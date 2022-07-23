Iredell County real estate birth announcements: July 6.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Adam and Amber Mays of Stony Point, a girl, Noelle Nichole Mays, on July 6.

To Tajhvon Malik Littlejohn and Blake Victoria Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Kaylex Wyatt Gardner-Littlejohn, on July 8.

To Jacob Propst and Sasha Lizardo of Statesville, a boy, Milo Nathaniel Clifford Propst, on July 11.

To Andrew and Rachel Nance of Taylorsville, a girl, Jade Rae Nance, on July 13.

To Mark and Jory Vargo of North Wilkesboro, a boy, Thatcher Rex Vargo, on July 14.

To Kurtis and Katharine Price of Statesville, a girl, Kamille Marion Price, on July 15.

To Dakota and Blair Berry of Hildebran, a boy, Jude Michael Berry, on July 15.

To Jared and Hannah Bodes of Yadkinville, a boy, Myles Anthony Bodes, on July 17.

To Dylan McCrea and Tawnya-Marie Barnes of Stony Point, a girl, Georgia Mary-Grace McCrea, on July 18.