Iredell County real estate: Feb. 13-19

From Northview Church of Christ to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 42 of Brookmeade II, 3307 Lancaster Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on Feb. 18.

From Opendoor Property C LLC to G. and R. Westmoreland, Lot 22 of New Salem Estates, 495 New Salem Road, Statesville, $475,000, on Feb. 28

From J and M. and M. Belofski to Y. Corrales and H. Montoya, two tracts, Lots 25 and 26 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 181 Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on Feb. 18.

TROUTMAN

From T. and T. Tooker to G. Weisz and B. Baker, metes and bounds, 230 Wagner St., Troutman, $247,000, on Feb. 14.

From R. Blaney to MCH SFR NC Owner 2 LP, Lot 207 of Sutter’s Mill, 121 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $363,000, on Feb. 15.

From TruNorth Homes, LLC to E. and R. Ricciani, 0.66 acre, Lot 22 of Tremount, 111 Holly Branch Lane, Troutman, $345,000, on Feb. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to VGL Realty LLC, Lot 181 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 135 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $414,000, on Feb. 15.