Iredell County Partnership for Young Children launches diaper pantry

“Many of the families we serve struggle with basic needs during the best of times and are faced with desperate decisions during this crisis,” said Lisa Familo, executive director. “Establishing the Pampered Pantry allows us to provide families in Iredell County with essential items like diapers, pull-ups, and wipes to ease the burdens they are facing.”

ICPYC received grant funds from both DENSO North America and EnergyUnited to establish the diaper pantry. The donations from these community partners will help eliminate diaper need by providing local families with access to diapers.

“At a time when so many in our community are struggling, no parent or caregiver should have to worry about how they will afford diapers for their child.” said Familo. “These funds will significantly increase our capacity and ability to ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers.”

Parents of children birth to age 5 are eligible to receive one package of diapers and wipes per child per month while supplies last. An adequate supply of diapers is a tangible way of reducing parenting stress and increasing parenting sense of competency, thereby improving parenting quality and overall child outcomes.

To learn more about the Pampered Pantry, or if you are interested in donating supplies or funds to support the diaper pantry, contact Nicole Sutton, program support specialist, at 704-878-9980 or nsutton@icpyc.org.