Iredell County new restaurant inspections: June 21-27
Brawley Market, 792 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Eagles Bar & Grill, 233 Broken Arrow Dr., Statesville, 97/A

Food Lion #2633 Deli/Bakery, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 99.50/A

Food Lion #812 Produce, 971 North Main St., Mooresville, 99.50/A

J’s Pizza and Subs, 3208 Taylorsville Highway, Suite A, Statesville, 99/A

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 279 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Quality Mart #50, 907 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 93/A

Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98/A

Starbucks Coffee #13421, Mt. Mourne Springs, 245 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Turn 4 Pizza, 798 F Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 21-27.

