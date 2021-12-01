Iredell County Partnership for Young Children partners with downtown Statesville to feature holiday story stroll

Last month, as part of a collaboration between the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children and downtown Statesville, pages of a children’s story book, “The Leaf Thief” by Alice Hemming, were placed in the windows of participating downtown business storefronts. Families and children of all ages enjoyed the story, and one thing was clear — a holiday story was a must.
“The Statesville Story Stroll creates an opportunity for residents to spend time outdoors and enjoy quality time with their loved ones, while providing a free activity that encourages residents to shop and eat local,” said Peyton Barrows, literacy program coordinator. “The feedback surrounding our previous story was incredible and really highlighted the need for more stories in the future. We knew a holiday story would be a great next step.”
Statesville Story Stroll’s second book, “Santa’s Sleigh Is On Its Way to North Carolina,” written by Eric James and illustrated by Robert Dunn, will be on display through Dec. 30. This story is perfect for the holiday season as it whisks children away on a journey to follow Santa through North Carolina, visiting towns so close to home. Who knows when Santa could make a stop in downtown Statesville.
When families complete the Story Stroll, they are encouraged to head to the Iredell County Public Library to pick up their prize from the Youth Services Department, then to the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children’s office for a free book and holiday-themed Take and Make activity.
The partnership offered a special thank you to the city of Statesville, downtown Statesville, the Iredell County Public Library, and all participating businesses for their involvement and partnership in this project.
For a complete listing and map of participating businesses, please visit: https://www.iredellsmartstart.org/statesville-story-stroll. For questions or more information about the Statesville Story Stroll, contact Barrows at pbarrows@icpyc.org or 704-878-9980.