 acres and metes and bounds, Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $6,990,000, on April 19.

From J. and J. Sherrill, R. Blankenship Jr./Indvl & Exr & TR, R. Blankenship Jr./Indvl & Exr & TR, R. Blankenship Sr./Est, V. Zanon/Indvl & Exr & TR, Richard W. Blankenship, Sr. Living Trust and T. Blankenship to The Sherwin Williams Company, multiple tracts and parcels, 176 Side Track Drive #178, Statesville, $3,360,000, on April 18.

From S. and S. and A. Bradway to D. Kinney/TR, The Dennis P. Kinney Revocable Trust Agreement, A. Kinney/TR and The Ann E. Kinney Revocable Trust, Unit S-2 Cove Key Condominium, 124 S. Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on April 21.

From D. and D. and A. Murdock to B9 Exmore Road Owner LP, metes and bounds, Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $1,833,500, on April 19.

CLEVELAND

From N. and N. Cochran and M. Ortiz/AIF to N. and J. Cochran, J. McNeely and M. Ortiz, two parcels, Brawley Road, Cleveland and 116 Cochran Farm Lane, Cleveland, $1,000, on April 20.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. and K. Kirkman, Lot 9 of Hidden Creek, 127 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $322,000, on April 21.

HARMONY

From J. and J. and V. Bridgeman to T. and T. Evans, Lot 51 of Sagefield, 111 Peppertree Drive, Harmony, $145,000, on April 18.

From B. and B. and B. and B. Ladd to K. and A. Stanford, (Lots 30-32), 150 Quiet Acres Trail, Harmony, $200,000, on April 18.

From K. Cruikshanks/Est, C. Murphy/Admr, and R. and A. and M. and J. Murphy to J. and V. Bridgeman, two tracts, one acre and metes and bounds, 363 and 367 Shaw Road, Harmony, $170,000, on April 19.

MOORESVILLE

From N. and N. Watts to W. Gary, Lot 38 of Lake Norman Airpark, 117 Rutan Court, Mooresville, $925,000, on April 18.

From T. Franco and Anderson Law United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Affinity Capital LLC, Lot 18 of Gabriel Estates, 154 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on April 18.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to N. Gomez, Lot 1 of Norman Woods, 371 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $505,000, on April 18.

From T. Barker to J. and L. Worsfold, Lot 12 of The Point on Norman, 118 Kingsbury Court, Mooresville, $1,525,000, on April 18.

From F. Roman/Indvl, AIF & Exr, F. Roman/Indvl, AIF & Exr, K. and K. Roman and M. Roman/Est to K. and T. Black, Lot 88 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 125 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $395,000, on April 18.

From D. and D. and J. Hickman to D. Nestvogel, Lot 73 of Parkmont, 105 Sequoia St., Mooresville, $440,000, on April 18.

From P. and C. Ward to S. and M. Powell, Lot 221 of Atwater Landing, 127 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $555,000, on April 18.

From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to Jazzy Jay’s Trucking Inc., two tracts, Lot 12 of White Oaks, 296 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $345,000, on April 18.

From G. and C. Houchins to J. and M. Blohm, Lot 47 of Lake Norman Airpark, 175 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,295,000, on April 18.

From W. and C. McIntosh to Future Realty LLC, Lot 33 of Lochmere, 105 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $429,500, on April 18.

From L. and B. and B. Martin to B. and B. Porter, Lot 101 of Wyndham Shores, 118 Spring Grove Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on April 18.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to P. and B. Chiaravalle, Lot 34 of Cypress Landings Townhomes, 134 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $315,000, on April 18.

From R. and R. and L. Johnson to Bluerock Home Buyers LLC, Lot 14 of Mooresville Mills Village, 346 Nesbit Ave., Mooresville, $122,500, on April 18.

From Bluerock Home Buyers LLC to NC County Properties, LLC, Lot 14 of Mooresville Mills Village, 346 Nesbit Ave., Mooresville, $160,000, on April 18.

From A. Kistler/Est, M. Whitley/Indvl & Exr, J and J. Whitley and C. Kistler to R. and J. and S. Eshbaugh, Lot 105 of Allison Park, 1051 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on April 18.

From S. and L. Berry to W. Swenson-Lengyel, W. Swenson Lengyel, W. Lengyel, J. Swenson-Lengyel, J. Swenson Lengyel and J. Lengyel, Lot 3 of Serene Lake, 135 Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, $430,000, on April 19.

From Pinkham CYR Investments LLC to EM Squared Properties, LLC, (Lot 1), 349 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on April 19.

From W. and W. Schneider and C. Lenz to E. and C. Callaghan, Lot 35 of Mills Pond, 158 Creek View Road, Mooresville, $301,000, on April 19.

From J. and J. Arnold to J. Kelley and A. Bannigan, Lot 28 of English Hills, 138 Wood Acre Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on April 19.

From M. and L. Lessard to Investcar, LLC, Lot 6 of Gabriel Estates, 124 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $356,000, on April 19.

From Investcar,LLC to Hunting Eagle Homes LLC, Lot 6 of Gabriel Estates, 124 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $408,000, on April 19.

From JBR Custom Homes, Inc. to K. Dueland and S. Boerst, Lot 8 of Hunt’s Landing, 140 Hunts Landing Drive, Mooresville, $1,243,000, on April 19.

From R. Beck to Y. Thorsen/TR and Yvonne Marie Thorsen Revocable Trust, Lot 100 of Harbor Cove, 161 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $403,000, on April 20.

From A. Briscoe, A. Feldmann and A. Briscoe Jr. to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 149 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 153 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $397,500, on April 20.

From L. and T. Tran to K. and J. Doonan, Lot 196 of Brookhaven, 132 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $247,000, on April 20.

From T. and R. Nolan to J. and J. Williams, metes and bounds, 648 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $335,000, on April 20.

From A. and A. and J. Ogle to D. and C. Buck, Lot 194 of Linwood Farms, 115 Edgington St., Mooresville, $206,000, on April 20.

From E. and C. Willeford to J. Gallagher, Lot 22 of Lakeview Shores, 120 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on April 20.

From LKN Property Pros, LLC to Mooresville Towns, LLC, 211 S. Church St., Mooresville, $375,000, on April 20.

From Ingram Property LLC to JH Commercial Property Holdings LLC, 1.482 acres, 127 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $485,000, on April 20.

From J. Mattis to J. and D. Mattis, Lot 35 of Freeze Crossing, 126 Brasington Lane, Mooresville, $100,000, on April 20.

From J. O’Dair, V. O’Dair/AIF and V. O’Dair/AIF to A. and L. Mann, Lot 143 of Harbor Cove, 109 Harbor Cove Lane, Mooresville, $535,000, on April 21.

From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC and Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to K. and N. Guidi, Lot 35 of Shinnville Ridge, 173 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $551,000, on April 21.

From S. and S. Cannatella to S. Austin, Lot 173 of Winward Pointe, 113 Crois Court, Mooresville, $195,000, on April 21.

From M. Maines and D. Maines/Indvl & AIF to V. Pleskun and U. Serebryakova, Lot 100 of Oaks on Main, 154 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $452,000, on April 21.

From Spenser Grant, LLC to D. Bowles and I. Bryant, metes and bounds, East Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, $190,000, on April 21.

From Opendoor Property J, LLC to S. Hughes, (Lot 6), 0.171 acre, 394 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on April 21.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Wilson to W. Vanlear, Lot 95 of Reed Creek, 293 Rose St., Mooresville, $520,000, on April 21.

From Princeton Homes, LLC to R. and J. Moss, Lot 4 of Fernleaf, 546 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $781,000, on April 21.

From J. Taylor/TR and P. Miller to C. Leyva, 2.852 acres, metes and bounds, 146 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $387,000, on April 21.

From Rayna Properties LLC to BT Aspen Borrower LLC, Lot 13 of The Hampshires, 118 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on April 21.

STATESVILLE

From C. and C. and R. Steiss to Bryant Group Properties LLC, Lot 24 of Woodhaven Estates, 153 Woodhaven Drive, Statesville, $115,000, on April 18.

From W. and W. and S. and S. Hager to Douglas Fir Capital LLC, Lot 31 of Sunbrook, Woodview Drive, Statesville, $11,000, on April 18.

From L. Tucker to J. and S. Cash, 1.189 acres, Shiloh Road, Statesville, $4,500, on April 18.

From R. Walker to A. Smith, Lot 15 of Oakland Heights, 496 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on April 18.

From K. Carollo to J. and D. Furr, Lot 90 of Harbor Watch, 144 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on April 18.

From Bryant Group Properties LLC to J. and J. Bates, Lot 24 of Woodhaven Estates, 153 Woodhaven Drive, Statesville, $135,000, on April 18.

From T. and B. Miller to B. and E. Whitaker, Lot 71 of River Oaks Landings, 124 Portside Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on April 18.

From A. and C. Jones to G. Keul and L. Brown, Lot 30 of Saddlewood II, 157 Appaloosa Lane, Statesville, $425,000, on April 18.

From N. Gregory-Pruett, N. Gregory Pruett and N. Pruett to R. and J. Miller, Lot 12 of Cloverdale, 508 Hickory St., Statesville, $345,000, on April 18.

From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust and Truman Capital Advisors, LP/AIF to 1424 W A LLC, Lot 33 of Loyd Acres, 125 Trent Road, Statesville, $110,000, on April 18.

From D. and K. and K. Gish to R. and C. Stambaugh, Lot 31 of River Oaks Landing, 129 Pier Drive, Statesville, $29,000, on April 18.

From E. Velazquez, E. Velazquez-Marquez, E. Velazquez Marquez and E. and E. Marquez to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 209 of Hidden Lakes, 109 Galley Lane, Statesville, $326,000, on April 18.

From V. Patterson, C. and C. and D. Cooper, S. Patterson, M. and K. Jerman and A. Patterson to B. and M. Krokson, 2.072 acres, more or less, 1403 Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, $31,000, on April 18.

From B. and P. and T. Mitchell to N. Cass, 1.607 acres, Mitchell Farm Road, Statesville, $12,000, on April 18.

From CGJR Properties LLC to M. and L. Wolper, metes and bounds, 422 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $230,000, on April 18.

From J. and J. and M. and M. and L. Yang to Azzuro Realty, LLC, Lots 25-28 of East Side Park, 215 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on April 19.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to A. and A. Gustafson, Lot 52 of Seven Springs, 451 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $375,000, on April 19.

From B. Moose/Indvl & TR, The Bonnie Sue T. Moose Living Trust and Hugh L. Moose Family Trust to Olde Poplar, LLC, metes and bounds, Shiloh Road, Statesville, $180,000, on April 19.

From Zen Acquisitions LLC to M. Santiago and K. Lopez, 0.173 acre, Lot 47 of Diamond Hill, 831 Opal St., Statesville, $199,000, on April 19.

From E. and E. and R. Kinsinger to D. Shumacher, 4.89 acres, 311 Society Road, Statesville, $300,000, on April 19.

From Sharpe’s Houses, LLC to B. Robinson, Lots 41-44 of Kentwood Park, 844 Kentwood Drive, Statesville, $165,000, on April 19.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to M. Edmond, Lot 1 of Better Path Homes, 1025 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $210,000, on April 19.

From J. and J. and T. and T. Morrison to S. and B. Goodman, Lot 2 of Sterling Oaks, 1344 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $36,000, on April 20.

From C. and M. and M. Bullock to Regency Litho Assets LLC, Lot 59 of Lakewood Estates, 233 Delight Loop, Statesville, $140,000, on April 20.

From True Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 2 of Jennifer’s Garden, 142 Safriet Road, Statesville, $345,000, on April 20.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to H. Zaki, 0.172 acre, Lots 57-58, Opal Street, Statesville, $275,000, on April 20.

From A. and A. Greene and C. Harper/AIF to Lakeshore Development Company, Lots 9 and 14 of Statesville Development Company, 1332 7th St., Statesville, $42,500, on April 20.

From C. Harper/Indvl & Exr and J. Watson/Est to Lakeshore Development Company, Lot 18 of Statesville Development Company, 1318 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $42,500, on April 20.

From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 207 of Tara’s Trace, 2160 Edenderry Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on April 20.

From J. Hurlahe to J. and Y. Guy, Lot 36 of River Oaks Landing, 228 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on April 20.

From W. and R. Rucker to S. Ybarra, Lot 94 of Country Club Estates, 607 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $198,000, on April 20.

From T. Redding and K. Phillips to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), Garfield Street, Statesville, $11,000, on April 20.

From T. and T. and L. Sisson to J. Chaney, Lot 10 of Park Place, 658 E. Front St., Statesville, $150,000, on April 20.

From Regency Litho Assets LLC to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 59 of Lakewood Estates, 233 Delight Loop, Statesville, $175,000, on April 20.

From C. Orshal and T. Foster to A. Cernas, two tracts, 3.43 acres and 3.17 acres, 265 Idaho Road, Statesville, $30,000, on April 20.

From A. and K. Rucker to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 247 of Hidden Lakes, 130 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $341,500, on April 20.

From K. Robinson-Paquette, K. Robinson Paquette and K. and J. Paquette to M. Taylor and B. Boston, Lot 31 of Ambleside, 132 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on April 20.

From W. and W. and D. and D. Owen to J. and R. Garmon, Lot 1 of Baymount Meadows Northwest, 106 Renaissance Place, Statesville, $36,000, on April 21.

From N. and D. Durette to Liberty One Realty LLC, (Lot 7), 607 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $97,500, on April 21.

From R. Pomeroy/TR, R. Pomeroy/TR, R. Pomeroy/TR and Reynolds S. Pomeroy and Ruth A. Pomeroy Revocable Living Trust to B. Kerns, Lot 4 of Brittain Lumber Company, 257 Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $230,000, on April 21.

From M. and S. Miner to K. Rogers/TR, E. Rogers/TR and The Kenneth Eugene Rogers and Erin Kathleen Rogers Revocable Trust, Lot 108 of Windemere, Cotswold Court, Statesville, $75,000, on April 21.

From D. and L. Strange to J. and K. Gallagher, Lot 8 of Caterbury, 144 Candlestick Drive, Statesville, $267,000, on April 21.

From A. and S. Bistreich to S. and M. Appell, Lot 36 of Nelly Green Estates, 2656 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $400,000, on April 21.

From R. Quesenberry Jr./Indvl & Admr, R. Quesenberry Jr./Indvl & Admr, M. Quesenberry/Est, C. and L. Quesenberry, R. and R. Beasley, T. and J. Donaldson, K. and K. Beasley, R. Wingate, C. Spetter-Shano, C. Spetter Shano, C. Shano and A. and A. Staton to T. Johnson, Lot 3 of Shadow Wood Estates, 125 Postell Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on April 21.

From J. Alexander/Ext, S. Cox/Indvl & Exr, R. and R. Cox III, G. and T. Helms, J. Eckliff/AIF and C. Hamilton to Agape Resolutions LLC, Lot 25 of Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., 2705 Florence Road, Statesville, $13,000, on April 21.

From Beroth Oil Company to M. ad A. and A. Chacon, (Lots 1-9), 2505 W. Front St., Statesville, $200,000, on April 21.

From W. and W. and W. and M. and M. Palmes to D. and R. Homesley, three tracts, metes and bounds, 2110 and 2120 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on April 21.

From H. and A. Cloer and A. Cash to N. Arrowood, Lot 6 of Farmview Acres, 131 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on April 21.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. Lemon, Lot 37 of Fox Den, 138 Allenton Way, Statesville, $340,500, on April 21.

From Agape Resolutions LLC to J. Baynes and C. Puma, Lot 25 of Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., Florence Road, Statesville, $21,500, on April 21.

From Trunorth Homes LLC to N. Yang, Lot 1 of Harmons East, 723 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $375,000, on April 21.

From P. Deisch/TR and Lawrence H. Irons Declaration of Trust Agreement to P. Deisch/TR, Lawrence H. Irons Declaratin of Trust Agreement and G. Deisch, (Lot 7), 361 Knox Farm Road, Statesville, $1,500, on April 21.

From G. Kent/TR, G. Kent/TR, J. Kent/TR and Kent Family Revocable Trust to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 12 of Mor-Vue Circle, 137 S. Mor Vue Loop, Statesville, $328,000, on April 21.

TROUTMAN

From C. and A. Joyce to P. Lodge, 467 Murdock Road, Troutman, $345,000, on April 18.

From M. and K. Ryon to J. and W. Goble, Lot 5 of State Park Farms, 406 State Park Road, Troutman, $85,000, on April 18.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Pydynkowski and J. Collette, Lot 190 of Weather’s Creek, 110 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $312,500, on April 18.

From R. and M. Brooks to M. McClain and E. and E. Freilich, Lot 11 of Winding Forest, 213 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $790,000, on April 18.

From D. Jabs to K. and B. Gankofskie, (Lot 179), 132 Roundstone Road, Troutman, $315,000, on April 19.

From S. Jones/TR and Tunstall Family Trust to M. and A. Kyker, metes and bounds and 9.507 acres, 144 and 161 Robincrest Drive, Troutman, $277,500, on April 19.

From S. Jones/TR and Tunstall Family Trust to M. and A. Kyker, 11.282 acres, 196 Robincrest Drive, Troutman, $450,000, on April 19.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Cathcart, Lot 184 of Sutters Mill II, 165 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $376,500, on April 19.

From Orchard Homes II, LLC to J. and R. Keefe, Lots 35 and 36 of Allendale Point, 125 Redbud Lane, Troutman, $937,000, on April 20.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and C. Hottle, Lot 17 of Sanders Ridge, 108 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $378,000, on April 20.

From J. and S. Krajack to BBC Rocky Creek, LLC, 19.511 acres, Byers Road, Troutman, $780,500, on April 20.

From R. Elkins/Indvl & Exr, R. Karriker and J. Elkins/Est to Solution Home Buyers LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, 190 Franklin Woods Lane, Troutman, $165,000, on April 20.

From Solution Home Buyers LLC to P. and M. Ostwalk, three tracts, metes and bounds, 190 Franklin Woods Lane, Troutman, $195,000, on April 21.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Galloway, Lot 184 of Weather’s Creek, 105 Harborough Ave., Troutman, $314,000, April 21.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Ortiz. Lot 85 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $306,500, on April 21.