Iredell County Public Library announces September schedule

The Iredell County Public Library has a number of events planned for September where the public can learn North Carolina history, hear some poetry, or just practice their coloring skills.

The events featured below are just some of the highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all programs that take place inside the library and can be done from our website or by contacting any ICPL branch. A full schedule of events across all Iredell County Public Library branches can be found at https://iredell.lib.nc.us/.

Adult programs

Iredell Friends of the Library annual meeting

Statesville Library, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.

All are welcome at this year’s Friends of the Library meeting featuring Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, co-authors of “Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America’s Longest-Running Mysteries.”

Regional Poetry Night featuring Joyce Compton Brown and Alana Dagenhart

Statesville Library, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

This is a night of poetry reading featuring two published authors from the Iredell County area.

What’s So Important About North Carolina History?

Statesville Library, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Historian and author Michael Hardy returns to the library to talk about the highlights of his latest book which features lesser-known places and people from North Carolina. Come learn about the hidden history of the Tarheel state.

Adult coloring

Troutman Library, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

Come in and color! Stop by and de-stress at the library. Coloring sheets and colored pencils will be provided.

Children’s programs

Preschool Storytime

Statesville: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Harmony: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Troutman: Fridays at 11 a.m.

This story time focuses on early literacy practices for children ages 36 to 60 months and kindergarten readiness skills. Stories, songs and activities that allow young children to practice school readiness and early reading skills will be shared.

Toddler Storytime

Statesville: Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Troutman: Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

This story time focuses on early literacy practices appropriate for children ages 18 to 36 months and their adult caregivers. We will share stories, songs, and activities that help young children build pre-reading skills and encourage caregivers to support early learning.

Teen programs

Teen Breakout Box

Statesville: Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Harmony: Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Troutman: Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.

Do you think you can find the clues and solve the puzzles? Can you break into the box before the time runs out or will the box remain undefeated?

Nerd alliance

Statesville Library, Sept. 7 and 21 at 3:30 p.m.

This month calming jars will be made on Sept. 7, and on Sept. 21 a new anime to watch will be selected..