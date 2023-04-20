When Lisa Familo stood before the crowd at the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children’s Investment Luncheon, it was easy to see her as someone who overcame trials and tribulations to find success as a college graduate and eventually, the organization’s director.

But she wants to make sure that children who grow up in poverty, with parents who weren’t always there for them — or worse, abusive — and other challenges don’t have to overcome the odds as she did.

“By all accounts, I was destined to be another statistic, and repeat the cycle of poverty and abuse,” Familo said to the quiet room at the Statesville Civic Center on Wednesday. “Fortunately two people disrupted this belief, and convinced me I could become more than the product of my environment.”

In Familo’s case, it was her friend Judy’s mother and the man who would later become her husband, Toby Familo, that helped break that cycle. She said that like anyone else, it was the intervention of others and resources to get pointed in the right direction.

“Individually, everyone has the possibility to be that for a young child. You don’t have to be part of an organization, but you can choose to care,” Familo said.

And getting those to care, and donate, was the goal of the “Change the First Five Years” Investment Luncheon, which looked to raise $25,000 to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Some of ICPYC’s services include child care solutions, an early learning resource center, making sure car seats are safe, and a diaper and wipe pantry, just to name a few.

Lisa Pullis, ICPYC’s program director, said that in the first five years, 90% of a child’s brain has already developed, making those years critical.

“It’s the window of opportunity to change those first five years and allow them to succeed in school and in life by the time they enter kindergarten,” Pullis said. “We change the first five years, we change everything.”

Through the speakers and the videos presented during the luncheon, the importance of helping children heal from trauma while also nurturing their brains to prepare them for their education was hammered on over and over to drive the point home of the organization’s goals.

“As a lot of people learned today, the child’s brain develops through age 4 and sets the tone for life. It’s important for me, the board, and the partnership, to get those children as early as possible,” Kevin Head said. He is the ICPYC’s board of directors chair-elect.

ICPYC’s mission of raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health and expanding literacy at an early age is what Familo and the ICPYC hope to do to make sure exceptional cases like her own aren’t seen as overcoming the odds.

“When I think about that, the statistics aren’t good, when we look at how families are faring, how children are faring in our community, it’s not good, and that’s what all of this today is about,” Familo said after her speech. “We can provide those resources and we can help them build those early bonds that are so important for early childhood development.”

Iredell County Commissioner chair Melissa Neader, an ICPYC’s board member,, said she’s learned just how important the organization’s goals are, and how critical it can be for changing the future of those children and their families in Iredell County.

“One child, one story, one change is priceless. Seeing that work, and working with the staff and team, it’s incredible, and I’m fully behind their mission and proud to be a part of that board,” Neader said.