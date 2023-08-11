The Iredell County Tax Collector mailed tax bills to Iredell County property owners on Aug. 4. Most taxpayers should receive their bill(s) this week. At the same time an unknown scammer mailed Notices of Tax Lien to some property owners in Iredell County. The notice requires you to call a number by Aug. 18 to avoid enforcement action. The number listed is 1-855-200-0716 which is a known scammer number. The PIN listed is false. The creditor is listed as the “Federal Taxing Authorities” which is false.