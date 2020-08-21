Iredell County politicians react to Trump's call to boycott Goodyear

The President of the United States tweets at least a dozen times a day but rarely is of direct concern to citizens of Iredell County. But when Donald Trump tweeted "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES," it became a concern locally.
With dozens of workers employed by the company in Statesville, a boycott could have a direct impact on them and the local economy.
Trump tweeted his statement on Wednesday due to the ban on "Make America Great Again" hats. While the company didn't specifically ban that attire, it did ask employees to refrain from expressing support political campaigns and “forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.” Later that day the company clarified the policy so that attire supporting law enforcement could be worn. According to the company, the visual that sparked the debate was created by an employee in Topeka and “was not approved or distributed by Goodyear corporate or anyone outside of that facility.”
Still, Trump and some Republicans aren't pleased, including local ones.
Iredell County Republican party chairman Ron "Duck" Wyatt didn't mince words on the subject. He said the Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer was dissociated with workers. Wyatt was glad to see Kramer change his mind and said it simply made no sense to have that policy.
"My opinion to Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer is simple - he is out of touch with reality and made idiotic statements and policy-based on the circles that he is in daily. He had no regard or understanding for his employees' daily lives or his company’s bottom line business. Apparently someone has made him aware of the numbers and he has at least change course on the support of law enforcement portion of his initial policy." Wyatt said.
While Wyatt said he understands that the company employs workers locally, he also supports the President's opinion.
"I absolutely supported President Trump’s call to boycott for that fact alone. The stockholders need to replace the Neanderthal of a CEO and allow the hard workers to be proud of the company they work for and absolutely support law enforcement and of course the President of the United States if they so choose."
But for Democrats, they focused on the fact Trump called for the boycott not because of law enforcement, but because of a ban on political expression in Goodyear's workplace. They also focused on how it could affect local workers if any boycott has an economic impact.
"There are individuals within Goodyear that support the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. Our county has hardworking employees in Goodyear that have enough to deal with trying to survive post-COVID and struggling to keep their children eating and educated. It is reckless and undermines the ethical integrity of the office of the president to attack a company and use your public platform to promote your personal brand. Stating a disagreement is respectable a call to action to hurt innocent hardworking people is not a representation of what makes America great," Amanda Kotis said. She is running for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 95 seat.
Barry Templeton, the Democratic candidate for NC Senate District 34, said "I do think that employers have the right to have a dress code that restricts political advertising. I also think that the president should be above issues like this. He should not be singling out companies one way or another based on politics. He should not be encouraging boycotts nor displaying products from companies (Goya) that he likes."
David Parker, the Democrats candidate for North Carolina's 10th Congressional District said he supported the ban on political expression regardless of party.
"As any gun owner knows, going off half-cocked means trouble. I fully support Goodyear Tire’s ban on 'workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party', as their policy states, whether it supports the current administration or supports me as a candidate for Congress. Boycotting a company for taking politics off of the shop floor is not just bad policy, it hurts our neighbors who work for Goodyear," Parker said. "I sincerely hope our 16-year incumbent Congressman will call for his friend, the President, to lift his half-cocked Twitter blast against Goodyear for the good of our workers, our economy, and our County. If Hobby Lobby can ban certain customers, surely Goodyear can take politics off of its shop floor for the good of the business and its workers’ productivity," Parker said. "Starting political fights in the workplace is a bad idea and so is going off half-cocked."
