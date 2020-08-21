Iredell County politicians react to Trump's call to boycott Goodyear

The President of the United States tweets at least a dozen times a day but rarely is of direct concern to citizens of Iredell County. But when Donald Trump tweeted "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES," it became a concern locally.

With dozens of workers employed by the company in Statesville, a boycott could have a direct impact on them and the local economy.

Trump tweeted his statement on Wednesday due to the ban on "Make America Great Again" hats. While the company didn't specifically ban that attire, it did ask employees to refrain from expressing support political campaigns and “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.” Later that day the company clarified the policy so that attire supporting law enforcement could be worn. According to the company, the visual that sparked the debate was created by an employee in Topeka and “was not approved or distributed by Goodyear corporate or anyone outside of that facility.”

Still, Trump and some Republicans aren't pleased, including local ones.

Iredell County Republican party chairman Ron "Duck" Wyatt didn't mince words on the subject. He said the Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer was dissociated with workers. Wyatt was glad to see Kramer change his mind and said it simply made no sense to have that policy.

"My opinion to Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer is simple - he is out of touch with reality and made idiotic statements and policy-based on the circles that he is in daily. He had no regard or understanding for his employees' daily lives or his company’s bottom line business. Apparently someone has made him aware of the numbers and he has at least change course on the support of law enforcement portion of his initial policy." Wyatt said.