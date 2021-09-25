Iredell County Partnership for Young Children launches diaper pantry

Diaper need is a silent crisis in the United States. And Sept. 27-Oct. 3 has been designated as National Diaper Need Awareness Week. The week draws attention to the issue of diaper need facing families of young children.
Diapers are as essential to a baby’s healthy development as a caregiver’s love. Keeping infants and toddlers clean, dry, and healthy is key to building a solid foundation for all children to thrive and reach their full potential. Yet one in three families struggle to afford a sufficient supply of diapers. And that was before the pandemic. As COVID-19 continues to upend lives, more families are finding themselves vulnerable and needing basic supplies like diapers and baby wipes.
When parents don’t have enough diapers, they stretch the time between changes, attempt to clean and reuse soiled diapers, and improvise with diapering supplies like paper towels or napkins which can be abrasive on children’s sensitive skin. These makeshift options mean children sit in dirty or wet diapers longer than they should making them prone to emotional and physical consequences like irritation, discomfort, persistent crying, diaper rash and even more severe problems like urinary tract and secondary skin infections. And caregivers suffer mental anguish over making choices between buying diapers or food, paying rent, or buying medicine.
In response to this growing need, the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) is launching the Pampered Pantry, a diaper pantry to help struggling families secure the basic need of clean, dry diapers for their children.
“Many of the families we serve struggle with basic needs during the best of times and are faced with desperate decisions during this crisis,” said Lisa Familo, executive director. “Establishing the Pampered Pantry allows us to provide families in Iredell County with essential items like diapers, pull-ups, and wipes to ease the burdens they are facing.”
ICPYC received grant funds from both DENSO North America and EnergyUnited to establish the diaper pantry. The donations from these community partners will help eliminate diaper need by providing local families with access to diapers.
“At a time when so many in our community are struggling, no parent or caregiver should have to worry about how they will afford diapers for their child.” said Familo. “These funds will significantly increase our capacity and ability to ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers.”
Parents of children birth to age 5 are eligible to receive one package of diapers and wipes per child per month while supplies last. An adequate supply of diapers is a tangible way of reducing parenting stress and increasing parenting sense of competency, thereby improving parenting quality and overall child outcomes.
To learn more about the Pampered Pantry, or if you are interested in donating supplies or funds to support the diaper pantry, contact Nicole Sutton, program support specialist, at 704-878-9980 or nsutton@icpyc.org.