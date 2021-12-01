Iredell County Partnership for Young Children partners with downtown Statesville to feature holiday story stroll

Last month, as part of a collaboration between the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children and downtown Statesville, pages of a children’s story book, “The Leaf Thief” by Alice Hemming, were placed in the windows of participating downtown business storefronts. Families and children of all ages enjoyed the story, and one thing was clear — a holiday story was a must.

“The Statesville Story Stroll creates an opportunity for residents to spend time outdoors and enjoy quality time with their loved ones, while providing a free activity that encourages residents to shop and eat local,” said Peyton Barrows, literacy program coordinator. “The feedback surrounding our previous story was incredible and really highlighted the need for more stories in the future. We knew a holiday story would be a great next step.”

Statesville Story Stroll’s second book, “Santa’s Sleigh Is On Its Way to North Carolina,” written by Eric James and illustrated by Robert Dunn, will be on display through Dec. 30. This story is perfect for the holiday season as it whisks children away on a journey to follow Santa through North Carolina, visiting towns so close to home. Who knows when Santa could make a stop in downtown Statesville.